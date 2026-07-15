RSS Feed
eBay RSS Feed
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eBay RSS Feed

Get instant alerts for new eBay listings and price drops

Paste any eBay search or category URL below
Be first to know
Automatic updates
30 seconds setup

Popular eBay Feeds

Click to create — these feeds are ready to use

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Vintage Watches

https://www.ebay.com/b/Vintage-Watches/31387/bn_1503523

eBay RSS logo
Gaming Consoles

https://www.ebay.com/b/Video-Game-Consoles/139971/bn_320033

eBay RSS logo
Camera Lenses

https://www.ebay.com/b/Camera-Lenses/3323/bn_1642278

How to create eBay RSS feed

Get started in under 30 seconds

1

Copy the URL

Find the page you want to follow and copy its URL

2

Paste & Generate

Paste the URL above and click "Generate Feed"

3

Connect Anywhere

Add to your RSS reader, automation tool, or any app that supports RSS

Who uses eBay RSS feeds?

Popular use cases from our community

🎯

Deal hunting

Be first to see new listings at great prices

📊

Collectibles tracking

Track rare items the moment they're listed

💡

Reselling arbitrage

Monitor categories for profitable buying opportunities

🔍

Parts sourcing

Track specific parts as they become available

📈

Antique hunting

Follow vintage and antique categories for deals

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