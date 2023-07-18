Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
How it works?
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Example email address
Mule Britannia!
Mule Britannia! tells interesting stories, set against detailed context, about a culturally significant moment from the
The Sadbook Collections
The (mostly) daily comic strip of a stick-figure human.
Read a Girl
When was the last time you read a book written by a woman?
#1MinuteStories
Authentic, well researched stories across multiple genres that will help you story you point. I am a Story Coach and I work with leaders and organisations to help them tell their stories bet
Queer Computer
Decoding the intersection of queerness and tech.
Just Enough to Get Me in Trouble
Personal, vulnerable, and sometimes funny stories. Or, as a reader put it, "Lyle is a writer who will steal your heart and smack you in the face with it, and somehow you'll ask for more. He
The Atlas
In the Atlas newsletter, author Donatella Caggiano writes about personal stories of transit as told by the in-betweeners: people who live in between different cultures, countries, languages
I’ve Been Thinking
Unusual trains of thought with no particular destination. Click to read I've Been Thinking, by Dylan Buck, a Substack publication. Launched a year ago.
Kingsport
KINGSPORT is a newsletter soap opera released Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
VVD RED
The easiest way to discover beautifully-designed products.
My Home Office Hacks
A virtual water cooler for remote folks.
Cultural Reads
Cultural Reads is a bi-weekly newsletter with books, music, and movie tips from all around the world as well as interviews with international creators and useful tools to discover your next
Lake Norman Moves
Lake Norman is a man-made lake north of Charlotte, NC and acts as the cultural and recreational hub for the region.
Zat Rana
Expressing the nuances of the human condition
The Watchlist Movie Newsletter
We recently started a movie newsletter aiming to summarise the latest releases in one place and give many other recommendations on what to watch.
Piccavey.com - Food Travel + Culture in Spain
Get new articles and insight directly from Southern Spain. Written by piccavey.com a British expat who moved to Andalusia and has spent 14 years living a Spanish life. Food, history and loca
The Second Button
Men’s fashion, suits, and more.
TriTattva
Learn India's ancient literature, culture, heritage through web comics.
Weekly Diversions
I read the entire internet so you don't have to. Each week I will send you the best articles, twitter threads, podcasts, and much more. This newsletter will make you more interesting.
R8 people on the 🚇
Sharing thoughtful proven recruiting tips and trends to build a long-term low cost recruiting strategy
TypeTown
A fortnightly newsletter celebrating the typewriter’s place in modern (and not-so-modern) culture.
Sentiers
Feed your curiosity & make better sense of the world.
Wine Blueprint
Get smarter about a wine. A weekly wine newsletter that makes wine easier to understand and more enjoyable.
TechFinitive x FlashForward
Twice a month we take a look at a technology featured in a movie and catch you up to where it is at in 2023.