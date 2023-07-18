RSS Generator
The Villager

The Villager

A Village for the Villagers, by the Villagers

Community Building
TREE

TREE is a happy morning habit that will feed your daily growth.

NewslettersPhilosophyCreator
Come fare newsletter

I help the people with email marketing. I'm a email marketing advisor

Community BuildingMarketingCopy Writing
Minority Report Podcast

Highlighting people of color, women & LGBTQ+ community within business, media and tech.

DiversityCommunity BuildingMarketing
Ephemerata

Ephemerata

A weekly-ish digest of links, ideas, learnings, and sounds that I think are worth sharing.

EclecticMusicCommunity Building
Snail Mail Sweethearts

Snail Mail Sweethearts

Weekly snail mail prompts, templates for your own mailable art projects, vintage snail mail gems and more.

CreativityCommunity BuildingArt
School of Thought

School of Thought

School of Thought Provides a space to learn and co-create in public. Through visuals, writing, and shared resources, we aim to make big ideas usable, inspire new ideas, and provide a collect

InnovationCreativityEducation & Learning
Zed Letter Day

Take your daily detour with us!

PhilosophyProductivityEducation & Learning
Market Mix

Market Mix

Market Mix is a newsletter focussed on marketing trends across the crypto and fintech industry.

Community BuildingMarketingCrypto
Web3 Creator

Stay up to date on the Web 3.0 tech world. Subscribe to learn more about the tech, NFT, and crypto worlds from the perspective of creative entrepreneurship. We’ll break down seemingly comp

Creator EconomyCreatorCommunity Building
The Bizmissive

The Bizmissive

The Bizmissive is a newsletter about email marketing with a particular focus on how to use Constant Contact. It comes out 1-2 times a month and has a readership over over 3,500 members.

ProductSocial MediaVideos
The Yoga Letters

The Yoga Letters

A bimonthly interactive yoga publication filled with personally curated recommendations and reflections all about mindfulness and the yoga journey. Featuring tailored journal prompts, pre-re

PhilosophyCreativityCommunity Building
QueerAF

QueerAF

Understand the ever-changing queer world.

DiversityCommunity BuildingMedia
CreatorKit

CreatorKit

Level up as a creator. Master the art of ideas and how to spread them.

Creator EconomyCommunity BuildingBusiness
Big Podcast Insider

Big Podcast Insider

A weekly email newsletter to help you grow your podcast, spread your message, and make money podcasting.

CreatorAudioCommunity Building
The Wild Dandelion

Weekly musings, herbal recipes & profiles, urban homestead living & BTS in the Apothecary. Written + curated by writer and certified herbalist Debra King.

Community BuildingLifestyleHealth & Fitness
Inside Leicester

Local news highlights, What's On, local sport updates, food and drink reviews, weather, and much, much more.

OtherCommunity BuildingMedia
Sunday Scoop

Sunday Scoop

Practical life advice for dog dads, one pawsome quote, and one carefully curated recommendation or link.

CommunitiesEducation & LearningCommunity Building
Furlough Weekly

Furlough Weekly

The only newsletter that specializes in creating a community around digital marketing and is bringing experts, entrepreneurs, and apprentices together.

CopywritingCommunity BuildingMarketing
Mind Readers

Mind Readers

I write about how to successfully communicate your message. Good communication is all about creating shared understanding. I break down how the best do it.

Community BuildingMarketingBusiness
Arch Nemesis Movie Reviews

Arch Nemesis Movie Reviews

Help me create a new, perfect rating system for movie reviews.

NewslettersCommunity BuildingArt
StartupGTM

StartupGTM

While building 4 startups, i always felt a need for strategy inputs in Go To Market. So, i decided to help founders, marketers and growth builders through weekly newsletters on GTM strategie

Community BuildingMarketingStartup
The Atlas

The Atlas

In the Atlas newsletter, author Donatella Caggiano writes about personal stories of transit as told by the in-betweeners: people who live in between different cultures, countries, languages

Community BuildingPodcastCulture
YEN.FM — Community, Daily.

An indispensable newsletter for the discerning, community-minded professional; delivered daily in perfectly-sized portions.

CommunitiesCommunity BuildingNews
