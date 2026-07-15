RSS Feed
Webpage RSS Feed
Webpage to RSS logo

Convert Any Website to RSS Feed

Turn any webpage into a live RSS feed — no coding required

Paste any public webpage URL below to generate your RSS feed
30 seconds setup
Automatic updates
Connect everywhere

Popular Webpage Feeds

Click to create — these feeds are ready to use

Webpage to RSS logo
TechCrunch

https://techcrunch.com/

Webpage to RSS logo
The Verge

https://www.theverge.com/

Webpage to RSS logo
Hacker News

https://news.ycombinator.com/

Webpage to RSS logo
Product Hunt

https://www.producthunt.com/

How to create Webpage RSS feed

Get started in under 30 seconds

1

Copy the URL

Find the page you want to follow and copy its URL

2

Paste & Generate

Paste the URL above and click "Generate Feed"

3

Connect Anywhere

Add to your RSS reader, automation tool, or any app that supports RSS

Who uses Webpage RSS feeds?

Popular use cases from our community

🔍

Monitor competitors

Track competitor blogs, pricing pages, and announcements automatically

📰

Research automation

Aggregate industry news from multiple sources into one feed

Content curation

Build curated feeds from niche sites for newsletters

💰

Price tracking

Monitor e-commerce pages for product updates and changes

💼

Job hunting

Track company career pages for new job postings

Workflow automation

Connect to Slack, Teams, Zapier, or any integration tool

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