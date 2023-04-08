API Reference
Welcome to the RSS.app API documentation! The RSS.app API is a RESTful web service designed for developers who want to interact with RSS.app programmatically. This API allows you to create, delete, and retrieve RSS feeds.
The API uses standard HTTP methods (such as GET, POST, PUT, and DELETE) to send requests and receive responses. It expects JSON-encoded request bodies and returns JSON-encoded responses, accompanied by appropriate HTTP status codes.
In this documentation, you'll find detailed information about available endpoints, required parameters, and sample code snippets to help you get started with the RSS.app API.
BASE URL
https://api.rss.app
Authentication
RSS.app uses API keys to authenticate requests, ensuring that only authorized users can access the API. To view and manage your API keys, visit the RSS.app Dashboard.
It is crucial to keep your API keys private and secure. Do not share them with anyone, and avoid including them in any publicly accessible resources, such as client-side code or GitHub repositories.
Please note that all API requests must be made over HTTPS. Any calls made over plain HTTP will fail. Additionally, API requests without proper authentication will also be rejected.
YOUR API KEY
A sample test API key is provided in all the examples throughout this documentation, allowing you to test any example right away.
To test requests using your account, replace the sample API key with your actual API key or Sign In.
Errors
The RSS.app API uses conventional HTTP response codes to indicate the success or failure of a request.
Codes in the 200 range indicate success.
Codes in the 400 range indicate an error with the given information.
Codes in the 500 range indicate an error with RSS.app’s servers (these are rare).
By inspecting the response and the included error attributes, you can diagnose issues with your API requests and implement appropriate error handling.
When an error occurs, the API returns a JSON object containing the following attributes.
Attributes
messagestring
A human-readable message providing more details about the error.
statusCodenumber
The HTTP status code associated with the error.
errorsarray
A container for all error elements, each containing:
titlestring
A message providing more details about the specific error.
codestring
A short string indicating the error code.
HTTP STATUS CODE SUMMERY
200 - OK
Everything worked as expected.
400 - Bad Request
The request was unacceptable, often due to missing a required parameter.
401 - Unauthorized
No valid API key provided.
402 - Request Failed
The parameters were valid but the request failed.
403 - Forbidden
The API key doesn't have permissions to perform the request.
404 - Not Found
The requested resource doesn't exist.
409 - Conflict
The request conflicts with another request (perhaps due to using the same idempotent key).
429 - Too Many Requests
Too many requests hit the API too quickly. We recommend an exponential backoff of your requests.
500, 502, 503, 504 - Server Errors
Something went wrong on RSS.app's end. (These are rare.)
Pagination
Some API resources, such as 'Feed List', provide the ability to fetch multiple items and support pagination.
RSS.app API utilizes offset-based pagination with the offset and limit parameters to paginate the results. Both offset and limit parameters accept integer values and return objects in reverse chronological order.
Parameters
limitoptional, default is 10
The maximum number of items to fetch in a single request. Value between 1 and 100.
offsetoptional, default is 0
The starting position from which to fetch the items.
List Response Format
dataarray
An array containing the actual response elements, paginated by any request parameters.
totalnumber
Total elements count.
offsetnumber
Determines the starting point.
limitnumber
A limit on the number of objects.
RESPONSE
{
"total": 372,
"offset": 1,
"limit": 1,
"data": [
{
"id": "cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v",
"title": "BBC - Homepage",
"source_url": "http://bbc.com",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v.xml",
"description": "Breaking news, sport, TV, radio and a whole lot more. The BBC informs, educates and entertains - wherever you are, whatever your age.",
"icon": "https://gn-web-assets.api.bbc.com/wwhp/20220322-0833-37491ec2b6e5b4c43bda3673e521e8164a789b87/responsive/img/apple-touch/apple-touch-180.jpg"
}
]
}
Feeds
Feeds represents news feeds in your RSS.app account. With the RSS.app API, you can effortlessly manage your news feeds by performing various actions such as creating, retrieving, deleting, or listing all the feeds associated with your account.
Each feed encapsulates a collection of items, including titles, images, and short descriptions of individual posts. By utilizing the API, you can efficiently organize and curate your news feeds, ensuring that you stay up-to-date with the latest content from your favorite sources.
