After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Good Book/Good Bread
Review a book I love with a delicious bread.
The Sadbook Collections
The (mostly) daily comic strip of a stick-figure human.
Without Borders
Stories by the inescapably foreign. A community for nomads, immigrants, third culture children, and anyone else that feels foreign as fu**.
Nobody Reads Poetry
Nobody reads poetry anymore. But you’re here and you’re no nobody. I write simple poems about love, death, art, science, politics, sex and everything else. If your inbox could use a we
The Wild Dandelion
Weekly musings, herbal recipes & profiles, urban homestead living & BTS in the Apothecary. Written + curated by writer and certified herbalist Debra King.
Reformed Southerner
Reformed Southerner is an exploration of fiction in short and serial form, ridiculous research performed in the name of storytelling, opining on the mysteries of our lives, and occasionally
Romantic Audio Club
Get our free, Romantic Audio Shorts direct to your inbox 🎧
Mark Starlin Writes!
Mark Starlin Writes! is a humor, fiction, and creative writing newsletter published every Monday morning. It may also include a comic, a silly poem, or some of my thoughts. You never know. I
Letters for Creatives
Helps creative people to make their creative process easier.
Power Proze
Short stories told by anyone but humans. Split into four parts, gets published every Friday.
Reading Under the Radar
Reading Under the Radar brings you a weekly book recommendation you (probably) haven't heard of, focusing on books that flew under the media radar, from independent presses, from historicall
TypeTown
A fortnightly newsletter celebrating the typewriter’s place in modern (and not-so-modern) culture.
Eastern Radar
Every week, select stories from Russia and Eastern Europe you've (probably) missed
Arthinkal Magazine
Arthinkal Magazine is a weekly online magazine that publishes brief biographies of influential personalities from all walks of life and articles on interesting subjects.
LitNuts
Crazy About Books. LitNuts was created to bring the "best of the indies" to booklovers. Our newsletter includes great works of fiction and nonfiction, plus collections of short stories, essa
Tales from the Defrag
Weekly speculative short fiction and a newsletter about my journey to the next chapter of my dystopian novel SPHEREAN.
Crooked Reads
A monthly collection of three bite-sized book reviews on a theme from a professional book person.
Clove & Moose
Clove & Moose is an optimistic fantasy story in a dystopian setting. Clove is a witch. At least, she used to be, until the Cataclysm turned the skies orange, left the land barren, and su
The Thought Bubble
The Thought Bubble is a quick and compact newsletter that gets you thinking about popular self help concepts, so you can constantly be working and improving to be your best self.
The Novelleist
Serial novels by Elle Griffin—and a newsletter about writing them.
Martiniere Stories
Welcome to Martiniere Stories! This is the home for all things Martiniere, including short works and rough draft serialized novels. Weekly story post on or around Fridays.
TriTattva
Learn India's ancient literature, culture, heritage through web comics.