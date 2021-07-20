Add News & Social Feeds to Your Wix Website

Add News Feeds to Your Wix Website
The fastest and simplest way to add curated news feeds to your Wix website.
Wix + RSS.app
Add News Feeds with the Wix and RSS.app Integration
Embed dynamic news widgets to your Wix website with this powerful integration. RSS.app is the easiest way to generate high quality RSS feeds that can be embedded into your Wix website.
The Wix integration allows you to showcase the latest industry news in your own customizeable widget right on your website without any coding knowledge.
The seamless integration helps you embed dynamic content and keep your visitors informed. The widgets can be embedded absolutely anywhere on your Wix website.
Wix is a site builder platform that allows businesses to create websites. Use RSS.app with Wix to make your brand stronger.
Auto Updated News Feed
Your news feed will update automatically to display the latest and most recent posts. No need to worry or manually re-create the feedl.
Fast and Simple Setup
Absolutely no coding required! Just copy the iFrame or Javascript code snippet from RSS.app and paste it on your Wix website editor. That’s it! The news feed will auto-update automatically so no upkeep is required.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I embed the Carousel widget?
The Carousel widget can be embedded by opening your feed and clicking on the Embed tab. Click on ‘Add To Website’ and copy the Carousel code snippet and paste it to your website. The content of the widget will be updated automatically once new posts are published.
Will my carousel automatically rotate posts ?
Customize your carousel to automatically rotate posts in order of publish date by toggling the ‘Auto play’ button.
What type of feeds can I use in my carousel ?
Great question! You can create news feeds or feeds of products and showcase them in your carousel.You can even combine feeds into bundles and showcase these feeds too.
Do you offer JavaScript or iframe widgets ?
Yes, we offer both Javascript and iframe code snippets of the carousel widget. They can be found in the Embed tab of your feed.