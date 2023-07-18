Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
How it works?
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Example email address
Fast Food Secrets Club
Fast Food Secrets Club provides a free newsletter Monday, Wednesday, and Friday that is filled with fast food / dine-in coupons, menu hacks, recipes and more.
Pool Magazine Newsletter
Pool Magazine™ is the leading up-to-the-minute news source for Swimming Pool News and Pool Features. Our digital and print publication is syndicated in numerous high-traffic websites aroun
Morphus | Menopause Reimagined
Morphus is educating women on how they can navigate their menopause journey using nutrition, lifestyle, and supplements. Also, we have a podcast where we interview experts in women’s healt
Sprung Life Newsletter
Read our weekly Newsletter (Sprung Life) for Tweets, Tips, Fitness Inspo, Recipes, Recommendations and our latest Promos.
Neosocialization
The weekly scoop on the technology that changes how we befriend, date, relate, and communicate—from the big players to emerging startups.
Rambull
The excitement of walking into a Sharper Image in newsletter form. 1x a week, Rambull profiles a unique and interesting person to share 6 compelling recommendations.
DTC Drive Newsletter
Every week, we will be diving deep into the strategies and tactics used by successful DTC e-commerce businesses to create an exceptional customer experience and break down HOW they have been
Stationery Square
A weekly newsletter on all things stationery, personal organisation and productivity.
Brand Pack
A newsletter featuring the best deals on products from today’s top DTC brands.
The /r/Signupsforpay Insider
The only newsletter that pays you! Sign up from a selection of multiple offers, from banking accounts to food delivery services, and after successful completion, get venmo or cashapp paymen
The Slotting Fee
Americans spend $5.5 trillion a year at retail stores, but the story behind what's on store shelves is hardly ever told. The Slotting Fee covers the business, politics, and technology behind
Clicks, Bricks & Tidbits
News you can use from the worlds of #CRE & #Retail (we like to add tech, business, productivity, and strategy tidbits too!)
You Should Own Art
For committed art nerds and the art-curious alike, a monthly roundup of great, and not-crazy-expensive artworks from across the Internet.
Nextomoro - Artificial Intelligence News & Reviews
nextomoro is the most comprehensive source for Artificial Intelligence news & reviews. Learn how Artificial Intelligence will revolutionize the way we live and work.
Luxury Canary
Get Your Weekly Luxury Fix: The Latest and Greatest in the World of Opulence!
The IncrediBundles.com Baby Gift Guide
The IncrediBundles.com Baby Gift Guide features the best baby gifts, offering lists, tips and ideas for newborn gifts, baby shower gifts and first birthday gifts. The Baby Gift Guide also f
Abov the Noise Whiskey Newsletter
As the whiskey business has boomed, there are a lot of influencer opinions and marketing tactics trying to grab your attention. But we're here to help you stay Abov the Noise so you can conf
Barndos Weekly
Thousands of people read Barndos Weekly to learn how to build economical, dream barndominiums.
It's About Time
Traditional watch news is boring & long - so we made ours entertaining & concise. Oh, it's also 100% free 👀
OPUMO
Join our community of 250,000 design lovers for the latest fashion, art, interiors, architecture and automotive.
Lead Time
Lead Time is a free, supply chain-focused data storytelling newsletter, that highlights the companies, trends, and people behind the supply chain of everyday products.
Newsletter | Orionmarts International
Newsletter | Orionmarts International
Gerard’s Smart Home Newsletter
Every Sunday morning I send out a weekly digest of curated smart home news stories and a smart home voice command of the week.
VVD RED
The easiest way to discover beautifully-designed products.