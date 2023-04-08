API Reference

Welcome to the RSS.app API documentation! The RSS.app API is a RESTful web service designed for developers who want to interact with RSS.app programmatically. This API allows you to create, delete, and retrieve RSS feeds.

The API uses standard HTTP methods (such as GET, POST, PUT, and DELETE) to send requests and receive responses. It expects JSON-encoded request bodies and returns JSON-encoded responses, accompanied by appropriate HTTP status codes.

In this documentation, you'll find detailed information about available endpoints, required parameters, and sample code snippets to help you get started with the RSS.app API.

BASE URL

https://api.rss.app

Authentication

RSS.app uses API keys to authenticate requests, ensuring that only authorized users can access the API. To view and manage your API keys, visit the RSS.app Dashboard.

It is crucial to keep your API keys private and secure. Do not share them with anyone, and avoid including them in any publicly accessible resources, such as client-side code or GitHub repositories.

Please note that all API requests must be made over HTTPS. Any calls made over plain HTTP will fail. Additionally, API requests without proper authentication will also be rejected.

YOUR API KEY

A sample test API key is provided in all the examples throughout this documentation, allowing you to test any example right away.

To test requests using your account, replace the sample API key with your actual API key or Sign In.

Errors

The RSS.app API uses conventional HTTP response codes to indicate the success or failure of a request.

Codes in the 200 range indicate success.

Codes in the 400 range indicate an error with the given information.

Codes in the 500 range indicate an error with RSS.app’s servers (these are rare).

By inspecting the response and the included error attributes, you can diagnose issues with your API requests and implement appropriate error handling.

When an error occurs, the API returns a JSON object containing the following attributes.

Attributes

messagestring

A human-readable message providing more details about the error.

statusCodenumber

The HTTP status code associated with the error.

errorsarray

A container for all error elements, each containing:

titlestring

A message providing more details about the specific error.

codestring

A short string indicating the error code.

HTTP STATUS CODE SUMMARY

200 - OK

Everything worked as expected.

400 - Bad Request

The request was unacceptable, often due to missing a required parameter.

401 - Unauthorized

No valid API key provided.

402 - Request Failed

The parameters were valid but the request failed.

403 - Forbidden

The API key doesn't have permissions to perform the request.

404 - Not Found

The requested resource doesn't exist.

409 - Conflict

The request conflicts with another request (perhaps due to using the same idempotent key).

429 - Too Many Requests

Too many requests hit the API too quickly. We recommend an exponential backoff of your requests.

500, 502, 503, 504 - Server Errors

Something went wrong on RSS.app's end. (These are rare.)

200 - OK

Everything worked as expected.

400 - Bad Request

The request was unacceptable, often due to missing a required parameter.

401 - Unauthorized

No valid API key provided.

402 - Request Failed

The parameters were valid but the request failed.

403 - Forbidden

The API key doesn't have permissions to perform the request.

404 - Not Found

The requested resource doesn't exist.

409 - Conflict

The request conflicts with another request (perhaps due to using the same idempotent key).

429 - Too Many Requests

Too many requests hit the API too quickly. We recommend an exponential backoff of your requests.

500, 502, 503, 504 - Server Errors

Something went wrong on RSS.app's end. (These are rare.)

Pagination

Some API resources, such as 'Feed List', provide the ability to fetch multiple items and support pagination.

RSS.app API utilizes offset-based pagination with the offset and limit parameters to paginate the results. Both offset and limit parameters accept integer values and return objects in reverse chronological order.

Parameters

limitoptional, default is 10

The maximum number of items to fetch in a single request. Value between 1 and 100.

offsetoptional, default is 0

The starting position from which to fetch the items.

List Response Format

dataarray

An array containing the actual response elements, paginated by any request parameters.

totalnumber

Total elements count.

offsetnumber

Determines the starting point.

limitnumber

A limit on the number of objects.

RESPONSE

{ "total": 372, "offset": 1, "limit": 1, "data": [ { "id": "cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v", "title": "BBC - Homepage", "source_url": "http://bbc.com", "rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v.xml", "description": "Breaking news, sport, TV, radio and a whole lot more. The BBC informs, educates and entertains - wherever you are, whatever your age.", "icon": "https://gn-web-assets.api.bbc.com/wwhp/20220322-0833-37491ec2b6e5b4c43bda3673e521e8164a789b87/responsive/img/apple-touch/apple-touch-180.jpg", "is_active": true } ] }

Feeds

Feeds represents news feeds in your RSS.app account. With the RSS.app API, you can effortlessly manage your news feeds by performing various actions such as creating, retrieving, deleting, or listing all the feeds associated with your account.


Each feed encapsulates a collection of items, including titles, images, and short descriptions of individual posts. By utilizing the API, you can efficiently organize and curate your news feeds, ensuring that you stay up-to-date with the latest content from your favorite sources.

The Feed Object

Attributes

idstring

Unique identifier for the object.

titlestring

Feed title. This can be edited from the RSS.app dashboard.

source_urlstring

Source URL. The URL the feed was created from.

rss_feed_urlstring

RSS Feed URL. The URL to retrieve the RSS feed.

descriptionstring

Feed description. This can be edited from the RSS.app dashboard.

iconstring

URL of the icon of the feed.

is_activeboolean

Indicates whether the feed is active.

itemsarray

List that represents the articles attached to feed object.

urlstring

The URL of the resource described by the item.

titlestring

Title

description_textstring

Description in plain text format

description_htmlstring

Description in HTML format. If there is no description, this field will be empty.

thumbnailstring

Thumbnail URL

authorsarray

Array of authors as objects. If there is no author, an empty array will be returned.

authorsobject

Object represents an author

namestring

Name of the author

date_publisheddate string

Published date

ENDPOINTS

POST /v1/feeds

GET /v1/feeds/:id

GET /v1/feeds

DELETE /v1/feeds/:id

THE FEED OBJECT

{ "id": "cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v", "title": "BBC - Homepage", "rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v.xml", "source_url": "https://bbc.com", "description": "Breaking news, sport, TV, radio and a whole lot more. The BBC informs, educates and entertains - wherever you are, whatever your age.", "icon": "https://gn-web-assets.api.bbc.com/wwhp/20220322-0833-37491ec2b6e5b4c43bda3673e521e8164a789b87/responsive/img/apple-touch/apple-touch-180.jpg", "is_active": true, "items": [ { "url": "https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-65118507", "title": "Why this iconic spider sculpture faces removal", "description_text": "The Vancouver sculpture is made from recycled waste but is tangled up in a web of bureaucracy.", "description_html": "<div><div style=\"left: 0; width: 100%; height: 0; position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%;\"><iframe src=\"https://www.bbc.com/news/av-embeds/65118507\" style=\"border: 0; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute;\" allowfullscreen scrolling=\"no\" allow=\"encrypted-media\"></iframe></div></div>", "thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/8C30/production/_129188853_p0fcpll9.jpg", "date_published": "2023-04-08T01:09:36.000Z", "authors": [] }, { "url": "https://www.bbc.com/travel/article/20230407-the-real-way-to-whip-cream", "title": "The 'real' way to whip cream", "description_text": "Aptly named after its place of origin, this sweet, thick whipped cream is arguably the best of its kind the \"crème de la crème\" so to speak.", "thumbnail": "https://ychef.files.bbci.co.uk/live/624x351/p0fcxv79.jpg", "date_published": "2023-04-08T12:50:28.000Z", "authors": [{ "name": "Angela Dansby" }] }, { "url": "https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-65221385", "title": "Thabo Bester: South African murderer who faked death arrested in Tanzania", "description_text": "Thabo Bester, known as the \"Facebook rapist\", escaped from South African prison in May last year.", "thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/1806B/production/_129311489_gettythumbnails-129143970.jpg", "date_published": "2023-04-08T15:47:06.000Z", "authors": [] } ] }