The Feed Object
Attributes
idstring
Unique identifier for the object.
titlestring
Feed title. This can be edited from the RSS.app dashboard.
source_urlstring
Source URL. The URL the feed was created from.
rss_feed_urlstring
RSS Feed URL. The URL to retrieve the RSS feed.
descriptionstring
Feed description. This can be edited from the RSS.app dashboard.
iconstring
URL of the icon of the feed.
itemsarray
List that represents the articles attached to feed object.
urlstring
The URL of the resource described by the item.
titlestring
Title
description_textstring
Description in plain text format
description_htmlstring
Description in HTML format. If there is no description, this field will be empty.
thumbnailstring
Thumbnail URL
authorsarray
Array of authors as objects. If there is no author, an empty array will be returned.
authorsobject
Object represents an author
namestring
Name of the author
date_publisheddate string
Published date
ENDPOINTS
POST /v1/feeds
GET /v1/feeds/:id
GET /v1/feeds
DELETE /v1/feeds/:id
THE FEED OBJECT
{
"id": "cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v",
"title": "BBC - Homepage",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v.xml",
"source_url": "https://bbc.com",
"description": "Breaking news, sport, TV, radio and a whole lot more. The BBC informs, educates and entertains - wherever you are, whatever your age.",
"items": [
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-65118507",
"title": "Why this iconic spider sculpture faces removal",
"description_text": "The Vancouver sculpture is made from recycled waste but is tangled up in a web of bureaucracy.",
"description_html": "<div><div style=\"left: 0; width: 100%; height: 0; position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%;\"><iframe src=\"https://www.bbc.com/news/av-embeds/65118507\" style=\"border: 0; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute;\" allowfullscreen scrolling=\"no\" allow=\"encrypted-media\"></iframe></div></div>",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/8C30/production/_129188853_p0fcpll9.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-04-08T01:09:36.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/travel/article/20230407-the-real-way-to-whip-cream",
"title": "The 'real' way to whip cream",
"description_text": "Aptly named after its place of origin, this sweet, thick whipped cream is arguably the best of its kind the \"crème de la crème\" so to speak.",
"thumbnail": "https://ychef.files.bbci.co.uk/live/624x351/p0fcxv79.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-04-08T12:50:28.000Z",
"authors": [{
"name": "Angela Dansby"
}]
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-65221385",
"title": "Thabo Bester: South African murderer who faked death arrested in Tanzania",
"description_text": "Thabo Bester, known as the \"Facebook rapist\", escaped from South African prison in May last year.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/1806B/production/_129311489_gettythumbnails-129143970.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-04-08T15:47:06.000Z",
"authors": []
}
]
}
Create Feed
By URL
Create feeds from websites by using the following parameters:
Parameters
urlREQUIRED
A valid website URL is required (example: https://bbc.com)
Returns
A feed with posts is returned. Otherwise, an error is returned.
POST /v1/feed
var axios = require('axios');
var data = JSON.stringify({"url":"https://bbc.com"});
var config = {
method: 'post',
url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds',
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET',
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
},
data : data
};
axios(config)
.then(function (response) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data));
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
RESPONSE
{
"id": "cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v",
"title": "BBC - Homepage",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v.xml",
"source_url": "https://bbc.com",
"description": "Breaking news, sport, TV, radio and a whole lot more. The BBC informs, educates and entertains - wherever you are, whatever your age.",
"items": [
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-65118507",
"title": "Why this iconic spider sculpture faces removal",
"description_text": "The Vancouver sculpture is made from recycled waste but is tangled up in a web of bureaucracy.",
"description_html": "<div><div style=\"left: 0; width: 100%; height: 0; position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%;\"><iframe src=\"https://www.bbc.com/news/av-embeds/65118507\" style=\"border: 0; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute;\" allowfullscreen scrolling=\"no\" allow=\"encrypted-media\"></iframe></div></div>",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/8C30/production/_129188853_p0fcpll9.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-04-08T01:09:36.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/travel/article/20230407-the-real-way-to-whip-cream",
"title": "The 'real' way to whip cream",
"description_text": "Aptly named after its place of origin, this sweet, thick whipped cream is arguably the best of its kind the \"crème de la crème\" so to speak.",
"thumbnail": "https://ychef.files.bbci.co.uk/live/624x351/p0fcxv79.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-04-08T12:50:28.000Z",
"authors": [{
"name": "Angela Dansby"
}]
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-65221385",
"title": "Thabo Bester: South African murderer who faked death arrested in Tanzania",
"description_text": "Thabo Bester, known as the \"Facebook rapist\", escaped from South African prison in May last year.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/1806B/production/_129311489_gettythumbnails-129143970.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-04-08T15:47:06.000Z",
"authors": []
}
]
}
By Keyword
Create feeds from keywrods by using the following parameters:
Parameters
keywordREQUIRED
A valid website keyword is required (example: marketing)
regionREQUIRED
A valid region is required (example: US:en)
Returns
A feed with posts is returned. Otherwise, an error is returned.
