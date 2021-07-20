Add News & Social Feeds to Your Joomla Website

Create a more dynamic Joomla website with responsive widgets from RSS.app. Add these widgets to your wesite to showcase the latest automatically updated content.

Choose to display relevant industry news or the latest fashion or stock trends on your Joomla website. You can create a widget from almost any website and completley customize the widget to match your theme.

There is no coding knowledge needed. Just paste the widget iframe or Javascript code snippet onto your Joomla website and that’s it! The Joomla and RSS.app integration is the best way to display new content on your website.