Create Feed By URL

Create feeds from websites by using the following parameters:

Parameters

urlREQUIRED

A valid Website URL is required (example: https://bbc.com)

Returns

A feed with posts is returned. Otherwise, an error is returned.

POST /v1/feed

var axios = require('axios'); var data = JSON.stringify({"url":"https://bbc.com"}); var config = { method: 'post', url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds', headers: { 'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET', 'Content-Type': 'application/json' }, data: data }; axios(config) .then(function (response) { console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data)); }) .catch(function (error) { console.log(error); });

RESPONSE

{ "id": "cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v", "title": "BBC - Homepage", "rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v.xml", "source_url": "https://bbc.com", "description": "Breaking news, sport, TV, radio and a whole lot more. The BBC informs, educates and entertains - wherever you are, whatever your age.", "icon": "https://gn-web-assets.api.bbc.com/wwhp/20220322-0833-37491ec2b6e5b4c43bda3673e521e8164a789b87/responsive/img/apple-touch/apple-touch-180.jpg", "is_active": true, "items": [ { "url": "https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-65118507", "title": "Why this iconic spider sculpture faces removal", "description_text": "The Vancouver sculpture is made from recycled waste but is tangled up in a web of bureaucracy.", "description_html": "<div><div style=\"left: 0; width: 100%; height: 0; position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%;\"><iframe src=\"https://www.bbc.com/news/av-embeds/65118507\" style=\"border: 0; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute;\" allowfullscreen scrolling=\"no\" allow=\"encrypted-media\"></iframe></div></div>", "thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/8C30/production/_129188853_p0fcpll9.jpg", "date_published": "2023-04-08T01:09:36.000Z", "authors": [] }, { "url": "https://www.bbc.com/travel/article/20230407-the-real-way-to-whip-cream", "title": "The 'real' way to whip cream", "description_text": "Aptly named after its place of origin, this sweet, thick whipped cream is arguably the best of its kind the \"crème de la crème\" so to speak.", "thumbnail": "https://ychef.files.bbci.co.uk/live/624x351/p0fcxv79.jpg", "date_published": "2023-04-08T12:50:28.000Z", "authors": [{ "name": "Angela Dansby" }] }, { "url": "https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-65221385", "title": "Thabo Bester: South African murderer who faked death arrested in Tanzania", "description_text": "Thabo Bester, known as the \"Facebook rapist\", escaped from South African prison in May last year.", "thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/1806B/production/_129311489_gettythumbnails-129143970.jpg", "date_published": "2023-04-08T15:47:06.000Z", "authors": [] } ] }

Create feeds from Native RSS Feed by using the following parameters:

Parameters

urlREQUIRED

A valid Native RSS Feed is required (example: https://www.bbc.com/future/feed.rss)

Returns

A feed with posts is returned. Otherwise, an error is returned.

POST /v1/feed

var axios = require('axios'); var data = JSON.stringify({"url":"https://www.bbc.com/future/feed.rss"}); var config = { method: 'post', url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds', headers: { 'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET', 'Content-Type': 'application/json' }, data: data }; axios(config) .then(function (response) { console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data)); }) .catch(function (error) { console.log(error); });

RESPONSE

{ "id": "DMFNG33hY7EFHtw6", "title": "BBC Home - Breaking News, World News, U.S. News, Sports, Business, Innovation, Climate, Culture, Travel, Video & Audio", "source_url": "https://www.bbc.com/future/feed.rss", "rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/DMFNG33hY7EFHtw6.xml", "description": "Visit BBC for trusted reporting on the latest world and U.S. news, sports, business, climate, innovation, culture and much more.", "icon": "https://www.bbc.com/apple-touch-icon.png", "is_active": true, "items": [ { "url": "https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20231122-the-genes-that-made-us-truly-human-may-also-make-us-ill?ocid=global_future_rss", "title": "The genes that make us ill", "description_text": "Evolutionary jumpstarts sometimes have far-reaching effects", "thumbnail": "https://ychef.files.bbci.co.uk/144x81/p0gv08bz.jpg", "date_published": "2023-11-22T14:00:00.000Z", "authors": [] }, { "url": "https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20231120-the-black-mambas-south-africas-all-female-anti-poaching-unit?ocid=global_future_rss", "title": "The unarmed women fighting poachers", "description_text": "South Africa's all-female anti-poaching unit", "thumbnail": "https://ychef.files.bbci.co.uk/144x81/p0gtrzd2.jpg", "date_published": "2023-11-21T14:00:00.000Z", "authors": [] }, { "url": "https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20231120-wildebeest-and-wolves-a-secret-weapon-against-climate-change?ocid=global_future_rss", "title": "Why wildebeest are good for the climate", "description_text": "Animals may be a secret weapon in the fight against climate change", "thumbnail": "https://ychef.files.bbci.co.uk/144x81/p0gtspvv.jpg", "date_published": "2023-11-20T14:00:00.000Z", "authors": [] } ] }

Create Feed By Keyword

Create feeds from keywords by using the following parameters:

Parameters

keywordREQUIRED

A valid website keyword is required (example: marketing)

regionREQUIRED

A valid region is required (example: US:en)

Returns

A feed with posts is returned. Otherwise, an error is returned.

