Twitter Telegram Bot

X / Twitter to Telegram Bot: Auto-Share Tweets Instantly
Automatically post new Tweets to your Telegram channel, group, or topic. Monitor any X / Twitter profile, hashtag, list, or search — and share updates in real-time. No coding required.
X / Twitter Integration
Create an RSS feed from any X / Twitter profile, hashtag, list, or search query.
Auto-Post to Telegram
Every new Tweet is automatically sent to your Telegram channel, group, or topic.
Why Choose the X / Twitter to Telegram Bot?
24/7 Automated Posting
Never miss a Tweet. Your bot monitors X / Twitter around the clock and posts new content to Telegram automatically.
Smart Keyword Filters
Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.
Launch in 2 Minutes
Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.
How to Set Up X / Twitter to Telegram Bot
Connect X / Twitter1
Enter any X / Twitter profile, hashtag, list, or search. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.
Connect Telegram2
Add our bot to your Telegram channel, group, or topic with one click. No tokens needed.
Enjoy Automation3
New Tweets appear in Telegram automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and schedule as needed.
X / Twitter + Telegram Integration
The easiest way to auto-share Tweets to Telegram. Trusted by content creators, community managers, and marketing teams worldwide.
Powerful Features for X / Twitter to Telegram Automation
Everything you need to automate content sharing between X / Twitter and Telegram.
Real-Time Updates
Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New Tweets are posted to Telegram within seconds of detection.
Smart Keyword Filters
Include or exclude Tweets by keyword, hashtag, or author. Share only what matters to your audience.
Custom Message Formatting
Control how Tweets appear in Telegram. Add custom text, images, buttons, and rich formatting.
Multi-Channel Support
Send Tweets to multiple Telegram channels, groups, or topics from a single feed.
See X / Twitter to Telegram in Action
Who Uses the X / Twitter to Telegram Bot?
Content Creators & Influencers
Auto-share your Tweets with fans on Telegram. Grow your audience across platforms effortlessly.
Communities & Fan Groups
Keep your Telegram community updated with relevant Tweets from favorite accounts, hashtags, or topics.
Businesses & Marketing Teams
Monitor brand mentions, competitor activity, and industry news. Share updates directly to team channels.
Frequently Asked Questions: X / Twitter to Telegram Bot
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