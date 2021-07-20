Add News & Social Feeds to Your Squarespace Website

Add News Feeds to Your Squarespace Website
Save time by adding responsive and dynamic news feed widgets to your Squarespace website
Squarespace + RSS.app
Showcase your Widgets in Squarespace with RSS.app
Adding news widgets to your Squarespace website is easier than ever! With the Squarespace and RSS.app integration, you can customize your own widget and paste the widget code snippet onto your website without any coding knowledge.
You can display industry news, new trends, and even videos in your widget. The easy set up will allow you to embed your widget in a matter of minutes. The dynamic widget is responsive to any screen size and updates automatically.
Squarespace lets you build your own brand. Use RSS.app with Squarespace to display the latest trends and develop your customer base.
Autobatically Updated
Each widget is updated automatically on your Squarespace website. There is no need to manually update or re-create any feeds. Updates will be reflected in both RSS.app and your Squarespace website.
Easy Customizations
Choose from any widget style like news wall, list, carousel, ticker or magazine. Customize any element of your widget to fit your website’s theme. Once you are finished, just paste the code snippet onto your Squarespace website and enjoy your new auto-updated widget!
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I embed the Carousel widget?
The Carousel widget can be embedded by opening your feed and clicking on the Embed tab. Click on ‘Add To Website’ and copy the Carousel code snippet and paste it to your website. The content of the widget will be updated automatically once new posts are published.
Will my carousel automatically rotate posts ?
Customize your carousel to automatically rotate posts in order of publish date by toggling the ‘Auto play’ button.
What type of feeds can I use in my carousel ?
Great question! You can create news feeds or feeds of products and showcase them in your carousel.You can even combine feeds into bundles and showcase these feeds too.
Do you offer JavaScript or iframe widgets ?
Yes, we offer both Javascript and iframe code snippets of the carousel widget. They can be found in the Embed tab of your feed.