RSS Generator
ログイン
サインアップ

Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage

RSS GeneratorRSS Builder
Websites
Topics
Newsletters

Newsletter to RSS Feed

Newsletter name

How it works?

After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.

Example email address

The Content Technologist

icon The Content Technologist

Breaking down how algorithms see content. Building up more effective content operations. Content marketing, strategy, UX and SEO. New issues weekly on Thursdays.

Marketing
Media
Copy Writing
Visit Newsletter

Copy Secrets

icon Copy Secrets

Every fortnight we scour the internet for the best creative words and brands. We curate their best ideas and secrets, their best work and ours. If you want to work out how to connect, persu

Creativity
Marketing
Copy Writing
Visit Newsletter

The Technical Writer's Career Guide

icon The Technical Writer's Career Guide

Learn how to land and thrive in a technical writing job using these tips and tricks from a senior software technical writer.

Copy Writing
Hiring & Jobs
Software
Visit Newsletter

The Nomad Weekly

icon The Nomad Weekly

Sign up to get the best travel tips, destination diaries, credit card hacks, writing guides, and more directly from a full-time digital nomad.

Remote Work
Finance
Copy Writing
Visit Newsletter

BizHub

🚀BizHub es la Newsletter que leen +2000 apasionados del Marketing Digital. ¡Únete gratis a BizHub y recibe 2 emails a la semana!

Ecommerce
Marketing
Copy Writing
Visit Newsletter

Evgeny Lepekhin

icon Evgeny Lepekhin

I write about editing, design and management.

Creativity
Art
Copy Writing
Visit Newsletter

The Business Builder

icon The Business Builder

A weekly roundup of the best small business building links, tips, and advice on the web.

Marketing
Copy Writing
Business
Visit Newsletter

Research for Writers and Other Curious People

icon Research for Writers and Other Curious People

Bi-monthly newsletter covering research tips and ideas with fun interviews for writers.

Creator
Creativity
Marketing
Visit Newsletter

The Editing Spectrum

icon The Editing Spectrum

Where an autistic editor explores belonging, healing and expression. Get incisive, heart-centered guidance for your half-written newsletters and dusty drafts from Amanda Hinton, developmenta

Copy Writing
Mental Health
Book
Visit Newsletter

Come fare newsletter

I help the people with email marketing. I'm a email marketing advisor

Community Building
Marketing
Copy Writing
Visit Newsletter

The Writing Rundown

Want to learn all the things about becoming a better writer, lifestyle and mindset for entrepreneurship, and be a vaguely more well-rounded person at the end of the day? ​ We compile some

Writing
Creator
Creativity
Visit Newsletter

The Author Stack

The Author Stack sits at the intersection of craft and commerce, helping writers build more sustainable businesses that allow them to thrive while creating work that lights them up inside. W

Art
Copy Writing
Business
Visit Newsletter

Marketing Matters Weekly

icon Marketing Matters Weekly

The best 5-7 links with actionable marketing ideas.

Social Media
Marketing
Copy Writing
Visit Newsletter

The Booketlist

icon The Booketlist

A weekly 5-minute summary of the best business, leadership and self-improvement books with main takeaways, actionable advice and thought-provoking quotes.

Entrepreneurial
Copy Writing
Business
Visit Newsletter

Content Writing Jobs

icon Content Writing Jobs

Find the best content writing jobs to work from home, remotely, freelance, contract, and full-time. Join our weekly newsletter to receive writing opportunities straight to your inbox.

Creator
Copy Writing
Hiring & Jobs
Visit Newsletter

Digital Nomads

Subscribe to Equip yourself with the Best Writing Tools & Resources to Upskill and build a Personal Brand Online

Marketing
Entrepreneurial
Copy Writing
Visit Newsletter

NC Newslatter

icon NC Newslatter

FREE ChatGPT + Twitter Mastery Course Join now! Top-notch marketing, copywriting, and startup news, along with valuable tips and tools, are delivered straight to your inbox.

Communities
Newsletters
Education & Learning
Visit Newsletter

Into the Storymaze

Storytelling whats, wows and how-tos from comic book writer and advertising creative D.G. Chichester. New stories and essays, storytelling recos across books, movies and games, and a look ba

Creativity
Entertainment
Copy Writing
Visit Newsletter

The Fancy Comma Newsletter

icon The Fancy Comma Newsletter

Welcome to The Fancy Comma, LLC Newsletter. The purpose of this newsletter is to serve as a resource for freelance writers. We’ll talk about what has helped us succeed in the freelance wri

Creator
Entrepreneurial
Copy Writing
Visit Newsletter

Really Good Emails Newsletter

We send you the best emails, designs, and links twice a week with emails that surface the best of the email world, curated by RGE, and stuff to make you a better email human.

Copywriting
Marketing
Copy Writing
Visit Newsletter

The Content Odyssey

icon The Content Odyssey

Every other week I discuss one tried-and-tested B2B content experiment. No fluff. Can save your content.

Marketing
Copy Writing
Business
Visit Newsletter

The Daily Lead

icon The Daily Lead

A daily dispatch of the best freelance leads from around the web.

Remote Work
Copy Writing
Hiring & Jobs
Visit Newsletter

My Home Office Hacks

icon My Home Office Hacks

A virtual water cooler for remote folks.

Social Media
Copywriting
Productivity
Visit Newsletter

Frgmnts by Benny Bowden

icon Frgmnts by Benny Bowden

Every Tuesday morning, I publish an unpolished piece of my poetry (usually just a line or two) — a “fragment” — with a little background. These are the fleeting expressions of though

Newsletters
Art
Copy Writing
Visit Newsletter