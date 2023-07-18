Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
How it works?
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Example email address
The High Five
Short reads that help us live with more intentionality
The Thinking Investor
Important lessons from the best investors.
Complexity Condensed
Complex topics explained in exactly 500 words.
The Starfire Codes
Survival, metaphysics, media, and the truth.
The Astukari Newsletter
The Astukari Newsletter is a curated list of worthwhile content by writer Jacob Robinson. Every two weeks get the best in psychology, business, investing, and more in an email that takes about two minutes to read. Optimizing for the most “revelations per minute” on the internet.
Social Studies
News & analysis from Tech Twitter and Social Sciences.
Contemporary Idiot
The contemporary world, as seen through the eyes of a Contemporary Idiot.
The Quip - Cody Tucker
Marketing expert and student of the humanities Cody Tucker writes in plain English to explain the inner workings of the mind, connecting the great works of psychology and philosophy to prese
White Noise
A weekly missive in which I write about books, behavior, and the brain. Tune in 📻. Click to read White Noise, by Tom White, a Substack publication with thousands of readers.
House of Leadership
Join 5900+ Leaders getting high-quality and honest actionable leadership tips from a day in the life of a senior leader directly to your inbox.
Rich Tales
Rich Tales is collection of Powerful Ideas and Cool Stories. Some from me and many from others that will inspire you, make you think and think differently. Join me in discovering Rich Tal
Create Soul Space
Breaking free of domestic abuse and creating the space to become YOU again. Resources, support, and information on intimate partner violence, with an empathetic spiritual twist.
James Clear
Self-improvement tips based on proven scientific research
Investment Books
Receive awesome snippets related to Investing and Life from Brilliant Books
That’s Philosophical
Our lives are full of clutter. Get refreshing ideas powered by ancient philosophies to help you navigate the mess. Allow your mind to relax in a world that can’t take a break.
Homo Imaginari
Popular social science thinking for curious folks.
The Senior Mindset Series
Get a series of curated essays on the mindset of a senior software engineer. What it takes to get there, what should you do when you're there, how to change the way you think.
Polymathic Being
Counter intuitive insights from technology, innovation, philosophy, psychology, and more.
The astukari Newsletter
Essential Insights in a Small Package.
The Thought Bubble
The Thought Bubble is a quick and compact newsletter that gets you thinking about popular self help concepts, so you can constantly be working and improving to be your best self.
Exploring Sobriety
Exploring Sobriety is a weekly newsletter about addiction and recovery. It's for anyone who is thinking about quitting an addiction, has already gotten sober, knows someone who is struggling
Thinking Ahead
Curated curiosity, or an exploration of ideas in science, philosophy, and technology.
Today I Learned
A daily newsletter where I share my notes on habits, productivity, and learning
Newdigate Insights
Investment management is hard. The soft stuff is the hardest part.