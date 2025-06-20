Automate Newsletters with RSS & Mailchimp
Send your latest news or social updates to subscribers with RSS.app. No coding needed.Get Started Now
Share Newsletters Automatically
Supercharge your newsletter by sending customized RSS feeds to your customers. RSS.app allows you to turn almost any website into an RSS feed. Personalize your feed and target the right audience.Choose to showcase your brand updates or display news from similar industries with RSS feeds. Connect your newsletters with tools like Zapier, Automate.io, and IFTTT to increase your productivity and save you time. Easily create multiple email campaigns to target different audiences using one simple integration.No coding knowledge needed! Just paste the code snippet of the RSS feed to your Mailchimp Newsletter and choose the time for the newsletter to go out. The Mailchimp and RSS.app integration is the best way to get relevant content to your customers.
How to Create a Newsletter from RSS with Mailchimp
Generate Your Feed in RSS.app
Paste any blog, news, or social link into the RSS Generator. We’ll instantly create a ready-to-use feed.
Choose Your Widget Style
Open the Widgets tab in RSS.app and select how your feed should look: News Wall, List, Carousel, Imageboard, TIcker, Magazine, or Feed.
Customize the Design
Click ”Customize” to adjust the colors, fonts, number of posts, & more. Match the widget to your website’s style.
Copy & Paste the Embed Code
Click ”Add to Website” and copy the JavaScript or iFrame code. Paste it into your Wix site and you’re done!
Everything You Need for RSS Feeds in Mailchimp
Auto-Updating Content
Keep your newsletters fresh. RSS.app feeds update automatically, no manual work required.
Works with Any Source
Turn any website, blog, or social page into a Mailchimp-ready RSS feed in seconds.
No Technical Setup
Just copy your RSS.app feed URL and paste it into Mailchimp. Your emails will fill with new posts automatically.
Reliable and Consistent
RSS.app keeps your feeds clean, stable, and always up to date so your campaigns run smoothly.
Tools to Organize and Control Your Feeds
Bundles
Combine multiple RSS feeds into one stream. Perfect for tracking content from different sources in one place.
Collections
Manually curate posts and turn them into a custom widget. Ideal for creating themed pages, resource hubs, or brand highlights.
Filters
Hide posts without images, remove duplicates, or use keyword filters (whitelist/blacklist) to display exactly what you want.
What Users Love About RSS.app
Jun 20, 2025
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Jun 10, 2025
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.
I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.
Jun 2, 2025
Above and Beyond Help
As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.
May 29, 2025
Highly recommend RSS.app
Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.
May 5, 2025
RSS.app has been fantastic
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Apr 30, 2025
RSS.app Great product & Service
Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.