Add News & Social Feeds to Your Weebly Website

Add News Feeds to Your Weebly Website
The quickest way to curate news feeds on your Weebly website
Weebly + RSS.app
Embed Auto-Updated Feeds in Weebly with RSS.app
Keep your Weebly website updated automatically with new content from RSS.app. This intuitive integration is simple to use and is a fast way to generate content.
Showcase the latest news or trends on your website in a dynamic widget that auto-updates without any coding.
The widgets are completely customizeable which gives you free range to create your own style and match it to your website.
Weebly’s simplistic platform allows for quick website building. Incorporate RSS.app’s widgets to advertise your brand.
Automatic Updates
Each news feed you create will be updated automatically. This way, you will see the latest posts first. Once you embed your widget to your Weebly website, your feed will update by itself without needing to go back to RSS.app.
Fully Customizeable Widgets
Each widget can be completely customized to reflect your website’s aesthetic. Change colors, fonts, add filters and even the style of the cards. All of this with no coding knowledge needed!
Join thousands of Small Businesses using RSS.app + Weebly
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I embed the Carousel widget?
The Carousel widget can be embedded by opening your feed and clicking on the Embed tab. Click on ‘Add To Website’ and copy the Carousel code snippet and paste it to your website. The content of the widget will be updated automatically once new posts are published.
Will my carousel automatically rotate posts ?
Customize your carousel to automatically rotate posts in order of publish date by toggling the ‘Auto play’ button.
What type of feeds can I use in my carousel ?
Great question! You can create news feeds or feeds of products and showcase them in your carousel.You can even combine feeds into bundles and showcase these feeds too.
Do you offer JavaScript or iframe widgets ?
Yes, we offer both Javascript and iframe code snippets of the carousel widget. They can be found in the Embed tab of your feed.