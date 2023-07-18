Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
How it works?
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Example email address
Still Small Voice
Music Reviews, Interviews, Listicles, Playlists, News and Opinion Pieces covering genres like Indie, Electronic, Ambient
Fast Food Secrets Club
Fast Food Secrets Club provides a free newsletter Monday, Wednesday, and Friday that is filled with fast food / dine-in coupons, menu hacks, recipes and more.
Internet Is Beautiful
Discover the most interesting links from the depths of the internet!
Hey, it's Z
These are the random thoughts we have all had, yet I am the only one speaking them out loud. Want to know why the cars movie included sidewalks even though there were no people? Let me tell
Contemporary Idiot
The contemporary world, as seen through the eyes of a Contemporary Idiot.
The German Football Weekly
A free weekly newsletter highlighting some the biggest news, and headlines, from the beautiful game on German soil.
Pop Culture Collective
A group of like-minded creators who believe in supporting each other and raising each other's profile. Writers, podcasters, actors, artists and more, all sharing their latest work and update
Without a hitch 👍
Learn something delightful every week with this digest of true tales and casual commentary. Levity guaranteed. 🎈
The Morning Owl
Random projects from a wannabe writer.
Pop Rocks
Writing about what's new and trending in pop culture, plus a few things that make you go hmm. I'll also share what I'm reading, watching, and thinking (not necessarily in that order).
Reading Under the Radar
Reading Under the Radar brings you a weekly book recommendation you (probably) haven't heard of, focusing on books that flew under the media radar, from independent presses, from historicall
Without Borders
Stories by the inescapably foreign. A community for nomads, immigrants, third culture children, and anyone else that feels foreign as fu**.
TechFinitive x FlashForward
Twice a month we take a look at a technology featured in a movie and catch you up to where it is at in 2023.
DOME
Introducing a captivating and engaging newsletter that skillfully blends information and entertainment to deliver a truly immersive news experience
What's Curation?
One song every day, genre no bar.
Arch Nemesis Movie Reviews
Help me create a new, perfect rating system for movie reviews.
Influence Weekly
The weekly report that over 19,000 Influencer Marketing professionals read every Friday.
Pop Quiz Me
1 pop culture newsletter each day.
Tales from the Defrag
Weekly speculative short fiction and a newsletter about my journey to the next chapter of my dystopian novel SPHEREAN.
VVD RED
The easiest way to discover beautifully-designed products.
The Watchlist Movie Newsletter
We recently started a movie newsletter aiming to summarise the latest releases in one place and give many other recommendations on what to watch.
The Podcast Guide
We rank the 5 best podcasts of the month at the intersection of entertainment, news, finance & business, current events, technology, and pop culture.
Weekly Diversions
I read the entire internet so you don't have to. Each week I will send you the best articles, twitter threads, podcasts, and much more. This newsletter will make you more interesting.
Exponomy
Tools to help entrepreneurs navigate the new experience economy. Experience marketing & entrepreneurship insights for the entertainment industry.