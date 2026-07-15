eBay RSS Feed
Get instant alerts for new eBay listings and price drops
Paste any eBay search or category URL below
Popular eBay Feeds
Click to create — these feeds are ready to use
Vintage Watches
https://www.ebay.com/b/Vintage-Watches/31387/bn_1503523
Gaming Consoles
https://www.ebay.com/b/Video-Game-Consoles/139971/bn_320033
Camera Lenses
https://www.ebay.com/b/Camera-Lenses/3323/bn_1642278
How to create eBay RSS feed
Get started in under 30 seconds
Copy the URL
Find the page you want to follow and copy its URL
Paste & Generate
Paste the URL above and click "Generate Feed"
Connect Anywhere
Add to your RSS reader, automation tool, or any app that supports RSS
Who uses eBay RSS feeds?
Popular use cases from our community
Deal hunting
Be first to see new listings at great prices
Collectibles tracking
Track rare items the moment they're listed
Reselling arbitrage
Monitor categories for profitable buying opportunities
Parts sourcing
Track specific parts as they become available
Antique hunting
Follow vintage and antique categories for deals
Ready to Create Your RSS Feed?
Join 10,000+ users who save hours every week with automated RSS feeds. Free plan available.Create Free RSS Feed