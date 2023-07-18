RSS Generator
Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage

Newsletter to RSS Feed

Newsletter name

How it works?

After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.

Example email address

Day X

icon Day X

Be prepared for the unexpected - getting ready for the Day X

Newsletters
Other
Education & Learning
Community Trail Running

icon Community Trail Running

Inform, entertain, and inclusively serve as an online extension of the trail running community.

Other
Clicks, Bricks & Tidbits

icon Clicks, Bricks & Tidbits

News you can use from the worlds of #CRE & #Retail (we like to add tech, business, productivity, and strategy tidbits too!)

Other
Ecommerce
Trends
Nick Lions

icon Nick Lions

10-Minute Sunday Stories For Growing Men. Nick Lions' Sunday short-stories are about the life of a middle-aged man and his mission to reclaim his fading superpowers. But Nick isn't just Nick – he is all of us grown men. His stories entertain, motivate and connect. They aim to help men regain their footing in the second half of their lives.

Other
Gabe Vertrees Newsletter

icon Gabe Vertrees Newsletter

I share my continuous life long learning with my readers.

Other
For the Love of Nature

icon For the Love of Nature

Positive sustainability news.

Other
Sustainability
News
Extra Points

icon Extra Points

For technical founders, indie hackers, and curious devs.

Other
Education & Learning
News
Think of the Children

icon Think of the Children

Parenting, education, and the ways in which it’s all f*@#ing impossible

Other
The Town Crier

icon The Town Crier

Delivering a satirical take on the news in five minutes. Backed by science, 4 out of 5 doctors recommend for those suffering from Sunday scaries.

Other
Crear Tranquila

icon Crear Tranquila

Reflexiones sobre mi vida y cómo la voy construyendo en búsqueda de mi propia felicidad.

Other
Grounded in the Bible

icon Grounded in the Bible

Grounded in the Bible delivers weekly Bible studies to your inbox.

Other
Growth
Book
The Deleted Scenes

icon The Deleted Scenes

Urbanism, culture, idiosyncrasy. Treating the built environment and urban design as fundamental issues that affect everybody. Looking with insight at ordinary, everyday places.

Other
Politics
Local
Martiniere Stories

icon Martiniere Stories

Welcome to Martiniere Stories! This is the home for all things Martiniere, including short works and rough draft serialized novels. Weekly story post on or around Fridays.

Other
Art
No Code
Poo's Faux Fur Scarf Made Me Do It

icon Poo's Faux Fur Scarf Made Me Do It

Blessed and blissful union of books and Bollywood!

Other
Game & Word

icon Game & Word

The Curious Gaming Newsletter

Other
Gaming
ToolsForCrypto

icon ToolsForCrypto

Get updates on the latest crypto projects and tools.

Other
Crypto
The Thinking Investor

icon The Thinking Investor

Important lessons from the best investors.

Other
Investing
Finance
The Ledge

icon The Ledge

For all things sports and pop culture, live life on The Ledge

Other
MarketSike’s Newsletter

The intersection between marketing & psychology.

Newsletters
Other
Creativity
Inside Leicester

Local news highlights, What's On, local sport updates, food and drink reviews, weather, and much, much more.

Other
Community Building
Media
Coffee & Pens

icon Coffee & Pens

Where authors share their secrets.​

Other
Underrepresented Voices
Book
The Journey Continues

icon The Journey Continues

Essays and explorations for deep thinkers and nostalgia seekers.

Newsletters
Other
Creativity
Niche Scout Newsletter

icon Niche Scout Newsletter

🎉 Introducing the Niche Scout Newsletter! 🎉 Ever felt lost in the vast sea of blogging niches? Overwhelmed with where to start? I’ve been in those shoes, and I know the struggle all too well. 😓 That's why I'm bringing a game-changer to your inbox! Here's the scoop: Every week, I’ll unveil 5 hidden gem blogging niches specially chosen for their potential and uniqueness. But that's not all! 🌟 Each niche comes packed with a list of low competition keywords to give you the head start you've been craving for. No more wading through clichéd topics. No more second-guessing. Just pure, unfiltered gold, waiting for you to capitalize on. 🚀 The best part? This treasure trove is 💯% FREE! Dive in and discover your next blogging success story. 🌈🔍

Other
Friday Finds

The best of learning, design & technology

Communities
Other
Business
