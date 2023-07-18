Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
How it works?
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Example email address
Still Small Voice
Music Reviews, Interviews, Listicles, Playlists, News and Opinion Pieces covering genres like Indie, Electronic, Ambient
Weekly Cup of Joe
Just a simple guy from Memphis, TN that listens to weird music. Sometimes I write about it.
Oh My Rockness NYC
NYC's indie concert calendar.
Fog Chaser
Original instrumental music, photos, poetry, and inspirations.
Fog Chaser
Moments of calm — in the form of original musical and visual explorations — delivered to your inbox once per month from a Pacific Northwest-based music composer.
Front Row & Backstage
Music exploration, commentary, analysis, and exclusive interviews! Plus, discover what it was like hanging with Iggy Pop, Peter Gabriel, Ramones, Sex Pistols & more!
25 on 25
25 new monthly song recommendations.
Anime-Internet
views, reviews & thoughts
Flow State
Every weekday, two hours of music perfect for working
Drop the Needle - Music Literature and Repertoire Newsletter on Substack
A weekly list of curated music literature and repertoire, and amazing performances for keeping your ear well-rounded and laser-sharp.
Stay Sharp or Be Flat
Elevate your listening experience (without the need to read or write music).
AisleOne Digest
AisleOne Digest is a weekly newsletter on design, film, photography, music, and culture.
On Repeat
Future classics & forgotten gems. On Repeat is a newsletter for people tired of being fed music via algorithm. It's like your favorite music magazine but without the Toyota ads.
7 for Seven
Weekly links on writing and creativity, with a ridiculous cartoon.
Five Good Things
Get 5 quality pieces of culture I’m enjoying.
Opera Daily
An email that makes you love opera.
weekly micing & mastering tips
The best place to get knowledge and release your sounds potential.
Noted
A newsletter designed to help you get better at music faster.
What's Curation?
One song every day, genre no bar.
Biggroove Music
Biggroove Music is a mailing list for House music and EDM lovers.
Arthinkal Magazine
Arthinkal Magazine is a weekly online magazine that publishes brief biographies of influential personalities from all walks of life and articles on interesting subjects.
Make Believe Mailer
The latest on Japanese music, from city pop to contemporary electronic.
Platform & Stream
A daily newsletter about the music streaming business
Cultural Reads
Cultural Reads is a bi-weekly newsletter with books, music, and movie tips from all around the world as well as interviews with international creators and useful tools to discover your next