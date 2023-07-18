RSS Generator
Good Book/Good Bread

Good Book/Good Bread

Review a book I love with a delicious bread.

Creativity
Art
Lifestyle
LitNuts

LitNuts

Crazy About Books. LitNuts was created to bring the "best of the indies" to booklovers. Our newsletter includes great works of fiction and nonfiction, plus collections of short stories, essa

Creativity
Marketing
Lifestyle
PowerNotes

PowerNotes

daily bite-sized ideas and notes that matter

Philosophy
History
Education & Learning
The Chomp

The Chomp

The Chomp is a biweekly breakdown and analysis of the best strategic thinking content and top emerging business trends from the internet and beyond. You can expect to find a mix of sub-topic

Venture Capital
Investing
Technology
Pop Rocks

Pop Rocks

Writing about what's new and trending in pop culture, plus a few things that make you go hmm. I'll also share what I'm reading, watching, and thinking (not necessarily in that order).

Entertainment
News
Book
Reading Under the Radar

Reading Under the Radar

Reading Under the Radar brings you a weekly book recommendation you (probably) haven't heard of, focusing on books that flew under the media radar, from independent presses, from historicall

Creativity
Art
Media
Five Good Things

Five Good Things

Get 5 quality pieces of culture I&rsquo;m enjoying.

Music
Art
Culture
The Neary Review

The Neary Review is a free weekly dispatch from Jack Neary with personal takes on the topics affecting Millenials: jobs, dating, family, art, culture, and other newsworthy events.

Creativity
Art
Hiring & Jobs
The High Five

The High Five

Short reads that help us live with more intentionality

Creativity
Productivity
Self Improvement
STOP. KISSING. FINN. by Jenessa Connor

STOP. KISSING. FINN. by Jenessa Connor

STOP. KISSING. FINN., a serialized, YA novel, is the story of Charlie Wolfe, a High School senior suddenly ghosted by her best and only friend. She immerses herself in an independent study w

Book
Hugh Wesley's Short Stories

Uplifting short stories for trying times.

Creator
Art
Book
#1MinuteStories

Authentic, well researched stories across multiple genres that will help you story you point. I am a Story Coach and I work with leaders and organisations to help them tell their stories bet

History
Business
Culture
TypeTown

TypeTown

A fortnightly newsletter celebrating the typewriter’s place in modern (and not-so-modern) culture.

History
Art
Culture
Tales from the Defrag

Tales from the Defrag

Weekly speculative short fiction and a newsletter about my journey to the next chapter of my dystopian novel SPHEREAN.

Entertainment
Podcast
Book
Crooked Reads

A monthly collection of three bite-sized book reviews on a theme from a professional book person.

Mental Health
Book
Literature
Clove & Moose

Clove & Moose is an optimistic fantasy story in a dystopian setting. Clove is a witch. At least, she used to be, until the Cataclysm turned the skies orange, left the land barren, and su

Book
Literature
Idealetter

Simple Ideas For An Extraordinary Life. Click to read Prometheus' Idealetter, by Kundan, a Substack publication. Launched a year ago.

Art
Design
Business
Super Self

Super Self

Get the weekly digest of the most interesting self improvement news and content.

Personal Development
Education
News
Cultural Reads

Cultural Reads

Cultural Reads is a bi-weekly newsletter with books, music, and movie tips from all around the world as well as interviews with international creators and useful tools to discover your next

Music
Culture
Travel
Read a Girl

Read a Girl

When was the last time you read a book written by a woman?

Art
Culture
Book
The Bleeders

The Bleeders

A podcast + newsletter about writing & publishing.

Book
Frgmnts by Benny Bowden

Frgmnts by Benny Bowden

Every Tuesday morning, I publish an unpolished piece of my poetry (usually just a line or two) — a “fragment” — with a little background. These are the fleeting expressions of though

Newsletters
Art
Copy Writing
The Novelleist

The Novelleist

Serial novels by Elle Griffin—and a newsletter about writing them.

Creator Economy
Creativity
Art
Martiniere Stories

Martiniere Stories

Welcome to Martiniere Stories! This is the home for all things Martiniere, including short works and rough draft serialized novels. Weekly story post on or around Fridays.

Other
Art
No Code
