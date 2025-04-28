How to Send Twitter (X) Updates to Telegram Topics

Keeping up with the latest tweets from your favorite accounts or hashtags doesn’t have to mean switching between apps all day. With RSS.app , you can automatically send Twitter (X) updates straight into specific Telegram Topics inside your group—organized, searchable, and ready for discussion.

Whether you want to track industry news, community updates, or your own brand mentions, this setup saves you time and keeps your Telegram server alive with real-time content.

Here’s how to do it.

Step 1: Create a Twitter (X) RSS Feed

1. Go to our X / Twitter Feed Generator .

2. Paste the URL of the X / Twitter user feed, hashtag, or search you want to track and click Generate.

3. Click Save to My Feeds.

You now have a live feed pulling in the latest posts from X / Twitter.

Step 2: Connect the Feed to Telegram

1. Open the feed you just created and click on the Telegram icon.

2. Log in to your Telegram account and authorize RSS.app to post.

3. Add our bot (@news_alerts_rss_bot) to your group.

4. Select the group name and topic you want to send updates to.

If it's not listed, select +Add Missing Topic and paste the direct link to it (e.g., https://t.me/example/2).

5. Click Save.

Done! New Twitter updates will now land exactly where you want them inside your Telegram group.

Why Post to Telegram Topics?

Better Organization: Keep different feeds neatly categorized by interest or theme

Keep different feeds neatly categorized by interest or theme More Engagement: Encourage focused discussions in each topic instead of cluttered group chats

Encourage focused discussions in each topic instead of cluttered group chats Easy Archiving: Topics make it easier to find past updates and important posts later on

It’s a cleaner, smarter way to keep your community active and informed without flooding the main chat.

Start Connecting Your Worlds

Your community shouldn’t have to jump between Twitter and Telegram to stay updated. Bring the conversations straight to them by sending curated X posts directly into the right Telegram Topics.