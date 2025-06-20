Integrations
Zapier

Automate Your Workflows with RSS & Zapier

Connect RSS.app feeds to Zapier and send new posts anywhere. No coding needed.

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Add Dynamic News Feeds to Multiple Workflows

Share news from multiple sources with responsive RSS feeds from RSS.app. Add news feeds to your workflow to showcase the latest automatically updated content.

Showcase news feeds and blog posts by connecting RSS feeds to Zapier’s many integrations. Use Zapier with apps like Mailchimp, Slack, Shopify, Wordpress and Klaviyo to keep everyone updated with new product releases and latest industry news. Once you generate the news feed, you can customize the feed using premium filters to display specific posts.

There is no coding knowledge needed. Just paste the RSS code snippet into your RSS by Zapier workflow and that’s it! The Zapier and RSS.app integration is the best way to connect news feeds with multiple applications.

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Increase productivity with the Zapier and RSS.app Integration.

How to Connect RSS Feeds to Zapier

1
Generate Your Feed in RSS.app

Paste any blog, news, or social link into the RSS Generator. We’ll instantly create a ready-to-use feed.

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2
Choose Your Widget Style

Open the Widgets tab in RSS.app and select how your feed should look: News Wall, List, Carousel, Imageboard, TIcker, Magazine, or Feed.

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3
Customize the Design

Click ”Customize” to adjust the colors, fonts, number of posts, & more. Match the widget to your website’s style.

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4
Copy & Paste the Embed Code

Click ”Add to Website” and copy the JavaScript or iFrame code. Paste it into your Wix site and you’re done!

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Everything You Need for RSS Feeds in Zapier

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Auto-Updating Content

RSS.app keeps your Zaps current. Every time new content appears in your feed, Zapier triggers instantly.

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Works with Any Source

Turn any website, blog, or social page into a Zapier-ready RSS feed in seconds.

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No Technical Setup

Just copy your RSS.app feed URL and paste it into Zapier. Your emails will fill with new posts automatically.

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Reliable and Consistent

RSS.app keeps your feeds clean, stable, and always up to date so your zaps run smoothly.

Tools to Organize and Control Your Feeds

Bundles

Combine multiple RSS feeds into one stream. Perfect for tracking content from different sources in one place.

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Collections

Manually curate posts and turn them into a custom widget. Ideal for creating themed pages, resource hubs, or brand highlights.

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Filters

Hide posts without images, remove duplicates, or use keyword filters (whitelist/blacklist) to display exactly what matters.

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Reviews

What Users Love About RSS.app

Trustpilot
Rated 4.7 out of 54.7
Ben Wiser avatar
Ben Wiser

Jun 20, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

Brian Talamo avatar
Brian Talamo

Jun 10, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.

Junell Felsburg avatar
Junell Felsburg

Jun 2, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Above and Beyond Help

As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.

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Caroline Traweger

May 29, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend RSS.app

Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.

L
Lindsey

May 5, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app has been fantastic

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

M
Marcelo Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app Great product & Service

Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I connect RSS.app to Zapier?
After creating a feed in RSS.app, copy the feed URL. In Zapier, create a new Zap, choose RSS by Zapier as the trigger, and paste your feed URL into the Feed URL field.
How often does the feed update?
The feed refreshes itself automatically. You’ll see new posts every 15 to 60 minutes, depending on your plan.
Do I have to do any coding?
No coding is needed. Just copy your RSS.app feed URL and connect it in Zapier.
Can I use RSS.app with any app in Zapier?
Yes. You can connect your feed to thousands of apps like Google Sheets, Notion, or Mailchimp.
What types of feeds can I create with RSS.app?
Yes. RSS.app can create feeds from almost any website, blog, or social media page, even if they don’t provide an RSS feed themselves.

Join thousands of Zapier users using RSS.app to optimize their workflows.

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