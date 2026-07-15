Twitter Telegram Bot

Bots
X / Twitter to Telegram Bot
Automation Bot

X / Twitter to Telegram Bot: Auto-Share Tweets Instantly

Automatically post new Tweets to your Telegram channel, group, or topic. Monitor any X / Twitter profile, hashtag, list, or search — and share updates in real-time. No coding required.

X / Twitter Integration

Create an RSS feed from any X / Twitter profile, hashtag, list, or search query.

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Auto-Post to Telegram

Every new Tweet is automatically sent to your Telegram channel, group, or topic.

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
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Why Choose the X / Twitter to Telegram Bot?

24/7 Automated Posting
24/7 Automated Posting

Never miss a Tweet. Your bot monitors X / Twitter around the clock and posts new content to Telegram automatically.

Smart Keyword Filters
Smart Keyword Filters

Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.

Launch in 2 Minutes
Launch in 2 Minutes

Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.

How to Set Up X / Twitter to Telegram Bot

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Connect X / Twitter

1

Enter any X / Twitter profile, hashtag, list, or search. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.

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Connect Telegram

2

Add our bot to your Telegram channel, group, or topic with one click. No tokens needed.

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Enjoy Automation

3

New Tweets appear in Telegram automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and schedule as needed.

Create Your Bot Now →
X / Twitter + Telegram Integration

The easiest way to auto-share Tweets to Telegram. Trusted by content creators, community managers, and marketing teams worldwide.

Powerful Features for X / Twitter to Telegram Automation

Everything you need to automate content sharing between X / Twitter and Telegram.

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Real-Time Updates

Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New Tweets are posted to Telegram within seconds of detection.

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Smart Keyword Filters

Include or exclude Tweets by keyword, hashtag, or author. Share only what matters to your audience.

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Custom Message Formatting

Control how Tweets appear in Telegram. Add custom text, images, buttons, and rich formatting.

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Multi-Channel Support

Send Tweets to multiple Telegram channels, groups, or topics from a single feed.

See X / Twitter to Telegram in Action

New Tweet posted
New Tweet posted
Automated
Shared in Telegram instantly
Shared in Telegram instantly

Who Uses the X / Twitter to Telegram Bot?

Content Creators & Influencers
Content Creators & Influencers

Auto-share your Tweets with fans on Telegram. Grow your audience across platforms effortlessly.

Communities & Fan Groups
Communities & Fan Groups

Keep your Telegram community updated with relevant Tweets from favorite accounts, hashtags, or topics.

Businesses & Marketing Teams
Businesses & Marketing Teams

Monitor brand mentions, competitor activity, and industry news. Share updates directly to team channels.

Frequently Asked Questions: X / Twitter to Telegram Bot

How do I connect X / Twitter to Telegram?
Simply enter any X / Twitter profile URL, hashtag, list, or search query. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then add our Telegram bot to your channel with one click. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.
Is the X / Twitter to Telegram bot free?
Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.
How often does the bot check for new Tweets?
Our bot checks for new Tweets every 15 minutes on all plans. When a new Tweet is detected, it's posted to your Telegram channel within seconds.
Can I filter which Tweets get posted to Telegram?
Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude Tweets based on content, hashtags, or authors. You can also filter by media type (images, videos) and set character limits.
Can I customize how Tweets appear in Telegram?
Yes! Customize the message format including title, description, images, and links. Add custom text before or after each Tweet. Enable or disable rich embeds.
Does it work with X / Twitter profiles, hashtags, and searches?
Yes, our bot supports all X / Twitter content types: user profiles, hashtags, lists, search queries, and even replies and retweets from specific accounts.
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Ready to Automate Your Content?

Join 10,000+ teams saving hours every week with automated content sharing. Create your first bot in minutes.

2-minute setup
No coding required
15-min refresh rate

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