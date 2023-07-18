Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
How it works?
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Example email address
Path Nine
Strategies, insights, and tips to help leaders, creators, and entrepreneurs think, work, and live better. Become a full-stack human.
eBiz Insider
Hey, I’m Niall. Every Tuesday and Friday I email 27,994 subscribers a bunch of tips, insights and opportunities for making money online.
Remote Letter
Stuff for digital nomads, freelancers, & WFH employees.
QPage
Top-rated all-in-one Recruiting platform that spots the right talent at scale faster and more accurately and autonomously.
Micro Bytes
¿Aún luchas con Javascript y el desarrollo web?
Boiling The Ocean
A brand new newsletter covering everything Strategy Consulting, for current and aspiring consultants.
Coffeehouse
Like working in a coffee shop, but can’t? 1 hour of coffee shop sounds delivered to your inbox every weekday.
Hello Remote
It goes out weekly and highlights under-the-radar remote marketing jobs for those that have lost their jobs during the pandemic, are keeping an eye out, or want to advance their careers.
Part Time
Weekly freelancing, content creation, and work-life balance tips. New subscribers get the Effortless Blogger Guide.
Quarantine 15
Welcome to Quarantine 15: a spot of joy in your inbox on work, life, and navigating the start of 2021. Why think about what you have to lose, rather than focusing on what you have to gain? B
The Writing Rundown
Want to learn all the things about becoming a better writer, lifestyle and mindset for entrepreneurship, and be a vaguely more well-rounded person at the end of the day? We compile some
Cranky Guide to Writing
A curmudgeon's guide to making it as a Real Writer (TM)
Switch to iPad
Switch to iPad is a journey to going iPad only. That is to say, getting rid of all those pesky (I kid!) Macs and PCs, and relying on the magic piece of glass that is the iPad as my primary (
The Worklist Digest
Weekly digest of creative jobs opportunities offered remotely.
Nomad Bird
The newsletter for Nomads and remote workers. Get news, insights, advice and much more.
Freelance Wins
Curated expert tips and resources to help freelancers win.
Emailgeeks
The best job board to find the latest local, global and remote email marketing jobs. Compare all of the most recent email marketing and related jobs in various industries such as ecommerce, SaaS, Fashion, Travel and more. Whether you just started out or are an experienced emailgeek - the jobs you want, you will find here.
Remote Leaf
Remote Leaf aggregates remote jobs in one organised place from hundreds of remote job boards, company career pages, linkedin, reddit, twitter, facebook groups and hacker news hiring.
Remoteur
Remoteur - Remote jobs in Europe delivered to your inbox every two weeks, curated by @ailith. Discover 650+ EU friendly remote companies: http://bit.ly/rmteuc
Kommon People
Managing people can be challenging. We want to make it simpler. Once a week, we send you stories about people, organisations, technology and business which will make you a better manager.
Departures
The place to be for where to go and what to see.
Remote Work Revolution
Your guide to life as a remote developer, complete with tech news, travel/finance tips, and new job postings every week!
The Daily Lead
A daily dispatch of the best freelance leads from around the web.
HOV Access
We have got you covered with specially curated newsworthy reports, relevant advice, inspiration stories, virtual conferences and more.