Add News & Social Feeds to Your Drupal Website

Add News Feeds to Your Drupal Website
Embed dynamic news feeds to your Drupal website
Drupal + RSS.app
Showcase trending news on Drupal with RSS.app
Embed news feeds to your Drupal website using widgets from RSS.app. This integration is the easiest and most efficient way to add news and keep your visitors engaged.
News feeds give your website a boost by displaying auto-updated content. You can display industry news or news related to specific trends.
Add these news feeds to your Drupal website with customized widgets. Widgets can be embedded using iframe or Javascript code snippets.
Drupal, a CMS platform allows for completely customizeable websites. Add widgets from RSS.app to increase you brand’s reliability.
Customizeable News Widgets
Each widget can be completely custimized according to your website theme. Change fonts, card colors, text colors and even filter out certain keywords. You can embed the widgets onto your Drupal website by choosing either iframe or Javascript code snippets.
Intuitive and Easy Setup
There is no need for any coding since each widget updates automatically. All you need to do is copy and paste the wiidget’s code snippet into you Drupal website editor.
Join thousands of Small Businesses using RSS.app + Drupal
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I embed the Carousel widget?
The Carousel widget can be embedded by opening your feed and clicking on the Embed tab. Click on ‘Add To Website’ and copy the Carousel code snippet and paste it to your website. The content of the widget will be updated automatically once new posts are published.
Will my carousel automatically rotate posts ?
Customize your carousel to automatically rotate posts in order of publish date by toggling the ‘Auto play’ button.
What type of feeds can I use in my carousel ?
Great question! You can create news feeds or feeds of products and showcase them in your carousel.You can even combine feeds into bundles and showcase these feeds too.
Do you offer JavaScript or iframe widgets ?
Yes, we offer both Javascript and iframe code snippets of the carousel widget. They can be found in the Embed tab of your feed.