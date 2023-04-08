API Reference
Welcome to the RSS.app API documentation! The RSS.app API is a RESTful web service designed for developers who want to interact with RSS.app programmatically. This API allows you to create, delete, and retrieve RSS feeds.
The API uses standard HTTP methods (such as GET, POST, PUT, and DELETE) to send requests and receive responses. It expects JSON-encoded request bodies and returns JSON-encoded responses, accompanied by appropriate HTTP status codes.
In this documentation, you'll find detailed information about available endpoints, required parameters, and sample code snippets to help you get started with the RSS.app API.
BASE URL
https://api.rss.app
Authentication
RSS.app uses API keys to authenticate requests, ensuring that only authorized users can access the API. To view and manage your API keys, visit the RSS.app Dashboard.
It is crucial to keep your API keys private and secure. Do not share them with anyone, and avoid including them in any publicly accessible resources, such as client-side code or GitHub repositories.
Please note that all API requests must be made over HTTPS. Any calls made over plain HTTP will fail. Additionally, API requests without proper authentication will also be rejected.
YOUR API KEY
Examples show YOUR_API_KEY and YOUR_API_SECRET placeholders. Replace both with your own credentials before running a request.
To test requests using your account, replace both placeholders with your own key and secret, or Sign In.
Errors
The RSS.app API uses conventional HTTP response codes to indicate the success or failure of a request.
Codes in the 200 range indicate success.
Codes in the 400 range indicate an error with the given information.
Codes in the 500 range indicate an error with RSS.app’s servers (these are rare).
By inspecting the response and the included error attributes, you can diagnose issues with your API requests and implement appropriate error handling.
When an error occurs, the API returns a JSON object containing the following attributes.
Send only writable fields in PATCH;
effective and
limits are read-only. Invalid requests return 400 without partial configuration writes. Missing or other-workspace resources return 404. Plan and demo restrictions return 403. Unsupported filter resource types and locked filters return 409.
CONFIGURATION_BUSY (409) includes Retry-After: 1; retry with backoff. OUTPUT_REFRESH_FAILED (503) means configuration was saved but refresh or queue admission failed. Read the saved state and retry the same update. Workspace writes return after queue admission. Their output refresh runs in the background; the response confirms saved state, not publication. Resource writes await origin cache clearing and conversion calls. Edge cache purges converge separately.
The legacy demo feed-settings GET still returns its author-only response. Other configuration operations require a non-demo key. Concurrent dashboard and API writes use last-write-wins. A global settings request and a global filter request are separate operations.
Attributes
messagestring
statusCodenumber
errorsarray of objects
titlestring
codestring
HTTP STATUS CODE SUMMARY
200 - OK
The request succeeded.
201 - Created
An advanced filter rule was created or recovered with the same idempotency key.
401 - Unauthorized
Some existing bundle operations use this status when the user is not authorized. Invalid API key credentials return 403.
400 - Bad Request
The request was unacceptable, often due to missing a required parameter.
403 - Forbidden
Credentials are missing, invalid or inactive, or your account, demo key or plan does not allow this operation.
404 - Not Found
The requested resource doesn't exist.
409 - Conflict
The request conflicts with another request (for example, locked filters, a busy configuration update, or an idempotency key reused with different data).
429 - Too Many Requests
Too many requests hit the API too quickly. We recommend an exponential backoff of your requests.
500, 502, 503, 504 - Server Errors
Something went wrong on RSS.app's end. (These are rare.)
200 - OK
The request succeeded.
201 - Created
An advanced filter rule was created or recovered with the same idempotency key.
401 - Unauthorized
Some existing bundle operations use this status when the user is not authorized. Invalid API key credentials return 403.
400 - Bad Request
The request was unacceptable, often due to missing a required parameter.
403 - Forbidden
Credentials are missing, invalid or inactive, or your account, demo key or plan does not allow this operation.
404 - Not Found
The requested resource doesn't exist.
409 - Conflict
The request conflicts with another request (for example, locked filters, a busy configuration update, or an idempotency key reused with different data).
429 - Too Many Requests
Too many requests hit the API too quickly. We recommend an exponential backoff of your requests.
500, 502, 503, 504 - Server Errors
Something went wrong on RSS.app's end. (These are rare.)
Pagination
Some API resources, such as 'Feed List', provide the ability to fetch multiple items and support pagination.
RSS.app API utilizes offset-based pagination with the offset and limit parameters to paginate the results. Both offset and limit parameters accept integer values and return objects in reverse chronological order.
Parameters
limitinteger · default is 10
offsetinteger · default is 0
List Response Format
dataarray
totalnumber
offsetnumber
limitnumber
RESPONSE
{
"total": 372,
"offset": 1,
"limit": 1,
"data": [
{
"id": "cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v",
"title": "BBC - Homepage",
"source_url": "http://bbc.com",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v.xml",
"description": "Breaking news, sport, TV, radio and a whole lot more. The BBC informs, educates and entertains - wherever you are, whatever your age.",
"icon": "https://gn-web-assets.api.bbc.com/wwhp/20220322-0833-37491ec2b6e5b4c43bda3673e521e8164a789b87/responsive/img/apple-touch/apple-touch-180.jpg",
"is_active": true
}
]
}
Feeds
Feeds represents news feeds in your RSS.app account. With the RSS.app API, you can effortlessly manage your news feeds by performing various actions such as creating, retrieving, deleting, or listing all the feeds associated with your account.
Each feed encapsulates a collection of items, including titles, images, and short descriptions of individual posts. By utilizing the API, you can efficiently organize and curate your news feeds, ensuring that you stay up-to-date with the latest content from your favorite sources.
The Feed Object
Attributes
idstring
titlestring
source_urlstring
rss_feed_urlstring
descriptionstring
iconstring
is_activeboolean
itemsarray of objects
urlstring
titlestring
description_textstring
description_htmlstring
thumbnailstring
authorsarray of objects
Object represents an author
namestring
date_publisheddate string
ENDPOINTS
POST /v1/feeds
GET /v1/feeds/:id
GET /v1/feeds
DELETE /v1/feeds/:id
THE FEED OBJECT
{
"id": "cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v",
"title": "BBC - Homepage",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v.xml",
"source_url": "https://bbc.com",
"description": "Breaking news, sport, TV, radio and a whole lot more. The BBC informs, educates and entertains - wherever you are, whatever your age.",
"icon": "https://gn-web-assets.api.bbc.com/wwhp/20220322-0833-37491ec2b6e5b4c43bda3673e521e8164a789b87/responsive/img/apple-touch/apple-touch-180.jpg",
"is_active": true,
"items": [
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-65118507",
"title": "Why this iconic spider sculpture faces removal",
"description_text": "The Vancouver sculpture is made from recycled waste but is tangled up in a web of bureaucracy.",
"description_html": "<div><div style=\"left: 0; width: 100%; height: 0; position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%;\"><iframe src=\"https://www.bbc.com/news/av-embeds/65118507\" style=\"border: 0; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute;\" allowfullscreen scrolling=\"no\" allow=\"encrypted-media\"></iframe></div></div>",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/8C30/production/_129188853_p0fcpll9.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-04-08T01:09:36.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/travel/article/20230407-the-real-way-to-whip-cream",
"title": "The 'real' way to whip cream",
"description_text": "Aptly named after its place of origin, this sweet, thick whipped cream is arguably the best of its kind the \"crème de la crème\" so to speak.",
"thumbnail": "https://ychef.files.bbci.co.uk/live/624x351/p0fcxv79.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-04-08T12:50:28.000Z",
"authors": [{
"name": "Angela Dansby"
}]
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-65221385",
"title": "Thabo Bester: South African murderer who faked death arrested in Tanzania",
"description_text": "Thabo Bester, known as the \"Facebook rapist\", escaped from South African prison in May last year.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/1806B/production/_129311489_gettythumbnails-129143970.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-04-08T15:47:06.000Z",
"authors": []
}
]
}
Create Feed By URL
Each successful feed creation uses one monthly API operation. See Errors for limits and retry behavior.
Create feeds from websites by using the following parameters:
Parameters
urlstringrequired
Returns
A feed with posts is returned. Otherwise, an error is returned.
POST/v1/feeds
curl --location --request POST 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
"url": "https://bbc.com"
}'
RESPONSE
{
"id": "cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v",
"title": "BBC - Homepage",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v.xml",
"source_url": "https://bbc.com",
"description": "Breaking news, sport, TV, radio and a whole lot more. The BBC informs, educates and entertains - wherever you are, whatever your age.",
"icon": "https://gn-web-assets.api.bbc.com/wwhp/20220322-0833-37491ec2b6e5b4c43bda3673e521e8164a789b87/responsive/img/apple-touch/apple-touch-180.jpg",
"is_active": true,
"items": [
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-65118507",
"title": "Why this iconic spider sculpture faces removal",
"description_text": "The Vancouver sculpture is made from recycled waste but is tangled up in a web of bureaucracy.",
"description_html": "<div><div style=\"left: 0; width: 100%; height: 0; position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%;\"><iframe src=\"https://www.bbc.com/news/av-embeds/65118507\" style=\"border: 0; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute;\" allowfullscreen scrolling=\"no\" allow=\"encrypted-media\"></iframe></div></div>",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/8C30/production/_129188853_p0fcpll9.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-04-08T01:09:36.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/travel/article/20230407-the-real-way-to-whip-cream",
"title": "The 'real' way to whip cream",
"description_text": "Aptly named after its place of origin, this sweet, thick whipped cream is arguably the best of its kind the \"crème de la crème\" so to speak.",
"thumbnail": "https://ychef.files.bbci.co.uk/live/624x351/p0fcxv79.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-04-08T12:50:28.000Z",
"authors": [{
"name": "Angela Dansby"
}]
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-65221385",
"title": "Thabo Bester: South African murderer who faked death arrested in Tanzania",
"description_text": "Thabo Bester, known as the \"Facebook rapist\", escaped from South African prison in May last year.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/1806B/production/_129311489_gettythumbnails-129143970.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-04-08T15:47:06.000Z",
"authors": []
}
]
}
Create feeds from Native RSS Feed by using the following parameters:
Parameters
urlstringrequired
Returns
A feed with posts is returned. Otherwise, an error is returned.
POST/v1/feeds
curl --location --request POST 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/future/feed.rss"
}'
RESPONSE
{
"id": "DMFNG33hY7EFHtw6",
"title": "BBC Home - Breaking News, World News, U.S. News, Sports, Business, Innovation, Climate, Culture, Travel, Video & Audio",
"source_url": "https://www.bbc.com/future/feed.rss",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/DMFNG33hY7EFHtw6.xml",
"description": "Visit BBC for trusted reporting on the latest world and U.S. news, sports, business, climate, innovation, culture and much more.",
"icon": "https://www.bbc.com/apple-touch-icon.png",
"is_active": true,
"items": [
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20231122-the-genes-that-made-us-truly-human-may-also-make-us-ill?ocid=global_future_rss",
"title": "The genes that make us ill",
"description_text": "Evolutionary jumpstarts sometimes have far-reaching effects",
"thumbnail": "https://ychef.files.bbci.co.uk/144x81/p0gv08bz.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-11-22T14:00:00.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20231120-the-black-mambas-south-africas-all-female-anti-poaching-unit?ocid=global_future_rss",
"title": "The unarmed women fighting poachers",
"description_text": "South Africa's all-female anti-poaching unit",
"thumbnail": "https://ychef.files.bbci.co.uk/144x81/p0gtrzd2.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-11-21T14:00:00.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20231120-wildebeest-and-wolves-a-secret-weapon-against-climate-change?ocid=global_future_rss",
"title": "Why wildebeest are good for the climate",
"description_text": "Animals may be a secret weapon in the fight against climate change",
"thumbnail": "https://ychef.files.bbci.co.uk/144x81/p0gtspvv.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-11-20T14:00:00.000Z",
"authors": []
}
]
}
Create Feed By Keyword
Each successful feed creation uses one monthly API operation. See Errors for limits and retry behavior.
Create feeds from keywords by using the following parameters:
Parameters
keywordstringrequired
regionstringrequired
Returns
A feed with posts is returned. Otherwise, an error is returned.
POST/v1/feeds
curl --location --request POST 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
"keyword": "marketing",
"region": "US:en"
}'
RESPONSE
{
"id": "tTVYAQfX2VhPOHiv",
"title": "marketing",
"source_url": "https://rss.app/rss-feed?keyword=marketing®ion=&lang=en",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/tTVYAQfX2VhPOHiv.xml",
"description": "#marketing generated by RSS.app",
"icon": "https://rss.app/favicon.ico",
"is_active": true,
"items": [
{
"url": "https://www.farmprogress.com/commentary/grain-marketing-strategies-meet-tammy-two-step",
"title": "Grain marketing strategies: Meet Tammy Two-step",
"description_text": "Advanced Marketing Class: Tammy’s complete approach to marketing grain offers impressive results.",
"thumbnail": "https://eu-images.contentstack.com/v3/assets/bltdd43779342bd9107/blt5fd6e4e410b872f3/64fa0809fc70f537bed01bda/Market_chart_led_screen_at_price_peak_Getty.jpg?disable=upscale&width=1200&height=630&fit=crop",
"date_published": "2023-09-08T11:30:00.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://campusrecmag.com/how-marketing-keeps-programs-afloat/",
"title": "How Marketing Keeps Programs Afloat",
"description_text": "It goes without saying that it takes money to run any athletic program, and programs with larger budgets tend to",
"thumbnail": "https://campusrecmag.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/CR-SepOct-2023-ISTimeSolutions-1.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-09-08T11:02:32.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.marketingweek.com/three-steps-to-developing-a-marketing-effectiveness-framework-that-lands-with-the-c-suite/",
"title": "Three steps to an effectiveness framework the C-suite understands",
"description_text": "New research from Kantar and Google reveals the actions the most advanced organisations are undertaking to demonstrate marketing effectiveness.",
"thumbnail": "https://marketingweek.imgix.net/content/uploads/2023/08/29113059/Shutterstock_2218785363.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-09-08T10:43:00.000Z",
"authors": [
{
"name": "Richard McLeod"
}
]
}
]
}
Create feeds News headlines from keywords by using the following parameters:
Parameters
keywordstringrequired
regionstringrequired
Returns
A feed with posts is returned. Otherwise, an error is returned.
POST/v1/feeds
curl --location --request POST 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
"keyword": "AI Breakthrough: Quantum Leap in Neural Networks",
"region": "US:en"
}'
RESPONSE
{
"id": "tYi56jxVNO1Yqksx",
"title": "AI Breakthrough: Quantum Leap in Neural Networks Unveiled",
"source_url": "https://rss.app/rss-feed?keyword=AI%20Breakthrough%3A%20Quantum%20Leap%20in%20Neural%20Networks%20Unveiled®ion=US&lang=en",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/tYi56jxVNO1Yqksx.xml",
"description": "#AI Breakthrough: Quantum Leap in Neural Networks Unveiled generated by RSS.app",
"icon": "https://rss.app/favicon.ico",
"is_active": true,
"items": [
{
"url": "https://science.slashdot.org/story/23/10/23/004220/nasa-transmits-patches-to-the-two-voyager-probes-launched-in-1977?utm_source=rss1.0mainlinkanon&utm_medium=feed",
"title": "NASA Transmits Patches to the Two Voyager Probes Launched in 1977 - Slashdot",
"description_text": "It's not every day that you get to update the firmware on a device that was produced in the 1970s, writes Hackaday, and rarely is said device well beyond the boundaries of our solar system. This is however exactly what the JPL team in charge of the Voyager 1 & 2 missions are facing, as they...",
"thumbnail": "https://a.fsdn.com/sd/topics/nasa_64.png",
"date_published": "2023-10-22T12:00:00.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://science.slashdot.org/story/23/10/20/1225206/pfizer-hikes-price-of-covid-antiviral-paxlovid-from-530-to-nearly-1400",
"title": "Pfizer Hikes Price of COVID Antiviral Paxlovid From $530 To Nearly $1,400 - Slashdot",
"description_text": "Pfizer this week revealed that it raised the list price of a course of Paxlovid -- its lifesaving antiviral drug used to reduce the risk of severe COVID-19 in those most vulnerable -- to nearly $1,400, more than double the roughly $530 the US government has paid for the treatment in the emergency ph...",
"thumbnail": "https://a.fsdn.com/sd/topics/business_64.png",
"date_published": "2023-10-20T12:00:00.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.scientific-computing.com/article/can-photonics-deliver-next-breakthrough-research-computing-0",
"title": "Can photonics deliver the next breakthrough in research computing? | Scientific Computing World",
"description_text": "How will this new computing revolution impact scientists and engineers' research capabilities?",
"thumbnail": null,
"date_published": "2023-10-16T13:34:26.000Z",
"authors": []
}
]
}
Retrieve Feed
Retrieve the details of an existing feed by providing its unique feed ID.
The feed ID can be found from the ‘Create Feed’ request or the ‘Feed List’ request.
Parameters
sortenum
Available values:
last_added,
date.
If omitted, the feed uses the sort preference set in the dashboard.
Returns
A feed is returned. Otherwise, an error is returned.
GET/v1/feeds/:feed_id
curl --location --request GET 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds/:feed_id' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET'
RESPONSE
{
"id": "cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v",
"title": "BBC - Homepage",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v.xml",
"source_url": "https://bbc.com",
"description": "Breaking news, sport, TV, radio and a whole lot more. The BBC informs, educates and entertains - wherever you are, whatever your age.",
"icon": "https://gn-web-assets.api.bbc.com/wwhp/20220322-0833-37491ec2b6e5b4c43bda3673e521e8164a789b87/responsive/img/apple-touch/apple-touch-180.jpg",
"is_active": true,
"items": [
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-65118507",
"title": "Why this iconic spider sculpture faces removal",
"description_text": "The Vancouver sculpture is made from recycled waste but is tangled up in a web of bureaucracy.",
"description_html": "<div><div style=\"left: 0; width: 100%; height: 0; position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%;\"><iframe src=\"https://www.bbc.com/news/av-embeds/65118507\" style=\"border: 0; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute;\" allowfullscreen scrolling=\"no\" allow=\"encrypted-media\"></iframe></div></div>",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/8C30/production/_129188853_p0fcpll9.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-04-08T01:09:36.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/travel/article/20230407-the-real-way-to-whip-cream",
"title": "The 'real' way to whip cream",
"description_text": "Aptly named after its place of origin, this sweet, thick whipped cream is arguably the best of its kind the \"crème de la crème\" so to speak.",
"thumbnail": "https://ychef.files.bbci.co.uk/live/624x351/p0fcxv79.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-04-08T12:50:28.000Z",
"authors": [{
"name": "Angela Dansby"
}]
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-65221385",
"title": "Thabo Bester: South African murderer who faked death arrested in Tanzania",
"description_text": "Thabo Bester, known as the \"Facebook rapist\", escaped from South African prison in May last year.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/1806B/production/_129311489_gettythumbnails-129143970.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-04-08T15:47:06.000Z",
"authors": []
}
]
}
List All Feeds
View a list of feeds created in the account.
