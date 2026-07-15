Embed Social Media Feeds & News Walls on Any Site

Keep your website and physical displays fresh without manual updates. RSS.app automatically aggregates content from news and social media into auto-syncing widgets. Build authority, improve SEO with fresh content, and increase engagement with zero maintenance.

Create Your First WallSee How It Works
  • Aggregate content from LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and news sources into one feed
  • Widgets auto-refresh so your site always displays the latest posts without manual updates
  • Embed on any platform with a single line of code — zero ongoing maintenance required

1M+

Active RSS Feeds

100M+

Articles Processed

15 min

Update Frequency

99.9%

Uptime Reliability

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

How It Works

RSS.app sits between your sources and destinations, converting any web content into structured data feeds.

Sources

RedditReddit
Google NewsGoogle News
LinkedInLinkedIn
Twitter/XTwitter/X
Any WebsiteAny Website
RSS.app

Destinations

SlackSlack
DiscordDiscord
TelegramTelegram
EmailEmail
ZapierZapier

How Teams Automate Content Aggregation & Display

Unified Multi-Channel Social Walls

Don't let your best content get buried in social feeds. Aggregate posts from LinkedIn, Instagram, Youtube, Facebook and TikTok into a single social media wall embedded directly on your site. This creates a centralized hub that showcases brand activity and keeps visitors engaged longer.

Works With

LinkedInInstagramYouTubeFacebookTikTokWebsiteWordPressWebsiteWixWebsiteShopify

LinkedIn Page → Wall Widget

Automatically display company updates and thought leadership posts on your "About Us" page.

LinkedInLinkedinRSS.appRSS.appHTMLHTML
Set Up

Multi-Platform Feed → Feed Bundle

Merge your LinkedIn corporate updates, Instagram visuals, and Youtube tutorials into one grid.

RSSRSSRSS.appRSS.appRSSRSS
Set Up

Hashtag Search → Content Wall

Aggregate public posts from LinkedIn and Reddit using specific brand hashtags to showcase community engagement.

LinkedInLinkedinRSS.appRSS.appHTMLHTML
Set Up

Social Feed → .JSON API

For developers who want to pull aggregated social data into a custom-built mobile app.

RSSRSSRSS.appRSS.appJSONJSON
Set Up

Strategic Insight

A unified social wall turns scattered social media activity into a single, always-current showcase on your website. Visitors see your brand is active everywhere without leaving your site.

Watch Tutorial
Build Your Social WallView Setup Guide

Auto-Updating Press & News Galleries

Build immediate brand authority by aggregating media mentions and news articles. Automatically display these in professional galleries that update the moment a new story is published.

Works With

Google NewsWebsiteWordPressWebsiteSquarespaceWebsiteWixWebsiteShopifyHTMLCustom HTML

Keyword Mentions → News Wall

Automatically display the latest news articles mentioning your brand in a sleek card layout.

Google NewsGoogle NewsRSS.appRSS.appHTMLHTML
Set Up

Niche Blog RSS → List Widget

Aggregate industry expert blogs into a "Recommended Reading" list on your site.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appHTMLHTML
Set Up

Press Release Feed → Magazine Widget

Transform static PR announcements into a visual newsroom.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appHTMLHTML
Set Up

Filtered News Feed → Webhook

Push aggregated news mentions to your site's backend to trigger custom notifications.

Google NewsGoogle NewsRSS.appRSS.appWebhooksWebhooks
Set Up

Strategic Insight

A professional news gallery on your website signals credibility to visitors and investors. Auto-updating means your newsroom is never stale.

Watch Tutorial
Create News GalleryView Setup Guide

Industry & Trend Tickers

Add a sense of constant activity to your digital properties. Aggregate high-frequency data like market shifts or breaking news into tickers for headers, footers, or sidebars.

Works With

WebsiteWordPressWebsiteWixWebsiteShopifyWebsiteSquarespaceHTMLCustom HTML

Breaking News → Header Ticker

A scrolling marquee for your website header that displays the latest industry headlines.

Google NewsGoogle NewsRSS.appRSS.appHTMLHTML
Set Up

Topic Search → Sidebar Ticker

Keep visitors informed with a niche-specific ticker (e.g., "AI Trends") in your site's sidebar.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appHTMLHTML
Set Up

Multi-Source Feed → Feed Bundle

Merge 5 different news sources into one unified, de-duplicated ticker stream.

RSSRSSRSS.appRSS.appRSSRSS
Set Up

Live Ticker → Iframe Embed

Copy and paste a single line of code to add a live news ticker to WordPress, Wix, or Shopify.

RSSRSSRSS.appRSS.appHTMLHTML
Set Up

Strategic Insight

A live news ticker signals that your site is connected to the latest happenings in your industry. It increases time-on-page and positions your brand as a go-to resource.

Watch Tutorial
Create News TickerView Setup Guide

Automated Digital Signage & Office Displays

Bring your digital content into the physical world. Aggregate company news, social media, and industry updates into specialized feeds designed for office monitors, event screens, and lobby displays.

Works With

EnplugRaydiantScreenCloudDigital Signage PlayersCustom Displays

Company LinkedIn → Office Screen

Boost employee engagement by displaying the latest corporate LinkedIn milestones in the lobby.

LinkedInLinkedinRSS.appRSS.appHTMLHTML
Set Up

Industry RSS → Digital Bulletin Board

Keep the team informed with a rotating feed of industry news on breakroom monitors.

