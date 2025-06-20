Combine Multiple RSS Feeds Into One

Use RSS Bundles to combine content from across the web into a single feed you control and customize. No coding required.

Get Started Now
headerTitle
Trusted and used by thousands of companies
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

What You Get With RSS Bundles

benefitsCard1Title

Merge Feeds Into One Place

Combine content from multiple feeds into a single view.

benefitsCard2Title

Filter What Matters

Set keyword rules, hide irrelevant posts, and keep only the most useful updates.

benefitsCard3Title

Send Content Anywhere

Embed as a widget on your site or forward alerts to Slack, Telegram, Discord, and email.

Key Features of RSS Bundles

Pull Content From Anywhere

Bring updates from different sites together into one feed you control.

Pull Content From Anywhere

Keep Your Website Fresh

Embed your bundle as a widget anywhere on your site. New posts appear automatically to keep content fresh.

Keep Your Website Fresh

Send Updates to Your Audience

Connect to Slack, Telegram, Discord, or email to deliver new posts as alerts.

Send Updates to Your Audience

Stay Focused With Filters

Keep your feed relevant by filtering out duplicates, missing info, or specific keywords.

Stay Focused With Filters

Build and Launch in Minutes

Set everything up in just a few clicks using a simple interface. No coding required.

Build and Launch in Minutes

Your RSS Bundle in 3 Steps

stepsStep1Title

Generate Feeds

1

Create feeds from your favorite sites, newsletters, or social platforms using our RSS Generator.

stepsStep2Title

Create a Bundle

2

Add your feeds to a single Bundle to keep everything in one place.

stepsStep3Title

Filter, Share, Embed

3

Control what shows up, then publish your bundle as a widget or send updates to Slack, Telegram, or email.

Generate My Feeds

Do More With Less Effort

featuresCard1Title

Boost Productivity

Manage all your updates in one place and stop checking dozens of sources.

featuresCard2Title

Stay Up to Date

Get the latest posts from every feed automatically . No need to refresh or monitor.

featuresCard3Title

Filter Your Feed

Filter out noise and focus only on what matters most.

featuresCard4Title

Distribute Anywhere

Send your feed updates to websites, Slack, Telegram, Discord or email.

featuresCard5Title

Match Your Style

Customize how your bundle looks to fit your brand or project.

featuresCard6Title

Control With Ease

Tweak filters, reset settings, or make changes anytime with just a few clicks.

What You Can Do With RSS Bundles

useCasesCard1Title

Content Aggregation

Bring multiple feeds together into one clear, organized view for reading or sharing.

useCasesCard2Title

Website Integration

Embed content from different sources on your website to keep your audience engaged.

useCasesCard3Title

Research & Monitoring

Track industry trends, competitor activity, and social media trends in a single feed.

useCasesCard4Title

Automated Notifications

Send alerts to Slack, Telegram, Discord, or email to keep your team or audience in the loop.

Reviews

What Users Love About RSS.app

Trustpilot
Rated 4.7 out of 54.7
Ben Wiser avatar
Ben Wiser

Jun 20, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

Brian Talamo avatar
Brian Talamo

Jun 10, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.

Junell Felsburg avatar
Junell Felsburg

Jun 2, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Above and Beyond Help

As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.

C
Caroline Traweger

May 29, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend RSS.app

Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.

L
Lindsey

May 5, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app has been fantastic

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

M
Marcelo Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app Great product & Service

Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

Start Building Your First RSS Bundle

Combine your sources, apply filters, and publish in just a few clicks.
Get Started Now