POST /v1/feed

var axios = require('axios'); var data = JSON.stringify({ "keyword": "marketing", "region": "US:en" }); var config = { method: 'post', url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds', headers: { 'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET', 'Content-Type': 'application/json' }, data: data }; axios(config) .then(function (response) { console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data)); }) .catch(function (error) { console.log(error); });

RESPONSE

{ "id": "tTVYAQfX2VhPOHiv", "title": "marketing", "source_url": "https://rss.app/rss-feed?keyword=marketing&region=&lang=en", "rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/tTVYAQfX2VhPOHiv.xml", "description": "#marketing generated by RSS.app", "icon": "https://rss.app/favicon.ico", "is_active": true, "items": [ { "url": "https://www.farmprogress.com/commentary/grain-marketing-strategies-meet-tammy-two-step", "title": "Grain marketing strategies: Meet Tammy Two-step", "description_text": "Advanced Marketing Class: Tammy’s complete approach to marketing grain offers impressive results.", "thumbnail": "https://eu-images.contentstack.com/v3/assets/bltdd43779342bd9107/blt5fd6e4e410b872f3/64fa0809fc70f537bed01bda/Market_chart_led_screen_at_price_peak_Getty.jpg?disable=upscale&width=1200&height=630&fit=crop", "date_published": "2023-09-08T11:30:00.000Z", "authors": [] }, { "url": "https://campusrecmag.com/how-marketing-keeps-programs-afloat/", "title": "How Marketing Keeps Programs Afloat", "description_text": "It goes without saying that it takes money to run any athletic program, and programs with larger budgets tend to", "thumbnail": "https://campusrecmag.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/CR-SepOct-2023-ISTimeSolutions-1.jpg", "date_published": "2023-09-08T11:02:32.000Z", "authors": [] }, { "url": "https://www.marketingweek.com/three-steps-to-developing-a-marketing-effectiveness-framework-that-lands-with-the-c-suite/", "title": "Three steps to an effectiveness framework the C-suite understands", "description_text": "New research from Kantar and Google reveals the actions the most advanced organisations are undertaking to demonstrate marketing effectiveness.", "thumbnail": "https://marketingweek.imgix.net/content/uploads/2023/08/29113059/Shutterstock_2218785363.jpg", "date_published": "2023-09-08T10:43:00.000Z", "authors": [ { "name": "Richard McLeod" } ] } ] }

Create feeds News headlines from keywords by using the following parameters:

Parameters

keywordREQUIRED

A valid website keyword is required (example: AI Breakthrough: Quantum Leap in Neural Networks Unveiled)

regionREQUIRED

A valid region is required (example: US:en)

Returns

A feed with posts is returned. Otherwise, an error is returned.

POST /v1/feed

var axios = require('axios'); var data = JSON.stringify({ "keyword": "AI Breakthrough: Quantum Leap in Neural Networks", "region": "US:en" }); var config = { method: 'post', url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds', headers: { 'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET', 'Content-Type': 'application/json' }, data: data }; axios(config) .then(function (response) { console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data)); }) .catch(function (error) { console.log(error); });

RESPONSE

{ "id": "tYi56jxVNO1Yqksx", "title": "AI Breakthrough: Quantum Leap in Neural Networks Unveiled", "source_url": "https://rss.app/rss-feed?keyword=AI%20Breakthrough%3A%20Quantum%20Leap%20in%20Neural%20Networks%20Unveiled&region=US&lang=en", "rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/tYi56jxVNO1Yqksx.xml", "description": "#AI Breakthrough: Quantum Leap in Neural Networks Unveiled generated by RSS.app", "icon": "https://rss.app/favicon.ico", "is_active": true, "items": [ { "url": "https://science.slashdot.org/story/23/10/23/004220/nasa-transmits-patches-to-the-two-voyager-probes-launched-in-1977?utm_source=rss1.0mainlinkanon&utm_medium=feed", "title": "NASA Transmits Patches to the Two Voyager Probes Launched in 1977 - Slashdot", "description_text": "It's not every day that you get to update the firmware on a device that was produced in the 1970s, writes Hackaday, and rarely is said device well beyond the boundaries of our solar system. This is however exactly what the JPL team in charge of the Voyager 1 & 2 missions are facing, as they...", "thumbnail": "https://a.fsdn.com/sd/topics/nasa_64.png", "date_published": "2023-10-22T12:00:00.000Z", "authors": [] }, { "url": "https://science.slashdot.org/story/23/10/20/1225206/pfizer-hikes-price-of-covid-antiviral-paxlovid-from-530-to-nearly-1400", "title": "Pfizer Hikes Price of COVID Antiviral Paxlovid From $530 To Nearly $1,400 - Slashdot", "description_text": "Pfizer this week revealed that it raised the list price of a course of Paxlovid -- its lifesaving antiviral drug used to reduce the risk of severe COVID-19 in those most vulnerable -- to nearly $1,400, more than double the roughly $530 the US government has paid for the treatment in the emergency ph...", "thumbnail": "https://a.fsdn.com/sd/topics/business_64.png", "date_published": "2023-10-20T12:00:00.000Z", "authors": [] }, { "url": "https://www.scientific-computing.com/article/can-photonics-deliver-next-breakthrough-research-computing-0", "title": "Can photonics deliver the next breakthrough in research computing? | Scientific Computing World", "description_text": "How will this new computing revolution impact scientists and engineers' research capabilities?", "thumbnail": null, "date_published": "2023-10-16T13:34:26.000Z", "authors": [] } ] }

Retrieve Feed

Retrieve the details of an existing feed by providing its unique feed ID.

The feed ID can be found from the ‘Create Feed’ request or the ‘Feed List’ request.

Parameters

sortOPTIONAL

Sorts the articles in the feed.
Available values: last_added, date.
If omitted, the feed uses the sort preference set in the dashboard.

Returns

A feed is returned. Otherwise, an error is returned.

GET /v1/feed/:id

var axios = require('axios') var config = { method: 'get', url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds/:feed_id', headers: { 'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET' } }; axios(config) .then(function (response) { console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data)); }) .catch(function (error) { console.log(error); });

RESPONSE

{ "id": "cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v", "title": "BBC - Homepage", "rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v.xml", "source_url": "https://bbc.com", "description": "Breaking news, sport, TV, radio and a whole lot more. The BBC informs, educates and entertains - wherever you are, whatever your age.", "icon": "https://gn-web-assets.api.bbc.com/wwhp/20220322-0833-37491ec2b6e5b4c43bda3673e521e8164a789b87/responsive/img/apple-touch/apple-touch-180.jpg", "is_active": true, "items": [ { "url": "https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-65118507", "title": "Why this iconic spider sculpture faces removal", "description_text": "The Vancouver sculpture is made from recycled waste but is tangled up in a web of bureaucracy.", "description_html": "<div><div style=\"left: 0; width: 100%; height: 0; position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%;\"><iframe src=\"https://www.bbc.com/news/av-embeds/65118507\" style=\"border: 0; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute;\" allowfullscreen scrolling=\"no\" allow=\"encrypted-media\"></iframe></div></div>", "thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/8C30/production/_129188853_p0fcpll9.jpg", "date_published": "2023-04-08T01:09:36.000Z", "authors": [] }, { "url": "https://www.bbc.com/travel/article/20230407-the-real-way-to-whip-cream", "title": "The 'real' way to whip cream", "description_text": "Aptly named after its place of origin, this sweet, thick whipped cream is arguably the best of its kind the \"crème de la crème\" so to speak.", "thumbnail": "https://ychef.files.bbci.co.uk/live/624x351/p0fcxv79.jpg", "date_published": "2023-04-08T12:50:28.000Z", "authors": [{ "name": "Angela Dansby" }] }, { "url": "https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-65221385", "title": "Thabo Bester: South African murderer who faked death arrested in Tanzania", "description_text": "Thabo Bester, known as the \"Facebook rapist\", escaped from South African prison in May last year.", "thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/1806B/production/_129311489_gettythumbnails-129143970.jpg", "date_published": "2023-04-08T15:47:06.000Z", "authors": [] } ] }

List All Feeds

View a list of feeds created in the account.

