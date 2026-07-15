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Craigslist RSS Feed
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Craigslist RSS Feed

Get instant alerts for new Craigslist listings

Paste any Craigslist search or category URL below
Be first to know
Automatic updates
30 seconds setup

Popular Craigslist Feeds

Click to create — these feeds are ready to use

Craigslist to RSS logo
LA Cars & Trucks

https://losangeles.craigslist.org/search/cta#search=1~gallery~0~0

Craigslist to RSS logo
Vegas Apartments

https://lasvegas.craigslist.org/search/apa#search=1~gallery~0~0

Craigslist to RSS logo
NYC Real Estate

https://newyork.craigslist.org/search/rej#search=1~thumb~0~0

How to create Craigslist RSS feed

Get started in under 30 seconds

1

Copy the URL

Find the page you want to follow and copy its URL

2

Paste & Generate

Paste the URL above and click "Generate Feed"

3

Connect Anywhere

Add to your RSS reader, automation tool, or any app that supports RSS

Who uses Craigslist RSS feeds?

Popular use cases from our community

🎯

Apartment hunting

Be first to see new rental listings in your area

📊

Deal finding

Get instant alerts for new items at great prices

💡

Job searching

Monitor job postings in your field before they're gone

🔍

Car shopping

Track specific makes and models as they get listed

📈

Collectibles

Be first to find rare items when they're posted

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