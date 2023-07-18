RSS Generator
Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage

RSS GeneratorRSS Builder
Websites
Topics
Newsletters

Newsletter to RSS Feed

Newsletter name

How it works?

After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.

Example email address

VEGAN WORLD NOW

Subscribe to get nuanced essays and hopeful Vegan news right into your inbox, every month.

Philosophy
Sustainability
Education
BACK OF HOUSE

A free weekly newsletter helping you stay up to date on global live music industry news, practices, and ideas.

Music
Education & Learning
Art
The Highlighter

Subscribe to The Highlighter and receive great articles on race, education, and culture, delivered every Thursday to your email inbox. Welcome!

Politics
Education
Culture
Friday Finds

Subscribe for a weekly snackable collection of the best from the world of learning, design & technology curated by Mike Taylor.

Education
Design
Business
Daily Learner

Learn something new everyday.

Education & Learning
Education
The Knowledge

A cognitive compass. Tools, frameworks and ideas for learning more and living better

Education
Business
Culture
Black History Quiz

Black History Quiz - Black History Quiz is a weekly celebration of the contributions and achievements of Africans and the descendants of the diaspora in the

Social Impact
Education
Culture
Hurt Your Brain

The Hurt Your Brain newsletter is an internet playlist for people fascinated by the world. Sign up for recommendations on podcasts, videos, and other links that will feed your curiosity.

Personal Development
Education
Podcast
For The Millennial

My name is Jamie and I’m a Googler based in Singapore. I love exploring topics on health 🥗, fitness 💪🏽, productivity💡 and self-development 🌱 to help both students and millen

Productivity
Education
Self Improvement
T.G.I.F. Newsletter

Resources, Thoughts and Ideas for Teachers and Learners.

Education
Learned

Learned is a weekly look at lifelong learning, languages, and daily life. We talk about etymologies, idioms, and how to learn. We also talk about (non-political) news items and try to unco

Writing
Productivity
Education & Learning
The Treasure Box

The latest educator development opportunities.

Finance
Education
Changeletter

Changeletter by Soapbox Project gives you curated action plans every week with eco-friendly tips, advocacy opportunities, events, and more.

Politics
Sustainability
Education
Mero Spanish Newsletter

Master Spanish with concise Weekly Insights and Tips.

Education
Bytesized

Breaking down the most important ideas in software development.

Education
Programming
Technology
The Wisdom Project

Ideas to help you get better.

Economics
Eclectic
Productivity
The Nerdy Parent

The Nerdy Parent publishes two types of posts: available with a free subscription; and premium content only available to members of our Prioritize Parenting Program™. To read our awesome strategies, start by subscribing with the form above! Unsubscribe any time if you aren't enjoying it.

Personal Development
Education
Research Bookmark

Research Bookmark is for UX professionals, serving as a valuable resource hub aimed at enhancing the knowledge and skills of individuals in the field of User Experience.

Education & Learning
Education
Technology
Workforce Futurist

For those curious about the future of work.

Economics
Creator Economy
Venture Capital
Homo Imaginari

Popular social science thinking for curious folks.

History
Education & Learning
Education
The Daily Breather

Sign up for The Daily Breather to get your local air quality info each day, along with fun facts, trivia, tips, and more.

Education
Health & Fitness
Data
Git Better

Get better with Git. Tips, tricks and advanced topics of Git. Click to read Git Better, by Srebalaji Thirumalai, a Substack publication with hundreds of readers.

Education
Programming
Software Development
Essentials

Subscribe to your favorite topics and automatically receive content on your email.

Finance
Education
Data
Super Self

Get the weekly digest of the most interesting self improvement news and content.

Personal Development
Education
News