Parameters

limitoptional, default is 10

A limit on the number of feeds to be returned, between 1 and 100.

offsetoptional, default is 0

Determines the starting point.

Returns

Returns a list of feeds in the account.

Each entry in the array is a separate Feed object. If no more feeds are available, the resulting array is empty.

GET /v1/feed

var axios = require('axios'); var config = { method: 'get', url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds?limit=10', headers: { 'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET' } }; axios(config) .then(function (response) { console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data)); }) .catch(function (error) { console.log(error); });

RESPONSE

{ "total": 373, "offset": 0, "limit": 10, "data": [ { "id": "cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v", "title": "BBC - Homepage", "source_url": "http://bbc.com", "rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v.xml", "description": "Breaking news, sport, TV, radio and a whole lot more. The BBC informs, educates and entertains - wherever you are, whatever your age.", "icon": "https://gn-web-assets.api.bbc.com/wwhp/20220322-0833-37491ec2b6e5b4c43bda3673e521e8164a789b87/responsive/img/apple-touch/apple-touch-180.jpg", "is_active": true }, { "id": "tRB1VRwysSuwnHlJ", "title": "Bitcoin", "source_url": "https://rss.app/rss-feed?keyword=vanadzor" "rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/tRB1VRwysSuwnHlJ.xml", "description": "#Bitcoin generated by RSS.app", "icon": "https://rss.app/favicon.ico", "is_active": true }, { "id": "tq7X9v2dKgkTre59", "source_url": "https://rss.app/rss-feed?topicId=technology" "rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/tq7X9v2dKgkTre59.xml", "title": "Technology", "description": "#Technology generated by RSS.app", "icon": "https://rss.app/favicon.ico", "is_active": true }, {...} ] }

Update Feed

Update an existing feed by its unique feed ID.

Parameters

idREQUIRED, string

Unique identifier for the object.

titleoptional, string

Feed title. The title of the feed.

descriptionoptional, string

Description. The description of the feed.

iconoptional, string

URL of the icon of the feed.

GET /v1/feed

var axios = require('axios'); var data = JSON.stringify({ "title": "New title for Feed" }); var config = { method: 'PATCH', url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds/:feed_id', headers: { 'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET', 'Content-Type': 'application/json' }, data : data }; axios(config) .then(function (response) { console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data)); }) .catch(function (error) { console.log(error); });

RESPONSE

{ "id": "ty0efZXfUX3BQoh8", "title": "New title for Feed", "source_url": "https://rss.app/rss-feed?topicId=technology", "rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/ty0efZXfUX3BQoh8.xml", "description": "#Technology generated by RSS.app", "icon": "https://rss.app/favicon.ico", "is_active": true }

Retrieve Feed Settings

Retrieve the details of an existing feed settings by providing its unique feed ID. The feed ID can be found from the ‘Create Feed’ request or the ‘Feed List’ request.

Parameters

No parameters

Returns

A feed settings is returned. Otherwise, an error is returned.

GET /v1/feed

var axios = require('axios') var config = { method: 'GET', url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds/:feed_id/settings', headers: { 'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET' } }; axios(config) .then(function (response) { console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data)); }) .catch(function (error) { console.log(error); });

RESPONSE

{ "customAuthor": "Custom Author" }

Update Feed Settings

Update an existing feed settings by its unique feed ID.

Parameters

feedIdREQUIRED, string

Unique identifier for the object.

customAuthoroptional, string

The customAuthor field allows you to specify an individual author or content creator who is not necessarily the standard author (e.g., automated systems or other external sources).
For reset to default value, need pass null

GET /v1/feed

var axios = require('axios'); var data = JSON.stringify({ "customAuthor": "Custom Author" }); var config = { method: 'PATCH', url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds/:feed_id/settings', headers: { 'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET', 'Content-Type': 'application/json' }, data : data }; axios(config) .then(function (response) { console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data)); }) .catch(function (error) { console.log(error); });

RESPONSE

{ "customAuthor": "Custom Author" }

Delete Feed

You can delete feeds via the feed management page of the RSS.app dashboard. Deleted feeds will be removed from the bundles. Feeds can also be deleted via the API.

Parameters

No parameters

Returns

The feed id and the deletion flag is returned. If the feed has already been deleted, an error message is returned stating ‘feed has already been deleted’.

DELETE /v1/feed/:id

var axios = require('axios'); var config = { method: 'delete', url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds/:feed_id', headers: { 'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET' } }; axios(config) .then(function (response) { console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data)); }) .catch(function (error) { console.log(error); });

RESPONSE

{ "id": "zScdlc0QIdfuBNA6", "deleted": true }

Bundles

Bundles represents news feeds in your RSS.app account. With the RSS.app API, you can effortlessly manage your news feeds by performing various actions such as creating, retrieving, deleting, or listing all the feeds associated with your account.


Each feed encapsulates a collection of items, including titles, images, and short descriptions of individual posts. By utilizing the API, you can efficiently organize and curate your news feeds, ensuring that you stay up-to-date with the latest content from your favorite sources.

The Bundle Object

Attributes

idstring

Unique identifier for the object.

namestring

Bundle name. This can be edited from the RSS.app dashboard.

descriptionstring

Description. The description of the bundle.

iconstring

URL of the icon of the bundle.

feedsarray

Array of id feeds

itemsarray

Array of feeds

urlstring

The URL of the resource described by the item.

titlestring

Title

description_textstring

Description in plain text format

description_htmlstring

Description in HTML format. If there is no description, this field will be empty.

thumbnailstring

Thumbnail URL

authorsarray

Array of authors as objects. If there is no author, an empty array will be returned.

