Embed Social Media Feeds & News Walls on Any Site
Keep your website and physical displays fresh without manual updates. RSS.app automatically aggregates content from news and social media into auto-syncing widgets. Build authority, improve SEO with fresh content, and increase engagement with zero maintenance.
- Aggregate content from LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and news sources into one feed
- Widgets auto-refresh so your site always displays the latest posts without manual updates
- Embed on any platform with a single line of code — zero ongoing maintenance required
1M+
Active RSS Feeds
100M+
Articles Processed
15 min
Update Frequency
99.9%
Uptime Reliability
How It Works
RSS.app sits between your sources and destinations, converting any web content into structured data feeds.
Sources
Destinations
How Teams Automate Content Aggregation & Display
Unified Multi-Channel Social Walls
Don't let your best content get buried in social feeds. Aggregate posts from LinkedIn, Instagram, Youtube, Facebook and TikTok into a single social media wall embedded directly on your site. This creates a centralized hub that showcases brand activity and keeps visitors engaged longer.
Works With
LinkedIn Page → Wall Widget
Automatically display company updates and thought leadership posts on your "About Us" page.
Multi-Platform Feed → Feed Bundle
Merge your LinkedIn corporate updates, Instagram visuals, and Youtube tutorials into one grid.
Hashtag Search → Content Wall
Aggregate public posts from LinkedIn and Reddit using specific brand hashtags to showcase community engagement.
Social Feed → .JSON API
For developers who want to pull aggregated social data into a custom-built mobile app.
Strategic Insight
A unified social wall turns scattered social media activity into a single, always-current showcase on your website. Visitors see your brand is active everywhere without leaving your site.
Auto-Updating Press & News Galleries
Build immediate brand authority by aggregating media mentions and news articles. Automatically display these in professional galleries that update the moment a new story is published.
Works With
Keyword Mentions → News Wall
Automatically display the latest news articles mentioning your brand in a sleek card layout.
Niche Blog RSS → List Widget
Aggregate industry expert blogs into a "Recommended Reading" list on your site.
Press Release Feed → Magazine Widget
Transform static PR announcements into a visual newsroom.
Filtered News Feed → Webhook
Push aggregated news mentions to your site's backend to trigger custom notifications.
Strategic Insight
A professional news gallery on your website signals credibility to visitors and investors. Auto-updating means your newsroom is never stale.
Industry & Trend Tickers
Add a sense of constant activity to your digital properties. Aggregate high-frequency data like market shifts or breaking news into tickers for headers, footers, or sidebars.
Works With
Breaking News → Header Ticker
A scrolling marquee for your website header that displays the latest industry headlines.
Topic Search → Sidebar Ticker
Keep visitors informed with a niche-specific ticker (e.g., "AI Trends") in your site's sidebar.
Multi-Source Feed → Feed Bundle
Merge 5 different news sources into one unified, de-duplicated ticker stream.
Live Ticker → Iframe Embed
Copy and paste a single line of code to add a live news ticker to WordPress, Wix, or Shopify.
Strategic Insight
A live news ticker signals that your site is connected to the latest happenings in your industry. It increases time-on-page and positions your brand as a go-to resource.
Automated Digital Signage & Office Displays
Bring your digital content into the physical world. Aggregate company news, social media, and industry updates into specialized feeds designed for office monitors, event screens, and lobby displays.
Works With
Company LinkedIn → Office Screen
Boost employee engagement by displaying the latest corporate LinkedIn milestones in the lobby.
Industry RSS → Digital Bulletin Board
Keep the team informed with a rotating feed of industry news on breakroom monitors.
LinkedIn Jobs → Recruitment Screen
Display current open positions automatically on digital screens at career fairs or office entrances.
Signage Feed → Webhook/XML
Connect your aggregated feed to professional signage software like Enplug, Raydiant, or ScreenCloud.
Strategic Insight
Digital signage powered by RSS feeds creates a zero-maintenance information display system. Once connected, your screens stay current without anyone manually updating content.
