Add News & Social Feeds to Your WordPress Site

Add News Feeds to Your Wordpress Website
Add responsive news feeds to your Wordpress website with no coding knowledge.
Wordpress + RSS.app
Create News Feeds for Wordpress using RSS.app
Generate RSS feeds from almost any website and add them to your Wordpress website. Embed these feeds using RSS.app’s cloud based platform.
Manage your news content by creating custom widgets that will diplay curated news to your audience. The widgets can be embedded anywhere on your website.
Just copy and paste the widget code snippet onto your Wordpress website and receive fresh content automatically. Use RSS.app to help you integrate industry news into your Wordpress website.
Wordpress is a CMS that supports website creation. Use RSS.app to help increase your user engagement by displaying relevant content.
Automatic Widget Updates
No more worrying about updates, because your news feed will update automatically! Your website will display the latest and most recent posts without any coding.
Super EASY Setup
Once you generate your feed, choose the style of widget you want to embed and copy the embed code. Paste it anywhere on your Wordpress website and that’s it! Absolutely no coding knowledge is required!
Join thousands of Small Businesses using RSS.app + Wordpress
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I embed the Carousel widget?
The Carousel widget can be embedded by opening your feed and clicking on the Embed tab. Click on ‘Add To Website’ and copy the Carousel code snippet and paste it to your website. The content of the widget will be updated automatically once new posts are published.
Will my carousel automatically rotate posts ?
Customize your carousel to automatically rotate posts in order of publish date by toggling the ‘Auto play’ button.
What type of feeds can I use in my carousel ?
Great question! You can create news feeds or feeds of products and showcase them in your carousel.You can even combine feeds into bundles and showcase these feeds too.
Do you offer JavaScript or iframe widgets ?
Yes, we offer both Javascript and iframe code snippets of the carousel widget. They can be found in the Embed tab of your feed.