authorsobject

Object represents an author

namestring

Name of the author

date_publisheddate string

Published date

ENDPOINTS

POST /v1/bundles

GET /v1/bundles/:bundle_id

PATCH /v1/bundles/:bundle_id

PUT/v1/bundles/:bundle_id/feeds/:feed_id

DELETE /v1/bundles/:bundle_id/feeds/:feed_id

DELETE /v1/bundles/:bundle_id

THE BUNDLE OBJECT

{ "id": "_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus", "name": "Sports", "rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus.xml", "description": "", "icon": "", "feeds": [ "SQ27oAt2BI9Rcf8p", "t4f8yuPcD6iyfdXK" ], "items": [ { "url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/av/football/67592514", "title": "'He's the second best keeper in the league' - Ten Hag on Onana", "description_text": "Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praises Andre Onana's 'strong character' following a series of high-profile errors from the keeper.", "thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/cpsprodpb/66BB/production/_131899262_p0gx2m8y.jpg", "date_published": "2023-12-01T13:54:46.000Z", "authors": [] }, { "url": "https://olympics.com/en/news/fans-iconic-olympic-moments", "title": "'Magical,' 'goosebumps', 'poignant' – sports fans describe watching iconic moments at an Olympic Games", "description_text": "From Cathy Freeman's raucously-supported historic run to a dramatic upset in curling that left the arena silent, fans share what it's like to be in the stands at an Olympic Games, as more tickets go on sale for Paris 2024.", "description_html": "<div><div style=\"left: 0; width: 100%; height: 0; position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%;\"><iframe src=\"https://olympics.com/en/video/nastia-liukin-wins-individual-all-around-gold-beijing-2008-replays\" style=\"border: 0; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute;\" allowfullscreen scrolling=\"no\" allow=\"encrypted-media\"></iframe></div></div>", "thumbnail": "https://img.olympics.com/images/image/private/t_social_share_thumb/f_auto/primary/qxiei4gtcnzygvy2zxqm", "date_published": "2023-12-01T13:22:02.000Z", "authors": [ { "name": "Maggie Hendricks" } ] }, { "url": "https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/brock-purdy-im-not-really-sentimental-returning-to-philly", "title": "Brock Purdy: I'm not really sentimental returning to Philly", "description_text": "One of the most anticipated games of the year will kick off in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon and one of the reasons everyone has been looking forward to the 49ers' visit is what happened the last time they were in town.", "thumbnail": "https://nbcsports.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/a21a908/2147483647/strip/true/crop/3000x1688+0+0/resize/1440x810!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F89%2F4f%2F0435182e46de8b7c2c9149c504a8%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F1813898176", "date_published": "2023-12-01T13:21:02.000Z", "authors": [] }, { "url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/67590974", "title": "Pakistan's Butt given first role since spot-fixing", "description_text": "The former Pakistan captain was banned from cricket in 2010 for his part in a spot-fixing scandal.", "thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/C59D/production/_131898505_gettyimages-129525390.jpg", "date_published": "2023-12-01T13:19:25.000Z", "authors": [] }, { "url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/tennis/67587319", "title": "Nadal to return at January's Brisbane International", "description_text": "Former world number one Rafael Nadal will return to tennis at the Brisbane International after nearly a year out with injury.", "thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/11787/production/_124395517_bbcbreakingnewsgraphic.jpg", "date_published": "2023-12-01T13:03:50.000Z", "authors": [] } ] }

Create Bundle

Create bundle from your feeds by using the following parameters:

Parameters

nameREQUIRED

A bundle name

feedsREQUIRED

Array of feeds example ['iVlcKYisg2g3bSwp', 'XRNElr63Q6RQuCNk']

Returns

A bundle returned. Otherwise, an error is returned.

POST /v1/bundles

var axios = require('axios'); var data = JSON.stringify({"name":"New Bundle", "feeds": ["cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v"]}); var config = { method: 'post', url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/bundles', headers: { 'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET', 'Content-Type': 'application/json' }, data : data }; axios(config) .then(function (response) { console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data)); }) .catch(function (error) { console.log(error); });

RESPONSE

{ "id": "_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus", "name": "Sports", "rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus.xml", "description": "", "icon": "", "feeds": [ "SQ27oAt2BI9Rcf8p", "t4f8yuPcD6iyfdXK" ], "items": [ { "url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/av/football/67592514", "title": "'He's the second best keeper in the league' - Ten Hag on Onana", "description_text": "Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praises Andre Onana's 'strong character' following a series of high-profile errors from the keeper.", "thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/cpsprodpb/66BB/production/_131899262_p0gx2m8y.jpg", "date_published": "2023-12-01T13:54:46.000Z", "authors": [] }, { "url": "https://olympics.com/en/news/fans-iconic-olympic-moments", "title": "'Magical,' 'goosebumps', 'poignant' – sports fans describe watching iconic moments at an Olympic Games", "description_text": "From Cathy Freeman's raucously-supported historic run to a dramatic upset in curling that left the arena silent, fans share what it's like to be in the stands at an Olympic Games, as more tickets go on sale for Paris 2024.", "description_html": "<div><div style=\"left: 0; width: 100%; height: 0; position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%;\"><iframe src=\"https://olympics.com/en/video/nastia-liukin-wins-individual-all-around-gold-beijing-2008-replays\" style=\"border: 0; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute;\" allowfullscreen scrolling=\"no\" allow=\"encrypted-media\"></iframe></div></div>", "thumbnail": "https://img.olympics.com/images/image/private/t_social_share_thumb/f_auto/primary/qxiei4gtcnzygvy2zxqm", "date_published": "2023-12-01T13:22:02.000Z", "authors": [ { "name": "Maggie Hendricks" } ] }, { "url": "https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/brock-purdy-im-not-really-sentimental-returning-to-philly", "title": "Brock Purdy: I'm not really sentimental returning to Philly", "description_text": "One of the most anticipated games of the year will kick off in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon and one of the reasons everyone has been looking forward to the 49ers' visit is what happened the last time they were in town.", "thumbnail": "https://nbcsports.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/a21a908/2147483647/strip/true/crop/3000x1688+0+0/resize/1440x810!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F89%2F4f%2F0435182e46de8b7c2c9149c504a8%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F1813898176", "date_published": "2023-12-01T13:21:02.000Z", "authors": [] }, { "url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/67590974", "title": "Pakistan's Butt given first role since spot-fixing", "description_text": "The former Pakistan captain was banned from cricket in 2010 for his part in a spot-fixing scandal.", "thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/C59D/production/_131898505_gettyimages-129525390.jpg", "date_published": "2023-12-01T13:19:25.000Z", "authors": [] }, { "url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/tennis/67587319", "title": "Nadal to return at January's Brisbane International", "description_text": "Former world number one Rafael Nadal will return to tennis at the Brisbane International after nearly a year out with injury.", "thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/11787/production/_124395517_bbcbreakingnewsgraphic.jpg", "date_published": "2023-12-01T13:03:50.000Z", "authors": [] } ] }

Retrieve Bundle

Retrieve the details of an existing bundle by providing its unique bundle ID.

The bundle ID can be found from the ‘Create Bundle’ request or the Bundle List’ request.

Parameters

sortOPTIONAL

Sorts the articles in the bundle.
Available values: last_added, date.
If omitted, the bundle uses the sort preference set in the dashboard.

Returns

A bundle is returned. Otherwise, an error is returned.

