Be a part of RSS.app’s Affiliate Network

Earn 20% commissions of first time sales. Generate revenue in your own time. Track earnings through your affiliate dashboard.

Join Affiliate Program
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Trusted and used by thousands of companies

Here’s How It Works:

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Join Affiliate Program

1

Sign up to become an affiliate.

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Send Visitors to RSS.app

2

Use your affiliate links to promote RSS.app.

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Earn Money

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Earn revenue for every customer you refer.

Join Affiliate Program

Join one of the fastest-growing SaaS Companies that has already changed the way content is consumed

Key Features of Translate

Unlimited Referrals

Drive as much traffic as you can. Get paid for every sale you refer. Subject to terms and conditions.

Unlimited Referrals

Intuitive Dashboard

Manage your sales from your first promoter dashboard. Track your traffic, view statistics, and check your payments.

Intuitive Dashboard

Competitive Pay

Make money fast. Earn 20% of every first sale you refer. Choose from a variety of reliable payment options.

Competitive Pay

Start earning money today

Start Earning Money

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the RSS.app affiliate program?
Our affiliate program allows you to earn commission by referring new customers. When a customer clicks your affiliate link and makes a purchase, you earn commission for that referral.
How do I join?
It’s simple! Just click the ‘Join’ button on this page and fill out the form. Our affiliate team will be in touch.
How do I get paid?
Commissions are paid via PayPal. A $50 balance is the minimum required to get paid.
Still have questions?
Feel free to reach out to us at support@rss.app or contact us via the chat.
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