Translate Any Feed in Seconds
Make your content globally accessible. Convert any RSS feed into the language your audience speaks with just a few clicks.Get Started Now
Why Choose Translate?
Break Language Barriers
Reach global readers by turning your feed into their local language. Perfect for media, blogs, and businesses expanding into international markets.
No-Code Setup
No coding or manual work required. Simply pick a language and let Translate handle everything automatically.
Always Up-To-Date
New posts in your feed are automatically translated, so your audience never misses important updates.
Key Features of Translate
Multi-Language Support
Translate your feeds into 30+ languages and connect with audiences across different regions and industries.
Automatic Updates
Every new post in your feed is translated instantly so your content is always fresh and localized.
Any Feed, Any Source
Generate feeds from your favorite and embed them as widgets or receive alerts in Discord, Telegram, Slack, or email.
DeepL Integration
Connect your DeepL API key to generate high-quality translations tailored to your audience.
Translate in 3 Simple Steps
Generate Your Feed1
Turn any website or social media page into a feed in just a few clicks with the RSS Generator.
Select a Language2
Choose from over 30 supported languages to automatically translate all content in your feed.
Share & Embed3
Share the XML link, embed as a widget, or send updates directly to Slack, Discord, Telegram, or email.
Benefits of Translate Feed
Expand Global Reach
Make your content readable worldwide without duplicating posts. Reach new markets with minimal effort.
Save Time And Resources
Skip manual translation and localization tasks. Automate everything and stay focused on your core work.
Boost Engagement
Localized content performs better. Increase clicks, shares, and audience loyalty with every update.
Integrate Anywhere
Use translated feeds with widgets, bots, or any platform that supports RSS.
Translate Like a Human
Powered by DeepL for fluent, natural results that build credibility and reader trust.
Stay Updated
Every new update is automatically translated so your global audience stays in the loop.
Translate for Every Audience
News And Media
Deliver international news in local languages and expand your readership globally.
Blogs And Content Creators
Translate posts to connect with new audiences and grow your influence worldwide.
Product Updates And Changelogs
Make release notes and feature updates accessible to global customers without the manual work.
Internal Communications And Teams
Support multilingual teams by translating announcements, documentation, and updates automatically.
What Users Love About RSS.app
Jun 20, 2025
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Jun 10, 2025
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.
I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.
Jun 2, 2025
Above and Beyond Help
As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.
May 29, 2025
Highly recommend RSS.app
Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.
May 5, 2025
RSS.app has been fantastic
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Apr 30, 2025
RSS.app Great product & Service
Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.