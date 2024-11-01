Create RSS Feedswith Visual RSS Builder

RSS GeneratorRSS Builder
No credit card required
Free plan available
Setup in seconds
1M+ feeds created

How RSS Builder Works

Extract content from any webpage without coding - just point and click

1

Enter any webpage URL and click "Load Website" button

First stepArrow
2

Point and click on webpage elements (title, image, description) you want in your feed

Second stepArrow
3

Preview your feed items below, then click "Generate" to create your RSS feed

Third step

What You Can Build

Custom News Feeds

Custom News Feeds

Create auto-updating feeds from news articles or blog posts. Keep your audience informed with the latest content from any source.

HTML Table to Feed

HTML Table to Feed

Generate a feed from any HTML table where each row becomes an individual post. Perfect for tracking structured data.

Change Tracking

Change Tracking

Monitor and track changes to specific elements on a webpage. Get notified instantly when content updates occur.

Change Logs & Updates

Change Logs & Updates

Create a feed from change logs, release notes, or text updates from any webpage for quick and efficient access.

Why Use Visual RSS Builder?

The fastest way to create custom RSS feeds from any website

🎯

No Coding Required

Just point and click on the elements you want. No XPath, CSS selectors, or technical knowledge needed.

👁️

See What You Get

Live preview shows exactly what your feed will look like before you create it. No guesswork.

Ready in 60 Seconds

Most feeds take under a minute to create. Load the page, click a few elements, and you're done.

🔄

Auto-Updates Forever

Once created, your feed updates automatically. New content appears without any manual work.

RSS Builder vs Alternatives

RSS Builder
Manual Checking
Custom Code
Setup time
< 1 minute
30+ minutes
2+ hours
Technical skill
None
Medium
High
Maintenance
Zero
Ongoing
Ongoing
Works on any site
Limited

Who Uses RSS Builder?

Thousands of professionals save hours every week by automating their content monitoring

📊

Marketers & Agencies

Monitor competitor content, track brand mentions, and curate industry news for clients — all automated.

Example:Track competitor blog posts and pricing page changes
🔬

Researchers & Analysts

Aggregate data from government sites, academic publications, and industry reports without manual checking.

Example:Monitor FDA announcements or patent filings
💼

Sales & Business Dev

Track prospect company news, job postings, and press releases to time your outreach perfectly.

Example:Get alerts when target companies post news
🛒

E-commerce & Retail

Monitor competitor prices, track inventory availability, and watch for product launches.

Example:Track price changes on competitor product pages
📰

Content Creators

Curate content for newsletters, aggregate sources for research, and never miss trending topics.

Example:Build a curated feed for your weekly newsletter
💻

Developers & DevOps

Track changelogs, release notes, security advisories, and documentation updates automatically.

Example:Monitor GitHub release pages and security bulletins

Works With Any Website

RSS Builder works with sites that don't have RSS feeds — even complex, JavaScript-heavy pages

News & Media

  • News websites without RSS
  • Paywalled article sections
  • Local news sites
  • Industry publications

Business & Finance

  • Company press releases
  • SEC filings pages
  • Job boards & careers pages
  • Investor relations

E-commerce

  • Product listing pages
  • Sale & clearance sections
  • New arrivals pages
  • Price comparison sites

Government & Legal

  • Regulatory announcements
  • Court case updates
  • Public notices
  • Policy changes

Tech & Development

  • Changelog pages
  • Documentation updates
  • Security advisories
  • Release notes

Research & Academic

  • Journal publications
  • Conference proceedings
  • Grant announcements
  • Research databases

Frequently Asked Questions

What websites work with RSS Builder?

RSS Builder works with virtually any public website — news sites, blogs, e-commerce stores, government pages, forums, and more. It even works with JavaScript-heavy single-page applications that traditional scrapers struggle with.

Do I need any technical skills?

Not at all. RSS Builder is completely visual — just point and click on the elements you want to include in your feed. There's no need to understand HTML, CSS, XPath, or any coding languages.

How often does my feed update?

Feeds update automatically based on your plan. Free accounts update every few hours, while paid plans can update as frequently as every 15 minutes. You can also manually trigger an update anytime.

What if the website changes its layout?

Our smart element detection is resilient to minor layout changes. If a major redesign breaks your feed, you can quickly re-select elements using the visual editor. We also notify you if a feed stops working.

Is there a free plan?

Yes, you can create RSS feeds for free with some limitations on update frequency and number of feeds. Paid plans unlock faster updates, more feeds, and advanced features like filters and notifications.

Ready to Create Your First Feed?

Join 10,000+ users who save hours every week with automated content monitoring

Free to startNo credit card requiredReady in 60 seconds