Parameters
limitinteger · default is 10
offsetinteger · default is 0
Returns
Returns a list of feeds in the account.
Each entry in the array is a separate Feed object. If no more feeds are available, the resulting array is empty.
GET/v1/feeds
curl --location --request GET 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds?limit=10' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET'
RESPONSE
{
"total": 373,
"offset": 0,
"limit": 10,
"data": [
{
"id": "cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v",
"title": "BBC - Homepage",
"source_url": "http://bbc.com",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v.xml",
"description": "Breaking news, sport, TV, radio and a whole lot more. The BBC informs, educates and entertains - wherever you are, whatever your age.",
"icon": "https://gn-web-assets.api.bbc.com/wwhp/20220322-0833-37491ec2b6e5b4c43bda3673e521e8164a789b87/responsive/img/apple-touch/apple-touch-180.jpg",
"is_active": true
},
{
"id": "tRB1VRwysSuwnHlJ",
"title": "Bitcoin",
"source_url": "https://rss.app/rss-feed?keyword=vanadzor"
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/tRB1VRwysSuwnHlJ.xml",
"description": "#Bitcoin generated by RSS.app",
"icon": "https://rss.app/favicon.ico",
"is_active": true
},
{
"id": "tq7X9v2dKgkTre59",
"source_url": "https://rss.app/rss-feed?topicId=technology"
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/tq7X9v2dKgkTre59.xml",
"title": "Technology",
"description": "#Technology generated by RSS.app",
"icon": "https://rss.app/favicon.ico",
"is_active": true
},
{...}
]
}
Update Feed
Update an existing feed by its unique feed ID.
Parameters
idstringrequired
More parameters
titlestring
descriptionstring
iconstring
PATCH/v1/feeds/:feed_id
curl --location --request PATCH 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds/:feed_id' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
"title": "New title for Feed"
}'
RESPONSE
{
"id": "ty0efZXfUX3BQoh8",
"title": "New title for Feed",
"source_url": "https://rss.app/rss-feed?topicId=technology",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/ty0efZXfUX3BQoh8.xml",
"description": "#Technology generated by RSS.app",
"icon": "https://rss.app/favicon.ico",
"is_active": true
}
Get Feed Settings
Retrieve output settings for an existing feed.
Path parameters
feed_idstringrequired
No request body.
Returns
200 OK · A JSON object with the following attributes.
Response attributes
post_limitinteger
image_in_mediaboolean
image_in_enclosureboolean
enable_placeholder_for_imageboolean
placeholder_for_imagestring | null
is_limit_in_titleboolean
char_limit_in_titleinteger | null
cache_bust_placeholder_imageboolean
remove_all_html_from_descriptionboolean
keep_line_breaks_in_descriptionboolean
image_in_descriptionboolean
remove_all_images_in_descriptionboolean
include_iframes_when_possibleboolean
is_limit_in_descriptionboolean
read_more_in_descriptionboolean
only_asciiboolean
ellipsis_in_descriptionboolean
allow_future_datesboolean
estimated_article_datesboolean
force_estimated_article_datesboolean
permalink_for_xmlboolean
twitter_include_repliesboolean
twitter_embedsboolean
twitter_html_descriptionboolean
twitter_prefix_with_usernameboolean
twitter_remove_url_from_titleboolean
youtube_video_iframeboolean
youtube_descriptionboolean
facebook_original_sourceboolean
instagram_videosboolean
char_limit_in_descriptioninteger | null
timezone_offsetinteger | null
active_display_authorboolean | null
display_author_typeenum
custom_authorstring | null
customAuthorstring | null
overridesobject
post_limitboolean
image_tagboolean
title_tagboolean
description_tagboolean
date_tagboolean
guid_tagboolean
twitterboolean
youtubeboolean
facebookboolean
author_tagboolean
instagramboolean
effectiveobject
post_limitinteger
image_in_mediaboolean
image_in_enclosureboolean
enable_placeholder_for_imageboolean
placeholder_for_imagestring | null
is_limit_in_titleboolean
char_limit_in_titleinteger | null
cache_bust_placeholder_imageboolean
remove_all_html_from_descriptionboolean
keep_line_breaks_in_descriptionboolean
image_in_descriptionboolean
remove_all_images_in_descriptionboolean
include_iframes_when_possibleboolean
is_limit_in_descriptionboolean
read_more_in_descriptionboolean
only_asciiboolean
ellipsis_in_descriptionboolean
allow_future_datesboolean
estimated_article_datesboolean
force_estimated_article_datesboolean
permalink_for_xmlboolean
twitter_include_repliesboolean
twitter_embedsboolean
twitter_html_descriptionboolean
twitter_prefix_with_usernameboolean
twitter_remove_url_from_titleboolean
youtube_video_iframeboolean
youtube_descriptionboolean
facebook_original_sourceboolean
instagram_videosboolean
char_limit_in_descriptioninteger | null
timezone_offsetinteger | null
active_display_authorboolean | null
display_author_typeenum
custom_authorstring | null
Usage
Choose a task and understand settings, combined filters and bundle behavior →
Reading the response
Additional output settings
Description, date, GUID, author and social-media fields use the same section overrides as the dashboard. Author modes are
author,
website_name,
hostname and
custom; set
active_display_author to false for automatic output.
{ "is_limit_in_description": true, "char_limit_in_description": 200, "active_display_author": true, "display_author_type": "website_name" }
Resize, translation, UTM and affiliate settings have separate precedence rules. Enabled workspace resizing takes priority. Translation is local to a feed or bundle and needs a target language. Use
enable_global_utm_tags to choose workspace UTM values. Disabled local affiliate tags may still use workspace affiliate rules.
Translation, UTM and affiliate tags require their plan entitlements. Resizing requires a paid plan; workspace resizing and estimated dates also require their workspace features. Widget
allowed_domains is workspace-only. External translator API keys are never included in this reference or returned by these endpoints.
The top-level fields are saved local values. Read
effective to see the values actually used in the output.
No
include query parameter is needed. Effective values describe resolved configuration, not completed publication.
Local values or workspace defaults?
Each section has an
overrides switch:
true— use the saved local values.
false— use the workspace defaults.
post_limit
- Post count.
image_tag
- Image tags and fallback image.
title_tag
- Title length.
Value limits
- Post counts must be positive integers within your plan limit.
- Title length:
char_limit_in_titleaccepts 0–1000 characters.
- Fallback image:
placeholder_for_imageaccepts an HTTP(S) URL up to 2048 characters.
- Custom author: up to 255 characters. Send
custom_author: nullto reset it.
GET/v1/feeds/:feed_id/settings
curl --location --request GET 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds/:feed_id/settings' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET'
Response · 200 OK
{
"post_limit": 50,
"image_in_media": true,
"image_in_enclosure": true,
"enable_placeholder_for_image": false,
"placeholder_for_image": null,
"is_limit_in_title": false,
"char_limit_in_title": null,
"cache_bust_placeholder_image": false,
"remove_all_html_from_description": false,
"keep_line_breaks_in_description": false,
"image_in_description": false,
"remove_all_images_in_description": false,
"include_iframes_when_possible": false,
"is_limit_in_description": false,
"read_more_in_description": false,
"only_ascii": false,
"ellipsis_in_description": false,
"allow_future_dates": false,
"estimated_article_dates": false,
"force_estimated_article_dates": false,
"permalink_for_xml": false,
"twitter_include_replies": false,
"twitter_embeds": false,
"twitter_html_description": false,
"twitter_prefix_with_username": false,
"twitter_remove_url_from_title": false,
"youtube_video_iframe": false,
"youtube_description": false,
"facebook_original_source": false,
"instagram_videos": false,
"char_limit_in_description": null,
"timezone_offset": null,
"active_display_author": false,
"display_author_type": "hostname",
"custom_author": null,
"customAuthor": null,
"overrides": {
"post_limit": true,
"image_tag": true,
"title_tag": false,
"description_tag": false,
"date_tag": false,
"guid_tag": false,
"twitter": false,
"youtube": false,
"facebook": false,
"author_tag": false,
"instagram": false
},
"effective": {
"post_limit": 50,
"image_in_media": true,
"image_in_enclosure": true,
"enable_placeholder_for_image": false,
"placeholder_for_image": null,
"is_limit_in_title": false,
"char_limit_in_title": null,
"cache_bust_placeholder_image": false,
"remove_all_html_from_description": false,
"keep_line_breaks_in_description": false,
"image_in_description": false,
"remove_all_images_in_description": false,
"include_iframes_when_possible": false,
"is_limit_in_description": false,
"read_more_in_description": false,
"only_ascii": false,
"ellipsis_in_description": false,
"allow_future_dates": false,
"estimated_article_dates": false,
"force_estimated_article_dates": false,
"permalink_for_xml": false,
"twitter_include_replies": false,
"twitter_embeds": false,
"twitter_html_description": false,
"twitter_prefix_with_username": false,
"twitter_remove_url_from_title": false,
"youtube_video_iframe": false,
"youtube_description": false,
"facebook_original_source": false,
"instagram_videos": false,
"char_limit_in_description": null,
"timezone_offset": null,
"active_display_author": false,
"display_author_type": "hostname",
"custom_author": null
}
}
Update Feed Settings
Update output settings for an existing feed. Omitted fields stay unchanged.
Path parameters
feed_idstringrequired
Send a JSON object. Omitted fields stay unchanged. Unknown and read-only fields are rejected.
Parameters
post_limitinteger
image_in_mediaboolean
image_in_enclosureboolean
enable_placeholder_for_imageboolean
placeholder_for_imagestring | null
is_limit_in_titleboolean
char_limit_in_titleinteger | null
cache_bust_placeholder_imageboolean
remove_all_html_from_descriptionboolean
keep_line_breaks_in_descriptionboolean
image_in_descriptionboolean
remove_all_images_in_descriptionboolean
include_iframes_when_possibleboolean
is_limit_in_descriptionboolean
read_more_in_descriptionboolean
only_asciiboolean
ellipsis_in_descriptionboolean
allow_future_datesboolean
estimated_article_datesboolean
force_estimated_article_datesboolean
permalink_for_xmlboolean
twitter_include_repliesboolean
twitter_embedsboolean
twitter_html_descriptionboolean
twitter_prefix_with_usernameboolean
twitter_remove_url_from_titleboolean
youtube_video_iframeboolean
youtube_descriptionboolean
facebook_original_sourceboolean
instagram_videosboolean
char_limit_in_descriptioninteger | null
timezone_offsetinteger | null
active_display_authorboolean | null
display_author_typeenum
custom_authorstring | null
overridesobject
post_limitboolean
image_tagboolean
title_tagboolean
description_tagboolean
date_tagboolean
guid_tagboolean
twitterboolean
youtubeboolean
facebookboolean
author_tagboolean
instagramboolean
Headers
Content-Typestringrequired
Returns
200 OK · A JSON object with the following attributes.
Response attributes
post_limitinteger
image_in_mediaboolean
image_in_enclosureboolean
enable_placeholder_for_imageboolean
placeholder_for_imagestring | null
is_limit_in_titleboolean
char_limit_in_titleinteger | null
cache_bust_placeholder_imageboolean
remove_all_html_from_descriptionboolean
keep_line_breaks_in_descriptionboolean
image_in_descriptionboolean
remove_all_images_in_descriptionboolean
include_iframes_when_possibleboolean
is_limit_in_descriptionboolean
read_more_in_descriptionboolean
only_asciiboolean
ellipsis_in_descriptionboolean
allow_future_datesboolean
estimated_article_datesboolean
force_estimated_article_datesboolean
permalink_for_xmlboolean
twitter_include_repliesboolean
twitter_embedsboolean
twitter_html_descriptionboolean
twitter_prefix_with_usernameboolean
twitter_remove_url_from_titleboolean
youtube_video_iframeboolean
youtube_descriptionboolean
facebook_original_sourceboolean
instagram_videosboolean
char_limit_in_descriptioninteger | null
timezone_offsetinteger | null
active_display_authorboolean | null
display_author_typeenum
custom_authorstring | null
customAuthorstring | null
overridesobject
post_limitboolean
image_tagboolean
title_tagboolean
description_tagboolean
date_tagboolean
guid_tagboolean
twitterboolean
youtubeboolean
facebookboolean
author_tagboolean
instagramboolean
effectiveobject
post_limitinteger
image_in_mediaboolean
image_in_enclosureboolean
enable_placeholder_for_imageboolean
placeholder_for_imagestring | null
is_limit_in_titleboolean
char_limit_in_titleinteger | null
cache_bust_placeholder_imageboolean
remove_all_html_from_descriptionboolean
keep_line_breaks_in_descriptionboolean
image_in_descriptionboolean
remove_all_images_in_descriptionboolean
include_iframes_when_possibleboolean
is_limit_in_descriptionboolean
read_more_in_descriptionboolean
only_asciiboolean
ellipsis_in_descriptionboolean
allow_future_datesboolean
estimated_article_datesboolean
force_estimated_article_datesboolean
permalink_for_xmlboolean
twitter_include_repliesboolean
twitter_embedsboolean
twitter_html_descriptionboolean
twitter_prefix_with_usernameboolean
twitter_remove_url_from_titleboolean
youtube_video_iframeboolean
youtube_descriptionboolean
facebook_original_sourceboolean
instagram_videosboolean
char_limit_in_descriptioninteger | null
timezone_offsetinteger | null
active_display_authorboolean | null
display_author_typeenum
custom_authorstring | null
Usage
Choose a task and understand settings, combined filters and bundle behavior →
Changing settings
Send only the fields you want to change. Other fields keep their current values.
{ "post_limit": 50 }
This sets the output to at most 50 posts, within your plan limit. It does not change API list pagination.
Local values or workspace defaults?
Each section has an
overrides switch:
true— use the saved local values.
false— use the workspace defaults.
post_limit
- Post count.
image_tag
- Image tags and fallback image.
title_tag
- Title length.
Editing a field turns on its whole local section. When a section was inherited, its other fields start with the current workspace defaults.
To use the workspace image settings again, send:
{ "overrides": { "image_tag": false } }
Do not send image fields in that same request. Setting the switch to
true alone restores the currently saved local section, not an older dashboard version.
Value limits
- Post counts must be positive integers within your plan limit.
- Title length:
char_limit_in_titleaccepts 0–1000 characters.
- Fallback image:
placeholder_for_imageaccepts an HTTP(S) URL up to 2048 characters.
- Custom author: up to 255 characters. Send
custom_author: nullto reset it.
false disables a flag.
null clears the title limit or fallback URL only when that feature is disabled; it does not turn on inheritance.
PATCH/v1/feeds/:feed_id/settings
curl --location --request PATCH 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds/:feed_id/settings' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
"post_limit": 50,
"image_in_media": true
}'
Response · 200 OK
{
"post_limit": 50,
"image_in_media": true,
"image_in_enclosure": true,
"enable_placeholder_for_image": false,
"placeholder_for_image": null,
"is_limit_in_title": false,
"char_limit_in_title": null,
"cache_bust_placeholder_image": false,
"remove_all_html_from_description": false,
"keep_line_breaks_in_description": false,
"image_in_description": false,
"remove_all_images_in_description": false,
"include_iframes_when_possible": false,
"is_limit_in_description": false,
"read_more_in_description": false,
"only_ascii": false,
"ellipsis_in_description": false,
"allow_future_dates": false,
"estimated_article_dates": false,
"force_estimated_article_dates": false,
"permalink_for_xml": false,
"twitter_include_replies": false,
"twitter_embeds": false,
"twitter_html_description": false,
"twitter_prefix_with_username": false,
"twitter_remove_url_from_title": false,
"youtube_video_iframe": false,
"youtube_description": false,
"facebook_original_source": false,
"instagram_videos": false,
"char_limit_in_description": null,
"timezone_offset": null,
"active_display_author": false,
"display_author_type": "hostname",
"custom_author": null,
"customAuthor": null,
"overrides": {
"post_limit": true,
"image_tag": true,
"title_tag": false,
"description_tag": false,
"date_tag": false,
"guid_tag": false,
"twitter": false,
"youtube": false,
"facebook": false,
"author_tag": false,
"instagram": false
},
"effective": {
"post_limit": 50,
"image_in_media": true,
"image_in_enclosure": true,
"enable_placeholder_for_image": false,
"placeholder_for_image": null,
"is_limit_in_title": false,
"char_limit_in_title": null,
"cache_bust_placeholder_image": false,
"remove_all_html_from_description": false,
"keep_line_breaks_in_description": false,
"image_in_description": false,
"remove_all_images_in_description": false,
"include_iframes_when_possible": false,
"is_limit_in_description": false,
"read_more_in_description": false,
"only_ascii": false,
"ellipsis_in_description": false,
"allow_future_dates": false,
"estimated_article_dates": false,
"force_estimated_article_dates": false,
"permalink_for_xml": false,
"twitter_include_replies": false,
"twitter_embeds": false,
"twitter_html_description": false,
"twitter_prefix_with_username": false,
"twitter_remove_url_from_title": false,
"youtube_video_iframe": false,
"youtube_description": false,
"facebook_original_source": false,
"instagram_videos": false,
"char_limit_in_description": null,
"timezone_offset": null,
"active_display_author": false,
"display_author_type": "hostname",
"custom_author": null
}
}
Get Feed Filter
Retrieve the filter for an existing feed.
Path parameters
feed_idstringrequired
No request body.