Social Media Wall for Events
Create a dynamic content hub for conferences, product launches, or webinars. RSS.app aggregates live updates from speakers, social media hashtags, and news coverage into a single, high-energy display for attendees.
Works With
Speaker LinkedIn/X → Event Wall
Aggregate posts from keynote speakers and panelists to highlight event insights and official announcements.
Event Hashtag → Wall Widget
Display attendee reactions and social posts from the event floor to drive community engagement.
Media Coverage → Magazine Widget
Automatically aggregate and display news articles and press mentions about the event as they happen.
Event Feed → Digital Signage
Push the aggregated event content to lobby monitors, stage screens, or custom conference mobile apps.
Strategic Insight
Event social walls create real-time engagement and FOMO. Attendees see their posts on the big screen, driving more social sharing and extending your event's reach beyond the venue.
Tools for Content Aggregation & Display
RSS.app provides the infrastructure to aggregate, filter, and display content from any source.
Advanced Filters
Include or exclude content by keyword, source, or language to keep your walls and tickers relevant.
No Duplicates
Automatic deduplication ensures the same post never appears twice, even when aggregating from multiple sources.
Auto-Refresh Widgets
Widgets check for new content on a schedule so your displays always show the latest posts without a page reload.
Feed Bundles
Combine LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, news, and any other feeds into a single unified stream.
Responsive Embeds
Widgets adapt to any screen size, from mobile browsers to widescreen digital signage displays.
Global Translation
Automatically translate aggregated content into 40+ languages for international audiences.
Display Content Anywhere
One RSS feed. Any display.
RSS is a universal data format supported by every major CMS, widget platform, and digital signage system. Once you create a feed in RSS.app, you can embed it as a wall, ticker, or list widget on WordPress, Wix, Shopify, or Squarespace — or connect it directly to signage software like Enplug, Raydiant, and ScreenCloud. The same feed works everywhere, so you set it up once and display it on as many surfaces as you need.
Frequently Asked Questions
RSS.app generates an embed code (iframe or JavaScript snippet) that you paste into your website. The widget automatically fetches the latest content from your RSS feed and renders it in the style you choose — wall, magazine, list, ticker, or carousel. Content updates happen on a schedule without any action on your part.
RSS.app can generate feeds from LinkedIn company pages, Instagram profiles, YouTube channels and playlists, Facebook pages, TikTok profiles, Reddit, and many more. These feeds can then be combined and displayed in any widget format.
Yes. Each widget type offers customization options including colors, fonts, layout density, number of items displayed, and whether to show images or descriptions. You can match the widget to your brand guidelines without writing CSS.
Widgets check for new content based on your plan's refresh interval, typically every 15–60 minutes. When new items appear in the underlying RSS feed, the widget updates automatically on your site.
Yes. RSS.app widgets work on any platform that supports HTML embeds or iframes. This includes WordPress, Wix, Shopify, Squarespace, Webflow, Weebly, and custom HTML sites. Each widget provides a one-line embed code you paste into your page editor.
Yes. Use Feed Bundles to merge feeds from LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and other sources into a single unified feed. Then display that combined feed in any widget. Deduplication ensures no repeated posts.
Yes. RSS.app feeds are compatible with digital signage software like Enplug, Raydiant, and ScreenCloud. You can either use the RSS feed URL directly in platforms that support RSS, or embed the widget via an iframe/HTML block on your signage display.
Widget embeds and social media feed creation are available on all paid plans. The refresh frequency and number of feeds you can create depend on your plan tier. Visit the pricing page for a detailed comparison of plan features.
What Is RSS.app?
RSS.app converts web pages, social media profiles, and online sources into structured RSS feeds. These feeds update on a schedule (every 15–60 minutes depending on your plan) and can be consumed by any RSS-compatible system.
- Standardized XML format compatible with thousands of tools
- Scheduled refresh every 15–60 minutes depending on plan
- Works with Slack, Discord, Telegram, Zapier, Make, n8n, and any RSS reader
Start Monitoring Today
Create your first RSS feed in under a minute. No credit card required.