POST /v1/feed
var axios = require('axios');
var data = JSON.stringify({
"keyword": "marketing",
"region": "US:en"
});
var config = {
method: 'post',
url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds',
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET',
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
},
data : data
};
axios(config)
.then(function (response) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data));
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
RESPONSE
{
"id": "tTVYAQfX2VhPOHiv",
"title": "marketing",
"source_url": "https://rss.app/rss-feed?keyword=marketing®ion=&lang=en",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/tTVYAQfX2VhPOHiv.xml",
"description": "#marketing generated by RSS.app",
"items": [
{
"url": "https://www.farmprogress.com/commentary/grain-marketing-strategies-meet-tammy-two-step",
"title": "Grain marketing strategies: Meet Tammy Two-step",
"description_text": "Advanced Marketing Class: Tammy’s complete approach to marketing grain offers impressive results.",
"thumbnail": "https://eu-images.contentstack.com/v3/assets/bltdd43779342bd9107/blt5fd6e4e410b872f3/64fa0809fc70f537bed01bda/Market_chart_led_screen_at_price_peak_Getty.jpg?disable=upscale&width=1200&height=630&fit=crop",
"date_published": "2023-09-08T11:30:00.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://campusrecmag.com/how-marketing-keeps-programs-afloat/",
"title": "How Marketing Keeps Programs Afloat",
"description_text": "It goes without saying that it takes money to run any athletic program, and programs with larger budgets tend to",
"thumbnail": "https://campusrecmag.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/CR-SepOct-2023-ISTimeSolutions-1.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-09-08T11:02:32.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.marketingweek.com/three-steps-to-developing-a-marketing-effectiveness-framework-that-lands-with-the-c-suite/",
"title": "Three steps to an effectiveness framework the C-suite understands",
"description_text": "New research from Kantar and Google reveals the actions the most advanced organisations are undertaking to demonstrate marketing effectiveness.",
"thumbnail": "https://marketingweek.imgix.net/content/uploads/2023/08/29113059/Shutterstock_2218785363.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-09-08T10:43:00.000Z",
"authors": [
{
"name": "Richard McLeod"
}
]
}
]
}
Retrieve Feed
Retrieve the details of an existing feed by providing its unique feed ID.
The feed ID can be found from the ‘Create Feed’ request or the ‘Feed List’ request.
Parameters
No parameters
Returns
A feed is returned. Otherwise, an error is returned.
GET /v1/feed/:id
var axios = require('axios')
var config = {
method: 'get',
url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds/:feed_id',
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET'
}
};
axios(config)
.then(function (response) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data));
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
RESPONSE
{
"id": "cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v",
"title": "BBC - Homepage",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v.xml",
"source_url": "https://bbc.com",
"description": "Breaking news, sport, TV, radio and a whole lot more. The BBC informs, educates and entertains - wherever you are, whatever your age.",
"items": [
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-65118507",
"title": "Why this iconic spider sculpture faces removal",
"description_text": "The Vancouver sculpture is made from recycled waste but is tangled up in a web of bureaucracy.",
"description_html": "<div><div style=\"left: 0; width: 100%; height: 0; position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%;\"><iframe src=\"https://www.bbc.com/news/av-embeds/65118507\" style=\"border: 0; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute;\" allowfullscreen scrolling=\"no\" allow=\"encrypted-media\"></iframe></div></div>",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/8C30/production/_129188853_p0fcpll9.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-04-08T01:09:36.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/travel/article/20230407-the-real-way-to-whip-cream",
"title": "The 'real' way to whip cream",
"description_text": "Aptly named after its place of origin, this sweet, thick whipped cream is arguably the best of its kind the \"crème de la crème\" so to speak.",
"thumbnail": "https://ychef.files.bbci.co.uk/live/624x351/p0fcxv79.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-04-08T12:50:28.000Z",
"authors": [{
"name": "Angela Dansby"
}]
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-65221385",
"title": "Thabo Bester: South African murderer who faked death arrested in Tanzania",
"description_text": "Thabo Bester, known as the \"Facebook rapist\", escaped from South African prison in May last year.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/1806B/production/_129311489_gettythumbnails-129143970.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-04-08T15:47:06.000Z",
"authors": []
}
]
}
List All Feeds
View a list of feeds created in the account.