Returns
200 OK · A JSON object with the following attributes.
Response attributes
whitelistarray of strings
blacklistarray of strings
whitelist_by_titleboolean
whitelist_by_descriptionboolean
whitelist_by_linkboolean
whitelist_by_image_urlboolean
whitelist_contains_wordboolean
blacklist_by_titleboolean
blacklist_by_descriptionboolean
blacklist_by_linkboolean
blacklist_by_image_urlboolean
blacklist_contains_wordboolean
no_imagesboolean
no_dateboolean
no_descriptionboolean
hide_non_secure_linksboolean
duplicate_titlesboolean
duplicate_descriptionsboolean
duplicate_similar_titlesboolean
duplicate_similar_titles_thresholdenum
default_filterboolean
whitelist_by_keywordsboolean
blacklist_by_keywordsboolean
enable_date_filterboolean
seconds_untilinteger
date_periodenum
title_auto_cleanerboolean
title_replace_keywordsarray of strings
effectiveobject
whitelistarray of strings
blacklistarray of strings
whitelist_by_titleboolean
whitelist_by_descriptionboolean
whitelist_by_linkboolean
whitelist_by_image_urlboolean
whitelist_contains_wordboolean
blacklist_by_titleboolean
blacklist_by_descriptionboolean
blacklist_by_linkboolean
blacklist_by_image_urlboolean
blacklist_contains_wordboolean
no_imagesboolean
no_dateboolean
no_descriptionboolean
hide_non_secure_linksboolean
duplicate_titlesboolean
duplicate_descriptionsboolean
duplicate_similar_titlesboolean
duplicate_similar_titles_thresholdenum
default_filterboolean
whitelist_by_keywordsboolean
blacklist_by_keywordsboolean
enable_date_filterboolean
seconds_untilinteger
date_periodenum
title_auto_cleanerboolean
title_replace_keywordsarray of strings
limitsobject
max_keywords_per_listinteger
local_whitelist_countinteger
local_blacklist_countinteger
inherited_whitelist_countinteger
inherited_blacklist_countinteger
exceeds_current_limitboolean
Usage
Choose a task and understand settings, combined filters and bundle behavior →
Reading the response
Top-level fields show the saved local filter.
effective shows the filter after workspace defaults are applied.
limits reports local and inherited keyword counts.
Combining local and global filters
When a local filter has
default_filter: true:
- Global and local keyword lists are combined. Their enabled matching fields apply to every word in the combined list. The whitelist is checked as one combined list.
- An enabled global flag stays enabled even if its local value is
false.
- The more aggressive enabled similar-title setting takes priority.
For example, global blacklist
["ads"] plus local blacklist
["sponsored"] blocks both keywords. Clearing the local list still leaves “ads” blocked.
To use only the local filter, its
default_filter must be false.
Filtering order
no_imageshides posts without an original image, even when a fallback image is configured.
- Blacklist checks run before text replacements and title truncation.
Keyword limits
Your plan limits each keyword list. Inherited keywords count toward the local total.
If a global change or plan downgrade puts an existing list over the limit, its keywords remain active. You can shrink it, but cannot grow it further. Check
limits.exceeds_current_limit for this state.
Targeting and other filter options
Where keywords are matched
Use
whitelist_by_title,
whitelist_by_description,
whitelist_by_link or
whitelist_by_image_url. Blacklist options use the same endings with
blackList.
whitelist_contains_word and
blacklist_contains_word enable partial matching.
For categories, use
whitelist_by_keywords or
blacklist_by_keywords.
Missing content and duplicates
no_images,
no_date and
no_description hide posts missing that content.
hide_non_secure_links hides insecure links.
Use
duplicate_titles,
duplicate_descriptions or
duplicate_similar_titles to remove duplicates. The similar-title threshold accepts
balanced,
strict or
aggressive.
Title cleanup and date window
Use
title_auto_cleaner and
title_replace_keywords for title cleanup.
For a date window, set
enable_date_filter,
date_period (DAY or HOUR) and
seconds_until. The enabled window must equal 1–100000 whole days or hours.
GET/v1/feeds/:feed_id/filter
curl --location --request GET 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds/:feed_id/filter' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET'
Response · 200 OK
{
"whitelist": [],
"blacklist": [
"sponsored"
],
"whitelist_by_title": false,
"whitelist_by_description": false,
"whitelist_by_link": false,
"whitelist_by_image_url": false,
"whitelist_contains_word": false,
"blacklist_by_title": true,
"blacklist_by_description": false,
"blacklist_by_link": false,
"blacklist_by_image_url": false,
"blacklist_contains_word": false,
"no_images": true,
"no_date": false,
"no_description": false,
"hide_non_secure_links": false,
"duplicate_titles": false,
"duplicate_descriptions": false,
"duplicate_similar_titles": false,
"duplicate_similar_titles_threshold": "balanced",
"default_filter": true,
"whitelist_by_keywords": false,
"blacklist_by_keywords": false,
"enable_date_filter": false,
"seconds_until": 604800,
"date_period": "DAY",
"title_auto_cleaner": false,
"title_replace_keywords": [],
"effective": {
"whitelist": [],
"blacklist": [
"sponsored"
],
"whitelist_by_title": false,
"whitelist_by_description": false,
"whitelist_by_link": false,
"whitelist_by_image_url": false,
"whitelist_contains_word": false,
"blacklist_by_title": true,
"blacklist_by_description": false,
"blacklist_by_link": false,
"blacklist_by_image_url": false,
"blacklist_contains_word": false,
"no_images": true,
"no_date": false,
"no_description": false,
"hide_non_secure_links": false,
"duplicate_titles": false,
"duplicate_descriptions": false,
"duplicate_similar_titles": false,
"duplicate_similar_titles_threshold": "balanced",
"default_filter": true,
"whitelist_by_keywords": false,
"blacklist_by_keywords": false,
"enable_date_filter": false,
"seconds_until": 604800,
"date_period": "DAY",
"title_auto_cleaner": false,
"title_replace_keywords": []
},
"limits": {
"max_keywords_per_list": 50,
"local_whitelist_count": 0,
"local_blacklist_count": 1,
"inherited_whitelist_count": 0,
"inherited_blacklist_count": 0,
"exceeds_current_limit": false
}
}
Update Feed Filter
Update the filter for an existing feed. Omitted fields stay unchanged.
Path parameters
feed_idstringrequired
Send a JSON object. Omitted fields stay unchanged. Unknown and read-only fields are rejected.
Parameters
whitelistarray of strings
blacklistarray of strings
whitelist_by_titleboolean
whitelist_by_descriptionboolean
whitelist_by_linkboolean
whitelist_by_image_urlboolean
whitelist_contains_wordboolean
blacklist_by_titleboolean
blacklist_by_descriptionboolean
blacklist_by_linkboolean
blacklist_by_image_urlboolean
blacklist_contains_wordboolean
no_imagesboolean
no_dateboolean
no_descriptionboolean
hide_non_secure_linksboolean
duplicate_titlesboolean
duplicate_descriptionsboolean
duplicate_similar_titlesboolean
duplicate_similar_titles_thresholdenum
default_filterboolean
whitelist_by_keywordsboolean
blacklist_by_keywordsboolean
enable_date_filterboolean
seconds_untilinteger
date_periodenum
title_auto_cleanerboolean
title_replace_keywordsarray of strings
Headers
Content-Typestringrequired
Returns
200 OK · A JSON object with the following attributes.
Response attributes
whitelistarray of strings
blacklistarray of strings
whitelist_by_titleboolean
whitelist_by_descriptionboolean
whitelist_by_linkboolean
whitelist_by_image_urlboolean
whitelist_contains_wordboolean
blacklist_by_titleboolean
blacklist_by_descriptionboolean
blacklist_by_linkboolean
blacklist_by_image_urlboolean
blacklist_contains_wordboolean
no_imagesboolean
no_dateboolean
no_descriptionboolean
hide_non_secure_linksboolean
duplicate_titlesboolean
duplicate_descriptionsboolean
duplicate_similar_titlesboolean
duplicate_similar_titles_thresholdenum
default_filterboolean
whitelist_by_keywordsboolean
blacklist_by_keywordsboolean
enable_date_filterboolean
seconds_untilinteger
date_periodenum
title_auto_cleanerboolean
title_replace_keywordsarray of strings
effectiveobject
whitelistarray of strings
blacklistarray of strings
whitelist_by_titleboolean
whitelist_by_descriptionboolean
whitelist_by_linkboolean
whitelist_by_image_urlboolean
whitelist_contains_wordboolean
blacklist_by_titleboolean
blacklist_by_descriptionboolean
blacklist_by_linkboolean
blacklist_by_image_urlboolean
blacklist_contains_wordboolean
no_imagesboolean
no_dateboolean
no_descriptionboolean
hide_non_secure_linksboolean
duplicate_titlesboolean
duplicate_descriptionsboolean
duplicate_similar_titlesboolean
duplicate_similar_titles_thresholdenum
default_filterboolean
whitelist_by_keywordsboolean
blacklist_by_keywordsboolean
enable_date_filterboolean
seconds_untilinteger
date_periodenum
title_auto_cleanerboolean
title_replace_keywordsarray of strings
limitsobject
max_keywords_per_listinteger
local_whitelist_countinteger
local_blacklist_countinteger
inherited_whitelist_countinteger
inherited_blacklist_countinteger
exceeds_current_limitboolean
Usage
Choose a task and understand settings, combined filters and bundle behavior →
Changing a keyword list
A supplied list replaces the saved list. Send
[] to clear it. Spaces around keywords are removed.
{
"blacklist": ["sponsored"],
"blacklist_by_title": true
}
This hides posts whose title matches “sponsored”. Other filter fields stay unchanged.
Combining local and global filters
When a local filter has
default_filter: true:
- Global and local keyword lists are combined. Their enabled matching fields apply to every word in the combined list. The whitelist is checked as one combined list.
- An enabled global flag stays enabled even if its local value is
false.
- The more aggressive enabled similar-title setting takes priority.
For example, global blacklist
["ads"] plus local blacklist
["sponsored"] blocks both keywords. Clearing the local list still leaves “ads” blocked.
To use only the local filter, send
default_filter:
{ "default_filter": false }
Filtering order
no_imageshides posts without an original image, even when a fallback image is configured.
- Blacklist checks run before text replacements and title truncation.
Keyword limits
Your plan limits each keyword list. Inherited keywords count toward the local total.
If a global change or plan downgrade puts an existing list over the limit, its keywords remain active. You can shrink it, but cannot grow it further. Check
limits.exceeds_current_limit for this state.
Targeting and other filter options
Where keywords are matched
Use
whitelist_by_title,
whitelist_by_description,
whitelist_by_link or
whitelist_by_image_url. Blacklist options use the same endings with
blackList.
whitelist_contains_word and
blacklist_contains_word enable partial matching.
For categories, use
whitelist_by_keywords or
blacklist_by_keywords.
Missing content and duplicates
no_images,
no_date and
no_description hide posts missing that content.
hide_non_secure_links hides insecure links.
Use
duplicate_titles,
duplicate_descriptions or
duplicate_similar_titles to remove duplicates. The similar-title threshold accepts
balanced,
strict or
aggressive.
Title cleanup and date window
Use
title_auto_cleaner and
title_replace_keywords for title cleanup.
For a date window, set
enable_date_filter,
date_period (DAY or HOUR) and
seconds_until. The enabled window must equal 1–100000 whole days or hours.
PATCH/v1/feeds/:feed_id/filter
curl --location --request PATCH 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds/:feed_id/filter' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
"blacklist": [
"sponsored"
],
"blacklist_by_title": true,
"no_images": true
}'
Response · 200 OK
{
"whitelist": [],
"blacklist": [
"sponsored"
],
"whitelist_by_title": false,
"whitelist_by_description": false,
"whitelist_by_link": false,
"whitelist_by_image_url": false,
"whitelist_contains_word": false,
"blacklist_by_title": true,
"blacklist_by_description": false,
"blacklist_by_link": false,
"blacklist_by_image_url": false,
"blacklist_contains_word": false,
"no_images": true,
"no_date": false,
"no_description": false,
"hide_non_secure_links": false,
"duplicate_titles": false,
"duplicate_descriptions": false,
"duplicate_similar_titles": false,
"duplicate_similar_titles_threshold": "balanced",
"default_filter": true,
"whitelist_by_keywords": false,
"blacklist_by_keywords": false,
"enable_date_filter": false,
"seconds_until": 604800,
"date_period": "DAY",
"title_auto_cleaner": false,
"title_replace_keywords": [],
"effective": {
"whitelist": [],
"blacklist": [
"sponsored"
],
"whitelist_by_title": false,
"whitelist_by_description": false,
"whitelist_by_link": false,
"whitelist_by_image_url": false,
"whitelist_contains_word": false,
"blacklist_by_title": true,
"blacklist_by_description": false,
"blacklist_by_link": false,
"blacklist_by_image_url": false,
"blacklist_contains_word": false,
"no_images": true,
"no_date": false,
"no_description": false,
"hide_non_secure_links": false,
"duplicate_titles": false,
"duplicate_descriptions": false,
"duplicate_similar_titles": false,
"duplicate_similar_titles_threshold": "balanced",
"default_filter": true,
"whitelist_by_keywords": false,
"blacklist_by_keywords": false,
"enable_date_filter": false,
"seconds_until": 604800,
"date_period": "DAY",
"title_auto_cleaner": false,
"title_replace_keywords": []
},
"limits": {
"max_keywords_per_list": 50,
"local_whitelist_count": 0,
"local_blacklist_count": 1,
"inherited_whitelist_count": 0,
"inherited_blacklist_count": 0,
"exceeds_current_limit": false
}
}
List Feed Filter Rules
Retrieve advanced filter rules for an existing feed.
Path parameters
feed_idstringrequired
No request body.
Returns
200 OK · A list of rules in execution order.
Response attributes
dataarray of objects
idstring
typeenum
takestring | null
putstring | null
search_titleboolean
search_descriptionboolean
search_urlboolean
search_imageboolean
search_authorboolean
add_reg_expboolean
text_case_modeenum
Usage
Choose a task and understand settings, combined filters and bundle behavior →
Reading the list
The
data array contains the rules in execution order. Use each rule’s
id to update or delete it. Rules run in creation order. Each filter allows up to 21 rules and only one
text_case rule.
Available rule types
- Text
replace,
remove,
add_prefix,
add_suffix,
text_case
- Links
replace_url,
remove_url,
remove_all_urls,
replace_url_by_condition
- Images
replace_image_by_condition
- Visibility
hide_post
Targets, replacements and regular expressions
Choose a target
Text rules use
search_title or
search_description.
hide_post also supports
search_url,
search_image and
search_author. URL removal rules require a text target.
Type-specific values
- Prefix, suffix and
replace_urluse
takeas the added text or full HTTP(S) URL.
- Conditional URL/image replacements accept an empty
taketo replace the whole value.
text_case_mode:
uppercase_all,
capitalize_first,
capitalize_every_wordor
lowercase_all.
takeand
putaccept at most 255 characters.
Regular expressions
add_reg_exp is supported by
replace,
remove,
replace_url_by_condition,
replace_image_by_condition and
hide_post. Patterns must compile and contain 1–200 characters. The response contains the saved pattern after safety normalization.
GET/v1/feeds/:feed_id/filter/rules
curl --location --request GET 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds/:feed_id/filter/rules' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET'
Response · 200 OK
{
"data": [
{
"id": "RULE_ID",
"type": "replace",
"take": "Old brand",
"put": "New brand",
"search_title": true,
"search_description": false,
"search_url": false,
"search_image": false,
"search_author": false,
"add_reg_exp": false,
"text_case_mode": "uppercase_all"
}
]
}
Create Feed Filter Rule
Create advanced filter rules for an existing feed.
Path parameters
feed_idstringrequired
Send a JSON object. Omitted fields stay unchanged. Unknown and read-only fields are rejected.
Parameters
typeenumrequired
More parameters
takestring | null
putstring | null
search_titleboolean
search_descriptionboolean
search_urlboolean
search_imageboolean
search_authorboolean
add_reg_expboolean
text_case_modeenum
Headers
Content-Typestringrequired
More parameters
Idempotency-Keystring
Returns
201 Created · A JSON object with the following attributes.
Response attributes
idstring
typeenum
takestring | null
putstring | null
search_titleboolean
search_descriptionboolean
search_urlboolean
search_imageboolean
search_authorboolean
add_reg_expboolean
text_case_modeenum
Usage
Choose a task and understand settings, combined filters and bundle behavior →
Rule order and limits
Rules run in creation order. Each filter allows up to 21 rules and only one
text_case rule.
Example: replace text in a title
{
"type": "replace",
"take": "Old brand",
"put": "New brand",
"search_title": true
}
take is the text to find;
put is its replacement. Each accepts up to 255 characters.
Available rule types
- Text
replace,
remove,
add_prefix,
add_suffix,
text_case
- Links
replace_url,
remove_url,
remove_all_urls,
replace_url_by_condition
- Images
replace_image_by_condition
- Visibility
hide_post
Retrying creation safely
Send an
Idempotency-Key header when creating a rule. Repeating the same key and body returns the existing rule. A conflicting body returns 409.
Keys contain 1–128 letters, digits, dots, underscores, colons or dashes. Protection lasts while the rule exists.
Targets, replacements and regular expressions
Choose a target
Text rules use
search_title or
search_description.
hide_post also supports
search_url,
search_image and
search_author. URL removal rules require a text target.
Type-specific values
- Prefix, suffix and
replace_urluse
takeas the added text or full HTTP(S) URL.
- Conditional URL/image replacements accept an empty
taketo replace the whole value.
text_case_mode:
uppercase_all,
capitalize_first,
capitalize_every_wordor
lowercase_all.
takeand
putaccept at most 255 characters.
Regular expressions
add_reg_exp is supported by
replace,
remove,
replace_url_by_condition,
replace_image_by_condition and
hide_post. Patterns must compile and contain 1–200 characters. The response contains the saved pattern after safety normalization.
POST/v1/feeds/:feed_id/filter/rules
curl --location --request POST 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds/:feed_id/filter/rules' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
"type": "replace",
"take": "Old brand",
"put": "New brand",
"search_title": true
}'
Response · 201 Created
{
"id": "RULE_ID",
"type": "replace",
"take": "Old brand",
"put": "New brand",
"search_title": true,
"search_description": false,
"search_url": false,
"search_image": false,
"search_author": false,
"add_reg_exp": false,
"text_case_mode": "uppercase_all"
}
Update Feed Filter Rule
Update advanced filter rules for an existing feed. Omitted fields stay unchanged.
Path parameters
feed_idstringrequired
rule_idstringrequired
Send a JSON object. Omitted fields stay unchanged. Unknown and read-only fields are rejected.
Parameters
typeenum
takestring | null
putstring | null
search_titleboolean
search_descriptionboolean
search_urlboolean
search_imageboolean
search_authorboolean
add_reg_expboolean
text_case_modeenum
Headers
Content-Typestringrequired
Returns
200 OK · A JSON object with the following attributes.
Response attributes
idstring
typeenum
takestring | null
putstring | null
search_titleboolean
search_descriptionboolean
search_urlboolean
search_imageboolean
search_authorboolean
add_reg_expboolean
text_case_modeenum
Usage
Choose a task and understand settings, combined filters and bundle behavior →
Rule order and limits
Rules run in creation order. Each filter allows up to 21 rules and only one
text_case rule.
Send only the fields to change. Updating a rule keeps its position in the execution order.
Example: replace text in a title
{
"type": "replace",
"take": "Old brand",
"put": "New brand",
"search_title": true
}
take is the text to find;
put is its replacement. Each accepts up to 255 characters.
