Monitor News Sources and Media Coverage Automatically

RSS.app aggregates headlines from Google News, industry publications, niche blogs, and media outlets into structured RSS feeds. Deliver breaking news, market trends, and media coverage to Slack, Discord, email, or any tool your team uses.

Start Monitoring NewsSee How It Works
  • Track breaking news and industry headlines from thousands of sources automatically
  • Combine multiple publications into one unified news feed with Feed Bundles
  • Deliver curated news digests to Slack, email, Telegram, or any RSS-compatible tool

1M+

Active RSS Feeds

100M+

Articles Processed

15 min

Update Frequency

99.9%

Uptime Reliability

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

How It Works

RSS.app sits between your sources and destinations, converting any web content into structured data feeds.

Sources

RedditReddit
Google NewsGoogle News
LinkedInLinkedIn
Twitter/XTwitter/X
Any WebsiteAny Website
RSS.app

Destinations

SlackSlack
DiscordDiscord
TelegramTelegram
EmailEmail
ZapierZapier

How Teams Monitor News and Media

Track Industry Headlines via Google News

RSS.app generates feeds from Google News search queries, giving your team a continuously updated stream of industry headlines. Filter by topic, region, or language to eliminate noise and surface only the stories that matter to your business.

Works With

SlackSlackEmailEmailZapierZapierMakeMake

Google News → Slack Channel

Post breaking industry headlines to #news-feed so your team can react in real time.

Google NewsGoogle NewsRSS.appRSS.appSlackSlack
Set Up

Google News → Email Digest

Send a daily or weekly news briefing to leadership summarizing the most important stories.

Google NewsGoogle NewsRSS.appRSS.appEmailEmail
Set Up

Google News → Zapier Automation

Trigger workflows when specific news keywords appear, like piping articles through AI for summaries.

Google NewsGoogle NewsRSS.appRSS.appZapierZapier
Set Up

Google News → CSV Archive

Build a searchable archive of industry coverage for quarterly reporting and trend analysis.

Google NewsGoogle NewsRSS.appRSS.appCSVCSV
Set Up

Strategic Insight

Google News aggregates coverage from thousands of publishers. Monitoring it gives teams a broad view of industry developments without manually checking dozens of websites.

Watch Tutorial
Set Up Google News FeedView Setup Guide

Monitor Niche Publications & Blogs

Not every publication offers an RSS feed. RSS.app generates feeds from any website by detecting new content automatically. Monitor trade journals, analyst blogs, government publications, or any niche source your team relies on.

Works With

SlackSlackTelegramTelegramEmailEmailDiscordDiscord

Trade Publication → Slack

Route new articles from industry-specific publications directly to your team’s Slack channel.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appSlackSlack
Set Up

Analyst Blog → Telegram

Get mobile alerts whenever a key analyst publishes new research or commentary.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appTelegramTelegram
Set Up

Government Announcements → Email

Monitor agency websites and receive alerts when new policies, guidelines, or reports are published.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appEmailEmail
Set Up

Blog Feed → Discord

Keep your community informed by auto-posting relevant blog content to your Discord server.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appDiscordDiscord
Set Up

Strategic Insight

The most valuable intelligence often comes from niche sources that don’t make mainstream headlines. Monitoring these publications gives teams an information edge over competitors who only track major outlets.

Watch Tutorial
Create Website FeedView Setup Guide

Create Topic Feeds from Keywords

Type any keyword or phrase into the RSS.app feed generator and it automatically pulls relevant articles from across the web. Use Google News keyword feeds, topic-based generators, or website-specific searches to build self-updating streams of content around any subject your team needs to track.

Works With

SlackSlackTelegramTelegramEmailEmailDiscordDiscord

Keyword Feed → Slack Channel

Enter a keyword like "AI regulation" or "supply chain disruption" and route every matching article to a dedicated Slack channel for your team.

Google NewsGoogle NewsRSS.appRSS.appSlackSlack
Set Up

Industry Term → Telegram Bot

Create a mobile-friendly alert for niche topics. Enter your keyword and receive matching articles on Telegram as they publish.

Google NewsGoogle NewsRSS.appRSS.appTelegramTelegram
Set Up

Multi-Keyword Bundle → Email Digest

Generate separate keyword feeds for different topics and bundle them into one weekly email briefing covering everything your team tracks.

