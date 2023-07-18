RSS Generator
Newsletter to RSS Feed

Newsletter name

How it works?

After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.

Example email address

The Skimm

The news & info you need to start your day.

News
VEGAN WORLD NOW

VEGAN WORLD NOW

Subscribe to get nuanced essays and hopeful Vegan news right into your inbox, every month.

Philosophy
Sustainability
Education
Good Energy

Good Energy

A free weekly energy and climate newsletter. Not just for experts, for everyone.

Economics
Politics
News
Arch Nemesis Movie Reviews

Arch Nemesis Movie Reviews

Help me create a new, perfect rating system for movie reviews.

Newsletters
Community Building
Art
The Impact

The Impact

A mix of discoveries from our product journeys.

Sustainability
News
VC
Pop Quiz Me

Pop Quiz Me

1 pop culture newsletter each day.

Newsletters
Social Media
Entertainment
The Weekly Roundup

The Weekly Roundup

One email at the end of each week summarizing the global environment news you need to know, what to act on, and what to smile about. Thousands of people read this every week and we'd love to

Social Impact
Education & Learning
Politics
PodSnacks

PodSnacks

It&rsquo;s like Blinkist for podcasts.

News
Business
Podcast
Chicago Public Square

Chicago Public Square

Essential reading for people who care about Chicago

News
Business
The Recc’e

Get the morning newsletter where news stories are replaced by need-to-know statistics. All in one place, for free.

Newsletters
News
Startup
Game Dev Digest

Game Dev Digest

The Newsletter about Unity game dev. A free, weekly newsletter containing Unity game dev news, articles, tips, tricks, assets, videos and more. Everything you need to keep up-to-date in t

Education & Learning
AR & VR
News
Why Try AI

Why Try AI

Substack newsletter with a special focus on beginner-friendly tools and helpful tips for getting started with generative AI.

AI/ML
Art
News
The Profiteers by DealMaven

The Profiteers by DealMaven

Get Smarter on Business and Acquisitions

Investing
Entrepreneurial
News
Daily Brief

Daily Brief

All our headlines in a 24 hour cycle

Venture Capital
News
YEN.FM — Community, Daily.

An indispensable newsletter for the discerning, community-minded professional; delivered daily in perfectly-sized portions.

Communities
Community Building
News
Fresh Powder

Fresh Powder

Join our free weekly ski newsletter filled with travel updates, local events, fresh news and brands we love.

News
Sport
Health & Fitness
Super Self

Super Self

Get the weekly digest of the most interesting self improvement news and content.

Personal Development
Education
News
The Mighty News Feed

The Mighty News Feed

Every Friday, we curate the latest news from Council 12240 and fellow Knights from around Florida. In addition, we curate National and Florida Catholic webinars and events. For in-depth news

Diversity
News
Underrepresented Voices
QueerAF

QueerAF

Understand the ever-changing queer world.

Diversity
Community Building
Media
California Mishegoss

Important stories that don&rsquo;t make the top news.

News
Weekly Gaming Digest by Void0

Weekly Gaming Digest by Void0

Interesting Bits from the Gaming Space

News
Gaming
AdultingADHD

Clumsily navigating life with a late ADHD diagnosis.

News
Asia's tech news, weekly

Weekly round-ups of technology news from across Asia and the Indo-Pacific - at-a-glance tech news for the time-poor

Innovation
News
Business
BRKDN

BRKDN

The Latest Digital Marketing News, Tools & Tactics

Marketing
News
Startup