Available rule types
- Text
replace,
remove,
add_prefix,
add_suffix,
text_case
- Links
replace_url,
remove_url,
remove_all_urls,
replace_url_by_condition
- Images
replace_image_by_condition
- Visibility
hide_post
Targets, replacements and regular expressions
Choose a target
Text rules use
search_title or
search_description.
hide_post also supports
search_url,
search_image and
search_author. URL removal rules require a text target.
Type-specific values
- Prefix, suffix and
replace_urluse
takeas the added text or full HTTP(S) URL.
- Conditional URL/image replacements accept an empty
taketo replace the whole value.
text_case_mode:
uppercase_all,
capitalize_first,
capitalize_every_wordor
lowercase_all.
takeand
putaccept at most 255 characters.
Regular expressions
add_reg_exp is supported by
replace,
remove,
replace_url_by_condition,
replace_image_by_condition and
hide_post. Patterns must compile and contain 1–200 characters. The response contains the saved pattern after safety normalization.
PATCH/v1/feeds/:feed_id/filter/rules/:rule_id
curl --location --request PATCH 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds/:feed_id/filter/rules/:rule_id' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
"put": "Updated brand"
}'
Response · 200 OK
{
"id": "RULE_ID",
"type": "replace",
"take": "Old brand",
"put": "Updated brand",
"search_title": true,
"search_description": false,
"search_url": false,
"search_image": false,
"search_author": false,
"add_reg_exp": false,
"text_case_mode": "uppercase_all"
}
Delete Feed Filter Rule
Delete advanced filter rules for an existing feed.
Path parameters
feed_idstringrequired
rule_idstringrequired
No request body.
Returns
200 OK · A JSON object with the following attributes.
Response attributes
idstring
deletedboolean
Usage
Choose a task and understand settings, combined filters and bundle behavior →
After deletion
The rule stops applying. A repeated delete returns
404 RULE_NOT_FOUND. Deleting a rule also releases its creation idempotency key.
DELETE/v1/feeds/:feed_id/filter/rules/:rule_id
curl --location --request DELETE 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds/:feed_id/filter/rules/:rule_id' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET'
Response · 200 OK
{
"id": "RULE_ID",
"deleted": true
}
Get Feed Filter Inheritance
Retrieve filter inheritance into bundles for an existing feed.
Path parameters
feed_idstringrequired
No request body.
Returns
200 OK · A JSON object with the following attributes.
Response attributes
inherit_in_bundlesboolean
Usage
Choose a task and understand settings, combined filters and bundle behavior →
Reading the switch
inherit_in_bundles: true means every bundle containing this feed receives its filtered output.
Editing a filter while inheritance is enabled
Local filter and rule changes return
409 FILTER_LOCKED. The current API requires disabling inheritance before editing and enabling it again afterward. Disabling temporarily changes the source used by every containing bundle; a failed sequence can leave it off. Global filter changes can still affect a locked feed.
Other inheritance switches
This switch is independent of
default_filter, which combines workspace and local filters. A bundle’s
is_bundle_inherit_feed_filter_rules option separately applies supported member-feed rules, including hide-post rules, when enabled for the workspace. It is not needed to use the feed’s processed output. Exactly-once rule execution is not guaranteed when both mechanisms are combined.
GET/v1/feeds/:feed_id/filter/inheritance
curl --location --request GET 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds/:feed_id/filter/inheritance' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET'
Response · 200 OK
{
"inherit_in_bundles": true
}
Update Feed Filter Inheritance
Update filter inheritance into bundles for an existing feed. Omitted fields stay unchanged.
Path parameters
feed_idstringrequired
Send a JSON object. Omitted fields stay unchanged. Unknown and read-only fields are rejected.
Parameters
inherit_in_bundlesbooleanrequired
Headers
Content-Typestringrequired
Returns
200 OK · A JSON object with the following attributes.
Response attributes
inherit_in_bundlesboolean
Usage
Choose a task and understand settings, combined filters and bundle behavior →
Enable or disable inheritance
inherit_in_bundles: true means every bundle containing this feed receives its filtered output.
{ "inherit_in_bundles": true }
Send
false to disable it. Your plan must support filter inheritance.
Editing a filter while inheritance is enabled
Local filter and rule changes return
409 FILTER_LOCKED. The current API requires disabling inheritance before editing and enabling it again afterward. Disabling temporarily changes the source used by every containing bundle; a failed sequence can leave it off. Global filter changes can still affect a locked feed.
Other inheritance switches
This switch is independent of
default_filter, which combines workspace and local filters. A bundle’s
is_bundle_inherit_feed_filter_rules option separately applies supported member-feed rules, including hide-post rules, when enabled for the workspace. It is not needed to use the feed’s processed output. Exactly-once rule execution is not guaranteed when both mechanisms are combined.
PATCH/v1/feeds/:feed_id/filter/inheritance
curl --location --request PATCH 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds/:feed_id/filter/inheritance' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
"inherit_in_bundles": true
}'
Response · 200 OK
{
"inherit_in_bundles": true
}
Delete Feed
You can delete feeds via the feed management page of the RSS.app dashboard. Deleted feeds will be removed from the bundles. Feeds can also be deleted via the API.
Parameters
No parameters
Returns
The feed id and the deletion flag is returned. If the feed has already been deleted, an error message is returned stating ‘feed has already been deleted’.
DELETE/v1/feeds/:feed_id
curl --location --request DELETE 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds/:feed_id' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET'
RESPONSE
{
"id": "zScdlc0QIdfuBNA6",
"deleted": true
}
Bundles
Bundles represents news feeds in your RSS.app account. With the RSS.app API, you can effortlessly manage your news feeds by performing various actions such as creating, retrieving, deleting, or listing all the feeds associated with your account.
Each feed encapsulates a collection of items, including titles, images, and short descriptions of individual posts. By utilizing the API, you can efficiently organize and curate your news feeds, ensuring that you stay up-to-date with the latest content from your favorite sources.
The Bundle Object
Attributes
idstring
namestring
descriptionstring
iconstring
feedsarray
itemsarray of objects
urlstring
titlestring
description_textstring
description_htmlstring
thumbnailstring
authorsarray of objects
Object represents an author
namestring
date_publisheddate string
ENDPOINTS
THE BUNDLE OBJECT
{
"id": "_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus",
"name": "Sports",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus.xml",
"description": "",
"icon": "",
"feeds": [
"SQ27oAt2BI9Rcf8p",
"t4f8yuPcD6iyfdXK"
],
"items": [
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/av/football/67592514",
"title": "'He's the second best keeper in the league' - Ten Hag on Onana",
"description_text": "Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praises Andre Onana's 'strong character' following a series of high-profile errors from the keeper.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/cpsprodpb/66BB/production/_131899262_p0gx2m8y.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:54:46.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://olympics.com/en/news/fans-iconic-olympic-moments",
"title": "'Magical,' 'goosebumps', 'poignant' – sports fans describe watching iconic moments at an Olympic Games",
"description_text": "From Cathy Freeman's raucously-supported historic run to a dramatic upset in curling that left the arena silent, fans share what it's like to be in the stands at an Olympic Games, as more tickets go on sale for Paris 2024.",
"description_html": "<div><div style=\"left: 0; width: 100%; height: 0; position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%;\"><iframe src=\"https://olympics.com/en/video/nastia-liukin-wins-individual-all-around-gold-beijing-2008-replays\" style=\"border: 0; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute;\" allowfullscreen scrolling=\"no\" allow=\"encrypted-media\"></iframe></div></div>",
"thumbnail": "https://img.olympics.com/images/image/private/t_social_share_thumb/f_auto/primary/qxiei4gtcnzygvy2zxqm",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:22:02.000Z",
"authors": [
{
"name": "Maggie Hendricks"
}
]
},
{
"url": "https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/brock-purdy-im-not-really-sentimental-returning-to-philly",
"title": "Brock Purdy: I'm not really sentimental returning to Philly",
"description_text": "One of the most anticipated games of the year will kick off in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon and one of the reasons everyone has been looking forward to the 49ers' visit is what happened the last time they were in town.",
"thumbnail": "https://nbcsports.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/a21a908/2147483647/strip/true/crop/3000x1688+0+0/resize/1440x810!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F89%2F4f%2F0435182e46de8b7c2c9149c504a8%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F1813898176",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:21:02.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/67590974",
"title": "Pakistan's Butt given first role since spot-fixing",
"description_text": "The former Pakistan captain was banned from cricket in 2010 for his part in a spot-fixing scandal.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/C59D/production/_131898505_gettyimages-129525390.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:19:25.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/tennis/67587319",
"title": "Nadal to return at January's Brisbane International",
"description_text": "Former world number one Rafael Nadal will return to tennis at the Brisbane International after nearly a year out with injury.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/11787/production/_124395517_bbcbreakingnewsgraphic.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:03:50.000Z",
"authors": []
}
]
}
Create Bundle
Create bundle from your feeds by using the following parameters:
Parameters
namestringrequired
feedsarray of stringsrequired
Returns
A bundle returned. Otherwise, an error is returned.
POST/v1/bundles
curl --location --request POST 'https://api.rss.app/v1/bundles' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
"name": "New Bundle",
"feeds": [
"cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v"
]
}'
RESPONSE
{
"id": "_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus",
"name": "Sports",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus.xml",
"description": "",
"icon": "",
"feeds": [
"SQ27oAt2BI9Rcf8p",
"t4f8yuPcD6iyfdXK"
],
"items": [
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/av/football/67592514",
"title": "'He's the second best keeper in the league' - Ten Hag on Onana",
"description_text": "Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praises Andre Onana's 'strong character' following a series of high-profile errors from the keeper.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/cpsprodpb/66BB/production/_131899262_p0gx2m8y.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:54:46.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://olympics.com/en/news/fans-iconic-olympic-moments",
"title": "'Magical,' 'goosebumps', 'poignant' – sports fans describe watching iconic moments at an Olympic Games",
"description_text": "From Cathy Freeman's raucously-supported historic run to a dramatic upset in curling that left the arena silent, fans share what it's like to be in the stands at an Olympic Games, as more tickets go on sale for Paris 2024.",
"description_html": "<div><div style=\"left: 0; width: 100%; height: 0; position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%;\"><iframe src=\"https://olympics.com/en/video/nastia-liukin-wins-individual-all-around-gold-beijing-2008-replays\" style=\"border: 0; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute;\" allowfullscreen scrolling=\"no\" allow=\"encrypted-media\"></iframe></div></div>",
"thumbnail": "https://img.olympics.com/images/image/private/t_social_share_thumb/f_auto/primary/qxiei4gtcnzygvy2zxqm",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:22:02.000Z",
"authors": [
{
"name": "Maggie Hendricks"
}
]
},
{
"url": "https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/brock-purdy-im-not-really-sentimental-returning-to-philly",
"title": "Brock Purdy: I'm not really sentimental returning to Philly",
"description_text": "One of the most anticipated games of the year will kick off in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon and one of the reasons everyone has been looking forward to the 49ers' visit is what happened the last time they were in town.",
"thumbnail": "https://nbcsports.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/a21a908/2147483647/strip/true/crop/3000x1688+0+0/resize/1440x810!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F89%2F4f%2F0435182e46de8b7c2c9149c504a8%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F1813898176",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:21:02.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/67590974",
"title": "Pakistan's Butt given first role since spot-fixing",
"description_text": "The former Pakistan captain was banned from cricket in 2010 for his part in a spot-fixing scandal.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/C59D/production/_131898505_gettyimages-129525390.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:19:25.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/tennis/67587319",
"title": "Nadal to return at January's Brisbane International",
"description_text": "Former world number one Rafael Nadal will return to tennis at the Brisbane International after nearly a year out with injury.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/11787/production/_124395517_bbcbreakingnewsgraphic.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:03:50.000Z",
"authors": []
}
]
}
Retrieve Bundle
Retrieve the details of an existing bundle by providing its unique bundle ID.
The bundle ID can be found from the ‘Create Bundle’ request or the Bundle List’ request.
Parameters
sortenum
Available values:
last_added,
date.
If omitted, the bundle uses the sort preference set in the dashboard.
Returns
A bundle is returned. Otherwise, an error is returned.
GET/v1/bundles/:bundle_id
curl --location --request GET 'https://api.rss.app/v1/bundles/:bundle_id' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET'
RESPONSE
{
"id": "_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus",
"name": "Sports",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus.xml",
"description": "",
"icon": "",
"feeds": [
"SQ27oAt2BI9Rcf8p",
"t4f8yuPcD6iyfdXK"
],
"items": [
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/av/football/67592514",
"title": "'He's the second best keeper in the league' - Ten Hag on Onana",
"description_text": "Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praises Andre Onana's 'strong character' following a series of high-profile errors from the keeper.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/cpsprodpb/66BB/production/_131899262_p0gx2m8y.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:54:46.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://olympics.com/en/news/fans-iconic-olympic-moments",
"title": "'Magical,' 'goosebumps', 'poignant' – sports fans describe watching iconic moments at an Olympic Games",
"description_text": "From Cathy Freeman's raucously-supported historic run to a dramatic upset in curling that left the arena silent, fans share what it's like to be in the stands at an Olympic Games, as more tickets go on sale for Paris 2024.",
"description_html": "<div><div style=\"left: 0; width: 100%; height: 0; position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%;\"><iframe src=\"https://olympics.com/en/video/nastia-liukin-wins-individual-all-around-gold-beijing-2008-replays\" style=\"border: 0; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute;\" allowfullscreen scrolling=\"no\" allow=\"encrypted-media\"></iframe></div></div>",
"thumbnail": "https://img.olympics.com/images/image/private/t_social_share_thumb/f_auto/primary/qxiei4gtcnzygvy2zxqm",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:22:02.000Z",
"authors": [
{
"name": "Maggie Hendricks"
}
]
},
{
"url": "https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/brock-purdy-im-not-really-sentimental-returning-to-philly",
"title": "Brock Purdy: I'm not really sentimental returning to Philly",
"description_text": "One of the most anticipated games of the year will kick off in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon and one of the reasons everyone has been looking forward to the 49ers' visit is what happened the last time they were in town.",
"thumbnail": "https://nbcsports.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/a21a908/2147483647/strip/true/crop/3000x1688+0+0/resize/1440x810!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F89%2F4f%2F0435182e46de8b7c2c9149c504a8%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F1813898176",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:21:02.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/67590974",
"title": "Pakistan's Butt given first role since spot-fixing",
"description_text": "The former Pakistan captain was banned from cricket in 2010 for his part in a spot-fixing scandal.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/C59D/production/_131898505_gettyimages-129525390.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:19:25.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/tennis/67587319",
"title": "Nadal to return at January's Brisbane International",
"description_text": "Former world number one Rafael Nadal will return to tennis at the Brisbane International after nearly a year out with injury.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/11787/production/_124395517_bbcbreakingnewsgraphic.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:03:50.000Z",
"authors": []
}
]
}
List All Bundles
View a list of bundles created in the account.
Parameters
limitinteger · default is 10
offsetinteger · default is 0
Returns
Returns a list of bundles in the account.
Each entry in the array is a separate Bundle object. If no more bundles are available, the resulting array is empty.
GET/v1/bundles
curl --location --request GET 'https://api.rss.app/v1/bundles?limit=10' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET'
RESPONSE
{
"total": 373,
"offset": 0,
"limit": 10,
"data": [
{
"id": "_joPepQ4OTzwPFhNl",
"name": "BUNDLE API",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/_joPepQ4OTzwPFhNl.xml",
"description": "",
"icon": "https://th.bing.com/th/id/OIP.4siKIW3oZ4kEo0vkEVQ5hgHaLH?pid=ImgDet&rs=1",
"feeds": ["cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v", "tRB1VRwysSuwnHlJ", "tq7X9v2dKgkTre59"]
},
{
"id": "_tRB1VRwysSuwnHlJ",
"name": "Sport bundle",
"description": "Bundle with sport events",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/_tRB1VRwysSuwnHlJ.xml",
"feeds": []
},
{
"id": "_tq7X9v2dKgkTre59",
"name": "Logs bundle",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/_tq7X9v2dKgkTre59.xml",
"description": "Bundle for logs detections",
},
{...}
]
}
Update Bundle
Update an existing bundle by its unique bundle ID.
Parameters
idstringrequired
More parameters
namestring
descriptionstring
iconstring
PATCH/v1/bundles/:bundle_id
curl --location --request PATCH 'https://api.rss.app/v1/bundles/:bundle_id' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
"name": "New Bundle"
}'
RESPONSE
{
"id": "_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus",
"name": "Sports",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus.xml",
"description": "",
"icon": "",
"feeds": [
"SQ27oAt2BI9Rcf8p",
"t4f8yuPcD6iyfdXK"
],
"items": [
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/av/football/67592514",
"title": "'He's the second best keeper in the league' - Ten Hag on Onana",
"description_text": "Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praises Andre Onana's 'strong character' following a series of high-profile errors from the keeper.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/cpsprodpb/66BB/production/_131899262_p0gx2m8y.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:54:46.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://olympics.com/en/news/fans-iconic-olympic-moments",
"title": "'Magical,' 'goosebumps', 'poignant' – sports fans describe watching iconic moments at an Olympic Games",
"description_text": "From Cathy Freeman's raucously-supported historic run to a dramatic upset in curling that left the arena silent, fans share what it's like to be in the stands at an Olympic Games, as more tickets go on sale for Paris 2024.",
"description_html": "<div><div style=\"left: 0; width: 100%; height: 0; position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%;\"><iframe src=\"https://olympics.com/en/video/nastia-liukin-wins-individual-all-around-gold-beijing-2008-replays\" style=\"border: 0; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute;\" allowfullscreen scrolling=\"no\" allow=\"encrypted-media\"></iframe></div></div>",
"thumbnail": "https://img.olympics.com/images/image/private/t_social_share_thumb/f_auto/primary/qxiei4gtcnzygvy2zxqm",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:22:02.000Z",
"authors": [
{
"name": "Maggie Hendricks"
}
]
},
{
"url": "https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/brock-purdy-im-not-really-sentimental-returning-to-philly",
"title": "Brock Purdy: I'm not really sentimental returning to Philly",
"description_text": "One of the most anticipated games of the year will kick off in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon and one of the reasons everyone has been looking forward to the 49ers' visit is what happened the last time they were in town.",
"thumbnail": "https://nbcsports.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/a21a908/2147483647/strip/true/crop/3000x1688+0+0/resize/1440x810!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F89%2F4f%2F0435182e46de8b7c2c9149c504a8%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F1813898176",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:21:02.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/67590974",
"title": "Pakistan's Butt given first role since spot-fixing",
"description_text": "The former Pakistan captain was banned from cricket in 2010 for his part in a spot-fixing scandal.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/C59D/production/_131898505_gettyimages-129525390.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:19:25.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/tennis/67587319",
"title": "Nadal to return at January's Brisbane International",
"description_text": "Former world number one Rafael Nadal will return to tennis at the Brisbane International after nearly a year out with injury.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/11787/production/_124395517_bbcbreakingnewsgraphic.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:03:50.000Z",
"authors": []
}
]
}
Add Bundle Feed
You can add feed via the feed management page of the RSS.app dashboard. Deleted feeds will be removed from the bundles. Feeds can also be deleted via the API.
