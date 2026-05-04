Choose the right feeds for you
Basic
Best for hobby projects
$8.32
/ month
You save $20 by paying annually
Basic Plan Features
15 feeds
25 posts per feed
60-minute refresh rate
4 widgets
4 alerts per platform
4 email digests
2 webhooks
Bundles
25 posts per Collection
20 Blacklist and Whitelist keywords
Advanced filters
Recommended
Developer
Best for power users
$16.64
/ month
You save $40 by paying annually
Everything in Basic, and
100 feeds
50 posts per feed
15-minute refresh rate
20 widgets & advanced features
20 alerts per platform
20 email digests
10 webhooks
200 posts per Collection
50 Blacklist and Whitelist keywords
Feed Translation
Approval mode
Pro
Best for businesses
$83.32
/ month
You save $200 by paying annually
Everything in Developer, and
500 feeds
100 widgets & advanced features
100 alerts per platform
100 email digests
50 webhooks
1000 posts per Collection
200 Blacklist and Whitelist keywords
Team Collaboration
API Access
Compare Plans and Features
Basic
$8.32
/ mo
Developer
$16.64
/ mo
Pro
$83.32
/ mo
Basic
$8.32
/ mo
Developer
$16.64
/ mo
Pro
$83.32
/ mo
Feed Generation
AI Briefs
Feed Customization
Feed Management
Feed Tracking & Monetization
Integrations & API
Widgets
Bots & Alerts
Collaboration
Misc.
Free Plan
Free
Only 2 native RSS Feeds
2 feeds
1 Widgets
24 Hour Refresh Rate
1 Team Member
Link to RSS.app / Ads
Up to 5 Posts Per Feed
Email Digest
Collections
Social Media
Filters
Whitelist Keywords
Blacklist Keywords
Custom Widgets
Customer Support
Bundle Feeds
Team Collaboration
Try Now 7 Days Free Basic Trial.Get Started Now
Frequently Asked Questions
What are my payment options?
We accept all major credit cards and PayPal. Payments are handled securely through trusted providers like Stripe, Chargebee, and PayPal. We never store your credit card details on our servers.
Can I try out RSS.app before subscribing?
Yes! When you sign up, you’ll get a 7-day free trial with no credit card required. During the trial, you’ll have access to the Basic plan with up to 10 feeds. After the trial ends, you can upgrade to a paid plan or switch to the free plan.
Can I upgrade or cancel my plan at any time?
- If you upgrade, you’ll only pay the prorated difference for the rest of the billing cycle.
- If you downgrade, the difference will be credited on your next bill.
- To cancel, just switch back to the free plan.
Please note: we do not offer refunds.
What if I need more than 500 feeds?
If you need more feeds, please start a chat with our team or email us at support@rss.app, and we’ll set you up with a larger plan.
How are API operations counted?
API operations only count when you successfully create a new feed through the API. Actions like updating a feed’s settings, refreshing, or retrieving posts do not count toward your monthly operations limit. The limit resets on the 1st of every month.
How is widget usage counted?
Each unique widget you create counts as one widget. You can embed the same widget on multiple websites and it will still only count as one. If you embed several different widgets on the same website, each one will count separately toward your widget limit.