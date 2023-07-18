RSS Generator
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.

Full-Time Maker

I will serve as a guinea pig, sharing what I've learned in my approach to validating, building, and launching products. This is the messy behind the scenes, not a perfectly edited youtube tu

Still Small Voice

Music Reviews, Interviews, Listicles, Playlists, News and Opinion Pieces covering genres like Indie, Electronic, Ambient

Good Book/Good Bread

Review a book I love with a delicious bread.

The Sadbook Collections

The (mostly) daily comic strip of a stick-figure human.

Weekly NishIsHere!

A journey of a Digital Marketer covering tech, creator economy and WordPress community.

HopeMail

Life musings and a new drawing to brighten your inbox. Twice a month on Fridays, I write and draw what’s on my mind lately about life, deriving insights from the ordinary mundane to the di

DOME

Introducing a captivating and engaging newsletter that skillfully blends information and entertainment to deliver a truly immersive news experience

Dungeon World Newsletter

Curated content about the tabletop roleplaying game Dungeon World.

Salmon Theory

A newsletter that uses ideas from philosophy to help creative marketers find clarity in chaos. It runs weekly, sometimes has smart guests, and often includes a cat cartoon.

The Neary Review

The Neary Review is a free weekly dispatch from Jack Neary with personal takes on the topics affecting Millenials: jobs, dating, family, art, culture, and other newsworthy events.

The High Five

Short reads that help us live with more intentionality

Sunday Slant

A weekly round-up of all the nonsense in my life with interesting links.

Exponomy

Tools to help entrepreneurs navigate the new experience economy. Experience marketing & entrepreneurship insights for the entertainment industry.

Eleanor's Iceberg

Learn obscure history & science using fantasy fiction as a framing device.

LitNuts

Crazy About Books. LitNuts was created to bring the "best of the indies" to booklovers. Our newsletter includes great works of fiction and nonfiction, plus collections of short stories, essa

Tumbleweed Words

Contemporary fiction, poetry, prose

Kingsport

KINGSPORT is a newsletter soap opera released Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The astukari Newsletter

Essential Insights in a Small Package.

Innocently Macabre

An interplay of worldly merriment and twisted secrets

Nani the Money

Breaking down cryptocurrencies and the state of our modern monetary system via stories and commentary.

More Human

The occasional dose on how you can be more human in life, work, and play.

The Novelleist

Serial novels by Elle Griffin—and a newsletter about writing them.

The Second Button

Men&rsquo;s fashion, suits, and more.

CPU time

Processing tech, growth, and creativity. CPU time (central processing unit) is a software term. It defines the time it takes a computer to process data for a program or process. It is think

