Show New Posts Automatically with the Feed Widget
Embed fresh updates from your favorite platforms directly on your site. No coding required.Create My Feed Widget
Why Choose the Feed Widget?
Feed Widget helps you show the latest posts from any source in a clean, scrollable format.
Instant Setup
The Feed Widget is built for you the moment you generate a feed.
Clear Layout
Simple titles, dates, and sources help visitors scan content and find what they care about.
Zero Maintenance
Your feed refreshes on its own with the latest content. No manual updates required.
Widgets From the Platforms You Use Most
Generate a feed from your favorite platform and we’ll turn it into a widget instantly.
Instagram Widget
Create feeds from public Instagram profiles.
LinkedIn Widget
Create feeds from LinkedIn jobs, newsletters, or company pages.
X Widget
Create feeds from public X profiles, hashtags, lists, or search results.
TikTok Widget
Create feeds from public TikTok profiles.
YouTube Widget
Create feeds from Youtube channels, playlists, or search results.
Facebook Widget
Create feeds from public Facebook pages or groups.
Google News Widget
Create feeds from subreddits or search results.
Threads Widget
Create feeds from subreddits or search results.
Reddit Widget
Create feeds from subreddits, comment threads, or keyword searches.
Bluesky Widget
Generate feeds from public Bluesky profiles, posts, or hashtags.
Telegram Widget
Build feeds from public Telegram channels, groups, or message searches.
& More
Explore additional widgets and sources, from websites to niche platforms.
Key Features of the Feed Widget
Auto-Updated Content
Your widget stays fresh as new posts are added to your widget automatically.
Advanced Filters
Block keywords, hide duplicates, and filter out posts with missing info to keep your feed relevant.
Custom Display Options
Decide exactly what your audience sees. Show or hide titles, dates, authors, and more.
Responsive by Design
From desktop to mobile, the widget adapts automatically so your content looks good on any screen.
No Coding Required
Copy one code snippet, paste it into your site, and see it live instantly.
Your Feed Widget in 3 Steps
generateTitle1
Pick any site or source. The moment you generate a feed, your Feed widget is built automatically.
Customize Display2
Want to tweak the look? Adjust layouts and filters with a few clicks.
Add to Website3
Grab the code snippet, and drop it into your site. That’s it.
Feed Widget Will Give You
Automatic Updates
Your widget stays current as new posts are added, no manual refresh needed.
More Engagement
Clear, easy-to-read posts help visitors stay longer and click more.
Centralized Sources
Pull content from multiple sources into one simple, scrollable layout.
Content Control
Control what shows up with keyword filters, whitelists, and duplicate cleanup.
Consistent Branding
Match the look and feel of your site with custom fonts, colors, and spacing.
Quick Setup
Add the widget to your site in minutes, no coding or plugins required.
Most Popular Website Builders
Connect and embed widgets into the world’s leading website builders: Shopify, WordPress, Webflow, and more. No plugins or extra setup required. Just paste one line of code and you’re live.
Display products, blogs, or updates on Shopify.
Show the latest updates directly on your Wix site.
Embed widgets on any HTML page in seconds.
Add live news widgets to your WordPress site.
Enhance your site with fresh content.
Keep visitors engaged with live news on Weebly.
Auto-update your Drupal site with news feeds.
Share live content on Joomla with no coding.
Who Uses the Feed Widget?
Perfect for teams, creators, and organizations that want fresh updates on their site without the manual work.
Media & News Sites
Display the newest headlines where readers expect them.
Bloggers & Writers
Highlight recent posts or cross-promote content from partners.
E-commerce
Announce product updates, changelogs, or content marketing pieces.
Corporate & Internal
Share company news, release notes, or departmental updates.
Built for SEO and Accessibility
The Wall widget is built to help more people find and use your site. Fast-loading, SEO-friendly, and fully accessible
Fast Performance
Lightweight embed and lazy updates keep pages quick and responsive.
SEO-Friendly Markup
Clean, structured HTML helps search engines understand and index your content.
WCAG-compliant
Fully accessible for all users with screen reader and keyboard support.
What Users Love About RSS.app
Jun 20, 2025
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Jun 10, 2025
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.
I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.
Jun 2, 2025
Above and Beyond Help
As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.
May 29, 2025
Highly recommend RSS.app
Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.
May 5, 2025
RSS.app has been fantastic
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Apr 30, 2025
RSS.app Great product & Service
Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.