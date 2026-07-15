Unlock powerful features including custom webhooks, embeds, multi-server support, mentions, and advanced filters.

Channel Management Connect and manage multiple channels from one interface. Control where content is posted.

Rich Embeds Beautiful message formatting with images, links, and custom styling to match your brand.

Multi-Server Support Distribute content across multiple servers or workspaces from a single dashboard.

Mentions & Roles Notify specific users or roles when important content is posted.

Automated Actions Set up triggers and conditions to control when and how content is posted.