Parameters
No parameters
Returns
A bundle returned. Otherwise, an error is returned.
PUT/v1/bundles/:bundle_id/feeds/:feed_id
curl --location --request PUT 'https://api.rss.app/v1/bundles/:bundle_id/feeds/:feed_id' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET'
RESPONSE
{
"id": "_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus",
"name": "Sports",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus.xml",
"description": "",
"icon": "",
"feeds": [
"SQ27oAt2BI9Rcf8p",
"t4f8yuPcD6iyfdXK"
],
"items": [
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/av/football/67592514",
"title": "'He's the second best keeper in the league' - Ten Hag on Onana",
"description_text": "Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praises Andre Onana's 'strong character' following a series of high-profile errors from the keeper.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/cpsprodpb/66BB/production/_131899262_p0gx2m8y.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:54:46.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://olympics.com/en/news/fans-iconic-olympic-moments",
"title": "'Magical,' 'goosebumps', 'poignant' – sports fans describe watching iconic moments at an Olympic Games",
"description_text": "From Cathy Freeman's raucously-supported historic run to a dramatic upset in curling that left the arena silent, fans share what it's like to be in the stands at an Olympic Games, as more tickets go on sale for Paris 2024.",
"description_html": "<div><div style=\"left: 0; width: 100%; height: 0; position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%;\"><iframe src=\"https://olympics.com/en/video/nastia-liukin-wins-individual-all-around-gold-beijing-2008-replays\" style=\"border: 0; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute;\" allowfullscreen scrolling=\"no\" allow=\"encrypted-media\"></iframe></div></div>",
"thumbnail": "https://img.olympics.com/images/image/private/t_social_share_thumb/f_auto/primary/qxiei4gtcnzygvy2zxqm",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:22:02.000Z",
"authors": [
{
"name": "Maggie Hendricks"
}
]
},
{
"url": "https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/brock-purdy-im-not-really-sentimental-returning-to-philly",
"title": "Brock Purdy: I'm not really sentimental returning to Philly",
"description_text": "One of the most anticipated games of the year will kick off in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon and one of the reasons everyone has been looking forward to the 49ers' visit is what happened the last time they were in town.",
"thumbnail": "https://nbcsports.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/a21a908/2147483647/strip/true/crop/3000x1688+0+0/resize/1440x810!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F89%2F4f%2F0435182e46de8b7c2c9149c504a8%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F1813898176",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:21:02.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/67590974",
"title": "Pakistan's Butt given first role since spot-fixing",
"description_text": "The former Pakistan captain was banned from cricket in 2010 for his part in a spot-fixing scandal.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/C59D/production/_131898505_gettyimages-129525390.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:19:25.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/tennis/67587319",
"title": "Nadal to return at January's Brisbane International",
"description_text": "Former world number one Rafael Nadal will return to tennis at the Brisbane International after nearly a year out with injury.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/11787/production/_124395517_bbcbreakingnewsgraphic.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:03:50.000Z",
"authors": []
}
]
}
Bundle Delete Feed
You can delete feeds via the feed management page of the RSS.app dashboard. Deleted feeds will be removed from the bundles. Feeds can also be deleted via the API.
Parameters
No parameters
Returns
A bundle returned. Otherwise, an error is returned.
DELETE/v1/bundles/:bundle_id/feeds/:feed_id
curl --location --request DELETE 'https://api.rss.app/v1/bundles/:bundle_id/feeds/:feed_id' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET'
RESPONSE
{
"id": "_joPepQ4OTzwPFhNl",
"name": "BUNDLE API",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/_joPepQ4OTzwPFhNl.xml",
"description": "",
"icon": "https://th.bing.com/th/id/OIP.4siKIW3oZ4kEo0vkEVQ5hgHaLH?pid=ImgDet&rs=1",
"feeds": ["cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v", "tRB1VRwysSuwnHlJ", "tq7X9v2dKgkTre59"]
}
Get Bundle Settings
Retrieve output settings for an existing bundle.
Path parameters
bundle_idstringrequired
No request body.
Returns
200 OK · A JSON object with the following attributes.
Response attributes
bundle_post_limitinteger
image_in_mediaboolean
image_in_enclosureboolean
enable_placeholder_for_imageboolean
placeholder_for_imagestring | null
is_limit_in_titleboolean
char_limit_in_titleinteger | null
cache_bust_placeholder_imageboolean
remove_all_html_from_descriptionboolean
keep_line_breaks_in_descriptionboolean
image_in_descriptionboolean
remove_all_images_in_descriptionboolean
include_iframes_when_possibleboolean
is_limit_in_descriptionboolean
read_more_in_descriptionboolean
only_asciiboolean
ellipsis_in_descriptionboolean
allow_future_datesboolean
estimated_article_datesboolean
force_estimated_article_datesboolean
permalink_for_xmlboolean
twitter_include_repliesboolean
twitter_embedsboolean
twitter_html_descriptionboolean
twitter_prefix_with_usernameboolean
twitter_remove_url_from_titleboolean
youtube_video_iframeboolean
youtube_descriptionboolean
facebook_original_sourceboolean
instagram_videosboolean
char_limit_in_descriptioninteger | null
timezone_offsetinteger | null
active_display_authorboolean | null
display_author_typeenum
overridesobject
post_limitboolean
image_tagboolean
title_tagboolean
description_tagboolean
date_tagboolean
guid_tagboolean
twitterboolean
youtubeboolean
facebookboolean
author_tagboolean
instagramboolean
effectiveobject
bundle_post_limitinteger
image_in_mediaboolean
image_in_enclosureboolean
enable_placeholder_for_imageboolean
placeholder_for_imagestring | null
is_limit_in_titleboolean
char_limit_in_titleinteger | null
cache_bust_placeholder_imageboolean
remove_all_html_from_descriptionboolean
keep_line_breaks_in_descriptionboolean
image_in_descriptionboolean
remove_all_images_in_descriptionboolean
include_iframes_when_possibleboolean
is_limit_in_descriptionboolean
read_more_in_descriptionboolean
only_asciiboolean
ellipsis_in_descriptionboolean
allow_future_datesboolean
estimated_article_datesboolean
force_estimated_article_datesboolean
permalink_for_xmlboolean
twitter_include_repliesboolean
twitter_embedsboolean
twitter_html_descriptionboolean
twitter_prefix_with_usernameboolean
twitter_remove_url_from_titleboolean
youtube_video_iframeboolean
youtube_descriptionboolean
facebook_original_sourceboolean
instagram_videosboolean
char_limit_in_descriptioninteger | null
timezone_offsetinteger | null
active_display_authorboolean | null
display_author_typeenum
Usage
Choose a task and understand settings, combined filters and bundle behavior →
Reading the response
Additional output settings
Description, date, GUID, author and social-media fields use the same section overrides as the dashboard. Author modes are
author,
website_name,
hostname and
custom; set
active_display_author to false for automatic output.
{ "is_limit_in_description": true, "char_limit_in_description": 200, "active_display_author": true, "display_author_type": "website_name" }
Resize, translation, UTM and affiliate settings have separate precedence rules. Enabled workspace resizing takes priority. Translation is local to a feed or bundle and needs a target language. Use
enable_global_utm_tags to choose workspace UTM values. Disabled local affiliate tags may still use workspace affiliate rules.
Translation, UTM and affiliate tags require their plan entitlements. Resizing requires a paid plan; workspace resizing and estimated dates also require their workspace features. Widget
allowed_domains is workspace-only. External translator API keys are never included in this reference or returned by these endpoints.
The top-level fields are saved local values. Read
effective to see the values actually used in the output.
No
include query parameter is needed. Effective values describe resolved configuration, not completed publication.
Local values or workspace defaults?
Each section has an
overrides switch:
true— use the saved local values.
false— use the workspace defaults.
post_limit
- Post count — controls
bundle_post_limit.
image_tag
- Image tags and fallback image.
title_tag
- Title length.
Value limits
- Post counts must be positive integers within your plan limit.
- Title length:
char_limit_in_titleaccepts 0–1000 characters.
- Fallback image:
placeholder_for_imageaccepts an HTTP(S) URL up to 2048 characters.
GET/v1/bundles/:bundle_id/settings
curl --location --request GET 'https://api.rss.app/v1/bundles/:bundle_id/settings' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET'
Response · 200 OK
{
"bundle_post_limit": 50,
"image_in_media": true,
"image_in_enclosure": true,
"enable_placeholder_for_image": false,
"placeholder_for_image": null,
"is_limit_in_title": false,
"char_limit_in_title": null,
"cache_bust_placeholder_image": false,
"remove_all_html_from_description": false,
"keep_line_breaks_in_description": false,
"image_in_description": false,
"remove_all_images_in_description": false,
"include_iframes_when_possible": false,
"is_limit_in_description": false,
"read_more_in_description": false,
"only_ascii": false,
"ellipsis_in_description": false,
"allow_future_dates": false,
"estimated_article_dates": false,
"force_estimated_article_dates": false,
"permalink_for_xml": false,
"twitter_include_replies": false,
"twitter_embeds": false,
"twitter_html_description": false,
"twitter_prefix_with_username": false,
"twitter_remove_url_from_title": false,
"youtube_video_iframe": false,
"youtube_description": false,
"facebook_original_source": false,
"instagram_videos": false,
"char_limit_in_description": null,
"timezone_offset": null,
"active_display_author": false,
"display_author_type": "hostname",
"overrides": {
"post_limit": true,
"image_tag": true,
"title_tag": false,
"description_tag": false,
"date_tag": false,
"guid_tag": false,
"twitter": false,
"youtube": false,
"facebook": false,
"author_tag": false,
"instagram": false
},
"effective": {
"bundle_post_limit": 50,
"image_in_media": true,
"image_in_enclosure": true,
"enable_placeholder_for_image": false,
"placeholder_for_image": null,
"is_limit_in_title": false,
"char_limit_in_title": null,
"cache_bust_placeholder_image": false,
"remove_all_html_from_description": false,
"keep_line_breaks_in_description": false,
"image_in_description": false,
"remove_all_images_in_description": false,
"include_iframes_when_possible": false,
"is_limit_in_description": false,
"read_more_in_description": false,
"only_ascii": false,
"ellipsis_in_description": false,
"allow_future_dates": false,
"estimated_article_dates": false,
"force_estimated_article_dates": false,
"permalink_for_xml": false,
"twitter_include_replies": false,
"twitter_embeds": false,
"twitter_html_description": false,
"twitter_prefix_with_username": false,
"twitter_remove_url_from_title": false,
"youtube_video_iframe": false,
"youtube_description": false,
"facebook_original_source": false,
"instagram_videos": false,
"char_limit_in_description": null,
"timezone_offset": null,
"active_display_author": false,
"display_author_type": "hostname"
}
}
Update Bundle Settings
Update output settings for an existing bundle. Omitted fields stay unchanged.
Path parameters
bundle_idstringrequired
Send a JSON object. Omitted fields stay unchanged. Unknown and read-only fields are rejected.
Parameters
bundle_post_limitinteger
image_in_mediaboolean
image_in_enclosureboolean
enable_placeholder_for_imageboolean
placeholder_for_imagestring | null
is_limit_in_titleboolean
char_limit_in_titleinteger | null
cache_bust_placeholder_imageboolean
remove_all_html_from_descriptionboolean
keep_line_breaks_in_descriptionboolean
image_in_descriptionboolean
remove_all_images_in_descriptionboolean
include_iframes_when_possibleboolean
is_limit_in_descriptionboolean
read_more_in_descriptionboolean
only_asciiboolean
ellipsis_in_descriptionboolean
allow_future_datesboolean
estimated_article_datesboolean
force_estimated_article_datesboolean
permalink_for_xmlboolean
twitter_include_repliesboolean
twitter_embedsboolean
twitter_html_descriptionboolean
twitter_prefix_with_usernameboolean
twitter_remove_url_from_titleboolean
youtube_video_iframeboolean
youtube_descriptionboolean
facebook_original_sourceboolean
instagram_videosboolean
char_limit_in_descriptioninteger | null
timezone_offsetinteger | null
active_display_authorboolean | null
display_author_typeenum
overridesobject
post_limitboolean
image_tagboolean
title_tagboolean
description_tagboolean
date_tagboolean
guid_tagboolean
twitterboolean
youtubeboolean
facebookboolean
author_tagboolean
instagramboolean
Headers
Content-Typestringrequired
Returns
200 OK · A JSON object with the following attributes.
Response attributes
bundle_post_limitinteger
image_in_mediaboolean
image_in_enclosureboolean
enable_placeholder_for_imageboolean
placeholder_for_imagestring | null
is_limit_in_titleboolean
char_limit_in_titleinteger | null
cache_bust_placeholder_imageboolean
remove_all_html_from_descriptionboolean
keep_line_breaks_in_descriptionboolean
image_in_descriptionboolean
remove_all_images_in_descriptionboolean
include_iframes_when_possibleboolean
is_limit_in_descriptionboolean
read_more_in_descriptionboolean
only_asciiboolean
ellipsis_in_descriptionboolean
allow_future_datesboolean
estimated_article_datesboolean
force_estimated_article_datesboolean
permalink_for_xmlboolean
twitter_include_repliesboolean
twitter_embedsboolean
twitter_html_descriptionboolean
twitter_prefix_with_usernameboolean
twitter_remove_url_from_titleboolean
youtube_video_iframeboolean
youtube_descriptionboolean
facebook_original_sourceboolean
instagram_videosboolean
char_limit_in_descriptioninteger | null
timezone_offsetinteger | null
active_display_authorboolean | null
display_author_typeenum
overridesobject
post_limitboolean
image_tagboolean
title_tagboolean
description_tagboolean
date_tagboolean
guid_tagboolean
twitterboolean
youtubeboolean
facebookboolean
author_tagboolean
instagramboolean
effectiveobject
bundle_post_limitinteger
image_in_mediaboolean
image_in_enclosureboolean
enable_placeholder_for_imageboolean
placeholder_for_imagestring | null
is_limit_in_titleboolean
char_limit_in_titleinteger | null
cache_bust_placeholder_imageboolean
remove_all_html_from_descriptionboolean
keep_line_breaks_in_descriptionboolean
image_in_descriptionboolean
remove_all_images_in_descriptionboolean
include_iframes_when_possibleboolean
is_limit_in_descriptionboolean
read_more_in_descriptionboolean
only_asciiboolean
ellipsis_in_descriptionboolean
allow_future_datesboolean
estimated_article_datesboolean
force_estimated_article_datesboolean
permalink_for_xmlboolean
twitter_include_repliesboolean
twitter_embedsboolean
twitter_html_descriptionboolean
twitter_prefix_with_usernameboolean
twitter_remove_url_from_titleboolean
youtube_video_iframeboolean
youtube_descriptionboolean
facebook_original_sourceboolean
instagram_videosboolean
char_limit_in_descriptioninteger | null
timezone_offsetinteger | null
active_display_authorboolean | null
display_author_typeenum
Usage
Choose a task and understand settings, combined filters and bundle behavior →
Changing settings
Send only the fields you want to change. Other fields keep their current values.
{ "bundle_post_limit": 50 }
This sets the output to at most 50 posts, within your plan limit. It does not change API list pagination.
Local values or workspace defaults?
Each section has an
overrides switch:
true— use the saved local values.
false— use the workspace defaults.
post_limit
- Post count — controls
bundle_post_limit.
image_tag
- Image tags and fallback image.
title_tag
- Title length.
Editing a field turns on its whole local section. When a section was inherited, its other fields start with the current workspace defaults.
To use the workspace image settings again, send:
{ "overrides": { "image_tag": false } }
Do not send image fields in that same request. Setting the switch to
true alone restores the currently saved local section, not an older dashboard version.
Value limits
- Post counts must be positive integers within your plan limit.
- Title length:
char_limit_in_titleaccepts 0–1000 characters.
- Fallback image:
placeholder_for_imageaccepts an HTTP(S) URL up to 2048 characters.
false disables a flag.
null clears the title limit or fallback URL only when that feature is disabled; it does not turn on inheritance.
PATCH/v1/bundles/:bundle_id/settings
curl --location --request PATCH 'https://api.rss.app/v1/bundles/:bundle_id/settings' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
"bundle_post_limit": 50,
"image_in_media": true
}'
Response · 200 OK
{
"bundle_post_limit": 50,
"image_in_media": true,
"image_in_enclosure": true,
"enable_placeholder_for_image": false,
"placeholder_for_image": null,
"is_limit_in_title": false,
"char_limit_in_title": null,
"cache_bust_placeholder_image": false,
"remove_all_html_from_description": false,
"keep_line_breaks_in_description": false,
"image_in_description": false,
"remove_all_images_in_description": false,
"include_iframes_when_possible": false,
"is_limit_in_description": false,
"read_more_in_description": false,
"only_ascii": false,
"ellipsis_in_description": false,
"allow_future_dates": false,
"estimated_article_dates": false,
"force_estimated_article_dates": false,
"permalink_for_xml": false,
"twitter_include_replies": false,
"twitter_embeds": false,
"twitter_html_description": false,
"twitter_prefix_with_username": false,
"twitter_remove_url_from_title": false,
"youtube_video_iframe": false,
"youtube_description": false,
"facebook_original_source": false,
"instagram_videos": false,
"char_limit_in_description": null,
"timezone_offset": null,
"active_display_author": false,
"display_author_type": "hostname",
"overrides": {
"post_limit": true,
"image_tag": true,
"title_tag": false,
"description_tag": false,
"date_tag": false,
"guid_tag": false,
"twitter": false,
"youtube": false,
"facebook": false,
"author_tag": false,
"instagram": false
},
"effective": {
"bundle_post_limit": 50,
"image_in_media": true,
"image_in_enclosure": true,
"enable_placeholder_for_image": false,
"placeholder_for_image": null,
"is_limit_in_title": false,
"char_limit_in_title": null,
"cache_bust_placeholder_image": false,
"remove_all_html_from_description": false,
"keep_line_breaks_in_description": false,
"image_in_description": false,
"remove_all_images_in_description": false,
"include_iframes_when_possible": false,
"is_limit_in_description": false,
"read_more_in_description": false,
"only_ascii": false,
"ellipsis_in_description": false,
"allow_future_dates": false,
"estimated_article_dates": false,
"force_estimated_article_dates": false,
"permalink_for_xml": false,
"twitter_include_replies": false,
"twitter_embeds": false,
"twitter_html_description": false,
"twitter_prefix_with_username": false,
"twitter_remove_url_from_title": false,
"youtube_video_iframe": false,
"youtube_description": false,
"facebook_original_source": false,
"instagram_videos": false,
"char_limit_in_description": null,
"timezone_offset": null,
"active_display_author": false,
"display_author_type": "hostname"
}
}
Get Bundle Filter
Retrieve the filter for an existing bundle.