GET /v1/bundles/:id

var axios = require('axios') var config = { method: 'get', url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/bundles/:bundle_id', headers: { 'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET' } }; axios(config) .then(function (response) { console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data)); }) .catch(function (error) { console.log(error); });

RESPONSE

{ "id": "_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus", "name": "Sports", "rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus.xml", "description": "", "icon": "", "feeds": [ "SQ27oAt2BI9Rcf8p", "t4f8yuPcD6iyfdXK" ], "items": [ { "url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/av/football/67592514", "title": "'He's the second best keeper in the league' - Ten Hag on Onana", "description_text": "Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praises Andre Onana's 'strong character' following a series of high-profile errors from the keeper.", "thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/cpsprodpb/66BB/production/_131899262_p0gx2m8y.jpg", "date_published": "2023-12-01T13:54:46.000Z", "authors": [] }, { "url": "https://olympics.com/en/news/fans-iconic-olympic-moments", "title": "'Magical,' 'goosebumps', 'poignant' – sports fans describe watching iconic moments at an Olympic Games", "description_text": "From Cathy Freeman's raucously-supported historic run to a dramatic upset in curling that left the arena silent, fans share what it's like to be in the stands at an Olympic Games, as more tickets go on sale for Paris 2024.", "description_html": "<div><div style=\"left: 0; width: 100%; height: 0; position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%;\"><iframe src=\"https://olympics.com/en/video/nastia-liukin-wins-individual-all-around-gold-beijing-2008-replays\" style=\"border: 0; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute;\" allowfullscreen scrolling=\"no\" allow=\"encrypted-media\"></iframe></div></div>", "thumbnail": "https://img.olympics.com/images/image/private/t_social_share_thumb/f_auto/primary/qxiei4gtcnzygvy2zxqm", "date_published": "2023-12-01T13:22:02.000Z", "authors": [ { "name": "Maggie Hendricks" } ] }, { "url": "https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/brock-purdy-im-not-really-sentimental-returning-to-philly", "title": "Brock Purdy: I'm not really sentimental returning to Philly", "description_text": "One of the most anticipated games of the year will kick off in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon and one of the reasons everyone has been looking forward to the 49ers' visit is what happened the last time they were in town.", "thumbnail": "https://nbcsports.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/a21a908/2147483647/strip/true/crop/3000x1688+0+0/resize/1440x810!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F89%2F4f%2F0435182e46de8b7c2c9149c504a8%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F1813898176", "date_published": "2023-12-01T13:21:02.000Z", "authors": [] }, { "url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/67590974", "title": "Pakistan's Butt given first role since spot-fixing", "description_text": "The former Pakistan captain was banned from cricket in 2010 for his part in a spot-fixing scandal.", "thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/C59D/production/_131898505_gettyimages-129525390.jpg", "date_published": "2023-12-01T13:19:25.000Z", "authors": [] }, { "url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/tennis/67587319", "title": "Nadal to return at January's Brisbane International", "description_text": "Former world number one Rafael Nadal will return to tennis at the Brisbane International after nearly a year out with injury.", "thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/11787/production/_124395517_bbcbreakingnewsgraphic.jpg", "date_published": "2023-12-01T13:03:50.000Z", "authors": [] } ] }

List All Bundles

View a list of bundles created in the account.

Parameters

limitoptional, default is 10

A limit on the number of bundles to be returned, between 1 and 100.

offsetoptional, default is 0

Determines the starting point.

Returns

Returns a list of bundles in the account.

Each entry in the array is a separate Bundle object. If no more bundles are available, the resulting array is empty.

GET /v1/bundles

var axios = require('axios'); var config = { method: 'get', url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/bundles?limit=10', headers: { 'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET' } }; axios(config) .then(function (response) { console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data)); }) .catch(function (error) { console.log(error); });

RESPONSE

{ "total": 373, "offset": 0, "limit": 10, "data": [ { "id": "_joPepQ4OTzwPFhNl", "name": "BUNDLE API", "rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/_joPepQ4OTzwPFhNl.xml", "description": "", "icon": "https://th.bing.com/th/id/OIP.4siKIW3oZ4kEo0vkEVQ5hgHaLH?pid=ImgDet&rs=1", "feeds": ["cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v", "tRB1VRwysSuwnHlJ", "tq7X9v2dKgkTre59"] }, { "id": "_tRB1VRwysSuwnHlJ", "name": "Sport bundle", "description": "Bundle with sport events", "rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/_tRB1VRwysSuwnHlJ.xml", "feeds": [] }, { "id": "_tq7X9v2dKgkTre59", "name": "Logs bundle", "rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/_tq7X9v2dKgkTre59.xml", "description": "Bundle for logs detections", }, {...} ] }

Update Bundle

Update an existing bundle by its unique bundle ID.

Parameters

idREQUIRED, string

Unique identifier for the object.

nameoptional, string

Bundle name. This can be edited from the RSS.app dashboard.

descriptionoptional, string

Description. The description of the bundle.

iconoptional, string

URL of the icon of the bundle.

PATCH /v1/bundles/:id

var axios = require('axios'); var data = JSON.stringify({"name":"New Bundle"}); var config = { method: 'patch', url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/bundles/:bundle_id', headers: { 'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET', 'Content-Type': 'application/json' }, data : data }; axios(config) .then(function (response) { console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data)); }) .catch(function (error) { console.log(error); });

RESPONSE

{ "id": "_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus", "name": "Sports", "rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus.xml", "description": "", "icon": "", "feeds": [ "SQ27oAt2BI9Rcf8p", "t4f8yuPcD6iyfdXK" ], "items": [ { "url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/av/football/67592514", "title": "'He's the second best keeper in the league' - Ten Hag on Onana", "description_text": "Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praises Andre Onana's 'strong character' following a series of high-profile errors from the keeper.", "thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/cpsprodpb/66BB/production/_131899262_p0gx2m8y.jpg", "date_published": "2023-12-01T13:54:46.000Z", "authors": [] }, { "url": "https://olympics.com/en/news/fans-iconic-olympic-moments", "title": "'Magical,' 'goosebumps', 'poignant' – sports fans describe watching iconic moments at an Olympic Games", "description_text": "From Cathy Freeman's raucously-supported historic run to a dramatic upset in curling that left the arena silent, fans share what it's like to be in the stands at an Olympic Games, as more tickets go on sale for Paris 2024.", "description_html": "<div><div style=\"left: 0; width: 100%; height: 0; position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%;\"><iframe src=\"https://olympics.com/en/video/nastia-liukin-wins-individual-all-around-gold-beijing-2008-replays\" style=\"border: 0; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute;\" allowfullscreen scrolling=\"no\" allow=\"encrypted-media\"></iframe></div></div>", "thumbnail": "https://img.olympics.com/images/image/private/t_social_share_thumb/f_auto/primary/qxiei4gtcnzygvy2zxqm", "date_published": "2023-12-01T13:22:02.000Z", "authors": [ { "name": "Maggie Hendricks" } ] }, { "url": "https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/brock-purdy-im-not-really-sentimental-returning-to-philly", "title": "Brock Purdy: I'm not really sentimental returning to Philly", "description_text": "One of the most anticipated games of the year will kick off in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon and one of the reasons everyone has been looking forward to the 49ers' visit is what happened the last time they were in town.", "thumbnail": "https://nbcsports.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/a21a908/2147483647/strip/true/crop/3000x1688+0+0/resize/1440x810!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F89%2F4f%2F0435182e46de8b7c2c9149c504a8%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F1813898176", "date_published": "2023-12-01T13:21:02.000Z", "authors": [] }, { "url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/67590974", "title": "Pakistan's Butt given first role since spot-fixing", "description_text": "The former Pakistan captain was banned from cricket in 2010 for his part in a spot-fixing scandal.", "thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/C59D/production/_131898505_gettyimages-129525390.jpg", "date_published": "2023-12-01T13:19:25.000Z", "authors": [] }, { "url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/tennis/67587319", "title": "Nadal to return at January's Brisbane International", "description_text": "Former world number one Rafael Nadal will return to tennis at the Brisbane International after nearly a year out with injury.", "thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/11787/production/_124395517_bbcbreakingnewsgraphic.jpg", "date_published": "2023-12-01T13:03:50.000Z", "authors": [] } ] }

Add Bundle Feed

You can add feed via the feed management page of the RSS.app dashboard. Deleted feeds will be removed from the bundles. Feeds can also be deleted via the API.

