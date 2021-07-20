Add News & Social Feeds to Your HTML Website

Add News Feeds to Your HTML Website
The fastest and easiest way to add dynamic news feeds to your HTML website. No coding required.
HTML + RSS.app
Embed News Widgets using the HTML and RSS.app Integration
Add dynamic news feeds to your HTML website with RSS.app. This integration is the easiest way to showcase reliable content on your website.
Embed news feeds to your HTML website without any coding knowledge. RSS.app allows you to create RSS feeds from almost any website. Display the latest industry news to your visitors and keep them engaged with auto-updated content.
Once you generate your feed, embed it on your HTML website. You can add it to any location of your website like the header, footer, sidebar or to the middle of the page. You can embed our RSS widgets anywhere you like.
You can create any type of website with HTML. Use RSS.app to embed widgets on your HTML website to display dynamic content to your visitors.
Automatic Feed Updates
Your news feed will automatically update to show the most recent posts. There is no programming or coding required to add beautiful widgets and keep them updated.
Quick and Easy Setup
All you need to do is copy the generated code snippet and decide where on your HTML website, you want it to go. Paste the code snippet and that’s it! The newsfeed will auto-update automatically so no upkeep is required.
Join thousands of Small Businesses using RSS.app + HTML
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I embed the Carousel widget?
The Carousel widget can be embedded by opening your feed and clicking on the Embed tab. Click on ‘Add To Website’ and copy the Carousel code snippet and paste it to your website. The content of the widget will be updated automatically once new posts are published.
Will my carousel automatically rotate posts ?
Customize your carousel to automatically rotate posts in order of publish date by toggling the ‘Auto play’ button.
What type of feeds can I use in my carousel ?
Great question! You can create news feeds or feeds of products and showcase them in your carousel.You can even combine feeds into bundles and showcase these feeds too.
Do you offer JavaScript or iframe widgets ?
Yes, we offer both Javascript and iframe code snippets of the carousel widget. They can be found in the Embed tab of your feed.