Path parameters
bundle_idstringrequired
No request body.
Returns
200 OK · A JSON object with the following attributes.
Response attributes
whitelistarray of strings
blacklistarray of strings
whitelist_by_titleboolean
whitelist_by_descriptionboolean
whitelist_by_linkboolean
whitelist_by_image_urlboolean
whitelist_contains_wordboolean
blacklist_by_titleboolean
blacklist_by_descriptionboolean
blacklist_by_linkboolean
blacklist_by_image_urlboolean
blacklist_contains_wordboolean
no_imagesboolean
no_dateboolean
no_descriptionboolean
hide_non_secure_linksboolean
duplicate_titlesboolean
duplicate_descriptionsboolean
duplicate_similar_titlesboolean
duplicate_similar_titles_thresholdenum
default_filterboolean
whitelist_by_keywordsboolean
blacklist_by_keywordsboolean
enable_date_filterboolean
seconds_untilinteger
date_periodenum
title_auto_cleanerboolean
title_replace_keywordsarray of strings
is_bundle_inherit_feed_filter_rulesboolean
effectiveobject
whitelistarray of strings
blacklistarray of strings
whitelist_by_titleboolean
whitelist_by_descriptionboolean
whitelist_by_linkboolean
whitelist_by_image_urlboolean
whitelist_contains_wordboolean
blacklist_by_titleboolean
blacklist_by_descriptionboolean
blacklist_by_linkboolean
blacklist_by_image_urlboolean
blacklist_contains_wordboolean
no_imagesboolean
no_dateboolean
no_descriptionboolean
hide_non_secure_linksboolean
duplicate_titlesboolean
duplicate_descriptionsboolean
duplicate_similar_titlesboolean
duplicate_similar_titles_thresholdenum
default_filterboolean
whitelist_by_keywordsboolean
blacklist_by_keywordsboolean
enable_date_filterboolean
seconds_untilinteger
date_periodenum
title_auto_cleanerboolean
title_replace_keywordsarray of strings
is_bundle_inherit_feed_filter_rulesboolean
limitsobject
max_keywords_per_listinteger
local_whitelist_countinteger
local_blacklist_countinteger
inherited_whitelist_countinteger
inherited_blacklist_countinteger
exceeds_current_limitboolean
Usage
Choose a task and understand settings, combined filters and bundle behavior →
Reading the response
Top-level fields show the saved local filter.
effective shows the filter after workspace defaults are applied.
limits reports local and inherited keyword counts.
Combining local and global filters
When a local filter has
default_filter: true:
- Global and local keyword lists are combined. Their enabled matching fields apply to every word in the combined list. The whitelist is checked as one combined list.
- An enabled global flag stays enabled even if its local value is
false.
- The more aggressive enabled similar-title setting takes priority.
For example, global blacklist
["ads"] plus local blacklist
["sponsored"] blocks both keywords. Clearing the local list still leaves “ads” blocked.
To use only the local filter, its
default_filter must be false.
Filtering order
no_imageshides posts without an original image, even when a fallback image is configured.
- Blacklist checks run before text replacements and title truncation.
effective describes this bundle’s filter. It does not combine the independent filters of all member feeds. The separate
is_bundle_inherit_feed_filter_rules switch applies supported member-feed rules, including hide-post rules, when available for your workspace. It does not copy the complete feed filter.
Keyword limits
Your plan limits each keyword list. Inherited keywords count toward the local total.
If a global change or plan downgrade puts an existing list over the limit, its keywords remain active. You can shrink it, but cannot grow it further. Check
limits.exceeds_current_limit for this state.
Targeting and other filter options
Where keywords are matched
Use
whitelist_by_title,
whitelist_by_description,
whitelist_by_link or
whitelist_by_image_url. Blacklist options use the same endings with
blackList.
whitelist_contains_word and
blacklist_contains_word enable partial matching.
For categories, use
whitelist_by_keywords or
blacklist_by_keywords.
Missing content and duplicates
no_images,
no_date and
no_description hide posts missing that content.
hide_non_secure_links hides insecure links.
Use
duplicate_titles,
duplicate_descriptions or
duplicate_similar_titles to remove duplicates. The similar-title threshold accepts
balanced,
strict or
aggressive.
Title cleanup and date window
Use
title_auto_cleaner and
title_replace_keywords for title cleanup.
For a date window, set
enable_date_filter,
date_period (DAY or HOUR) and
seconds_until. The enabled window must equal 1–100000 whole days or hours.
GET/v1/bundles/:bundle_id/filter
curl --location --request GET 'https://api.rss.app/v1/bundles/:bundle_id/filter' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET'
Response · 200 OK
{
"whitelist": [],
"blacklist": [
"sponsored"
],
"whitelist_by_title": false,
"whitelist_by_description": false,
"whitelist_by_link": false,
"whitelist_by_image_url": false,
"whitelist_contains_word": false,
"blacklist_by_title": true,
"blacklist_by_description": false,
"blacklist_by_link": false,
"blacklist_by_image_url": false,
"blacklist_contains_word": false,
"no_images": true,
"no_date": false,
"no_description": false,
"hide_non_secure_links": false,
"duplicate_titles": false,
"duplicate_descriptions": false,
"duplicate_similar_titles": false,
"duplicate_similar_titles_threshold": "balanced",
"default_filter": true,
"whitelist_by_keywords": false,
"blacklist_by_keywords": false,
"enable_date_filter": false,
"seconds_until": 604800,
"date_period": "DAY",
"title_auto_cleaner": false,
"title_replace_keywords": [],
"is_bundle_inherit_feed_filter_rules": false,
"effective": {
"whitelist": [],
"blacklist": [
"sponsored"
],
"whitelist_by_title": false,
"whitelist_by_description": false,
"whitelist_by_link": false,
"whitelist_by_image_url": false,
"whitelist_contains_word": false,
"blacklist_by_title": true,
"blacklist_by_description": false,
"blacklist_by_link": false,
"blacklist_by_image_url": false,
"blacklist_contains_word": false,
"no_images": true,
"no_date": false,
"no_description": false,
"hide_non_secure_links": false,
"duplicate_titles": false,
"duplicate_descriptions": false,
"duplicate_similar_titles": false,
"duplicate_similar_titles_threshold": "balanced",
"default_filter": true,
"whitelist_by_keywords": false,
"blacklist_by_keywords": false,
"enable_date_filter": false,
"seconds_until": 604800,
"date_period": "DAY",
"title_auto_cleaner": false,
"title_replace_keywords": [],
"is_bundle_inherit_feed_filter_rules": false
},
"limits": {
"max_keywords_per_list": 50,
"local_whitelist_count": 0,
"local_blacklist_count": 1,
"inherited_whitelist_count": 0,
"inherited_blacklist_count": 0,
"exceeds_current_limit": false
}
}
Update Bundle Filter
Update the filter for an existing bundle. Omitted fields stay unchanged.
Path parameters
bundle_idstringrequired
Send a JSON object. Omitted fields stay unchanged. Unknown and read-only fields are rejected.
Parameters
whitelistarray of strings
blacklistarray of strings
whitelist_by_titleboolean
whitelist_by_descriptionboolean
whitelist_by_linkboolean
whitelist_by_image_urlboolean
whitelist_contains_wordboolean
blacklist_by_titleboolean
blacklist_by_descriptionboolean
blacklist_by_linkboolean
blacklist_by_image_urlboolean
blacklist_contains_wordboolean
no_imagesboolean
no_dateboolean
no_descriptionboolean
hide_non_secure_linksboolean
duplicate_titlesboolean
duplicate_descriptionsboolean
duplicate_similar_titlesboolean
duplicate_similar_titles_thresholdenum
default_filterboolean
whitelist_by_keywordsboolean
blacklist_by_keywordsboolean
enable_date_filterboolean
seconds_untilinteger
date_periodenum
title_auto_cleanerboolean
title_replace_keywordsarray of strings
is_bundle_inherit_feed_filter_rulesboolean
Headers
Content-Typestringrequired
Returns
200 OK · A JSON object with the following attributes.
Response attributes
whitelistarray of strings
blacklistarray of strings
whitelist_by_titleboolean
whitelist_by_descriptionboolean
whitelist_by_linkboolean
whitelist_by_image_urlboolean
whitelist_contains_wordboolean
blacklist_by_titleboolean
blacklist_by_descriptionboolean
blacklist_by_linkboolean
blacklist_by_image_urlboolean
blacklist_contains_wordboolean
no_imagesboolean
no_dateboolean
no_descriptionboolean
hide_non_secure_linksboolean
duplicate_titlesboolean
duplicate_descriptionsboolean
duplicate_similar_titlesboolean
duplicate_similar_titles_thresholdenum
default_filterboolean
whitelist_by_keywordsboolean
blacklist_by_keywordsboolean
enable_date_filterboolean
seconds_untilinteger
date_periodenum
title_auto_cleanerboolean
title_replace_keywordsarray of strings
is_bundle_inherit_feed_filter_rulesboolean
effectiveobject
whitelistarray of strings
blacklistarray of strings
whitelist_by_titleboolean
whitelist_by_descriptionboolean
whitelist_by_linkboolean
whitelist_by_image_urlboolean
whitelist_contains_wordboolean
blacklist_by_titleboolean
blacklist_by_descriptionboolean
blacklist_by_linkboolean
blacklist_by_image_urlboolean
blacklist_contains_wordboolean
no_imagesboolean
no_dateboolean
no_descriptionboolean
hide_non_secure_linksboolean
duplicate_titlesboolean
duplicate_descriptionsboolean
duplicate_similar_titlesboolean
duplicate_similar_titles_thresholdenum
default_filterboolean
whitelist_by_keywordsboolean
blacklist_by_keywordsboolean
enable_date_filterboolean
seconds_untilinteger
date_periodenum
title_auto_cleanerboolean
title_replace_keywordsarray of strings
is_bundle_inherit_feed_filter_rulesboolean
limitsobject
max_keywords_per_listinteger
local_whitelist_countinteger
local_blacklist_countinteger
inherited_whitelist_countinteger
inherited_blacklist_countinteger
exceeds_current_limitboolean
Usage
Choose a task and understand settings, combined filters and bundle behavior →
Changing a keyword list
A supplied list replaces the saved list. Send
[] to clear it. Spaces around keywords are removed.
{
"blacklist": ["sponsored"],
"blacklist_by_title": true
}
This hides posts whose title matches “sponsored”. Other filter fields stay unchanged.
Combining local and global filters
When a local filter has
default_filter: true:
- Global and local keyword lists are combined. Their enabled matching fields apply to every word in the combined list. The whitelist is checked as one combined list.
- An enabled global flag stays enabled even if its local value is
false.
- The more aggressive enabled similar-title setting takes priority.
For example, global blacklist
["ads"] plus local blacklist
["sponsored"] blocks both keywords. Clearing the local list still leaves “ads” blocked.
To use only the local filter, send
default_filter:
{ "default_filter": false }
Filtering order
no_imageshides posts without an original image, even when a fallback image is configured.
- Blacklist checks run before text replacements and title truncation.
effective describes this bundle’s filter. It does not combine the independent filters of all member feeds. The separate
is_bundle_inherit_feed_filter_rules switch applies supported member-feed rules, including hide-post rules, when available for your workspace. It does not copy the complete feed filter.
Keyword limits
Your plan limits each keyword list. Inherited keywords count toward the local total.
If a global change or plan downgrade puts an existing list over the limit, its keywords remain active. You can shrink it, but cannot grow it further. Check
limits.exceeds_current_limit for this state.
Targeting and other filter options
Where keywords are matched
Use
whitelist_by_title,
whitelist_by_description,
whitelist_by_link or
whitelist_by_image_url. Blacklist options use the same endings with
blackList.
whitelist_contains_word and
blacklist_contains_word enable partial matching.
For categories, use
whitelist_by_keywords or
blacklist_by_keywords.
Missing content and duplicates
no_images,
no_date and
no_description hide posts missing that content.
hide_non_secure_links hides insecure links.
Use
duplicate_titles,
duplicate_descriptions or
duplicate_similar_titles to remove duplicates. The similar-title threshold accepts
balanced,
strict or
aggressive.
Title cleanup and date window
Use
title_auto_cleaner and
title_replace_keywords for title cleanup.
For a date window, set
enable_date_filter,
date_period (DAY or HOUR) and
seconds_until. The enabled window must equal 1–100000 whole days or hours.
PATCH/v1/bundles/:bundle_id/filter
curl --location --request PATCH 'https://api.rss.app/v1/bundles/:bundle_id/filter' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
"blacklist": [
"sponsored"
],
"blacklist_by_title": true,
"no_images": true
}'
Response · 200 OK
{
"whitelist": [],
"blacklist": [
"sponsored"
],
"whitelist_by_title": false,
"whitelist_by_description": false,
"whitelist_by_link": false,
"whitelist_by_image_url": false,
"whitelist_contains_word": false,
"blacklist_by_title": true,
"blacklist_by_description": false,
"blacklist_by_link": false,
"blacklist_by_image_url": false,
"blacklist_contains_word": false,
"no_images": true,
"no_date": false,
"no_description": false,
"hide_non_secure_links": false,
"duplicate_titles": false,
"duplicate_descriptions": false,
"duplicate_similar_titles": false,
"duplicate_similar_titles_threshold": "balanced",
"default_filter": true,
"whitelist_by_keywords": false,
"blacklist_by_keywords": false,
"enable_date_filter": false,
"seconds_until": 604800,
"date_period": "DAY",
"title_auto_cleaner": false,
"title_replace_keywords": [],
"is_bundle_inherit_feed_filter_rules": false,
"effective": {
"whitelist": [],
"blacklist": [
"sponsored"
],
"whitelist_by_title": false,
"whitelist_by_description": false,
"whitelist_by_link": false,
"whitelist_by_image_url": false,
"whitelist_contains_word": false,
"blacklist_by_title": true,
"blacklist_by_description": false,
"blacklist_by_link": false,
"blacklist_by_image_url": false,
"blacklist_contains_word": false,
"no_images": true,
"no_date": false,
"no_description": false,
"hide_non_secure_links": false,
"duplicate_titles": false,
"duplicate_descriptions": false,
"duplicate_similar_titles": false,
"duplicate_similar_titles_threshold": "balanced",
"default_filter": true,
"whitelist_by_keywords": false,
"blacklist_by_keywords": false,
"enable_date_filter": false,
"seconds_until": 604800,
"date_period": "DAY",
"title_auto_cleaner": false,
"title_replace_keywords": [],
"is_bundle_inherit_feed_filter_rules": false
},
"limits": {
"max_keywords_per_list": 50,
"local_whitelist_count": 0,
"local_blacklist_count": 1,
"inherited_whitelist_count": 0,
"inherited_blacklist_count": 0,
"exceeds_current_limit": false
}
}
List Bundle Filter Rules
Retrieve advanced filter rules for an existing bundle.
Path parameters
bundle_idstringrequired
No request body.
Returns
200 OK · A list of rules in execution order.
Response attributes
dataarray of objects
idstring
typeenum
takestring | null
putstring | null
search_titleboolean
search_descriptionboolean
search_urlboolean
search_imageboolean
search_authorboolean
add_reg_expboolean
text_case_modeenum
Usage
Choose a task and understand settings, combined filters and bundle behavior →
Reading the list
The
data array contains the rules in execution order. Use each rule’s
id to update or delete it. Rules run in creation order. Each filter allows up to 21 rules and only one
text_case rule.
Available rule types
- Text
replace,
remove,
add_prefix,
add_suffix,
text_case
- Links
replace_url,
remove_url,
remove_all_urls,
replace_url_by_condition
- Images
replace_image_by_condition
- Visibility
hide_post
Targets, replacements and regular expressions
Choose a target
Text rules use
search_title or
search_description.
hide_post also supports
search_url,
search_image and
search_author. URL removal rules require a text target.
Type-specific values
- Prefix, suffix and
replace_urluse
takeas the added text or full HTTP(S) URL.
- Conditional URL/image replacements accept an empty
taketo replace the whole value.
text_case_mode:
uppercase_all,
capitalize_first,
capitalize_every_wordor
lowercase_all.
takeand
putaccept at most 255 characters.
Regular expressions
add_reg_exp is supported by
replace,
remove,
replace_url_by_condition,
replace_image_by_condition and
hide_post. Patterns must compile and contain 1–200 characters. The response contains the saved pattern after safety normalization.
GET/v1/bundles/:bundle_id/filter/rules
curl --location --request GET 'https://api.rss.app/v1/bundles/:bundle_id/filter/rules' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET'
Response · 200 OK
{
"data": [
{
"id": "RULE_ID",
"type": "replace",
"take": "Old brand",
"put": "New brand",
"search_title": true,
"search_description": false,
"search_url": false,
"search_image": false,
"search_author": false,
"add_reg_exp": false,
"text_case_mode": "uppercase_all"
}
]
}
Create Bundle Filter Rule
Create advanced filter rules for an existing bundle.
Path parameters
bundle_idstringrequired
Send a JSON object. Omitted fields stay unchanged. Unknown and read-only fields are rejected.
Parameters
typeenumrequired
More parameters
takestring | null
putstring | null
search_titleboolean
search_descriptionboolean
search_urlboolean
search_imageboolean
search_authorboolean
add_reg_expboolean
text_case_modeenum
Headers
Content-Typestringrequired
More parameters
Idempotency-Keystring
Returns
201 Created · A JSON object with the following attributes.
Response attributes
idstring
typeenum
takestring | null
putstring | null
search_titleboolean
search_descriptionboolean
search_urlboolean
search_imageboolean
search_authorboolean
add_reg_expboolean
text_case_modeenum
Usage
Choose a task and understand settings, combined filters and bundle behavior →
Rule order and limits
Rules run in creation order. Each filter allows up to 21 rules and only one
text_case rule.
Example: replace text in a title
{
"type": "replace",
"take": "Old brand",
"put": "New brand",
"search_title": true
}
take is the text to find;
put is its replacement. Each accepts up to 255 characters.