RSSRSSRSS.appRSS.appEmailEmail
Set Up

Topic Feed → News Wall Widget

Embed a live, keyword-driven news wall on your intranet or dashboard that updates automatically as new articles match your search.

Google NewsGoogle NewsRSS.appRSS.appHTMLHTML
Set Up

Strategic Insight

Keyword-based topic feeds let teams monitor emerging trends, regulatory shifts, or competitive moves without being locked into specific publications. The feed updates as new matching content appears anywhere on the web.

Watch Tutorial
Create a Topic FeedView Setup Guide

Global Media Monitoring with Translation

RSS.app can generate a feed from any foreign-language news page, then automatically translate the content using the built-in RSS.app translator, Google Translate, or DeepL integrations. Monitor international publications, regional outlets, and foreign government announcements in your preferred language without manual translation work.

Works With

SlackSlackEmailEmailWebsiteWebsite WidgetsZapierZapier

Foreign News Site → Translated Slack Feed

Create an RSS feed from any international news outlet and enable auto-translation to deliver fully translated headlines and summaries to your Slack channel.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appSlackSlack
Set Up

Regional Media → Translated Email Digest

Monitor regional publications in their native language and receive a translated weekly digest covering international market developments.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appEmailEmail
Set Up

Multi-Language Bundle → News Wall Widget

Merge feeds from news sources in different countries, translate them all to English, and display them on a unified news wall for your global team.

RSSRSSRSS.appRSS.appHTMLHTML
Set Up

Translated Feed → Zapier Pipeline

Route translated international articles through Zapier for AI summarization, categorization, or archiving in Google Sheets.

RSSRSSRSS.appRSS.appZapierZapier
Set Up

Strategic Insight

Global events move markets regardless of the language they are reported in. Automated translation removes the language barrier from international media monitoring, giving your team the same speed and coverage for foreign sources as domestic ones.

Watch Tutorial
Set Up Translated FeedView Translation Guide

Build a Unified News Dashboard

Feed Bundles let you merge feeds from multiple news sources—Google News, industry blogs, competitor press pages, newsletters—into a single unified feed. Display it on your intranet, embed it as a widget, or pipe it into your custom dashboard.

Works With

WebsiteWebsite WidgetsJSONJSONWebhooksWebhooksNotionNotion

News Bundle → News Wall Widget

Display a live, card-based news feed on your company intranet or internal portal.

RSSRSSRSS.appRSS.appHTMLHTML
Set Up

News Bundle → Ticker Widget

Add a scrolling news ticker to your dashboard or lobby display screen.

RSSRSSRSS.appRSS.appHTMLHTML
Set Up

News Bundle → JSON API

Feed aggregated news data into your custom-built dashboard or mobile app via JSON.

RSSRSSRSS.appRSS.appJSONJSON
Set Up

News Bundle → Webhook

Push new articles to your internal systems via webhook for custom processing.

RSSRSSRSS.appRSS.appWebhooksWebhooks
Set Up

Strategic Insight

A unified news dashboard eliminates tab overload. Instead of checking multiple websites, your team sees everything in one place, updated automatically.

Watch Tutorial
Create Feed BundleView Bundle Guide

Monitor Newsletters & Email Publications

Many industry insights are locked in email newsletters. RSS.app converts newsletters into RSS feeds so your team can read them in Slack, embed them on dashboards, or process them with automation tools—no inbox clutter required.

Works With

SlackSlackEmailEmailZapierZapierWebsiteWebsite Widgets

Newsletter → Slack

Share newsletter highlights in a dedicated Slack channel instead of forwarding emails.

EmailEmailRSS.appRSS.appSlackSlack
Set Up

Newsletter → List Widget

Embed a "Latest Newsletters" section on your team wiki or Notion workspace.

EmailEmailRSS.appRSS.appHTMLHTML
Set Up

Newsletter → Zapier Pipeline

Automatically extract key articles from newsletters and save them to Airtable or Google Sheets.

EmailEmailRSS.appRSS.appZapierZapier
Set Up

Newsletter → Email Digest

Combine multiple newsletters into a single weekly roundup for your team.

EmailEmailRSS.appRSS.appEmailEmail
Set Up

Strategic Insight

Newsletters contain curated industry intelligence that’s often more actionable than raw news. Converting them to RSS makes this content searchable, shareable, and automatable.

