Active Regulatory Data Orchestration
Orchestrate legislative changes, agency activity, and policy updates directly into the workflows your legal, policy, and compliance teams already run. Every bill, enforcement action, and ESG shift reaches the right team the moment it publishes.
- Route bill movements and legislative status changes from official portals directly into legal workflows
- Orchestrate agency enforcement and comment period data into Slack, dashboards, or webhooks
- Pipe ESG and policy updates into Zapier, Make, or n8n to trigger automated compliance responses
1M+
Active RSS Feeds
100M+
Articles Processed
15 min
Update Frequency
99.9%
Uptime Reliability
How It Works
RSS.app sits between your sources and destinations, converting any web content into structured data feeds.
Sources
Destinations
How Policy Teams Orchestrate Regulatory Data
Route Legislative Changes to the Right Teams
Legislative changes only matter if they reach the right people in time. This setup routes updates from official sources directly into your team’s workflows, so nothing gets missed or delayed.
Works With
Legislative Portals → Slack Alerts
Congress.gov → Webhook. Instantly notify legal teams about bill changes so they can act before deadlines.
Global Agency Activity → Internal Dashboard
Regulatory RSS Feeds → HTML Widget. Give policy teams a live, visual feed of enforcement actions and regulatory updates.
ESG Standards → Automated Response
NGOs & Standards Bodies → Make.com. Route evolving ESG requirements directly into your compliance workflows without manual review.
Policy News → Executive Briefing
Google News → Email Digest. Deliver concise, decision-ready updates to stakeholders without hours of manual reporting.
Strategic Insight
Legislative changes can take months to pass but their operational impact is immediate once enacted. Automated orchestration ensures your legal team sees status changes the day they happen, not weeks later in a newsletter.
Orchestrate Global Agency & Compliance Data
Agencies publish thousands of rulemakings, consent orders, and comment periods across dozens of portals. Orchestrate every agency into one unified stream so compliance teams see relevant actions the moment they publish, filtered to your industry.
Works With
Agency Press Releases → Regulatory Pulse Widget
Agency RSS → RSS.app → HTML Widget. Display an auto-updating Regulatory Pulse wall in your legal department’s portal.
Comment Period Deadlines → Slack Alerts
Agency Portals → Keyword Filter → Slack. Never miss an Open for Comment deadline relevant to your industry.
International Policy Shifts → Telegram Bot
European Commission → Auto-Translate → Telegram. Monitor global entities in your native language with mobile alerts for in-house counsel.
Enforcement Actions → Risk Assessment JSON
Fines & Penalties → RSS.app → JSON/Webhooks. Push structured enforcement data directly into your GRC tool or risk dashboard.
Strategic Insight
Regulatory bodies publish thousands of updates annually across fragmented portals. Automated orchestration with keyword filters ensures your compliance team only sees the announcements that affect your specific industry and jurisdiction.
ESG & Standards Data into Compliance Workflows
ESG disclosure frameworks (ISSB, GRI, SASB, CSRD, SEC climate rules) evolve faster than reporting cycles can keep up. Orchestrate these updates directly into your compliance automation so reporting and IR teams can adapt well before deadlines hit.
Works With
ESG Standards Bodies → Email Alert
ISSB/SASB/GRI → RSS.app → Email. Get notified the moment new ESG reporting standards are updated or published.
Environmental Policy News → Magazine Widget
Sustainability News → RSS.app → HTML Widget. Embed a live ESG news magazine on your internal policy portal or LP page.
COP & Summit Announcements → Slack
Global Summits → Keyword Filter → Slack. Route major conference outcomes (COP, Davos) directly to your ESG team’s channel.
NGO & Framework Updates → Compliance Automation
NGO Publications → RSS.app → Zapier/Make. Trigger automated compliance checklist updates when ESG frameworks shift.
Strategic Insight
ESG regulations are evolving rapidly across jurisdictions. Automating the orchestration of standards updates into compliance workflows lets your team adapt reporting and operations before deadlines, avoiding costly last-minute scrambles.
Validate Market Impact with Mainstream Media
Not every regulatory change needs an executive briefing — only the ones with broad market signal do. Validate technical policy shifts against Reuters, AP, and WSJ coverage so leadership only sees the announcements that require action.