Parameters
limitoptional, default is 10
A limit on the number of feeds to be returned, between 1 and 100.
offsetoptional, default is 0
Determines the starting point.
Returns
Returns a list of feeds in the account.
Each entry in the array is a separate Feed object. If no more feeds are available, the resulting array is empty.
GET /v1/feed
var axios = require('axios');
var config = {
method: 'get',
url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds?limit=10',
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET'
}
};
axios(config)
.then(function (response) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data));
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
RESPONSE
{
"total": 373,
"offset": 0,
"limit": 10,
"data": [
{
"id": "cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v",
"title": "BBC - Homepage",
"source_url": "http://bbc.com",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v.xml",
"description": "Breaking news, sport, TV, radio and a whole lot more. The BBC informs, educates and entertains - wherever you are, whatever your age.",
"icon": "https://gn-web-assets.api.bbc.com/wwhp/20220322-0833-37491ec2b6e5b4c43bda3673e521e8164a789b87/responsive/img/apple-touch/apple-touch-180.jpg"
},
{
"id": "tRB1VRwysSuwnHlJ",
"title": "Bitcoin",
"source_url": "https://rss.app/rss-feed?keyword=vanadzor"
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/tRB1VRwysSuwnHlJ.xml",
"description": "#Bitcoin generated by RSS.app"
},
{
"id": "tq7X9v2dKgkTre59",
"source_url": "https://rss.app/rss-feed?topicId=technology"
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/tq7X9v2dKgkTre59.xml",
"title": "Technology",
"description": "#Technology generated by RSS.app"
},
{...}
]
}
Delete Feed
You can delete feeds via the feed management page of the RSS.app dashboard. Deleted feeds will be removed from the bundles. Feeds can also be deleted via the API.
Parameters
No parameters
Returns
The feed id and the deletion flag is returned. If the feed has already been deleted, an error message is returned stating ‘feed has already been deleted’.
DELETE /v1/feed/:id
var axios = require('axios');
var config = {
method: 'delete',
url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds/:feed_id',
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET'
}
};
axios(config)
.then(function (response) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data));
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
RESPONSE
{
"id": "zScdlc0QIdfuBNA6",
"deleted": true
}
Bundles
Bundles represents news feeds in your RSS.app account. With the RSS.app API, you can effortlessly manage your news feeds by performing various actions such as creating, retrieving, deleting, or listing all the feeds associated with your account.
Each feed encapsulates a collection of items, including titles, images, and short descriptions of individual posts. By utilizing the API, you can efficiently organize and curate your news feeds, ensuring that you stay up-to-date with the latest content from your favorite sources.
The Bundle Object
Attributes
idstring
Unique identifier for the object.
namestring
Bundle name. This can be edited from the RSS.app dashboard.
descriptionstring
Description. The description of the bundle.
iconstring
URL of the icon of the bundle.
feedsarray
Array of id feeds
itemsarray
Array of feeds
urlstring
The URL of the resource described by the item.
titlestring
Title
description_textstring
Description in plain text format
description_htmlstring
Description in HTML format. If there is no description, this field will be empty.
thumbnailstring
Thumbnail URL
authorsarray
Array of authors as objects. If there is no author, an empty array will be returned.
