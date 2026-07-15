Building Websites Made Simple with Integrations
Add dynamic content and showcase news feeds on your website with premium integrations. No coding needed.
Seamless Integrations for your Favorite Website Builder
Wix
Display the latest content related to your industry on your Wix website.
HTML
Add widgets to your HTML website and display the most updated news to your audience.
Wordpress
Embed news widgets that keep your visitors engaged and informed.
Shopify
Showcase content related to your products or blog posts on your Shopify store.
Squarespace
Market your business by displaying relevant business news on your website.
Weebly
Update your customers with the latest industry news by adding widgets to your Weebly website.
Drupal
Manage your news feeds on your Drupal website and display them for your visitors.
Joomla
Share auto-updated industry news without any coding on your Joomla website.
Increase your Productivity with App Integrations
Mailchimp
Target customers by sending curated emails and updates related to your business.
IFTTT
Auto-share content with applets. Stay informed when new content is published.
Zapier
Connect apps together to bring auto-updated content to your platform.
Microsoft Teams
Stay updated with the latest trends and news delivered right to your team.
Klaviyo
Automate your email marketing by displaying the latest news to your subscribers.