Watch Tutorial
Convert Newsletters to RSSView Newsletter Guide

Automate News Workflows with Zapier, Make & n8n

Turn news monitoring into an automated pipeline. RSS.app feeds work as triggers in Zapier, Make, and n8n, letting you build workflows that summarize, categorize, archive, or redistribute news content without manual effort.

Works With

ZapierZapierMakeMaken8nn8nWebhooksWebhooksJSONJSONCSVCSV

News Feed → AI Summary in Slack

Pipe news articles through ChatGPT via Zapier to post daily AI-generated summaries to Slack.

RSSRSSRSS.appRSS.appZapierZapier
Set Up

News Feed → Google Sheets Archive

Automatically log every article to a spreadsheet for trend analysis and reporting.

RSSRSSRSS.appRSS.appMakeMake
Set Up

News Feed → Categorized Alerts

Use n8n to route articles to different Slack channels based on topic keywords.

RSSRSSRSS.appRSS.appn8nn8n
Set Up

News Feed → Custom Webhook

Push raw article data to your internal APIs for custom processing and storage.

RSSRSSRSS.appRSS.appWebhooksWebhooks
Set Up

Strategic Insight

Automation transforms news monitoring from passive reading into active intelligence. Teams can build custom pipelines that extract, summarize, and distribute exactly the information they need.

Watch Tutorial
Create News FeedView Integration Guide

What You Can Do With News Data

RSS.app provides the tools you need to filter, translate, and scale your news monitoring.

Advanced Filters

Filter news by keywords, topics, or patterns to ensure your team only sees the stories that matter.

No Duplicates

Automatically remove duplicate articles when the same story appears across multiple sources.

Global Translation

Monitor foreign-language news sources and automatically translate articles into 40+ languages.

Feed Bundles

Merge feeds from multiple publications into one unified news stream.

Developer-Ready Formats

Export news data in RSS/XML, JSON, or CSV for custom dashboards and integrations.

Webhooks & Automation

Connect news feeds to any system that supports webhooks or RSS triggers.

Deliver News Anywhere Your Team Works

One feed. Any destination.

Slack
Discord
Telegram
Email
{ }
JSON
CSV
CSV
</>
HTML
Zapier
Zapier
Make
Make
n8n
n8n
Webhooks
Webhooks

RSS is a standardized XML format supported by thousands of applications. Any system that accepts RSS can consume your news monitoring feeds, keeping the data portable and vendor-neutral.

Frequently Asked Questions

RSS.app generates structured RSS feeds from news sources like Google News, blogs, and websites. You provide the topics or URLs you want to monitor, and RSS.app creates a feed URL that updates every 15–60 minutes. Connect that feed to Slack, email, or any RSS-compatible tool.

Yes. RSS.app can generate feeds from any website by detecting new content automatically. If a publication or blog doesn’t offer a native RSS feed, RSS.app creates one for you.

Yes. Feed Bundles let you merge feeds from multiple publications, Google News queries, and blogs into a single unified feed. Your team gets one URL for all their news instead of managing dozens of separate feeds.

Yes. RSS.app supports monitoring news sources in any language. You can also enable automatic translation to convert foreign-language articles into your preferred language.

RSS.app provides embeddable widgets—news walls, list views, tickers, and carousels—that display your news feed on any webpage. Add the widget with a simple HTML snippet. The feed updates automatically.

Yes. Advanced Filters let you include or exclude articles based on keywords, phrases, or patterns. Create filters to surface only the stories relevant to your team and eliminate noise.

Yes. RSS.app can convert email newsletters into RSS feeds, letting you read them in Slack, embed them on dashboards, or process them with automation tools instead of cluttering your inbox.

Feed refresh frequency depends on your plan. Feeds update every 15–60 minutes. Each refresh checks the source for new content and adds any new items to the feed.

What Is RSS.app?

RSS.app converts web pages, social media profiles, and online sources into structured RSS feeds. These feeds update on a schedule (every 15–60 minutes depending on your plan) and can be consumed by any RSS-compatible system.

  • Standardized XML format compatible with thousands of tools
  • Scheduled refresh every 15–60 minutes depending on plan
  • Works with Slack, Discord, Telegram, Zapier, Make, n8n, and any RSS reader

Start Monitoring Today

Create your first RSS feed in under a minute. No credit card required.

Get Started FreeView Pricing