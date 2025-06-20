Monitor News with Slack
Send relevant news updates directly to your Slack channels. No coding required.Get Started Now
Share News Automatically with Your Team
Keep your team updated with real-time RSS feeds delivered right into Slack. RSS.app makes it easy to send news from any website, blog, or social platform directly to your workspace.This integration helps your team stay informed on industry trends, product updates, research, and competitive insights — without switching tabs or searching manually.Just paste your RSS feed into Slack’s RSS app or automation tools and your updates will appear automatically.
How to Add RSS Feeds to Slack
Generate Your Feed in RSS.app
Paste any blog, news, or social link into the RSS Generator. We’ll instantly create a ready-to-use feed.
Choose Your Widget Style
Open the Widgets tab in RSS.app and select how your feed should look: News Wall, List, Carousel, Imageboard, TIcker, Magazine, or Feed.
Customize the Design
Click ”Customize” to adjust the colors, fonts, number of posts, & more. Match the widget to your website’s style.
Copy & Paste the Embed Code
Click ”Add to Website” and copy the JavaScript or iFrame code. Paste it into your Wix site and you’re done!
Everything You Need for RSS Feeds in Slack
Real-Time Updates
New posts appear in your Slack channels automatically, so your team always stays in the loop.
Works with Any Source
Turn any website, blog, or social page into a Slack-ready RSS feed instantly.
No Coding Needed
Just paste your feed link into Slack — no development or configuration required.
Improve Team Awareness
Deliver important updates directly where your team collaborates every day.
Tools to Organize and Control Your Feeds
Bundles
Combine multiple news sources into one unified feed to streamline updates.
Collections
Hand-pick articles and share only the most relevant content with your team.
Filters
Remove duplicates, hide posts without images, or use keyword filters to show only what matters.
What Users Love About RSS.app
Jun 20, 2025
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Jun 10, 2025
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.
I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.
Jun 2, 2025
Above and Beyond Help
As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.
May 29, 2025
Highly recommend RSS.app
Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.
May 5, 2025
RSS.app has been fantastic
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Apr 30, 2025
RSS.app Great product & Service
Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.