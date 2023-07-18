Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
How it works?
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Example email address
The Checklist
(Εάν η παρακάτω φόρμα δεν λειτουργεί, δοκιμάστε και από αυτό το link: http://eepurl.com/7j6BH)
Out of Curiosity
Ideas to help get 1% better everyday. Click to read Out of Curiosity, by Reza Saeedi, a Substack publication with hundreds of readers.
ProductivityPro
A weekly dose of wisdom straight to your inbox. Develop an attitude for continued Improvement! Level up with life advice that actually works!
Library of Scroll
Make your work-breaks more fruitful & fun. Get the best reading/podcast recommendations from across the internet, for free.
Self Innovation
If you are the kind of person who loves life and is open to getting a little more out of it, this is the newsletter for you
The Big Con
Being “authentic” is a winning formula for both brands, politicians, and cons. The Big Con shows how marketing and propaganda intersect to highlight the tactics that quickly build credi
Rabbit Ideas
Curated resources for self improvement and productivity.
Knowledge Box
Sign up for the mindful weekly newsletter about art, tech, health, productivity and more.
nonostantement
Interesting, fascinating and weird stuff found all over the Internet by Joele.
In Case It Missed You
A weekly mixtape of interesting articles, venture capital folks, and products that may have missed your inbox
AcrossTheGlobe.co
Making sense of global conflicts, crisis, and society
Preferences by Johnny Louey | Friday Extra
A purveyor of recommended self-improvement websites, webinars, virtual events and foodie connoisseur in the great state of Florida and beyond!
Alice Strathern
I love exploring creativity in its many forms. I believe it is a tool that anyone can use, regardless of their background. On the other hand, there’s a lot of factors that contribute to building a creative life.
How Curious!
Awesome new discoveries & personal recs.
Life Insider by Kretaro
Our mission is to inform and inspire - productivity, business, life lessons, and more. Click to read Life insider by Kretaro, a Substack publication with tens of thousands of readers.
I've Ben Thinking
Covering topics I couldn't stop thinking about lately
The Wisdom Project
Ideas to help you get better.
Nick Lions
10-Minute Sunday Stories For Growing Men. Nick Lions' Sunday short-stories are about the life of a middle-aged man and his mission to reclaim his fading superpowers. But Nick isn't just N
BrainFeed
BrainFeed is an educational and entertaining newsletter that helps you improve your general knowledge and understand the world in 4-minute bites. Each article distills one important topic yo
The Envy List
Curious reads & empathy for all. A free bi-monthly newsletter from award-winning nonfiction writer & progressive evangelical Christian, Liz Charlotte Grant.
PowerNotes
daily bite-sized ideas and notes that matter
Future Crunch
Join more than 40,000 people from around the world who receive a regular dose of intelligent optimism in their inbox every fortnight.
Arthinkal Magazine
Arthinkal Magazine is a weekly online magazine that publishes brief biographies of influential personalities from all walks of life and articles on interesting subjects.
Gerard’s Smart Home Newsletter
Every Sunday morning I send out a weekly digest of curated smart home news stories and a smart home voice command of the week.