authorsobject
Object represents an author
namestring
Name of the author
date_publisheddate string
Published date
ENDPOINTS
THE BUNDLE OBJECT
{
"id": "_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus",
"name": "Sports",
"rss_feed_url": "http://localhost:5000/feeds/_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus.xml",
"description": "",
"icon": "",
"feeds": [
"SQ27oAt2BI9Rcf8p",
"t4f8yuPcD6iyfdXK"
],
"items": [
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/av/football/67592514",
"title": "'He's the second best keeper in the league' - Ten Hag on Onana",
"description_text": "Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praises Andre Onana's 'strong character' following a series of high-profile errors from the keeper.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/cpsprodpb/66BB/production/_131899262_p0gx2m8y.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:54:46.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://olympics.com/en/news/fans-iconic-olympic-moments",
"title": "'Magical,' 'goosebumps', 'poignant' – sports fans describe watching iconic moments at an Olympic Games",
"description_text": "From Cathy Freeman's raucously-supported historic run to a dramatic upset in curling that left the arena silent, fans share what it's like to be in the stands at an Olympic Games, as more tickets go on sale for Paris 2024.",
"description_html": "<div><div style="left: 0; width: 100%; height: 0; position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%;"><iframe src="https://olympics.com/en/video/nastia-liukin-wins-individual-all-around-gold-beijing-2008-replays" style="border: 0; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute;" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe></div></div>",
"thumbnail": "https://img.olympics.com/images/image/private/t_social_share_thumb/f_auto/primary/qxiei4gtcnzygvy2zxqm",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:22:02.000Z",
"authors": [
{
"name": "Maggie Hendricks"
}
]
},
{
"url": "https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/brock-purdy-im-not-really-sentimental-returning-to-philly",
"title": "Brock Purdy: I'm not really sentimental returning to Philly",
"description_text": "One of the most anticipated games of the year will kick off in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon and one of the reasons everyone has been looking forward to the 49ers' visit is what happened the last time they were in town.",
"thumbnail": "https://nbcsports.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/a21a908/2147483647/strip/true/crop/3000x1688+0+0/resize/1440x810!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F89%2F4f%2F0435182e46de8b7c2c9149c504a8%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F1813898176",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:21:02.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/67590974",
"title": "Pakistan's Butt given first role since spot-fixing",
"description_text": "The former Pakistan captain was banned from cricket in 2010 for his part in a spot-fixing scandal.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/C59D/production/_131898505_gettyimages-129525390.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:19:25.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/tennis/67587319",
"title": "Nadal to return at January's Brisbane International",
"description_text": "Former world number one Rafael Nadal will return to tennis at the Brisbane International after nearly a year out with injury.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/11787/production/_124395517_bbcbreakingnewsgraphic.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:03:50.000Z",
"authors": []
}
]
}
Create Bundle
Create bundle from your feeds by using the following parameters:
Parameters
nameREQUIRED
A bundle name
feedsREQUIRED
Array of feeds example ['iVlcKYisg2g3bSwp', 'XRNElr63Q6RQuCNk']
Returns
A bundle returned. Otherwise, an error is returned.
POST /v1/bundles
var axios = require('axios');
var data = JSON.stringify({"name":"New Bundle", "feeds": ["cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v"]});
var config = {
method: 'post',
url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/bundles',
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET',
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
},
data : data
};
axios(config)
.then(function (response) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data));
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
RESPONSE
{
"id": "_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus",
"name": "Sports",
"rss_feed_url": "http://localhost:5000/feeds/_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus.xml",
"description": "",
"icon": "",
"feeds": [
"SQ27oAt2BI9Rcf8p",
"t4f8yuPcD6iyfdXK"
],
"items": [
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/av/football/67592514",
"title": "'He's the second best keeper in the league' - Ten Hag on Onana",
"description_text": "Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praises Andre Onana's 'strong character' following a series of high-profile errors from the keeper.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/cpsprodpb/66BB/production/_131899262_p0gx2m8y.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:54:46.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://olympics.com/en/news/fans-iconic-olympic-moments",
"title": "'Magical,' 'goosebumps', 'poignant' – sports fans describe watching iconic moments at an Olympic Games",
"description_text": "From Cathy Freeman's raucously-supported historic run to a dramatic upset in curling that left the arena silent, fans share what it's like to be in the stands at an Olympic Games, as more tickets go on sale for Paris 2024.",
"description_html": "<div><div style="left: 0; width: 100%; height: 0; position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%;"><iframe src="https://olympics.com/en/video/nastia-liukin-wins-individual-all-around-gold-beijing-2008-replays" style="border: 0; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute;" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe></div></div>",
"thumbnail": "https://img.olympics.com/images/image/private/t_social_share_thumb/f_auto/primary/qxiei4gtcnzygvy2zxqm",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:22:02.000Z",
"authors": [
{
"name": "Maggie Hendricks"
}
]
},
{
"url": "https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/brock-purdy-im-not-really-sentimental-returning-to-philly",
"title": "Brock Purdy: I'm not really sentimental returning to Philly",
"description_text": "One of the most anticipated games of the year will kick off in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon and one of the reasons everyone has been looking forward to the 49ers' visit is what happened the last time they were in town.",
"thumbnail": "https://nbcsports.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/a21a908/2147483647/strip/true/crop/3000x1688+0+0/resize/1440x810!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F89%2F4f%2F0435182e46de8b7c2c9149c504a8%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F1813898176",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:21:02.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/67590974",
"title": "Pakistan's Butt given first role since spot-fixing",
"description_text": "The former Pakistan captain was banned from cricket in 2010 for his part in a spot-fixing scandal.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/C59D/production/_131898505_gettyimages-129525390.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:19:25.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/tennis/67587319",
"title": "Nadal to return at January's Brisbane International",
"description_text": "Former world number one Rafael Nadal will return to tennis at the Brisbane International after nearly a year out with injury.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/11787/production/_124395517_bbcbreakingnewsgraphic.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:03:50.000Z",
"authors": []
}
]
}
Retrieve Bundle
Retrieve the details of an existing bundle by providing its unique bundle ID.