Works With
Reuters/WSJ Policy Validation → Slack
Mainstream Media → Keyword Filter → Slack. Notify leadership only when a technical policy shift crosses into mainstream financial press.
Geopolitical Risk → List Widget
Sanctions/Trade News → RSS.app → HTML Widget. Track international sanctions and trade-war updates that impact your supply chain.
Central Bank Coverage → Wall Widget
Macro News → RSS.app → HTML Widget. Display a curated feed of central bank announcements and interest-rate coverage for policy teams.
Media Sentiment → Google Sheets via Make
Policy News → RSS.app → Make/Webhooks. Stream policy-related media hits into Google Sheets for sentiment trend analysis.
Strategic Insight
When mainstream financial media reports on a regulatory change, it signals market-wide impact. Validating against Reuters and WSJ coverage helps your team distinguish routine updates from high-priority events requiring executive action.
Tools for Regulatory Intelligence
RSS.app provides the infrastructure to track, filter, and distribute policy data across your legal and compliance teams.
Advanced Filters
Filter feeds by jurisdiction, topic, agency name, or custom keyword patterns to surface only the regulatory updates that affect your specific industry and compliance obligations.
No Duplicates
Automatically remove duplicate announcements when the same regulatory update appears across multiple government portals, news outlets, or agency feeds.
Global Translation
Translate international regulations, foreign-language policy documents, and non-English government publications into 40+ languages for cross-border compliance work.
Feed Bundles
Combine feeds from multiple regulatory agencies, legislative trackers, and government portals into a single unified intelligence stream per jurisdiction or policy area.
Developer-Ready Formats
Export regulatory data in RSS/XML, JSON, or CSV for integration with compliance management systems, GRC platforms, or custom audit dashboards.
Webhooks & Automation
Trigger compliance workflows automatically when new regulations are published. Connect feeds to Slack, email, Zapier, Make, or any system that accepts webhooks.
Deliver Regulatory Alerts Anywhere
One RSS feed. Any compliance workflow.
RSS feeds integrate natively with the tools your legal and compliance teams already use. Route regulatory alerts to Slack channels, email digests, Microsoft Teams, Notion databases, or GRC platforms. Connect to Zapier, Make, or n8n to build automated compliance workflows that file updates, create tickets, and notify stakeholders without manual intervention.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes. RSS.app can generate RSS feeds from any publicly accessible government website, legislative portal, or regulatory agency page. It checks for new content every 15 to 60 minutes and adds new publications to your feed automatically.
Create separate feeds for each jurisdiction or agency, then combine them into a single Feed Bundle. You can apply keyword filters to each feed so only relevant updates from each source appear in the unified stream.
Yes. Set up keyword filters for terms like "open for comment," "comment period," or "public notice" on feeds from relevant regulatory agencies. Route these to Slack or email for immediate visibility.
Yes. You can create feeds from NGO websites, international climate bodies, ESG standard-setting organizations, and sustainability news sources. Combine them into a dedicated ESG intelligence feed for your reporting team.
Yes. Feed Bundles let you merge feeds from the SEC, EPA, EMA, and any other agency into a single unified feed. This gives your compliance team one URL for all regulatory intelligence across agencies and jurisdictions.
Yes. The Global Translation feature automatically translates feed content from 40+ languages into your preferred language, making it easy to monitor foreign regulatory bodies and international policy organizations.
RSS.app supports export in RSS/XML, JSON, and CSV formats. You can set up automated exports via Zapier or Make to push regulatory updates into Google Sheets, SharePoint, or your GRC platform for audit-ready documentation.
Yes. Enterprise plans include faster refresh intervals, higher feed limits, priority support, and dedicated onboarding. Contact our team to discuss volume pricing and custom configurations for your legal or government affairs department.
What Is RSS.app?
RSS.app converts web pages, social media profiles, and online sources into structured RSS feeds. These feeds update on a schedule (every 15–60 minutes depending on your plan) and can be consumed by any RSS-compatible system.
- Standardized XML format compatible with thousands of tools
- Scheduled refresh every 15–60 minutes depending on plan
- Works with Slack, Discord, Telegram, Zapier, Make, n8n, and any RSS reader
Start Monitoring Today
Create your first RSS feed in under a minute. No credit card required.