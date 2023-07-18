Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
How it works?
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Example email address
Open Invitation
The search for community
EV Universe
We take apart what's happening in the Electric Vehicle Universe weekly. It's a newsletter and a community of like-minded people. Join us and help expand the EV Universe!
Sustayz
Making hospitality more sustainable We deliver a bi-weekly newsletter that explores the intersection between sustainability, hospitality, real estate and tech.
Little Bird Newsletter
Enjoy 5 minutes of French culture delivered straight to your inbox every weekday for free.
Weekend Picks Montreal
Your Weekly Guide to Weekend Fun
Bookmarked
A weekly newsletter that profiles one book from every country. Click to read Bookmarked, by Tabatha Leggett, a Substack publication with thousands of readers.
France by Decouvertes
France by DecouvertesTravelLuxury independent and cultural travel in France
Expat in Portugal
Welcome to Expat in Portugal by me, Nancy Whiteman. We are old white women escaping the US for Portugal, hoping to travel and learn from another culture.
Luxury Latin America monthly e-newsletter
Monthly newsletter featuring the latest content on our luxury travel magazine and news from the region. Sign up to receive proven strategies to get a hotel room upgrade!
Travel Talk NewsLetter
Travel News & Things You Can Use. Travel tips, stories, trends, and deals from around the web. Curated by a multi-country expat, digital nomad, and writer with over 25 years of travel e
Fork in the Road
Explore culinary adventures and travel gems in one exciting newsletter for foodies and explorers.
Without Borders
Stories by the inescapably foreign. A community for nomads, immigrants, third culture children, and anyone else that feels foreign as fu**.
Travel Goals Newsletter
The Travel Goals Newsletter is an exclusive newsletter for travelers who want to travel with intention, immerse themselves in their destination & create a lifetime of memories! We help y
Books & Crannies
Books & CranniesTravelThoughts from author Tsh Oxenreider about the intersection of stories & travel, work & play, faith & questions, and 5 Quick Things.
Bord
The stories and personalities behind Copenhagen's food and drink scene
PLACES
A free weekly travel newsletter for the adventures soul.
The Build
Building the future of AI, DAOs, education, and tiny architecture.
Fresh Powder
Join our free weekly ski newsletter filled with travel updates, local events, fresh news and brands we love.
Cultural Reads
Cultural Reads is a bi-weekly newsletter with books, music, and movie tips from all around the world as well as interviews with international creators and useful tools to discover your next
So Where Next
The best of travel news, inspiration and trends.
Piccavey.com - Food Travel + Culture in Spain
Get new articles and insight directly from Southern Spain. Written by piccavey.com a British expat who moved to Andalusia and has spent 14 years living a Spanish life. Food, history and loca
Passport History
Tom's website passport-collector.com is a goldmine of passports and their history.
Weekly Diversions
I read the entire internet so you don't have to. Each week I will send you the best articles, twitter threads, podcasts, and much more. This newsletter will make you more interesting.
Not That You Asked
Not That You Asked is a travel diary about London and afar. Think less navel-gazing and more awkward urinal encounters.