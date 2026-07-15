Twitter Telegram Bot

Simply enter any X / Twitter profile URL, hashtag, list, or search query. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then add our Telegram bot to your channel with one click. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.

How do I connect X / Twitter to Telegram?

Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.

Is the X / Twitter to Telegram bot free?

Our bot checks for new Tweets every 15 minutes on all plans. When a new Tweet is detected, it's posted to your Telegram channel within seconds.

How often does the bot check for new Tweets?

Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude Tweets based on content, hashtags, or authors. You can also filter by media type (images, videos) and set character limits.

Can I filter which Tweets get posted to Telegram?

Yes! Customize the message format including title, description, images, and links. Add custom text before or after each Tweet. Enable or disable rich embeds.

Can I customize how Tweets appear in Telegram?

Does it work with X / Twitter profiles, hashtags, and searches?

Yes, our bot supports all X / Twitter content types: user profiles, hashtags, lists, search queries, and even replies and retweets from specific accounts.