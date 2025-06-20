Show New Posts Automatically with the Feed Widget

Embed fresh updates from your favorite platforms directly on your site. No coding required.

Create My Feed Widget
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Trusted and used by thousands of companies

Why Choose the Feed Widget?

Feed Widget helps you show the latest posts from any source in a clean, scrollable format.

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Instant Setup

The Feed Widget is built for you the moment you generate a feed.

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Clear Layout

Simple titles, dates, and sources help visitors scan content and find what they care about.

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Zero Maintenance

Your feed refreshes on its own with the latest content. No manual updates required.

Widgets From the Platforms You Use Most

Generate a feed from your favorite platform and we’ll turn it into a widget instantly.

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Instagram Widget

Create feeds from public Instagram profiles.

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LinkedIn Widget

Create feeds from LinkedIn jobs, newsletters, or company pages.

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X Widget

Create feeds from public X profiles, hashtags, lists, or search results.

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TikTok Widget

Create feeds from public TikTok profiles.

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YouTube Widget

Create feeds from Youtube channels, playlists, or search results.

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Facebook Widget

Create feeds from public Facebook pages or groups.

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Google News Widget

Create feeds from subreddits or search results.

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Threads Widget

Create feeds from subreddits or search results.

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Reddit Widget

Create feeds from subreddits, comment threads, or keyword searches.

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Bluesky Widget

Generate feeds from public Bluesky profiles, posts, or hashtags.

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Telegram Widget

Build feeds from public Telegram channels, groups, or message searches.

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& More

Explore additional widgets and sources, from websites to niche platforms.

Key Features of the Feed Widget

Auto-Updated Content

Your widget stays fresh as new posts are added to your widget automatically.

Auto-Updated Content

Advanced Filters

Block keywords, hide duplicates, and filter out posts with missing info to keep your feed relevant.

Advanced Filters

Custom Display Options

Decide exactly what your audience sees. Show or hide titles, dates, authors, and more.

Custom Display Options

Responsive by Design

From desktop to mobile, the widget adapts automatically so your content looks good on any screen.

Responsive by Design

No Coding Required

Copy one code snippet, paste it into your site, and see it live instantly.

No Coding Required

Your Feed Widget in 3 Steps

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1

Pick any site or source. The moment you generate a feed, your Feed widget is built automatically.

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Customize Display

2

Want to tweak the look? Adjust layouts and filters with a few clicks.

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Add to Website

3

Grab the code snippet, and drop it into your site. That’s it.

Generate My Feed

Feed Widget Will Give You

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Automatic Updates

Your widget stays current as new posts are added, no manual refresh needed.

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More Engagement

Clear, easy-to-read posts help visitors stay longer and click more.

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Centralized Sources

Pull content from multiple sources into one simple, scrollable layout.

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Content Control

Control what shows up with keyword filters, whitelists, and duplicate cleanup.

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Consistent Branding

Match the look and feel of your site with custom fonts, colors, and spacing.

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Quick Setup

Add the widget to your site in minutes, no coding or plugins required.

Most Popular Website Builders

Connect and embed widgets into the world’s leading website builders: Shopify, WordPress, Webflow, and more. No plugins or extra setup required. Just paste one line of code and you’re live.

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Shopify

Display products, blogs, or updates on Shopify.

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Wix

Show the latest updates directly on your Wix site.

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HTML

Embed widgets on any HTML page in seconds.

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WordPress

Add live news widgets to your WordPress site.

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Squarespace

Enhance your site with fresh content.

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Weebly

Keep visitors engaged with live news on Weebly.

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Drupal

Auto-update your Drupal site with news feeds.

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Joomla

Share live content on Joomla with no coding.

Who Uses the Feed Widget?

Perfect for teams, creators, and organizations that want fresh updates on their site without the manual work.

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Media & News Sites

Display the newest headlines where readers expect them.

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Bloggers & Writers

Highlight recent posts or cross-promote content from partners.

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E-commerce

Announce product updates, changelogs, or content marketing pieces.

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Corporate & Internal

Share company news, release notes, or departmental updates.

Built for SEO and Accessibility

The Wall widget is built to help more people find and use your site. Fast-loading, SEO-friendly, and fully accessible

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Fast Performance

Lightweight embed and lazy updates keep pages quick and responsive.

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SEO-Friendly Markup

Clean, structured HTML helps search engines understand and index your content.

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WCAG-compliant

Fully accessible for all users with screen reader and keyboard support.

Reviews

What Users Love About RSS.app

4.7
Ben Wiser avatar
Ben Wiser

Jun 20, 2025

RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

Brian Talamo avatar
Brian Talamo

Jun 10, 2025

Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.

Junell Felsburg avatar
Junell Felsburg

Jun 2, 2025

Above and Beyond Help

As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.

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Caroline Traweger

May 29, 2025

Highly recommend RSS.app

Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.

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Lindsey

May 5, 2025

RSS.app has been fantastic

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

M
Marcelo Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2025

RSS.app Great product & Service

Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I combine multiple feeds into one Feed widget?
Yes. Use the Bundles feature to pull content from different sources into one stream and display it on your website with the Feed widget.
How often does the widget update?
The widget refreshes itself automatically. You’ll see new posts every 15 to 60 minutes, depending on your plan.
Can I filter what shows up?
Yes. You can hide posts by keyword, block duplicates, and whitelist exactly what you want to show.
Do I need coding skills to use the widget?
Not at all. Just paste the embed code into your website or CMS and it’ll work right away.

Ready to Get Started?

Join thousands of customers already using our Feed Widget.
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