Parameters

No parameters

Returns

A bundle returned. Otherwise, an error is returned.

PUT /v1/bundles/:id/feeds/:feedId

var axios = require('axios'); var config = { method: 'put', url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/bundles/:bundle_id/feeds/:feed_id', headers: { 'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET', 'Content-Type': 'application/json' }, }; axios(config) .then(function (response) { console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data)); }) .catch(function (error) { console.log(error); });

RESPONSE

{ "id": "_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus", "name": "Sports", "rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus.xml", "description": "", "icon": "", "feeds": [ "SQ27oAt2BI9Rcf8p", "t4f8yuPcD6iyfdXK" ], "items": [ { "url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/av/football/67592514", "title": "'He's the second best keeper in the league' - Ten Hag on Onana", "description_text": "Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praises Andre Onana's 'strong character' following a series of high-profile errors from the keeper.", "thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/cpsprodpb/66BB/production/_131899262_p0gx2m8y.jpg", "date_published": "2023-12-01T13:54:46.000Z", "authors": [] }, { "url": "https://olympics.com/en/news/fans-iconic-olympic-moments", "title": "'Magical,' 'goosebumps', 'poignant' – sports fans describe watching iconic moments at an Olympic Games", "description_text": "From Cathy Freeman's raucously-supported historic run to a dramatic upset in curling that left the arena silent, fans share what it's like to be in the stands at an Olympic Games, as more tickets go on sale for Paris 2024.", "description_html": "<div><div style=\"left: 0; width: 100%; height: 0; position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%;\"><iframe src=\"https://olympics.com/en/video/nastia-liukin-wins-individual-all-around-gold-beijing-2008-replays\" style=\"border: 0; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute;\" allowfullscreen scrolling=\"no\" allow=\"encrypted-media\"></iframe></div></div>", "thumbnail": "https://img.olympics.com/images/image/private/t_social_share_thumb/f_auto/primary/qxiei4gtcnzygvy2zxqm", "date_published": "2023-12-01T13:22:02.000Z", "authors": [ { "name": "Maggie Hendricks" } ] }, { "url": "https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/brock-purdy-im-not-really-sentimental-returning-to-philly", "title": "Brock Purdy: I'm not really sentimental returning to Philly", "description_text": "One of the most anticipated games of the year will kick off in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon and one of the reasons everyone has been looking forward to the 49ers' visit is what happened the last time they were in town.", "thumbnail": "https://nbcsports.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/a21a908/2147483647/strip/true/crop/3000x1688+0+0/resize/1440x810!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F89%2F4f%2F0435182e46de8b7c2c9149c504a8%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F1813898176", "date_published": "2023-12-01T13:21:02.000Z", "authors": [] }, { "url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/67590974", "title": "Pakistan's Butt given first role since spot-fixing", "description_text": "The former Pakistan captain was banned from cricket in 2010 for his part in a spot-fixing scandal.", "thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/C59D/production/_131898505_gettyimages-129525390.jpg", "date_published": "2023-12-01T13:19:25.000Z", "authors": [] }, { "url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/tennis/67587319", "title": "Nadal to return at January's Brisbane International", "description_text": "Former world number one Rafael Nadal will return to tennis at the Brisbane International after nearly a year out with injury.", "thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/11787/production/_124395517_bbcbreakingnewsgraphic.jpg", "date_published": "2023-12-01T13:03:50.000Z", "authors": [] } ] }

Bundle Delete Feed

You can delete feeds via the feed management page of the RSS.app dashboard. Deleted feeds will be removed from the bundles. Feeds can also be deleted via the API.

Parameters

No parameters

Returns

A bundle returned. Otherwise, an error is returned.

DELETE /v1/bundled/:id/feeds/:feedId

var axios = require('axios'); var config = { method: 'delete', url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/bundles/:bundle_id/feeds/:feed_id', headers: { 'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET', 'Content-Type': 'application/json' }, }; axios(config) .then(function (response) { console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data)); }) .catch(function (error) { console.log(error); });

RESPONSE

{ "id": "_joPepQ4OTzwPFhNl", "name": "BUNDLE API", "rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/_joPepQ4OTzwPFhNl.xml", "description": "", "icon": "https://th.bing.com/th/id/OIP.4siKIW3oZ4kEo0vkEVQ5hgHaLH?pid=ImgDet&rs=1", "feeds": ["cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v", "tRB1VRwysSuwnHlJ", "tq7X9v2dKgkTre59"] }

Delete Bundle

You can delete bundles via the feed management page of the RSS.app dashboard. Deleted bundles will be removed from the bundles. Bundles can also be deleted via the API.

Parameters

No parameters

Returns

The bundle id and the deletion flag is returned. If the bundle has already been deleted, an error message is returned stating bundle has already been deleted’.

DELETE /v1/bundles/:id

var axios = require('axios'); var config = { method: 'delete', url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/bundles/:bundle_id', headers: { 'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET' } }; axios(config) .then(function (response) { console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data)); }) .catch(function (error) { console.log(error); });

RESPONSE

{ "id": "_zScdlc0QIdfuBNA6", "deleted": true }

Webhooks

The webhook feature enables real-time updates for feeds by sending notifications to a designated URL. Webhooks can be activated from the API settings page , where the target URL for receiving updates is specified. Each webhook request contains details about the feed and any new or modified items.


A test request option is available to confirm that the webhook setup is functioning correctly. Custom filters can be applied to determine which feed updates trigger notifications. The webhook settings page includes a history of all webhook calls for monitoring and troubleshooting purposes. Subscriptions can be configured to receive updates for all feeds, specific bundles, or individual feeds.

Verifying webhook signatures

When signing is enabled for a webhook, every request includes an RSSApp-Signature header so your server can cryptographically verify the request came from rss.app. Enable it from the API settings page — you'll see the full secret exactly once. Save it somewhere safe.

The header has the format:

RSSApp-Signature: t=1716220800,v1=a3f9b2c8e7d6...

where t is the Unix timestamp (seconds) at which we sent the request and v1 is the hex-encoded HMAC-SHA256 signature of the string ${t}.${raw_body} using your signing secret as the HMAC key.

Two things to get right:

1. Reject requests where the timestamp is more than 300 secondsaway from your server's clock. This prevents replay attacks where an attacker captures a valid request and re-sends it later.

