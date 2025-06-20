Turn Any Newsletter into a Feed

Tired of inbox clutter? Create a feed that automatically pulls in new emails from your favorite newsletters, so you can filter, embed, and share them.

Create My Newsletter Feed
Trusted and used by thousands of companies
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

Why Choose Newsletter Feeds?

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Inbox Stays Clear

Newsletters skip your inbox and show up in a separate feed, so you stay focused on real messages.

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Private Subscription Address

Each feed gets a unique email address. If one newsletter gets noisy, just deactivate or delete it.

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Total Content Control

Add filters and approval rules. Share the results using widgets or forward updates to Slack, Telegram, or Discord.

Key Features of Newsletter Feeds

Use a Private Signup Email

Each feed gets a unique address for subscribing to newsletters. No personal inbox needed.

Use a Private Signup Email

Browse Our Newsletter Catalog

Find top newsletters by category or topic and create a feed in one click.

Browse Our Newsletter Catalog

Combine Multiple Newsletters Into One

Use the Bundles feature to group newsletter feeds into a single feed that updates automatically.

Combine Multiple Newsletters Into One

Embed as Widget

Turn your newsletter feed into a widget you can embed onto any website, portal, or blog.

Embed as Widget

Build Curated Collections

Pick specific posts from your newsletter feed to build a separate custom feed using Collections.

Build Curated Collections

Your Newsletter Feed in 3 Steps

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Create a Feed

1

Start a new newsletter feed. We’ll generate a private email you can use to subscribe.

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Subscribe with the Email

2

Paste the email into the newsletter’s signup form. New emails will go straight to your feed, not your inbox.

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Read, Filter, Reuse

3

Each email becomes a post you can filter, embed, or share.

Generate My Feed

Who Uses Newsletter Feeds?

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Readers & Researchers

Keep up with dozens of newsletters without inbox clutter. Search, tag, and organize insights in one place.

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Community & Content Managers

Turn incoming emails into public widgets or auto-forward updates to Slack, Discord, or Telegram

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Teams & Startups

Track competitors, trends, and media mentions in one shared feed your whole team can use.

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Analysts & Curators

Build curated feeds and embed them as widgets into dashboards, reports, or public portals.

Reviews

What Users Love About RSS.app

Trustpilot
Rated 4.7 out of 54.7
Ben Wiser avatar
Ben Wiser

Jun 20, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

Brian Talamo avatar
Brian Talamo

Jun 10, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.

Junell Felsburg avatar
Junell Felsburg

Jun 2, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Above and Beyond Help

As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.

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Caroline Traweger

May 29, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend RSS.app

Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.

L
Lindsey

May 5, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app has been fantastic

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

M
Marcelo Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app Great product & Service

Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

Create Your Newsletter Feed

Subscribe once. Each new email becomes a post you can filter, embed, and share.
Get Started Now