Available rule types
- Text
replace,
remove,
add_prefix,
add_suffix,
text_case
- Links
replace_url,
remove_url,
remove_all_urls,
replace_url_by_condition
- Images
replace_image_by_condition
- Visibility
hide_post
Retrying creation safely
Send an
Idempotency-Key header when creating a rule. Repeating the same key and body returns the existing rule. A conflicting body returns 409.
Keys contain 1–128 letters, digits, dots, underscores, colons or dashes. Protection lasts while the rule exists.
Targets, replacements and regular expressions
Choose a target
Text rules use
search_title or
search_description.
hide_post also supports
search_url,
search_image and
search_author. URL removal rules require a text target.
Type-specific values
- Prefix, suffix and
replace_urluse
takeas the added text or full HTTP(S) URL.
- Conditional URL/image replacements accept an empty
taketo replace the whole value.
text_case_mode:
uppercase_all,
capitalize_first,
capitalize_every_wordor
lowercase_all.
takeand
putaccept at most 255 characters.
Regular expressions
add_reg_exp is supported by
replace,
remove,
replace_url_by_condition,
replace_image_by_condition and
hide_post. Patterns must compile and contain 1–200 characters. The response contains the saved pattern after safety normalization.
POST/v1/bundles/:bundle_id/filter/rules
curl --location --request POST 'https://api.rss.app/v1/bundles/:bundle_id/filter/rules' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
"type": "replace",
"take": "Old brand",
"put": "New brand",
"search_title": true
}'
Response · 201 Created
{
"id": "RULE_ID",
"type": "replace",
"take": "Old brand",
"put": "New brand",
"search_title": true,
"search_description": false,
"search_url": false,
"search_image": false,
"search_author": false,
"add_reg_exp": false,
"text_case_mode": "uppercase_all"
}
Update Bundle Filter Rule
Update advanced filter rules for an existing bundle. Omitted fields stay unchanged.
Path parameters
bundle_idstringrequired
rule_idstringrequired
Send a JSON object. Omitted fields stay unchanged. Unknown and read-only fields are rejected.
Parameters
typeenum
takestring | null
putstring | null
search_titleboolean
search_descriptionboolean
search_urlboolean
search_imageboolean
search_authorboolean
add_reg_expboolean
text_case_modeenum
Headers
Content-Typestringrequired
Returns
200 OK · A JSON object with the following attributes.
Response attributes
idstring
typeenum
takestring | null
putstring | null
search_titleboolean
search_descriptionboolean
search_urlboolean
search_imageboolean
search_authorboolean
add_reg_expboolean
text_case_modeenum
Usage
Choose a task and understand settings, combined filters and bundle behavior →
Rule order and limits
Rules run in creation order. Each filter allows up to 21 rules and only one
text_case rule.
Send only the fields to change. Updating a rule keeps its position in the execution order.
Example: replace text in a title
{
"type": "replace",
"take": "Old brand",
"put": "New brand",
"search_title": true
}
take is the text to find;
put is its replacement. Each accepts up to 255 characters.
Available rule types
- Text
replace,
remove,
add_prefix,
add_suffix,
text_case
- Links
replace_url,
remove_url,
remove_all_urls,
replace_url_by_condition
- Images
replace_image_by_condition
- Visibility
hide_post
Targets, replacements and regular expressions
Choose a target
Text rules use
search_title or
search_description.
hide_post also supports
search_url,
search_image and
search_author. URL removal rules require a text target.
Type-specific values
- Prefix, suffix and
replace_urluse
takeas the added text or full HTTP(S) URL.
- Conditional URL/image replacements accept an empty
taketo replace the whole value.
text_case_mode:
uppercase_all,
capitalize_first,
capitalize_every_wordor
lowercase_all.
takeand
putaccept at most 255 characters.
Regular expressions
add_reg_exp is supported by
replace,
remove,
replace_url_by_condition,
replace_image_by_condition and
hide_post. Patterns must compile and contain 1–200 characters. The response contains the saved pattern after safety normalization.
PATCH/v1/bundles/:bundle_id/filter/rules/:rule_id
curl --location --request PATCH 'https://api.rss.app/v1/bundles/:bundle_id/filter/rules/:rule_id' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
"put": "Updated brand"
}'
Response · 200 OK
{
"id": "RULE_ID",
"type": "replace",
"take": "Old brand",
"put": "Updated brand",
"search_title": true,
"search_description": false,
"search_url": false,
"search_image": false,
"search_author": false,
"add_reg_exp": false,
"text_case_mode": "uppercase_all"
}
Delete Bundle Filter Rule
Delete advanced filter rules for an existing bundle.
Path parameters
bundle_idstringrequired
rule_idstringrequired
No request body.
Returns
200 OK · A JSON object with the following attributes.
Response attributes
idstring
deletedboolean
Usage
Choose a task and understand settings, combined filters and bundle behavior →
After deletion
The rule stops applying. A repeated delete returns
404 RULE_NOT_FOUND. Deleting a rule also releases its creation idempotency key.
DELETE/v1/bundles/:bundle_id/filter/rules/:rule_id
curl --location --request DELETE 'https://api.rss.app/v1/bundles/:bundle_id/filter/rules/:rule_id' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET'
Response · 200 OK
{
"id": "RULE_ID",
"deleted": true
}
Delete Bundle
You can delete bundles via the feed management page of the RSS.app dashboard. Deleted bundles will be removed from the bundles. Bundles can also be deleted via the API.
Parameters
No parameters
Returns
The bundle id and the deletion flag is returned. If the bundle has already been deleted, an error message is returned stating bundle has already been deleted’.
DELETE/v1/bundles/:bundle_id
curl --location --request DELETE 'https://api.rss.app/v1/bundles/:bundle_id' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET'
RESPONSE
{
"id": "_zScdlc0QIdfuBNA6",
"deleted": true
}
Workspace
Manage the global settings and filters of the workspace associated with your API key. Settings provide section defaults. Filters combine with local values when the resource includes workspace filters. Use the same Bearer key and secret as your feed requests.
Choose what you want to change
Start with your task. Workspace means the workspace belonging to your API key. Every example uses the same Bearer key and secret as your other API requests.
Get your key from Account → API. Use a plan with API access. Replace sample resource IDs with your own; bundle IDs include a leading underscore.
Change defaults for my workspace
Before you start
Read GET /v1/settings first and keep the current post_limit so you can undo your change. Your plan must allow the new count.
PATCH /v1/settings
Request
curl --location --request PATCH 'https://api.rss.app/v1/settings' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
"post_limit": 25
}'
What changes
Feeds using the workspace post-count section now resolve to at most 25 posts. Feeds with custom counts keep them. For bundle defaults, use bundle_post_limit instead.
Undo
Send the previous post_limit to the same endpoint.Open operation reference →
Give one feed or bundle custom output settings
Before you start
Replace the sample feed ID with your own. Read its settings first. For a bundle, use /v1/bundles/_Ab12Cd34Ef56Gh78/settings and bundle_post_limit.
PATCH /v1/feeds/Ab12Cd34Ef56Gh78/settings
Request
curl --location --request PATCH 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds/Ab12Cd34Ef56Gh78/settings' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
"post_limit": 10
}'
What changes
The feed uses at most 10 posts, within your plan limit. overrides.post_limit becomes true and effective.post_limit is 10. Other sections keep their existing mode.
Undo
Send { "overrides": { "post_limit": false } } to use the current workspace count again. The saved local count remains available.Open operation reference →
Add workspace filters to my local filters
Before you start
Requires filters on your plan and an editable feed. This example assumes an empty local blacklist and a workspace blacklist containing ads. Read existing filters first: a supplied list replaces the saved local list.
PATCH /v1/feeds/Ab12Cd34Ef56Gh78/filter
Request
curl --location --request PATCH 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds/Ab12Cd34Ef56Gh78/filter' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
"default_filter": true,
"blacklist": [
"sponsored"
],
"blacklist_by_title": true
}'
What changes
effective.blacklist contains ads and sponsored. The combined matching flags apply to both words. Global no_images stays on even if the local value is false.
Undo
Restore your previous local blacklist and default_filter value. An empty local blacklist removes sponsored from this example but leaves workspace ads active.Open operation reference →
Use only this feed’s own filters
Before you start
Requires filters on your plan and an editable feed. Read both local and workspace filters first. Disabling default_filter disconnects all workspace filter conditions, not just no_images.
PATCH /v1/feeds/Ab12Cd34Ef56Gh78/filter
Request
curl --location --request PATCH 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds/Ab12Cd34Ef56Gh78/filter' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
"default_filter": false,
"no_images": false
}'
What changes
The feed can accept posts without an original image, subject to its other local conditions. Its saved local keywords remain active. A fallback image does not affect the original-image check.
Undo
Restore the previous local no_images value and default_filter value. Re-enabling default_filter uses the latest workspace filter and must fit the resulting keyword limit.Open operation reference →
Make all bundles use this feed’s filtered output
Before you start
Configure the feed’s filters first. Your plan must support filters and inheritance. This affects every containing bundle, including bundles you add this feed to later.
PATCH /v1/feeds/Ab12Cd34Ef56Gh78/filter/inheritance
Request
curl --location --request PATCH 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds/Ab12Cd34Ef56Gh78/filter/inheritance' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
"inherit_in_bundles": true
}'
What changes
After preparation and propagation, bundles use this feed’s processed source. Each bundle still applies its own filters and output settings. You do not need the separate member-rule switch for this task.
Undo
Send { "inherit_in_bundles": false } to stop using the processed source. The current API also checks inheritance entitlement when disabling. Local filter and rule edits return 409 FILTER_LOCKED while enabled.Open operation reference →
Apply member-feed rules in just one bundle (advanced)
Before you start
Requires filters on your plan and this workspace feature. This is a separate rule-processing stage, not the complete feed filter. It can also process hide-post rules.
PATCH /v1/bundles/_Ab12Cd34Ef56Gh78/filter
Request
curl --location --request PATCH 'https://api.rss.app/v1/bundles/_Ab12Cd34Ef56Gh78/filter' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
"is_bundle_inherit_feed_filter_rules": true
}'
What changes
This bundle applies supported member rules before its own advanced rules. This does not change the feed-wide output switch or make the bundle inherit member output settings.
Undo
Send { "is_bundle_inherit_feed_filter_rules": false }. This stops the extra stage; it cannot undo changes already present in a processed source. Do not assume exactly-once rule execution when combining both switches.Open operation reference →
Four choices with different effects
Settings control how output looks. Filters control which posts remain and how their content changes. There is no single inheritance switch for both.
Use workspace or custom settings
For one feed or bundle, choose the source of each settings section. A custom section replaces the whole workspace section.
overrides.image_tag
Include workspace filters
Add workspace keywords and enabled conditions to this resource’s local filter. The two filters combine; local false cannot cancel global true.
default_filter
Use a feed’s filtered output in all bundles
A feed-wide choice. Every containing bundle uses that processed source, including future memberships. Bundle filters still apply.
inherit_in_bundles
Apply member rules in one bundle
An advanced bundle-wide choice. Run supported member rules inside this bundle. This does not copy the full feed filter.
is_bundle_inherit_feed_filter_rules
How a bundle gets its result
- Choose each member’s normal or processed source, using the feed-wide output switch.
- Apply the bundle’s filter, combined with workspace filters when its default_filter is true.
- Apply member rules if this bundle enables that extra stage, then its own advanced rules.
- Format the bundle output using its own settings, resolved against workspace defaults.
This is a simplified map. A bundle cannot restore a post absent from its processed source by weakening its own blacklist. It does not inherit member feeds’ formatting settings.
What happens when both bundle switches are enabled?
Processed-source selection and member-rule application are independent. The second switch does not undo processing already present in the source.
Exactly-once rule execution across both stages is not guaranteed here. Keep the advanced member-rule switch off for the common task of using a feed’s filtered output. Check actual output before combining them, especially with prefixes and suffixes.
Changing one image field changes the section’s mode
The image section contains media, enclosure and fallback-image settings. Editing any one makes the complete section custom. Other inherited fields start with the current workspace values.
- Workspace media is true and enclosure is false. The feed follows the workspace.
- Send
{ "image_in_enclosure": true }to the feed settings endpoint.
- The feed now has custom images: media true, enclosure true.
- A later workspace media change to false does not change this feed.
- Send
{ "overrides": { "image_tag": false } }to follow current workspace images again.
- Setting image_tag to true again uses the saved local section, which dashboard edits may have changed.
Post count and title length have their own section switches. Never send section fields together with its override set to false. Null does not mean inherit. In particular, custom_author: null clears the custom author mode.
Combined keywords also share their matching fields
With default_filter: true, global and local lists become one list. Their matching fields combine too:
|Blacklist source
|Words
|Match in
|Workspace
|ads
|Title
|Feed
|sponsored
|Description
|Combined
|ads, sponsored
|Title and description, for both words
Clearing the local list leaves workspace words active. Global and local whitelists likewise form one list, not two independent requirements. Categories, date windows, title cleanup and advanced rules remain local.
To stop using workspace filter conditions, set default_filter to false. This disconnects all supported global filter fields together. Explicitly keep any protections you still need. Re-enabling uses the latest workspace values.
Saved, effective and published are different
- Saved local values
- The resource’s own values, including values currently hidden by workspace inheritance.
- effective
- Resolved configuration for this resource after workspace values are included. It does not flatten every member feed’s pipeline or prove publication is complete.
- Published output
- The posts readers receive. Cache propagation can lag; there is no application-progress status endpoint in this version.
After 503 OUTPUT_REFRESH_FAILED, configuration is saved but refreshing output failed. Read the saved state before retrying the update. Do not create a duplicate rule: use the same Idempotency-Key for a rule creation retry. Background recovery is not guaranteed after a process interruption.
Send only intended writable fields in PATCH. Do not send a whole GET response: effective and limits are read-only. Arrays replace saved lists; concurrent dashboard and API edits can overwrite one another.
Why does my result look different?
Workspace images changed, but my feed did not
Check overrides.image_tag. A custom image section does not follow later workspace changes.
no_images is still true after I set it false
Check default_filter and workspace no_images. Local false cannot cancel global true. The check uses the original image, even with a fallback configured.
A local keyword matches an unexpected field
Global and local matching flags apply to all combined keywords, not just their original list.
Clearing my blacklist left blocked words
Read effective.blacklist. Workspace words still apply while default_filter is true.
A post visible in a feed is missing from its bundle
Check the selected source, the bundle’s filter and its own rules. Member-rule application is another independent stage.
A locked feed changed after a global edit
The lock prevents local filter edits. It does not freeze inherited workspace values.
My keyword count is over the plan limit
Read limits.exceeds_current_limit. Existing keywords stay active after global growth or a downgrade; shrink lists before growing them again.
GET shows my change but output is old
Saved and effective settings do not confirm completed output propagation. Inspect the actual feed output.
Get Global Settings
Retrieve output settings for your workspace.
No request body or query parameters. The API key identifies your workspace.
Returns
200 OK · A JSON object with the following attributes.
Response attributes
post_limitinteger
bundle_post_limitinteger
image_in_mediaboolean
image_in_enclosureboolean
enable_placeholder_for_imageboolean
placeholder_for_imagestring | null
is_limit_in_titleboolean
char_limit_in_titleinteger | null
cache_bust_placeholder_imageboolean
remove_all_html_from_descriptionboolean
keep_line_breaks_in_descriptionboolean
image_in_descriptionboolean
remove_all_images_in_descriptionboolean
include_iframes_when_possibleboolean
is_limit_in_descriptionboolean
read_more_in_descriptionboolean
only_asciiboolean
ellipsis_in_descriptionboolean
allow_future_datesboolean
estimated_article_datesboolean
force_estimated_article_datesboolean
permalink_for_xmlboolean
twitter_include_repliesboolean
twitter_embedsboolean
twitter_html_descriptionboolean
twitter_prefix_with_usernameboolean
twitter_remove_url_from_titleboolean
youtube_video_iframeboolean
youtube_descriptionboolean
facebook_original_sourceboolean
instagram_videosboolean
char_limit_in_descriptioninteger | null
timezone_offsetinteger | null
active_display_authorboolean | null
display_author_typeenum
custom_authorstring | null
Usage
Choose a task and understand settings, combined filters and bundle behavior →
Reading the response
Additional output settings
Description, date, GUID, author and social-media fields use the same section overrides as the dashboard. Author modes are
author,
website_name,
hostname and
custom; set
active_display_author to false for automatic output.
{ "is_limit_in_description": true, "char_limit_in_description": 200, "active_display_author": true, "display_author_type": "website_name" }
Resize, translation, UTM and affiliate settings have separate precedence rules. Enabled workspace resizing takes priority. Translation is local to a feed or bundle and needs a target language. Use
enable_global_utm_tags to choose workspace UTM values. Disabled local affiliate tags may still use workspace affiliate rules.
Translation, UTM and affiliate tags require their plan entitlements. Resizing requires a paid plan; workspace resizing and estimated dates also require their workspace features. Widget
allowed_domains is workspace-only. External translator API keys are never included in this reference or returned by these endpoints.
The response contains your workspace defaults. Feeds and bundles use these values for sections they inherit.
No
include query parameter is needed. Effective values describe resolved configuration, not completed publication.
Where these defaults apply
post_limit is the feed default;
bundle_post_limit is the bundle default. Local section overrides take priority over these values.
Value limits
- Post counts must be positive integers within your plan limit.
- Title length:
char_limit_in_titleaccepts 0–1000 characters.
- Fallback image:
placeholder_for_imageaccepts an HTTP(S) URL up to 2048 characters.
GET/v1/settings
curl --location --request GET 'https://api.rss.app/v1/settings' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET'
Response · 200 OK
{
"post_limit": 50,
"bundle_post_limit": 50,
"image_in_media": true,
"image_in_enclosure": true,
"enable_placeholder_for_image": false,
"placeholder_for_image": null,
"is_limit_in_title": false,
"char_limit_in_title": null,
"cache_bust_placeholder_image": false,
"remove_all_html_from_description": false,
"keep_line_breaks_in_description": false,
"image_in_description": false,
"remove_all_images_in_description": false,
"include_iframes_when_possible": false,
"is_limit_in_description": false,
"read_more_in_description": false,
"only_ascii": false,
"ellipsis_in_description": false,
"allow_future_dates": false,
"estimated_article_dates": false,
"force_estimated_article_dates": false,
"permalink_for_xml": false,
"twitter_include_replies": false,
"twitter_embeds": false,
"twitter_html_description": false,
"twitter_prefix_with_username": false,
"twitter_remove_url_from_title": false,
"youtube_video_iframe": false,
"youtube_description": false,
"facebook_original_source": false,
"instagram_videos": false,
"char_limit_in_description": null,
"timezone_offset": null,
"active_display_author": false,
"display_author_type": "hostname",
"custom_author": null
}
Update Global Settings
Update output settings for your workspace. Omitted fields stay unchanged.
