How to Add an Instagram Bot to Discord

If you run a community or a team workspace, getting Instagram updates into Discord keeps everyone on the same page. In this guide, you will turn any public Instagram profile into automated Discord posts using RSS.app . No code. No maintenance. Set it once and let it run.

What you will need

A public Instagram profile URL .

. Permission in Discord to authorize apps and post to the chosen channel.

and post to the chosen channel. An RSS.app account.

Step by step

1) Create an Instagram RSS feed

Go to the RSS Generator and paste the URL of any public Instagram profile.

Click Generate then Save To My Feeds.

2) Connect to Discord

Click the Discord icon.

You will be redirected to Discord to authorize the connection with a specific server. Grant permissions and confirm.

3) Choose your channel in RSS.app

After authorization, return to RSS.app. Pick the server channel where the posts should appear and click Save.

4) Confirm delivery

RSS.app sends the last 3 Instagram posts immediately.

immediately. Open Discord to confirm you see them in the selected channel.

5) Send older posts on demand

Want to backfill a highlight or a recent post that did not auto trigger? Click Send Post for any item in your feed.

Customize the message format

Open the Settings tab and toggle what to include in each Discord message. Double-check how it looks in the Preview on the right side of the screen and don't forget to click Save.

Add Webhook to change the bot name and avatar so your automation matches your server style

to change the and so your automation matches your server style Title

Description

Image

URL only

Custom CTA button like “Comment here” that links to the original post

Make it smarter with Actions

Open the Actions tab to add logic:

Role mentions for all posts . Example: ping @design when your brand posts on Instagram.

. Example: ping when your brand posts on Instagram. Keyword-based mentions . Example: mention @mods when a post contains “giveaway” or “contest”.

. Example: mention when a post contains “giveaway” or “contest”. Ignore posts with keywords you do not want to surface.

Verify and audit with History

Use the History tab to see a time stamped log of what was sent, to which channel, and when. If a user reports a missing alert, you can confirm delivery or retry:

Practical use cases

Brand or creator monitoring . Keep your team updated when a brand or partner posts.

. Keep your team updated when a brand or partner posts. Community highlights . Share new posts from your own Instagram with your members.

. Share new posts from your own Instagram with your members. Competitor tracking . Collect inspiration and watch trends in one place.

. Collect inspiration and watch trends in one place. Support and moderation. Trigger role mentions if posts contain sensitive keywords.

Frequently asked questions

Does this work with private Instagram accounts?

No. The profile must be public.

No. The profile must be public. How fast do posts appear?

We check the source URL for updates and add them to your feed according to a set Refresh Rate. As soon as a post is added to your feed, it is sent to your Discord automatically. Check out the Pricing Page for more info on Refresh Rates: https://rss.app/pricing .

We check the source URL for updates and add them to your feed according to a set Refresh Rate. As soon as a post is added to your feed, it is sent to your Discord automatically. Check out the Pricing Page for more info on Refresh Rates: . Can I connect multiple Instagram profiles to the same channel?

Yes. Create a feed for each profile and connect them to the same channel or separate channels.

Yes. Create a feed for each profile and connect them to the same channel or separate channels. Can I post to more than one Discord server?

Yes. Authorize additional servers and select the target channel per feed.

Yes. Authorize additional servers and select the target channel per feed. What if I see duplicates?

If duplicates are in the RSS.app feed as well, enable Auto-hide posts with duplicate titles and descriptions in the Filters tab.

If duplicates are in the RSS.app feed as well, enable in the Filters tab. Can I change the bot identity?

Yes. Use Add Webhook in Settings to set the bot name and avatar.

Beyond Instagram

The same workflow works for other platforms. You can automate Twitter, Reddit, YouTube, and more into Discord with RSS.app.

Conclusion

You now have an Instagram bot in Discord that posts updates automatically. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can fine tune the format, identity, and alerts to match your community.