The bundle ID can be found from the ‘Create Bundle’ request or the Bundle List’ request.
Parameters
No parameters
Returns
A bundle is returned. Otherwise, an error is returned.
GET /v1/bundles/:id
var axios = require('axios')
var config = {
method: 'get',
url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/bundles/:bundle_id',
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET'
}
};
axios(config)
.then(function (response) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data));
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
RESPONSE
{
"id": "_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus",
"name": "Sports",
"rss_feed_url": "http://localhost:5000/feeds/_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus.xml",
"description": "",
"icon": "",
"feeds": [
"SQ27oAt2BI9Rcf8p",
"t4f8yuPcD6iyfdXK"
],
"items": [
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/av/football/67592514",
"title": "'He's the second best keeper in the league' - Ten Hag on Onana",
"description_text": "Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praises Andre Onana's 'strong character' following a series of high-profile errors from the keeper.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/cpsprodpb/66BB/production/_131899262_p0gx2m8y.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:54:46.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://olympics.com/en/news/fans-iconic-olympic-moments",
"title": "'Magical,' 'goosebumps', 'poignant' – sports fans describe watching iconic moments at an Olympic Games",
"description_text": "From Cathy Freeman's raucously-supported historic run to a dramatic upset in curling that left the arena silent, fans share what it's like to be in the stands at an Olympic Games, as more tickets go on sale for Paris 2024.",
"description_html": "<div><div style="left: 0; width: 100%; height: 0; position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%;"><iframe src="https://olympics.com/en/video/nastia-liukin-wins-individual-all-around-gold-beijing-2008-replays" style="border: 0; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute;" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe></div></div>",
"thumbnail": "https://img.olympics.com/images/image/private/t_social_share_thumb/f_auto/primary/qxiei4gtcnzygvy2zxqm",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:22:02.000Z",
"authors": [
{
"name": "Maggie Hendricks"
}
]
},
{
"url": "https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/brock-purdy-im-not-really-sentimental-returning-to-philly",
"title": "Brock Purdy: I'm not really sentimental returning to Philly",
"description_text": "One of the most anticipated games of the year will kick off in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon and one of the reasons everyone has been looking forward to the 49ers' visit is what happened the last time they were in town.",
"thumbnail": "https://nbcsports.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/a21a908/2147483647/strip/true/crop/3000x1688+0+0/resize/1440x810!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F89%2F4f%2F0435182e46de8b7c2c9149c504a8%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F1813898176",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:21:02.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/67590974",
"title": "Pakistan's Butt given first role since spot-fixing",
"description_text": "The former Pakistan captain was banned from cricket in 2010 for his part in a spot-fixing scandal.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/C59D/production/_131898505_gettyimages-129525390.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:19:25.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/tennis/67587319",
"title": "Nadal to return at January's Brisbane International",
"description_text": "Former world number one Rafael Nadal will return to tennis at the Brisbane International after nearly a year out with injury.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/11787/production/_124395517_bbcbreakingnewsgraphic.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:03:50.000Z",
"authors": []
}
]
}
List All Bundles
View a list of bundles created in the account.
Parameters
limitoptional, default is 10
A limit on the number of bundles to be returned, between 1 and 100.
offsetoptional, default is 0
Determines the starting point.
Returns
Returns a list of bundles in the account.
Each entry in the array is a separate Bundle object. If no more bundles are available, the resulting array is empty.
