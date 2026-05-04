Choose the right feeds for you

Basic

Best for hobby projects

$8.32

/ month

You save $20 by paying annually

Basic Plan Features
15 feeds
25 posts per feed
60-minute refresh rate
4 widgets
4 alerts per platform
4 email digests
2 webhooks
Bundles
25 posts per Collection
20 Blacklist and Whitelist keywords
Advanced filters

Recommended

Developer

Best for power users

$16.64

/ month

You save $40 by paying annually

Everything in Basic, and
100 feeds
50 posts per feed
15-minute refresh rate
20 widgets & advanced features
20 alerts per platform
20 email digests
10 webhooks
200 posts per Collection
50 Blacklist and Whitelist keywords
Feed Translation
Approval mode

Pro

Best for businesses

$83.32

/ month

You save $200 by paying annually

Everything in Developer, and
500 feeds
100 widgets & advanced features
100 alerts per platform
100 email digests
50 webhooks
1000 posts per Collection
200 Blacklist and Whitelist keywords
Team Collaboration
API Access
Compare Plans and Features
Features
Basic

$8.32

/ mo
Developer

$16.64

/ mo
Pro

$83.32

/ mo
Features
Basic

$8.32

/ mo
Developer

$16.64

/ mo
Pro

$83.32

/ mo
Feed Generation
Total Number of Feeds
15 RSS Feeds
100 RSS Feeds
500 RSS Feeds
Posts Per Feed
Up to 25
Up to 50
Up to 50
Refresh Rate
60 Minute
15 Minute
15 Minute
RSS Generator
RSS Builder
AI Briefs
Preview Credits
5 preview credits/mo
5 preview credits/mo
5 preview credits/mo
AI Brief Generation
AI Brief Scheduling
AI Brief for Bundles
Custom Brief Prompt
AI Credits Add-on
Feed Customization
Filters
Global Filters
Number of Whitelist Keywords
20
50
200
Number of Blacklist Keywords
20
50
200
Pinned Posts
Feed Translation
Image Proxy
Feed Management
Bundles
Posts Per Bundle
Up to 25
Up to 50
Up to 50
Convert Bundle to Feed
Collections
Posts per Collection
25
200
1000
Approval mode
Feed Tracking & Monetization
UTM Tags
Affiliate Tags
Integrations & API
API Access
API Operations per Month
1000
API Rate Limit
1/s
Webhooks
Number of Webhooks
2
10
50
Import / Export
OPML / CSV
OPML / CSV
OPML / CSV
3rd-Party Integrations
Widgets
Widgets
Total Number of Widgets
4
20
100
Widget Customization
Custom CSS
Widget UTM Tags
Widget Analytics
Widget Security
Auto-Refresh
News Wall Widget
List Widget
Carousel Widget
Imageboard Widget
Ticker Widget
Feed Widget
Bots & Alerts
Slack Alerts
4
20
100
Telegram Alerts
4
20
100
Discord Alerts
4
20
100
Email Digests
4
20
100
Collaboration
Team Collaboration
Team Members
1
1
10
Misc.
Customer Support
Free Plan
Free
Only 2 native RSS Feeds
  • 2 feeds
  • 1 Widgets
  • 24 Hour Refresh Rate
  • 1 Team Member
  • Link to RSS.app / Ads
  • Up to 5 Posts Per Feed
  • Email Digest
  • Collections
  • Social Media
  • Filters
  • Whitelist Keywords
  • Blacklist Keywords
  • Custom Widgets
  • Customer Support
  • Bundle Feeds
  • Team Collaboration

Try Now 7 Days Free Basic Trial.

Get Started Now
No credit card required
Cancel anytime

Frequently Asked Questions

What are my payment options?

We accept all major credit cards and PayPal. Payments are handled securely through trusted providers like Stripe, Chargebee, and PayPal. We never store your credit card details on our servers.

Can I try out RSS.app before subscribing?

Yes! When you sign up, you’ll get a 7-day free trial with no credit card required. During the trial, you’ll have access to the Basic plan with up to 10 feeds. After the trial ends, you can upgrade to a paid plan or switch to the free plan.

Can I upgrade or cancel my plan at any time?

Yes, you can change your plan whenever you like.
  • If you upgrade, you’ll only pay the prorated difference for the rest of the billing cycle.
  • If you downgrade, the difference will be credited on your next bill.
  • To cancel, just switch back to the free plan.
    Please note: we do not offer refunds.

What if I need more than 500 feeds?

If you need more feeds, please start a chat with our team or email us at support@rss.app, and we’ll set you up with a larger plan.

How are API operations counted?

API operations only count when you successfully create a new feed through the API. Actions like updating a feed’s settings, refreshing, or retrieving posts do not count toward your monthly operations limit. The limit resets on the 1st of every month.

How is widget usage counted?

Each unique widget you create counts as one widget. You can embed the same widget on multiple websites and it will still only count as one. If you embed several different widgets on the same website, each one will count separately toward your widget limit.

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