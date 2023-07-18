RSS Generator
ANMELDUNG
MELDEN SIE SICH AN

Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage

RSS GeneratorRSS Builder
Websites
Topics
Newsletters

Newsletter to RSS Feed

Newsletter name

How it works?

After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.

Example email address

Experimental Existential Romantic Theatre

Serialized Fiction about Pigs Who Cannot Feel Pain - Think Frankenstein meets One Hundred Years of Solitude. Also Poems and Philosophy.

Philosophy
Art
Underrepresented Voices
Visit Newsletter

June Fiction

icon June Fiction

Short stories and serialized fiction from The World's Greatest Writer. The absurd, the surreal, the experimental. Now publishing Faster on My Own, an experimental novel about trying to make

Culture
Underrepresented Voices
Book
Visit Newsletter

TREE

TREE is a happy morning habit that will feed your daily growth.

Newsletters
Philosophy
Creator
Visit Newsletter

Berkana

icon Berkana

Berkana is a weekly newsletter which covers obscure vignettes of cultures from across the world. Berkana's purpose is to drive social change and evoke emotions that instil urgency of actions

History
Culture
Underrepresented Voices
Visit Newsletter

Gem Class

Life hacks + advice from everyday women in your community.

Newsletters
Diversity
Entrepreneurial
Visit Newsletter

Ron of Kochi

Longform articles by a newbie journalist from the city of Kochi. Covers news, politics, culture, and more.

Communities
Politics
Local
Visit Newsletter

Cranky Guide to Writing

icon Cranky Guide to Writing

A curmudgeon's guide to making it as a Real Writer (TM)

Remote Work
Media
Culture
Visit Newsletter

All My Regret

A monthly newsletter exploring masculinity and vulnerability through the lens of my experience.

Self Improvement
Culture
Mental Health
Visit Newsletter

Erica Drayton, The Storyteller

icon Erica Drayton, The Storyteller

Short fiction and one writers journey to becoming a self-published author.

Creativity
Productivity
Education & Learning
Visit Newsletter

The Prodigal Parishioner

Articles and reflections from a fallen-away, but now returned, Catholic.: I’m a Catholic writer with an passion for the medieval mystics. 'I once was lost' but now I'm back home in the Chu

Communities
Philosophy
Self Improvement
Visit Newsletter

The Underdog Newsletter

icon The Underdog Newsletter

The best underdog sports stories in 5 minutes or less – every Tuesday.

Communities
Entertainment
Self Improvement
Visit Newsletter

The Troubled Region

A newsletter of, and about, foreign correspondence.

Media
News
Underrepresented Voices
Visit Newsletter

QueerAF

icon QueerAF

Understand the ever-changing queer world.

Diversity
Community Building
Media
Visit Newsletter

Liberating Narratives

icon Liberating Narratives

Liberating Narratives is a weekly newsletter helping world history teachers decolonize their classes. Each post explores how to teach specific historical topics and includes primary and seco

History
Education & Learning
Underrepresented Voices
Visit Newsletter

Read a Girl

icon Read a Girl

Monthly recommendations of books by women

Art
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Visit Newsletter

The Bloom

From empowering job opportunities, to inspiring news and businesses, The Bloom empowers you with access to all the resources to grow into your best self. And all with an intersectional femin

Media
Hiring & Jobs
News
Visit Newsletter

Chaise Lounge

icon Chaise Lounge

From health to politics to economics: a weekly newsletter keeping you up to date on issues important to women

Economics
Healthcare
Politics
Visit Newsletter

Bankless Africa Newsletter

A newsletter about staying up to date with well-curated news about crypto and Web3 around Africa

Innovation
Crypto
Business
Visit Newsletter

Coffee & Pens

icon Coffee & Pens

Where authors share their secrets.​

Other
Underrepresented Voices
Book
Visit Newsletter

Financial Independence News(letter)

icon Financial Independence News(letter)

Getting women financially independent and centering women in the FI conversation

Investing
Finance
Self Improvement
Visit Newsletter

The Black Fantastic

icon The Black Fantastic

The Black Fantastic highlights what’s new and notable in contemporary culture–with an emphasis on the the Black artists, activists, scholars and creators who are driving it forward. Also

Art
Culture
Underrepresented Voices
Visit Newsletter

The Crypto Illuminati

icon The Crypto Illuminati

Our mission here at The Crypto Illuminati is to bring together the best, brightest, and most influential minds in Crypto. To ask the difficult questions and work towards the goal of bringing

Crypto
Podcast
Technology
Visit Newsletter

The Atlas

icon The Atlas

In the Atlas newsletter, author Donatella Caggiano writes about personal stories of transit as told by the in-betweeners: people who live in between different cultures, countries, languages

Community Building
Podcast
Culture
Visit Newsletter

The Mighty News Feed

icon The Mighty News Feed

Every Friday, we curate the latest news from Council 12240 and fellow Knights from around Florida. In addition, we curate National and Florida Catholic webinars and events. For in-depth news

Diversity
News
Underrepresented Voices
Visit Newsletter