GET /v1/bundles
var axios = require('axios');
var config = {
method: 'get',
url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/bundles?limit=10',
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET'
}
};
axios(config)
.then(function (response) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data));
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
RESPONSE
{
"total": 373,
"offset": 0,
"limit": 10,
"data": [
{
"id": "_joPepQ4OTzwPFhNl",
"name": "BUNDLE API",
"rss_feed_url": "http://localhost:5000/feeds/_joPepQ4OTzwPFhNl.xml",
"description": "",
"icon": "https://th.bing.com/th/id/OIP.4siKIW3oZ4kEo0vkEVQ5hgHaLH?pid=ImgDet&rs=1",
"feeds": ["cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v", "tRB1VRwysSuwnHlJ", "tq7X9v2dKgkTre59"]
},
{
"id": "_tRB1VRwysSuwnHlJ",
"name": "Sport bundle",
"description": "Bundle with sport events",
"rss_feed_url": "http://localhost:5000/feeds/_tRB1VRwysSuwnHlJ.xml",
"feeds": []
},
{
"id": "_tq7X9v2dKgkTre59",
"name": "Logs bundle",
"rss_feed_url": "http://localhost:5000/feeds/_tq7X9v2dKgkTre59.xml",
"description": "Bundle for logs detections",
},
{...}
]
}
Update Bundle
Update an existing bundle by its unique bundle ID.
Parameters
idREQUIRED, string
Unique identifier for the object.
nameoptional, string
Bundle name. This can be edited from the RSS.app dashboard.
descriptionoptional, string
Description. The description of the bundle.
iconoptional, string
URL of the icon of the bundle.
PATCH /v1/bundles/:id
var axios = require('axios');
var data = JSON.stringify({"name":"New Bundle"});
var config = {
method: 'patch',
url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/bundles/:bundle_id',
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET',
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
},
data : data
};
axios(config)
.then(function (response) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data));
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
RESPONSE
{
"id": "_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus",
"name": "Sports",
"rss_feed_url": "http://localhost:5000/feeds/_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus.xml",
"description": "",
"icon": "",
"feeds": [
"SQ27oAt2BI9Rcf8p",
"t4f8yuPcD6iyfdXK"
],
"items": [
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/av/football/67592514",
"title": "'He's the second best keeper in the league' - Ten Hag on Onana",
"description_text": "Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praises Andre Onana's 'strong character' following a series of high-profile errors from the keeper.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/cpsprodpb/66BB/production/_131899262_p0gx2m8y.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:54:46.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://olympics.com/en/news/fans-iconic-olympic-moments",
"title": "'Magical,' 'goosebumps', 'poignant' – sports fans describe watching iconic moments at an Olympic Games",
"description_text": "From Cathy Freeman's raucously-supported historic run to a dramatic upset in curling that left the arena silent, fans share what it's like to be in the stands at an Olympic Games, as more tickets go on sale for Paris 2024.",
"description_html": "<div><div style="left: 0; width: 100%; height: 0; position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%;"><iframe src="https://olympics.com/en/video/nastia-liukin-wins-individual-all-around-gold-beijing-2008-replays" style="border: 0; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute;" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe></div></div>",
"thumbnail": "https://img.olympics.com/images/image/private/t_social_share_thumb/f_auto/primary/qxiei4gtcnzygvy2zxqm",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:22:02.000Z",
"authors": [
{
"name": "Maggie Hendricks"
}
]
},
{
"url": "https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/brock-purdy-im-not-really-sentimental-returning-to-philly",
"title": "Brock Purdy: I'm not really sentimental returning to Philly",
"description_text": "One of the most anticipated games of the year will kick off in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon and one of the reasons everyone has been looking forward to the 49ers' visit is what happened the last time they were in town.",
"thumbnail": "https://nbcsports.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/a21a908/2147483647/strip/true/crop/3000x1688+0+0/resize/1440x810!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F89%2F4f%2F0435182e46de8b7c2c9149c504a8%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F1813898176",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:21:02.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/67590974",
"title": "Pakistan's Butt given first role since spot-fixing",
"description_text": "The former Pakistan captain was banned from cricket in 2010 for his part in a spot-fixing scandal.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/C59D/production/_131898505_gettyimages-129525390.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:19:25.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/tennis/67587319",
"title": "Nadal to return at January's Brisbane International",
"description_text": "Former world number one Rafael Nadal will return to tennis at the Brisbane International after nearly a year out with injury.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/11787/production/_124395517_bbcbreakingnewsgraphic.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:03:50.000Z",
"authors": []
}
]
}
Add Bundle Feed
You can add feed via the feed management page of the RSS.app dashboard. Deleted feeds will be removed from the bundles. Feeds can also be deleted via the API.
Parameters
No parameters
Returns
A bundle returned. Otherwise, an error is returned.
