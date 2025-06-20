Turn Any Newsletter into a Feed
Tired of inbox clutter? Create a feed that automatically pulls in new emails from your favorite newsletters, so you can filter, embed, and share them.Create My Newsletter Feed
Why Choose Newsletter Feeds?
Inbox Stays Clear
Newsletters skip your inbox and show up in a separate feed, so you stay focused on real messages.
Private Subscription Address
Each feed gets a unique email address. If one newsletter gets noisy, just deactivate or delete it.
Total Content Control
Add filters and approval rules. Share the results using widgets or forward updates to Slack, Telegram, or Discord.
Key Features of Newsletter Feeds
Use a Private Signup Email
Each feed gets a unique address for subscribing to newsletters. No personal inbox needed.
Browse Our Newsletter Catalog
Find top newsletters by category or topic and create a feed in one click.
Combine Multiple Newsletters Into One
Use the Bundles feature to group newsletter feeds into a single feed that updates automatically.
Embed as Widget
Turn your newsletter feed into a widget you can embed onto any website, portal, or blog.
Build Curated Collections
Pick specific posts from your newsletter feed to build a separate custom feed using Collections.
Your Newsletter Feed in 3 Steps
Create a Feed1
Start a new newsletter feed. We’ll generate a private email you can use to subscribe.
Subscribe with the Email2
Paste the email into the newsletter’s signup form. New emails will go straight to your feed, not your inbox.
Read, Filter, Reuse3
Each email becomes a post you can filter, embed, or share.
Who Uses Newsletter Feeds?
Readers & Researchers
Keep up with dozens of newsletters without inbox clutter. Search, tag, and organize insights in one place.
Community & Content Managers
Turn incoming emails into public widgets or auto-forward updates to Slack, Discord, or Telegram
Teams & Startups
Track competitors, trends, and media mentions in one shared feed your whole team can use.
Analysts & Curators
Build curated feeds and embed them as widgets into dashboards, reports, or public portals.
What Users Love About RSS.app
Jun 20, 2025
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Jun 10, 2025
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.
I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.
Jun 2, 2025
Above and Beyond Help
As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.
May 29, 2025
Highly recommend RSS.app
Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.
May 5, 2025
RSS.app has been fantastic
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Apr 30, 2025
RSS.app Great product & Service
Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.