Send a JSON object. Omitted fields stay unchanged. Unknown and read-only fields are rejected.
Parameters
post_limitinteger
bundle_post_limitinteger
image_in_mediaboolean
image_in_enclosureboolean
enable_placeholder_for_imageboolean
placeholder_for_imagestring | null
is_limit_in_titleboolean
char_limit_in_titleinteger | null
cache_bust_placeholder_imageboolean
remove_all_html_from_descriptionboolean
keep_line_breaks_in_descriptionboolean
image_in_descriptionboolean
remove_all_images_in_descriptionboolean
include_iframes_when_possibleboolean
is_limit_in_descriptionboolean
read_more_in_descriptionboolean
only_asciiboolean
ellipsis_in_descriptionboolean
allow_future_datesboolean
estimated_article_datesboolean
force_estimated_article_datesboolean
permalink_for_xmlboolean
twitter_include_repliesboolean
twitter_embedsboolean
twitter_html_descriptionboolean
twitter_prefix_with_usernameboolean
twitter_remove_url_from_titleboolean
youtube_video_iframeboolean
youtube_descriptionboolean
facebook_original_sourceboolean
instagram_videosboolean
char_limit_in_descriptioninteger | null
timezone_offsetinteger | null
active_display_authorboolean | null
display_author_typeenum
custom_authorstring | null
Headers
Content-Typestringrequired
Returns
200 OK · A JSON object with the following attributes.
Response attributes
post_limitinteger
bundle_post_limitinteger
image_in_mediaboolean
image_in_enclosureboolean
enable_placeholder_for_imageboolean
placeholder_for_imagestring | null
is_limit_in_titleboolean
char_limit_in_titleinteger | null
cache_bust_placeholder_imageboolean
remove_all_html_from_descriptionboolean
keep_line_breaks_in_descriptionboolean
image_in_descriptionboolean
remove_all_images_in_descriptionboolean
include_iframes_when_possibleboolean
is_limit_in_descriptionboolean
read_more_in_descriptionboolean
only_asciiboolean
ellipsis_in_descriptionboolean
allow_future_datesboolean
estimated_article_datesboolean
force_estimated_article_datesboolean
permalink_for_xmlboolean
twitter_include_repliesboolean
twitter_embedsboolean
twitter_html_descriptionboolean
twitter_prefix_with_usernameboolean
twitter_remove_url_from_titleboolean
youtube_video_iframeboolean
youtube_descriptionboolean
facebook_original_sourceboolean
instagram_videosboolean
char_limit_in_descriptioninteger | null
timezone_offsetinteger | null
active_display_authorboolean | null
display_author_typeenum
custom_authorstring | null
Usage
Choose a task and understand settings, combined filters and bundle behavior →
Changing settings
Send only the fields you want to change. Other fields keep their current values.
{ "post_limit": 50 }
This sets the output to at most 50 posts, within your plan limit. It does not change API list pagination.
Where these defaults apply
post_limit is the feed default;
bundle_post_limit is the bundle default. Local section overrides take priority over these values.
Value limits
- Post counts must be positive integers within your plan limit.
- Title length:
char_limit_in_titleaccepts 0–1000 characters.
- Fallback image:
placeholder_for_imageaccepts an HTTP(S) URL up to 2048 characters.
false disables a flag.
null clears the title limit or fallback URL only when that feature is disabled; it does not turn on inheritance.
PATCH/v1/settings
curl --location --request PATCH 'https://api.rss.app/v1/settings' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
"post_limit": 50,
"image_in_media": true
}'
Response · 200 OK
{
"post_limit": 50,
"bundle_post_limit": 50,
"image_in_media": true,
"image_in_enclosure": true,
"enable_placeholder_for_image": false,
"placeholder_for_image": null,
"is_limit_in_title": false,
"char_limit_in_title": null,
"cache_bust_placeholder_image": false,
"remove_all_html_from_description": false,
"keep_line_breaks_in_description": false,
"image_in_description": false,
"remove_all_images_in_description": false,
"include_iframes_when_possible": false,
"is_limit_in_description": false,
"read_more_in_description": false,
"only_ascii": false,
"ellipsis_in_description": false,
"allow_future_dates": false,
"estimated_article_dates": false,
"force_estimated_article_dates": false,
"permalink_for_xml": false,
"twitter_include_replies": false,
"twitter_embeds": false,
"twitter_html_description": false,
"twitter_prefix_with_username": false,
"twitter_remove_url_from_title": false,
"youtube_video_iframe": false,
"youtube_description": false,
"facebook_original_source": false,
"instagram_videos": false,
"char_limit_in_description": null,
"timezone_offset": null,
"active_display_author": false,
"display_author_type": "hostname",
"custom_author": null
}
Get Global Filter
Retrieve the filter for your workspace.
No request body or query parameters. The API key identifies your workspace.
Returns
200 OK · A JSON object with the following attributes.
Response attributes
whitelistarray of strings
blacklistarray of strings
whitelist_by_titleboolean
whitelist_by_descriptionboolean
whitelist_by_linkboolean
whitelist_by_image_urlboolean
whitelist_contains_wordboolean
blacklist_by_titleboolean
blacklist_by_descriptionboolean
blacklist_by_linkboolean
blacklist_by_image_urlboolean
blacklist_contains_wordboolean
no_imagesboolean
no_dateboolean
no_descriptionboolean
hide_non_secure_linksboolean
duplicate_titlesboolean
duplicate_descriptionsboolean
duplicate_similar_titlesboolean
duplicate_similar_titles_thresholdenum
limitsobject
max_keywords_per_listinteger
local_whitelist_countinteger
local_blacklist_countinteger
Usage
Choose a task and understand settings, combined filters and bundle behavior →
Reading the response
The response contains the workspace filter and keyword limits. Local filters can include these values through
default_filter.
How local filters inherit this
When a local filter has
default_filter: true:
- Global and local keyword lists are combined. Their enabled matching fields apply to every word in the combined list. The whitelist is checked as one combined list.
- An enabled global flag stays enabled even if its local value is
false.
- The more aggressive enabled similar-title setting takes priority.
Filtering order
no_imageshides posts without an original image, even when a fallback image is configured.
- Blacklist checks run before text replacements and title truncation.
Keyword limits
Your plan limits each keyword list. Inherited keywords count toward the local total.
If a global change or plan downgrade puts an existing list over the limit, its keywords remain active. You can shrink it, but cannot grow it further.
Targeting and other filter options
Where keywords are matched
Use
whitelist_by_title,
whitelist_by_description,
whitelist_by_link or
whitelist_by_image_url. Blacklist options use the same endings with
blackList.
whitelist_contains_word and
blacklist_contains_word enable partial matching.
Missing content and duplicates
no_images,
no_date and
no_description hide posts missing that content.
hide_non_secure_links hides insecure links.
Use
duplicate_titles,
duplicate_descriptions or
duplicate_similar_titles to remove duplicates. The similar-title threshold accepts
balanced,
strict or
aggressive.
Title cleanup, date windows and advanced rules are available only on local resources through this API.
GET/v1/filter
curl --location --request GET 'https://api.rss.app/v1/filter' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET'
Response · 200 OK
{
"whitelist": [],
"blacklist": [
"sponsored"
],
"whitelist_by_title": false,
"whitelist_by_description": false,
"whitelist_by_link": false,
"whitelist_by_image_url": false,
"whitelist_contains_word": false,
"blacklist_by_title": true,
"blacklist_by_description": false,
"blacklist_by_link": false,
"blacklist_by_image_url": false,
"blacklist_contains_word": false,
"no_images": true,
"no_date": false,
"no_description": false,
"hide_non_secure_links": false,
"duplicate_titles": false,
"duplicate_descriptions": false,
"duplicate_similar_titles": false,
"duplicate_similar_titles_threshold": "balanced",
"limits": {
"max_keywords_per_list": 50,
"local_whitelist_count": 0,
"local_blacklist_count": 1
}
}
Update Global Filter
Update the filter for your workspace. Omitted fields stay unchanged.
Send a JSON object. Omitted fields stay unchanged. Unknown and read-only fields are rejected.
Parameters
whitelistarray of strings
blacklistarray of strings
whitelist_by_titleboolean
whitelist_by_descriptionboolean
whitelist_by_linkboolean
whitelist_by_image_urlboolean
whitelist_contains_wordboolean
blacklist_by_titleboolean
blacklist_by_descriptionboolean
blacklist_by_linkboolean
blacklist_by_image_urlboolean
blacklist_contains_wordboolean
no_imagesboolean
no_dateboolean
no_descriptionboolean
hide_non_secure_linksboolean
duplicate_titlesboolean
duplicate_descriptionsboolean
duplicate_similar_titlesboolean
duplicate_similar_titles_thresholdenum
Headers
Content-Typestringrequired
Returns
200 OK · A JSON object with the following attributes.
Response attributes
whitelistarray of strings
blacklistarray of strings
whitelist_by_titleboolean
whitelist_by_descriptionboolean
whitelist_by_linkboolean
whitelist_by_image_urlboolean
whitelist_contains_wordboolean
blacklist_by_titleboolean
blacklist_by_descriptionboolean
blacklist_by_linkboolean
blacklist_by_image_urlboolean
blacklist_contains_wordboolean
no_imagesboolean
no_dateboolean
no_descriptionboolean
hide_non_secure_linksboolean
duplicate_titlesboolean
duplicate_descriptionsboolean
duplicate_similar_titlesboolean
duplicate_similar_titles_thresholdenum
limitsobject
max_keywords_per_listinteger
local_whitelist_countinteger
local_blacklist_countinteger
Usage
Choose a task and understand settings, combined filters and bundle behavior →
Changing a keyword list
A supplied list replaces the saved list. Send
[] to clear it. Spaces around keywords are removed.
{
"blacklist": ["sponsored"],
"blacklist_by_title": true
}
This hides posts whose title matches “sponsored”. Other filter fields stay unchanged.
How local filters inherit this
When a local filter has
default_filter: true:
- Global and local keyword lists are combined. Their enabled matching fields apply to every word in the combined list. The whitelist is checked as one combined list.
- An enabled global flag stays enabled even if its local value is
false.
- The more aggressive enabled similar-title setting takes priority.
Filtering order
no_imageshides posts without an original image, even when a fallback image is configured.
- Blacklist checks run before text replacements and title truncation.
Keyword limits
Your plan limits each keyword list. Inherited keywords count toward the local total.
If a global change or plan downgrade puts an existing list over the limit, its keywords remain active. You can shrink it, but cannot grow it further.
Targeting and other filter options
Where keywords are matched
Use
whitelist_by_title,
whitelist_by_description,
whitelist_by_link or
whitelist_by_image_url. Blacklist options use the same endings with
blackList.
whitelist_contains_word and
blacklist_contains_word enable partial matching.
Missing content and duplicates
no_images,
no_date and
no_description hide posts missing that content.
hide_non_secure_links hides insecure links.
Use
duplicate_titles,
duplicate_descriptions or
duplicate_similar_titles to remove duplicates. The similar-title threshold accepts
balanced,
strict or
aggressive.
Title cleanup, date windows and advanced rules are available only on local resources through this API.
PATCH/v1/filter
curl --location --request PATCH 'https://api.rss.app/v1/filter' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data-raw '{
"blacklist": [
"sponsored"
],
"blacklist_by_title": true,
"no_images": true
}'
Response · 200 OK
{
"whitelist": [],
"blacklist": [
"sponsored"
],
"whitelist_by_title": false,
"whitelist_by_description": false,
"whitelist_by_link": false,
"whitelist_by_image_url": false,
"whitelist_contains_word": false,
"blacklist_by_title": true,
"blacklist_by_description": false,
"blacklist_by_link": false,
"blacklist_by_image_url": false,
"blacklist_contains_word": false,
"no_images": true,
"no_date": false,
"no_description": false,
"hide_non_secure_links": false,
"duplicate_titles": false,
"duplicate_descriptions": false,
"duplicate_similar_titles": false,
"duplicate_similar_titles_threshold": "balanced",
"limits": {
"max_keywords_per_list": 50,
"local_whitelist_count": 0,
"local_blacklist_count": 1
}
}
Webhooks
The webhook feature enables real-time updates for feeds by sending notifications to a designated URL. Webhooks can be activated from the API settings page , where the target URL for receiving updates is specified. Each webhook request contains details about the feed and any new or modified items.
A test request option is available to confirm that the webhook setup is functioning correctly. Custom filters can be applied to determine which feed updates trigger notifications. The webhook settings page includes a history of all webhook calls for monitoring and troubleshooting purposes. Subscriptions can be configured to receive updates for all feeds, specific bundles, or individual feeds.
Verifying webhook signatures
When signing is enabled for a webhook, every request includes an
RSSApp-Signature header so your server can cryptographically verify the request came from rss.app. Enable it from the API settings page — you'll see the full secret exactly once. Save it somewhere safe.
The header has the format:
RSSApp-Signature: t=1716220800,v1=a3f9b2c8e7d6...
where
t is the Unix timestamp (seconds) at which we sent the request and
v1 is the hex-encoded HMAC-SHA256 signature of the string
${t}.${raw_body} using your signing secret as the HMAC key.
Two things to get right:
1. Reject requests where the timestamp is more than 300 secondsaway from your server's clock. This prevents replay attacks where an attacker captures a valid request and re-sends it later.
2. Always use a timing-safe comparison when checking the signature (
crypto.timingSafeEqual in Node,
hmac.compare_digest in Python,
hash_equals in PHP). A simple
=== leaks signature bytes through timing.
import crypto from 'crypto'; import express from 'express'; const app = express(); // Capture the raw body BEFORE any JSON parsing. app.post('/webhook', express.raw({ type: 'application/json' }), (req, res) => { const header = req.headers['rssapp-signature']; if (!header) return res.status(401).send('Missing signature'); const parts = Object.fromEntries(header.split(',').map((p) => p.split('='))); const timestamp = parseInt(parts.t, 10); const signature = parts.v1; if (Math.abs(Math.floor(Date.now() / 1000) - timestamp) > 300) { return res.status(401).send('Timestamp out of tolerance'); } const expected = crypto .createHmac('sha256', process.env.RSSAPP_WEBHOOK_SECRET) .update(`${timestamp}.${req.body.toString('utf8')}`) .digest('hex'); const valid = crypto.timingSafeEqual( Buffer.from(signature, 'hex'), Buffer.from(expected, 'hex') ); if (!valid) return res.status(401).send('Invalid signature'); const payload = JSON.parse(req.body.toString('utf8')); // ... handle payload ... res.status(200).send('ok'); });
import hmac, hashlib, time, os from flask import Flask, request, abort app = Flask(__name__) @app.route('/webhook', methods=['POST']) def webhook(): header = request.headers.get('RSSApp-Signature') if not header: abort(401, 'Missing signature') parts = dict(p.split('=', 1) for p in header.split(',')) timestamp = int(parts['t']) signature = parts['v1'] if abs(int(time.time()) - timestamp) > 300: abort(401, 'Timestamp out of tolerance') secret = os.environ['RSSAPP_WEBHOOK_SECRET'].encode() expected = hmac.new( secret, f'{timestamp}.{request.get_data(as_text=True)}'.encode(), hashlib.sha256, ).hexdigest() if not hmac.compare_digest(signature, expected): abort(401, 'Invalid signature') payload = request.get_json() # ... handle payload ... return 'ok', 200
<?php $rawBody = file_get_contents('php://input'); $header = $_SERVER['HTTP_RSSAPP_SIGNATURE'] ?? ''; if (!$header) { http_response_code(401); exit('Missing signature'); } $parts = []; foreach (explode(',', $header) as $p) { [$k, $v] = explode('=', $p, 2); $parts[$k] = $v; } $timestamp = (int) $parts['t']; $signature = $parts['v1']; if (abs(time() - $timestamp) > 300) { http_response_code(401); exit('Timestamp out of tolerance'); } $secret = getenv('RSSAPP_WEBHOOK_SECRET'); $expected = hash_hmac('sha256', "{$timestamp}.{$rawBody}", $secret); if (!hash_equals($expected, $signature)) { http_response_code(401); exit('Invalid signature'); } $payload = json_decode($rawBody, true); // ... handle payload ... http_response_code(200); echo 'ok';
Webhook Event Object
The webhook event object contains detailed information about the feed update. Below are the fields included in the request object sent to the target URL:
Attributes
idstring
typestring
feedobject
idstring
titlestring
source_urlstring
rss_feed_urlstring
descriptionstring
iconstring
dataobject
items_newarray of objects
urlstring
titlestring
description_textstring
thumbnailstring
date_publisheddate string
authorsarray of objects
namestring
items_changedarray of objects
urlstring
titlestring
description_textstring
thumbnailstring
date_publisheddate string
authorsarray of objects
namestring
WEBHOOK REQUEST OBJECT
{
"id": "evt_bbMGHz1x5T0UCEos",
"type": "feed_update",
"feed": {
"id": "q5JyPDGJvSe6pDuN",
"title": "Business News - Latest Headlines on CNN Business | CNN Business",
"source_url": "https://www.cnn.com/business",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/q5JyPDGJvSe6pDuN.xml",
"description": "View the latest business news about the world’s top companies, and explore articles on global markets, finance, tech, and the innovations driving us forward.",
"icon": "https://www.cnn.com/media/sites/cnn/apple-touch-icon.png",
"is_active": true
},
"data": {
"items_new": [
{
"url": "https://www.cnn.com/2024/09/12/economy/retail-cards-interest-rates-study/index.html",
"title": "Retail credit card interest rates reach record high | CNN Business",
"description_text": "When you’re making a purchase at a store’s checkout counter, you may be invited to sign up for the retailer’s store card and promised an initial discount on what you’re buying, plus future perks.",
"thumbnail": "https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/gettyimages-1590519676-copy.jpg?c=16x9&q=w_800,c_fill",
"date_published": "2024-09-12T17:52:59.000Z",
"authors": [
{
"name": "Jeanne Sahadi"
}
]
},
{
"url": "https://www.cnn.com/2024/09/12/business/kalshi-political-betting-prediction-market/index.html",
"title": "Federal judge allows prediction market Kalshi to offer betting on upcoming US elections | CNN Business",
"description_text": "A federal judge cleared the way on Thursday for legal political gambling in the United States, rejecting a federal watchdog’s last-minute effort to delay a prediction market from offering bets on the November elections.",
"thumbnail": "https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/c-2020-08-30t180612z-1211798736-rc2ioi9xj295-rtrmadp-3-usa-legal.jpg?c=16x9&q=w_800,c_fill",
"date_published": "2024-09-12T18:11:25.000Z",
"authors": [
{
"name": "Piper HudspethBlackburn"
}
]
}
],
"items_changed": []
}
}