PUT /v1/bundles/:id/feeds/:feedId
var axios = require('axios');
var config = {
method: 'put',
url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/bundles/:bundle_id/feeds/:feed_id',
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET',
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
},
};
axios(config)
.then(function (response) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data));
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
RESPONSE
{
"id": "_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus",
"name": "Sports",
"rss_feed_url": "http://localhost:5000/feeds/_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus.xml",
"description": "",
"icon": "",
"feeds": [
"SQ27oAt2BI9Rcf8p",
"t4f8yuPcD6iyfdXK"
],
"items": [
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/av/football/67592514",
"title": "'He's the second best keeper in the league' - Ten Hag on Onana",
"description_text": "Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praises Andre Onana's 'strong character' following a series of high-profile errors from the keeper.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/cpsprodpb/66BB/production/_131899262_p0gx2m8y.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:54:46.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://olympics.com/en/news/fans-iconic-olympic-moments",
"title": "'Magical,' 'goosebumps', 'poignant' – sports fans describe watching iconic moments at an Olympic Games",
"description_text": "From Cathy Freeman's raucously-supported historic run to a dramatic upset in curling that left the arena silent, fans share what it's like to be in the stands at an Olympic Games, as more tickets go on sale for Paris 2024.",
"description_html": "<div><div style="left: 0; width: 100%; height: 0; position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%;"><iframe src="https://olympics.com/en/video/nastia-liukin-wins-individual-all-around-gold-beijing-2008-replays" style="border: 0; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute;" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe></div></div>",
"thumbnail": "https://img.olympics.com/images/image/private/t_social_share_thumb/f_auto/primary/qxiei4gtcnzygvy2zxqm",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:22:02.000Z",
"authors": [
{
"name": "Maggie Hendricks"
}
]
},
{
"url": "https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/brock-purdy-im-not-really-sentimental-returning-to-philly",
"title": "Brock Purdy: I'm not really sentimental returning to Philly",
"description_text": "One of the most anticipated games of the year will kick off in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon and one of the reasons everyone has been looking forward to the 49ers' visit is what happened the last time they were in town.",
"thumbnail": "https://nbcsports.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/a21a908/2147483647/strip/true/crop/3000x1688+0+0/resize/1440x810!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F89%2F4f%2F0435182e46de8b7c2c9149c504a8%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F1813898176",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:21:02.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/67590974",
"title": "Pakistan's Butt given first role since spot-fixing",
"description_text": "The former Pakistan captain was banned from cricket in 2010 for his part in a spot-fixing scandal.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/C59D/production/_131898505_gettyimages-129525390.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:19:25.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/tennis/67587319",
"title": "Nadal to return at January's Brisbane International",
"description_text": "Former world number one Rafael Nadal will return to tennis at the Brisbane International after nearly a year out with injury.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/11787/production/_124395517_bbcbreakingnewsgraphic.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:03:50.000Z",
"authors": []
}
]
}
Bundle Delete Feed
You can delete feeds via the feed management page of the RSS.app dashboard. Deleted feeds will be removed from the bundles. Feeds can also be deleted via the API.
Parameters
No parameters
Returns
A bundle returned. Otherwise, an error is returned.
DELETE /v1/bundled/:id/feeds/:feedId
var axios = require('axios');
var config = {
method: 'delete',
url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/bundles/:bundle_id/feeds/:feed_id',
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET',
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
},
};
axios(config)
.then(function (response) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data));
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
RESPONSE
{
"id": "_joPepQ4OTzwPFhNl",
"name": "BUNDLE API",
"rss_feed_url": "http://localhost:5000/feeds/_joPepQ4OTzwPFhNl.xml",
"description": "",
"icon": "https://th.bing.com/th/id/OIP.4siKIW3oZ4kEo0vkEVQ5hgHaLH?pid=ImgDet&rs=1",
"feeds": ["cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v", "tRB1VRwysSuwnHlJ", "tq7X9v2dKgkTre59"]
}
Delete Bundle
You can delete bundles via the feed management page of the RSS.app dashboard. Deleted bundles will be removed from the bundles. Bundles can also be deleted via the API.
Parameters
No parameters
Returns
The bundle id and the deletion flag is returned. If the bundle has already been deleted, an error message is returned stating bundle has already been deleted’.
DELETE /v1/bundles/:id
var axios = require('axios');
var config = {
method: 'delete',
url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/bundles/:bundle_id',
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET'
}
};
axios(config)
.then(function (response) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data));
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
RESPONSE
{
"id": "_zScdlc0QIdfuBNA6",
"deleted": true
}