Google NewsGoogle NewsRSS.appRSS.appHTMLHTML
Set Up

LinkedIn Jobs → Recruitment Screen

Display current open positions automatically on digital screens at career fairs or office entrances.

LinkedInLinkedinRSS.appRSS.appHTMLHTML
Set Up

Signage Feed → Webhook/XML

Connect your aggregated feed to professional signage software like Enplug, Raydiant, or ScreenCloud.

RSSRSSRSS.appRSS.appWebhooksWebhooks
Set Up

Strategic Insight

Digital signage powered by RSS feeds creates a zero-maintenance information display system. Once connected, your screens stay current without anyone manually updating content.

Watch Tutorial
Create Signage FeedView Setup Guide

Social Media Wall for Events

Create a dynamic content hub for conferences, product launches, or webinars. RSS.app aggregates live updates from speakers, social media hashtags, and news coverage into a single, high-energy display for attendees.

Works With

LinkedInEvent ScreensConference DisplaysMobile Apps

Speaker LinkedIn/X → Event Wall

Aggregate posts from keynote speakers and panelists to highlight event insights and official announcements.

LinkedInLinkedinRSS.appRSS.appHTMLHTML
Set Up

Event Hashtag → Wall Widget

Display attendee reactions and social posts from the event floor to drive community engagement.

LinkedInLinkedinRSS.appRSS.appHTMLHTML
Set Up

Media Coverage → Magazine Widget

Automatically aggregate and display news articles and press mentions about the event as they happen.

Google NewsGoogle NewsRSS.appRSS.appHTMLHTML
Set Up

Event Feed → Digital Signage

Push the aggregated event content to lobby monitors, stage screens, or custom conference mobile apps.

RSSRSSRSS.appRSS.appHTMLHTML
Set Up

Strategic Insight

Event social walls create real-time engagement and FOMO. Attendees see their posts on the big screen, driving more social sharing and extending your event's reach beyond the venue.

Watch Tutorial
Build Event WallView Setup Guide

Tools for Content Aggregation & Display

RSS.app provides the infrastructure to aggregate, filter, and display content from any source.

Advanced Filters

Include or exclude content by keyword, source, or language to keep your walls and tickers relevant.

No Duplicates

Automatic deduplication ensures the same post never appears twice, even when aggregating from multiple sources.

Auto-Refresh Widgets

Widgets check for new content on a schedule so your displays always show the latest posts without a page reload.

Feed Bundles

Combine LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, news, and any other feeds into a single unified stream.

Responsive Embeds

Widgets adapt to any screen size, from mobile browsers to widescreen digital signage displays.

Global Translation

Automatically translate aggregated content into 40+ languages for international audiences.

Display Content Anywhere

One RSS feed. Any display.

Slack
Discord
Telegram
Email
{ }
JSON
CSV
CSV
</>
HTML
Zapier
Zapier
Make
Make
n8n
n8n
Webhooks
Webhooks

RSS is a universal data format supported by every major CMS, widget platform, and digital signage system. Once you create a feed in RSS.app, you can embed it as a wall, ticker, or list widget on WordPress, Wix, Shopify, or Squarespace — or connect it directly to signage software like Enplug, Raydiant, and ScreenCloud. The same feed works everywhere, so you set it up once and display it on as many surfaces as you need.

Frequently Asked Questions

RSS.app generates an embed code (iframe or JavaScript snippet) that you paste into your website. The widget automatically fetches the latest content from your RSS feed and renders it in the style you choose — wall, magazine, list, ticker, or carousel. Content updates happen on a schedule without any action on your part.

RSS.app can generate feeds from LinkedIn company pages, Instagram profiles, YouTube channels and playlists, Facebook pages, TikTok profiles, Reddit, and many more. These feeds can then be combined and displayed in any widget format.

Yes. Each widget type offers customization options including colors, fonts, layout density, number of items displayed, and whether to show images or descriptions. You can match the widget to your brand guidelines without writing CSS.

Widgets check for new content based on your plan's refresh interval, typically every 15–60 minutes. When new items appear in the underlying RSS feed, the widget updates automatically on your site.

Yes. RSS.app widgets work on any platform that supports HTML embeds or iframes. This includes WordPress, Wix, Shopify, Squarespace, Webflow, Weebly, and custom HTML sites. Each widget provides a one-line embed code you paste into your page editor.

Yes. Use Feed Bundles to merge feeds from LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and other sources into a single unified feed. Then display that combined feed in any widget. Deduplication ensures no repeated posts.

Yes. RSS.app feeds are compatible with digital signage software like Enplug, Raydiant, and ScreenCloud. You can either use the RSS feed URL directly in platforms that support RSS, or embed the widget via an iframe/HTML block on your signage display.

Widget embeds and social media feed creation are available on all paid plans. The refresh frequency and number of feeds you can create depend on your plan tier. Visit the pricing page for a detailed comparison of plan features.

What Is RSS.app?

RSS.app converts web pages, social media profiles, and online sources into structured RSS feeds. These feeds update on a schedule (every 15–60 minutes depending on your plan) and can be consumed by any RSS-compatible system.

  • Standardized XML format compatible with thousands of tools
  • Scheduled refresh every 15–60 minutes depending on plan
  • Works with Slack, Discord, Telegram, Zapier, Make, n8n, and any RSS reader

Start Monitoring Today

Create your first RSS feed in under a minute. No credit card required.

Get Started FreeView Pricing