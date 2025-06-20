RSS to HTML Conversion: Simplify, Integrate, and Empower Your Web Experience

Streamline external content integration with automated RSS to HTML conversion for regular, relevant updates on your website

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Trusted and used by thousands of companies
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What is RSS to HTML?

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Stay Updated, Always

Automatic updates ensure that your audience receives the latest news, articles, or product listings as soon as they're published.

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Enhance SEO

Regularly updated content can improve your website's search engine rankings, making it easier for potential customers to find you.

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Dynamic Content

Keep your website looking fresh and engaging by streaming live data, weather updates, or even social media feeds directly into your HTML pages.

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HTML Widgets

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News Wall Widget

Incorporate various channels and display the most recent content in our highly flexible and customizable format.

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List Widget

Reach your audience with personalized content showcases. Stay current with the most recent posts.

Explore List Widget
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Carousel Widget

Highlight the most current trending posts using our adaptable carousel, which can be effortlessly tailored.

Explore Carousel Widget
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Imageboard Widget

Emphasize the most recent headlines and visuals using Imageboard, providing a range of customizable layouts to feature the trendiest.

Explore Imageboard Widget
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News Ticker Widget

Deliver breaking news directly to your audience through our Ticker widget. Ideal for showcasing scrolling updates across your website.

Explore Ticker Widget
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Magazine Widget

Ensure your audience stays informed with the latest stories and curated articles through our featured content widget.

Explore Magazine Widget
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Feed Widget

Stay informed with the most recent content through our Feed View. Personalize the displayed content with advanced filters.

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How is it for?

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Content Conversion

Our system seamlessly transforms the content from RSS feeds into HTML format, ensuring it harmoniously integrates with your website.

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Customization

You can customize how content is displayed. You can choose the layout, style, and other design elements to make it fit perfectly with your website design.

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Automatic Updates

The system regularly checks the RSS feeds for new content and automatically updates your website. This keeps your site current without manual intervention.

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Advanced Filters

If desired, you can apply advanced filters to curate the content displayed on your website. This allows you to showcase specific articles or posts.

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User-Friendly Interface

Our user-friendly interface makes it easy to set up and manage RSS to HTML conversions, even if you have limited technical expertise.

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Responsive Design

The converted HTML content is responsive, ensuring it looks great on various devices, including desktops, tablets, and smartphones.

Fully Customizable Widgets

Create personalized user experiences with our fully customizable widgets. Tailor every detail to match your brand and meet specific user needs.

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List Widget

Reach your audience with personalized content showcases. Stay current with the most recent posts.

Wall widget icon
Carousel Widget

Highlight the most current trending posts using our adaptable carousel, which can be effortlessly tailored.

Wall widget icon
Imageboard Widget

Emphasize the most recent headlines and visuals using Imageboard, providing a range of customizable layouts to feature the trendiest.

Wall widget icon
News Ticker Widget

Deliver breaking news directly to your audience through our Ticker widget. Ideal for showcasing scrolling updates across your website.

Wall widget icon
Magazine Widget

Ensure your audience stays informed with the latest stories and curated articles through our featured content widget.

Use Customize

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Who Can Benefit?

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Website Owners

Automate the display of content such as product listings, testimonials, or industry news to keep your site fresh.

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Bloggers

Automatically syndicate relevant content from like-minded blogs or news sources, keeping your audience informed.

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Educational Institutes

Keep students and faculty updated with the latest news, schedules, and announcements.

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Media Agencies

Aggregate content from various sources to provide a comprehensive view of current events.

Embed RSS anywhere

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Display content related to your industry on your Wix website.

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Showcase the latest content related to your products or blog posts on your Shopify store.

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Embed news widgets on your Wordpress website that keep your visitors engaged and informed.

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Embed news widgets on your HTML website to showcase the latest news and updates.

Reviews

What Users Love About RSS.app

Trustpilot
Rated 4.7 out of 54.7
Ben Wiser avatar
Ben Wiser

Jun 20, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

Brian Talamo avatar
Brian Talamo

Jun 10, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.

Junell Felsburg avatar
Junell Felsburg

Jun 2, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Above and Beyond Help

As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.

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Caroline Traweger

May 29, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend RSS.app

Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.

L
Lindsey

May 5, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app has been fantastic

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

M
Marcelo Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app Great product & Service

Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

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