2. Always use a timing-safe comparison when checking the signature (crypto.timingSafeEqual in Node, hmac.compare_digest in Python, hash_equals in PHP). A simple === leaks signature bytes through timing.

Node.js (Express)
import crypto from 'crypto';
import express from 'express';

const app = express();

// Capture the raw body BEFORE any JSON parsing.
app.post('/webhook', express.raw({ type: 'application/json' }), (req, res) => {
  const header = req.headers['rssapp-signature'];
  if (!header) return res.status(401).send('Missing signature');

  const parts = Object.fromEntries(header.split(',').map((p) => p.split('=')));
  const timestamp = parseInt(parts.t, 10);
  const signature = parts.v1;

  if (Math.abs(Math.floor(Date.now() / 1000) - timestamp) > 300) {
    return res.status(401).send('Timestamp out of tolerance');
  }

  const expected = crypto
    .createHmac('sha256', process.env.RSSAPP_WEBHOOK_SECRET)
    .update(`${timestamp}.${req.body.toString('utf8')}`)
    .digest('hex');

  const valid = crypto.timingSafeEqual(
    Buffer.from(signature, 'hex'),
    Buffer.from(expected, 'hex')
  );
  if (!valid) return res.status(401).send('Invalid signature');

  const payload = JSON.parse(req.body.toString('utf8'));
  // ... handle payload ...
  res.status(200).send('ok');
});
Python (Flask)
import hmac, hashlib, time, os
from flask import Flask, request, abort

app = Flask(__name__)

@app.route('/webhook', methods=['POST'])
def webhook():
    header = request.headers.get('RSSApp-Signature')
    if not header:
        abort(401, 'Missing signature')

    parts = dict(p.split('=', 1) for p in header.split(','))
    timestamp = int(parts['t'])
    signature = parts['v1']

    if abs(int(time.time()) - timestamp) > 300:
        abort(401, 'Timestamp out of tolerance')

    secret = os.environ['RSSAPP_WEBHOOK_SECRET'].encode()
    expected = hmac.new(
        secret,
        f'{timestamp}.{request.get_data(as_text=True)}'.encode(),
        hashlib.sha256,
    ).hexdigest()

    if not hmac.compare_digest(signature, expected):
        abort(401, 'Invalid signature')

    payload = request.get_json()
    # ... handle payload ...
    return 'ok', 200
PHP
<?php
$rawBody = file_get_contents('php://input');
$header = $_SERVER['HTTP_RSSAPP_SIGNATURE'] ?? '';
if (!$header) { http_response_code(401); exit('Missing signature'); }

$parts = [];
foreach (explode(',', $header) as $p) {
    [$k, $v] = explode('=', $p, 2);
    $parts[$k] = $v;
}
$timestamp = (int) $parts['t'];
$signature = $parts['v1'];

if (abs(time() - $timestamp) > 300) {
    http_response_code(401);
    exit('Timestamp out of tolerance');
}

$secret = getenv('RSSAPP_WEBHOOK_SECRET');
$expected = hash_hmac('sha256', "{$timestamp}.{$rawBody}", $secret);

if (!hash_equals($expected, $signature)) {
    http_response_code(401);
    exit('Invalid signature');
}

$payload = json_decode($rawBody, true);
// ... handle payload ...
http_response_code(200);
echo 'ok';

Webhook Event Object

The webhook event object contains detailed information about the feed update. Below are the fields included in the request object sent to the target URL:

Attributes

idstring

Unique identifier for the webhook event.

typestring

Indicates the event type (feed_update is only used for now).

feedobject

Contains metadata about the feed

idstring

A unique identifier for the feed, which allows you to track which feed triggered the webhook.

titlestring

The title of the RSS feed, typically sourced from the feed`s metadata.

source_urlstring

The URL of the website or source from which the feed originates.

rss_feed_urlstring

The URL of the RSS feed in XML format. You can access this URL to retrieve the full feed data.

descriptionstring

A brief description of the feed`s content, giving context about the type of information being aggregated.

iconstring

A URL pointing to the favicon or icon of the source, often used for display purposes in widgets or applications.

dataobject

Contains feed update details.

items_newarray of objects

Contains information about new items added to the feed since the last webhook event.

urlstring

The URL linking to the full content of the new item.

titlestring

The title of the new item.

description_textstring

A short summary or excerpt of the item’s content.

thumbnailstring

The URL of the thumbnail image associated with the item.

date_publisheddate string

The timestamp of when the item was published.

authorsarray of objects

Array of authors as objects. If there is no author, an empty array will be returned.

namestring

Name of the author

items_changedarray of objects

Contains information about items that have been modified since the last webhook event.

urlstring

The URL linking to the full content of the updated item.

titlestring

The title of the updated item.

description_textstring

A short summary or excerpt of the item’s content.

thumbnailstring

The URL of the thumbnail image associated with the item.

date_publisheddate string

The timestamp of when the item was published.

authorsarray of objects

Array of authors as objects. If there is no author, an empty array will be returned.

namestring

Name of the author

WEBHOOK REQUEST OBJECT

{ "id": "evt_bbMGHz1x5T0UCEos", "type": "feed_update", "feed": { "id": "q5JyPDGJvSe6pDuN", "title": "Business News - Latest Headlines on CNN Business | CNN Business", "source_url": "https://www.cnn.com/business", "rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/q5JyPDGJvSe6pDuN.xml", "description": "View the latest business news about the world’s top companies, and explore articles on global markets, finance, tech, and the innovations driving us forward.", "icon": "https://www.cnn.com/media/sites/cnn/apple-touch-icon.png", "is_active": true }, "data": { "items_new": [ { "url": "https://www.cnn.com/2024/09/12/economy/retail-cards-interest-rates-study/index.html", "title": "Retail credit card interest rates reach record high | CNN Business", "description_text": "When you’re making a purchase at a store’s checkout counter, you may be invited to sign up for the retailer’s store card and promised an initial discount on what you’re buying, plus future perks.", "thumbnail": "https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/gettyimages-1590519676-copy.jpg?c=16x9&q=w_800,c_fill", "date_published": "2024-09-12T17:52:59.000Z", "authors": [ { "name": "Jeanne Sahadi" } ] }, { "url": "https://www.cnn.com/2024/09/12/business/kalshi-political-betting-prediction-market/index.html", "title": "Federal judge allows prediction market Kalshi to offer betting on upcoming US elections | CNN Business", "description_text": "A federal judge cleared the way on Thursday for legal political gambling in the United States, rejecting a federal watchdog’s last-minute effort to delay a prediction market from offering bets on the November elections.", "thumbnail": "https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/c-2020-08-30t180612z-1211798736-rc2ioi9xj295-rtrmadp-3-usa-legal.jpg?c=16x9&q=w_800,c_fill", "date_published": "2024-09-12T18:11:25.000Z", "authors": [ { "name": "Piper HudspethBlackburn" } ] } ], "items_changed": [] } }