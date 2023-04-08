The webhook feature enables real-time updates for feeds by sending notifications to a designated URL. Webhooks can be activated from the API settings page , where the target URL for receiving updates is specified. Each webhook request contains details about the feed and any new or modified items.

A test request option is available to confirm that the webhook setup is functioning correctly. Custom filters can be applied to determine which feed updates trigger notifications. The webhook settings page includes a history of all webhook calls for monitoring and troubleshooting purposes. Subscriptions can be configured to receive updates for all feeds, specific bundles, or individual feeds.

Verifying webhook signatures

When signing is enabled for a webhook, every request includes an RSSApp-Signature header so your server can cryptographically verify the request came from rss.app. Enable it from the API settings page — you'll see the full secret exactly once. Save it somewhere safe.

The header has the format:

RSSApp-Signature: t=1716220800,v1=a3f9b2c8e7d6...

where t is the Unix timestamp (seconds) at which we sent the request and v1 is the hex-encoded HMAC-SHA256 signature of the string ${t}.${raw_body} using your signing secret as the HMAC key.

Two things to get right:

1. Reject requests where the timestamp is more than 300 secondsaway from your server's clock. This prevents replay attacks where an attacker captures a valid request and re-sends it later.

2. Always use a timing-safe comparison when checking the signature ( crypto.timingSafeEqual in Node, hmac.compare_digest in Python, hash_equals in PHP). A simple === leaks signature bytes through timing.

Node.js (Express)

import crypto from 'crypto'; import express from 'express'; const app = express(); // Capture the raw body BEFORE any JSON parsing. app.post('/webhook', express.raw({ type: 'application/json' }), (req, res) => { const header = req.headers['rssapp-signature']; if (!header) return res.status(401).send('Missing signature'); const parts = Object.fromEntries(header.split(',').map((p) => p.split('='))); const timestamp = parseInt(parts.t, 10); const signature = parts.v1; if (Math.abs(Math.floor(Date.now() / 1000) - timestamp) > 300) { return res.status(401).send('Timestamp out of tolerance'); } const expected = crypto .createHmac('sha256', process.env.RSSAPP_WEBHOOK_SECRET) .update(`${timestamp}.${req.body.toString('utf8')}`) .digest('hex'); const valid = crypto.timingSafeEqual( Buffer.from(signature, 'hex'), Buffer.from(expected, 'hex') ); if (!valid) return res.status(401).send('Invalid signature'); const payload = JSON.parse(req.body.toString('utf8')); // ... handle payload ... res.status(200).send('ok'); });

Python (Flask)

import hmac, hashlib, time, os from flask import Flask, request, abort app = Flask(__name__) @app.route('/webhook', methods=['POST']) def webhook(): header = request.headers.get('RSSApp-Signature') if not header: abort(401, 'Missing signature') parts = dict(p.split('=', 1) for p in header.split(',')) timestamp = int(parts['t']) signature = parts['v1'] if abs(int(time.time()) - timestamp) > 300: abort(401, 'Timestamp out of tolerance') secret = os.environ['RSSAPP_WEBHOOK_SECRET'].encode() expected = hmac.new( secret, f'{timestamp}.{request.get_data(as_text=True)}'.encode(), hashlib.sha256, ).hexdigest() if not hmac.compare_digest(signature, expected): abort(401, 'Invalid signature') payload = request.get_json() # ... handle payload ... return 'ok', 200

PHP

<?php $rawBody = file_get_contents('php://input'); $header = $_SERVER['HTTP_RSSAPP_SIGNATURE'] ?? ''; if (!$header) { http_response_code(401); exit('Missing signature'); } $parts = []; foreach (explode(',', $header) as $p) { [$k, $v] = explode('=', $p, 2); $parts[$k] = $v; } $timestamp = (int) $parts['t']; $signature = $parts['v1']; if (abs(time() - $timestamp) > 300) { http_response_code(401); exit('Timestamp out of tolerance'); } $secret = getenv('RSSAPP_WEBHOOK_SECRET'); $expected = hash_hmac('sha256', "{$timestamp}.{$rawBody}", $secret); if (!hash_equals($expected, $signature)) { http_response_code(401); exit('Invalid signature'); } $payload = json_decode($rawBody, true); // ... handle payload ... http_response_code(200); echo 'ok';

Webhook Event Object

The webhook event object contains detailed information about the feed update. Below are the fields included in the request object sent to the target URL: